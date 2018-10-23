The immovable object is about to meet the irresistible force!

One of the greatest paradoxes in the history of philosophy may about to be resolved: Intensifying Hurricane Willa Headed Directly Toward 10,000 Migrant Caravan Path.

It appears that the migrant caravan, which has been reported to upward of 10,000 strong, might run into some extra trouble on their march to seek American asylum. A massive hurricane (named Willa) is set to cross the path that the migrants will eventually cross.

And then after that, there’s this:

There’s also a slightly smaller disturbance named Vincente to the south of Willa that meteorologists say will be consumed by the massively growing Willa, but will still pose a threat for dangerous conditions for the caravan, which has already seen its fair share of struggles with food, sanitation and organization.

We have already discussed The Irresistible Force. Now we shall see what happens when it meets The Immovable Object.