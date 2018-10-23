Liberty quote: Popper on violence and free speech

Persistent talk of violence, especially by radical and romantic elements of the Marxist movement made the working of democracy impossible wherever the ambivalent rhetoric of revolution was adopted by a major political party. Popper suggested that democracy can only work if the major parties are alert to the danger of arbitrary power without checks and balances and also maintain standards of public debate and respect for free speech.
From the Guide to The Open Society and Its Enemies chapter 19 “The Coming of Socialism“.
Michael Moore says we’re doomed.
Michael Moore: We’re ‘in the Last Days of Democracy as We Know It’ (22 Oct)
He’s right. Ironically it’s exactly his policies and plans which will lead to fascist rule by the Left.
Everything with lefties is pure projection.
Moore wants USA Constitution abolished?
Put enough voltage through a resistor and it will burn … maybe that’s what needs to happen to certain Democrats who flout the US Constitution ….
Amazing that Popper wrote that at the end of World War II. It timelessly describes the fascist tactics of Marxism and the global left, which we are now seeing fully expressed after a 70-year incubation.
The right’s appeasement of the left for seven decades was a huge mistake. Like naughty children, the left has taken tolerance of its behaviour as approval.
And now suddenly the left controls the media and most of the government bureaucracy. There should never have been a ceasefire; it is a fight to the death with the enemies of civilisation. The left is a locust plague that never sleeps and won’t rest until has devoured the host.
It was Popper’s war work that he started in Christchurch NZ in 1938 when Hitler swallowed his home town in Austria. He wrote it while 16 of his relatives went up in smoke. It was done by about 1943 but took years to publish late in 1945 because it was a massive manuscript, with later additions it now runs to 750 pages in two volumes including 200 pages of scholarly notes in small print.
Isiah Berlin described it as the most scrupulous and formidable critique of Marxism in the English language when it first appeared. It made a mark over the years and it is still in print due to a lay readership because it has been off campus reading lists for a long time.
Because it is so important and so large I put a condensed version on line (110 pages) and a stripped down version of 55 pages in an ebook and in paper from Amazon.
The left have always hated democracy and capitalism.
.. and the left wonders why military Juntas inevitably come in and attempt to sanitise the place.
Tom Woods sent us this little gem on Oct. 16:
“Last week journalist and Bernie Sanders supporter Sameera Khan posted the following list on Twitter, purporting to tell the truth about Stalin’s gulags — which weren’t really so bad after all!
– Two week annual holidays at home
– Marriage allowed
– Cabins for married prisoners
– Family stay with prisoners allowed
– Wages equal to common citizens
– Sending savings to family allowed
– No prisoner uniform
– No leg-irons and handcuffs
– Common living, no cells
– Freedom of movement inside Gulag area
– Awards, rewards and reliefs for prisoners
– Education, music and theater for prisoners
– 80% cases decided by citizens’ courts
– Gulags were not celled-walled-barbed-wired jail buildings
– Gulags were far-away labor colonies
– Prison affairs managed by prisoners
– Maximum sentence 10 years
– Most sentences up to 5 years
– Sentence revoked on good conduct
– Employment after release
– Equal citizenship rights after release
– Prisoners allowed publishing newspaper
– Freedom of speech allowed
After being called on this, Khan had to retract:
“I have just found out that the memes I shared re: Stalin’s gulags were inaccurate. My apologies to all those who were offended. I also in no way intended to make light of the tragic mass persecutions they took place under the Stalin regime and I again apologize for sharing this misleading and offensive information.”
Whoops! Just an innocent mistake!
She “in no way intended” to make light of the persecutions under Stalin.
Consult her list again. Do you believe that claim?
Can you imagine the motivation behind being at pains to demonstrate that the Soviet gulags weren’t really so bad?
I’m starting to see a pattern, by the way, since the previous month she wrote:
“I would have died for Stalin, the Red Army, and the USSR. No questions asked.”
and:
“I would give my life for the return of Stalin without hesitation.”
Huh.”
Democracy, or its pale shadow, reflects the state of the society that either gives it air, or increasingly fails to. Our freedom to speak our minds is being increasingly compromised by those who would shout us down, and those who seek to modify our use of language, so that we no longer have the tools to speak frankly, even as we seek to speak our minds.
Someone like Ross Cameron, on Outsiders, is one of those rare creatures who seems not to give two dingo’s droppings as to what anyone thinks of him: he speaks such naked truth it often has the more politically correct squirming in their seats.