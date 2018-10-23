Why should this be an irresistible force?

Posted on 12:16 am, October 23, 2018 by Steve Kates

CARAVAN SWELLS TO 7,000
PUSHES DEEPER INTO MEXICO
‘NO STOPPING US’
TRUMP: NATIONAL EMERGENCY

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Why should this be an irresistible force?

  1. Mark A
    #2847202, posted on October 23, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Playing out the “The Camp of the Saints” for real.
    Wonder who is paying and organising this?
    Revolutions, mass uprising don’t happen by accident or very seldom.

  2. NB
    #2847203, posted on October 23, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Caravan army invades. Democrats cry ‘take me, take me’, expecting electorate to do the same. Soy boys cheer, bend over, don their NPC masks.
    Republicans win Senate and Reps.
    The women’s party turns to Hillary for an answer, as Warren is out on the reservation.
    Rash of mysterious murders.
    Meanwhile economy booms, regulations slashed, peace breaks out everywhere. Washington distraught.

  3. Rafe Champion
    #2847206, posted on October 23, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Trumpie will stop them!

  4. None
    #2847207, posted on October 23, 2018 at 2:27 am

    It’s going to be difficult Rafe because he’ll have to stop them with force, for example with armed guards maybe water cannoning them or whatever at the border and that will not make for good optics and you can bet that whoever is funding them is going to beam the worst possible pictures across the world. Now I couldn’t care less if they opened fire on them – it is well within their sovereign right to protect their borders -but unfortunately we’ve got a bunch of pantswetters dominating the chattering class in the West.
    BTW careful look at the picture shows once again dominantly male and yes that be more than one or two very nasty undesirables in among that lot.

  5. Pete of Perth
    #2847208, posted on October 23, 2018 at 2:27 am

    It’s going to be a long walk home.

  6. Tom
    #2847209, posted on October 23, 2018 at 3:44 am

    This is the only issue on which Australia has been ahead of America: backed by the global communist left and its news media, mass importation of a replacement electorate of government-dependent welfare parasites designed to overthrow the traditional demography and make it impossible for anyone but parties of the left to hold political power.

    Australia was the prototype for the invasion now underway in America, but Australia doesn’t have the US Constitution to protect it, so it will be overrun. The communist left can almost taste it as the Shorten regime waits in the wings for next year’s election. Country shoppers are already massing in Indonesia in anticipation.

    Don’t think for a minute that there will ever again be a non-left government in Australia after the Shorten regime takes power and resurrects the Lying Slapper’s licencing of the news media, which would effectively make it illegal to criticise the government.

    All this is on the line as we watch the invasion of the USA from central America. Trump said today international criminal cartels from outside central America were involved and, as Zero Hedge suggests in Steve’s last link, there is big money behind the invasion:

    … videos have emerged of people handing out cash to the migrants, raising suspicions that the caravan has received outside funding for its assault on the southern border.

    Because of its Constitution (and the left’s hatred of guns), America has the strength to fight its second civil war at the ballot box and the November 6 mid-terms are just a fortnight away. Bring it on.

  7. bemused
    #2847230, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:06 am

    Photos of the German Army marching into Paris doesn’t have that many soldiers. A force that large (followed by even more) marching into a foreign country can only been deemed invaders.

  8. John Constantine
    #2847234, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:25 am

    Seven thousand?.

    Their turnbull used his shyster lawyer visa loophole to fly that many into Australia a couple of times over every week.

    No mess, no fuss, no media.

    All their shorten has to do is squiggle a signature on a bit of paper and they all go on the full voting welfare Dreaming.

  9. Herodotus
    #2847235, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:26 am

    The BBC are characterising these people as fleeing poverty and violence.
    No cognisance of the political nature of this long march.
    No recognition that it’s western countries which have the “culture” that creates a good standard of living while the rest are mismanaged into poverty and violence.
    All cultures are not equal.
    By the time the left are finished dragging the west down, they probably will be equal – equally bad.

  10. John Constantine
    #2847236, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Seven thousand?.

    At chicom dogbox development standards of 9 square meters per battery farmed prole, that is 63 thousand square meters of vertical slum pigeon holes needed.

    Think of the stimulus.

    Comrade Maaaaates.

  11. David Brewer
    #2847237, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:31 am

    It’s 1800 km from Guatamala to Texas, so unless they are planning to hire buses, they won’t get anywhere near the US border before the mid-term elections on November 6. And if they do hire buses, will the Left still pretend they are merely “fleeing in fear of their lives”?

  12. John Constantine
    #2847238, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:37 am

    https://www.vec.vic.gov.au/images/maps/Map-stateDistrictResults2014.gif

    Given that shorten is a lifelong creature of obsesive/compulsive branch stacking habits, the above map shows why the australian left wants to march columns like this into regional victoria.

    No point airlifting a column like this into the western suburbs of yarragrad, as they are all safe socialist seats.

    Eventually, the growing westurn suburbs voteherds will allow their Stalinist electoral commission to wipe out a rural tory seat and reallocate it to a new western suburbs vote plantation.

    If they hurry though, they can march thousands of voters into the remaining pale ethnic enclaves of rural western victoria and do a statewide Shepparton overnight.

    Fifty thousand voters into half a dozen rural victorian electorates in shortens first term and their shorten looting cartel is demographically locked in for life.

    Comrades.

  13. Up The Workers!
    #2847240, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Fly them all to George Soros’s house for a feed, a shower and a warm bed.

    The man should receive his merchandise – after all, he paid for it!

  14. mh
    #2847247, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Are they allowed to vote in California elections yet?

  16. 132andBush
    #2847250, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:06 am

    A hell of a lot look as though they’ve been in a good paddock.

  17. John Constantine
    #2847254, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:15 am

    The democrat machine will fly them down postal votes, refugees on the move are just voters that are being cheated of their fair and equal rights by obsolete deplorables.

  18. JohnA
    #2847259, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:34 am

    NB #2847203, posted on October 23, 2018, at 1:35 am


    The women’s party turns to Hillary for an answer, as Warren is out on the reservation.

    OT, I realise, but I thought the DNA test showed that she was OFF the reservation?

  19. Mother Lode
    #2847260, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:35 am

    It is worth noting that their being without weapons is a weapon.

    If they came streaming over the border with guns blazing then firing back would be a proportional response (as far as the calculation ‘you must never have so much strength that you are stronger than your opponent’ is concerned).

    Meandering across unarmed means they are counting on the Americans to not even turn up with a water cannon.

    First thing the Mexicans should be reminded of is that if they are stopped at the border they will be Mexico’s problem. And it will be their problem with a significant reduction in aid.

  20. I am bespoke
    #2847263, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:40 am

    132andBush
    #2847250, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:06 am
    A hell of a lot look as though they’ve been in a good paddock.

    LOL!

  21. Gab
    #2847269, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    That’s nit asylum. That’s an invasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.