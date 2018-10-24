Talk about being out of touch …

The Herald Sun is reporting:

COUNCILS across Melbourne could move to fortnightly rubbish collections under a plan to reduce food waste ending up in landfill.

A state government agency has recommended that food and garden refuse be collected in special bins weekly, and converted to compost. But it urged that the standard weekly garbage collection become a fortnightly service, to encourage recycling.

I’m astonished to discover that a Victorian state government agency doesn’t know that this happens already.

So here is how it works – the local councils already collect garbage, green waste, and recycling in separate bins. Green waste and recycling are collected every other week. Garbage is collected every week. What is being proposed above is a timing change.

If you are wise you invest in a composter – that means that very little, if any, green waste is produced by your household. I can’t remember the last time I put out a green bin. The composter takes care of garden stuff and kitchen stuff (I was surprised at how much less we were putting into the garbage after we got the composter). I struggle to fill the garbage bin every week.

Now I realise that becomes an argument to collect the garbage less frequently. For a reduction in rates and taxes I would be more than happy to agree to such a deal. As it is I can’t see why garbage collection should be funded by a land tax as opposed to a flat fee. On that topic why we have a local council at all is an open question. Happy to have those discussions.