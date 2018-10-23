Spartacus is not back, but Spartacus is taking advantage of a legacy advantage.

The Managing Director and Editor in Chief of the Catallaxy Broadcasting Corporation, Sinclair, has not yet confiscated Spartacus’ keys to the executive washroom. As such, Spartacus will take the opportunity to post a quick comment and a question.

Comment

To suggest that renewable energy is price competitive to non-renewable energy is like saying the cost of pumping unprocessed sewerage and storm water to the tap is the same as the cost of pumping clean and treated water to the tap. Both are liquids, but rational people would only want the clean and treated variety.

People want electricity when they want it and not when the sun shines and the wind blows. To price in renewable energy availability, via batteries or Snowy 2.0, and then to remove subsidies makes renewables not so price competitive. You know, like the additional cost of treating and processing sewerage.

Question.

Why, if it is bad to expel LGBTI kids and sack LGBTI teachers from religious schools, especially when they are at tax payer subsidised schools, is it ok to ban non-indigenous students from an indigenous student’s computer room, especially when such computer room is a tax payer subsidised facility?

Riddle me this.