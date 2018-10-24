Unreliable energy, not just ornamental but a deadly parasite

For a very long time we will have to maintain about 90% of baseload capacity (say 16GW) from hydrocarbon fuels available 24/365. Until it is viable to store electricity in massive quantities the unreliable sources only put up the cost of power so they are merely “expensive ornaments attached to the grid, virtue-signalling fashion statements.”
Regardless of their cheap cost (laughs up sleeve), the plated capacity, the average performance and political correctness, due diligence requires attention to the worst case scenario which is a windless night.
Think about that. A windless night with gas, coal and hydro falling short of the baseload required to keep the lights on. How many more power stations can be afford to lose? Remember to ignore plated capacity and average contribution over a long period.
No amount of additional Wind and Solar make a difference on a windless night.
We need them all the old reliables and we will still most likely be short in the summer peak.
Unfortunately the unreliable sources are not just expensive ornaments. They are parasitic on the old reliable coal-fired stations because the price system makes the old providers unprofitable through no fault of their own or their technology.
The unreliable drives out the reliable, especially when the price of coal was deliberately increased by way of royalties in Victoria.
So we need them all for the foreseeable future but they are driven out by the subsidised unreliables. How do the likes of Kerry Schott think we can get rid of coal before the storage issue is solved? We know that the senior ranks of the regulators are bare of the relevant experts, so where is the advice coming from?
Same place all the other advice comes from, paid yes “people”.
Living proof that being highly educated doesn’t equate to being highly intelligent.
Just wondering if someone could help. Renewable supporters say that prices are not going up because renewables are more expensive. They give this quote
Rod Sims says “The main reason our power prices have gone up is because of network costs, which have pretty much nothing to do with whether they’re generated by renewable energy or coal
They say recent power price rises have to do with what Sims says and nothing to do with subsidies distorting the market or that renewables are more expensive.
The stated goals of fabian socialism is the destruction of the current world order, so that communism may rise from the ashes.
It’s an unvirtous circle Neil. The network needs to be more complex and robust to handle the highly variable and dispersed sources of wind and solar. So the network costs are rising in line with the increase in renewables in the system. Rod Sims is an idiot.
Stating the bleeding obvious I now think is a lost cause. We will simply have to go through the pain of constant blackouts like some third world country before the idiots are ousted and some sense prevails. What sort of destruction happens before that is anyone’s guess.
Just watch the crime rate go up as every store that sells generators, gas cookers, torches, candles and every other assortment of products needed to exist in a country without power gets raided by desperate people. Then when food starts to spoil in shops and supermarkets, or becomes unavailable, watch what happens.
AEMO shows Wind and other at approx 5% of demand at present.
I have never seen Wind and other exceed 11%. Ever. And 5-8% is the most common range. Its all very well for states like SA with their moribund economy, but for those of us elsewhere, reliance on Wind and other will be economically and socially catastrophic.
Neil – the recent ACCC inquiry report states that network costs have added more to consumer bills than renewable subsidies. The transmission companies send their cost requests to the regulator every few years, the regulator says too much money, the transmission companies took them to court and got their money. There was a process called “limited merit review” (or something like that) which facilitated the money raking, but that process has been abolished by Frydenberg last year. Which helps.
What the ACCC report didn’t adequately cover (in my opinion) is the effect renewable generation has had on transmission networks, requiring ever more substations and transmission lines and maintenance, which all gets charged back to the consumer, but never mentioned in the context of cost of renewables.
Then the AEMO ISP came out (after the ACCC pricing inquiry) and said that we need even more transmission lines to connect all the planned (but not yet constructed) renewables, to the order of billions of dollars investment in transmission networks and “firming” infrastructure.
The renewable luvvies on one hand say “there are no subsidies”, then when you point out the two income streams from both the wholesale market and the RET, they say “but power purchase agreements puch thos LGC prices down to zero”, then when you show them annual reports from the QLD GOC Energy Queensland that states hundreds of millions in feed-in-tariff payments and RET certificates, not to mention reverse auctions, the luvvies say “oh that’s just bad business, they don’t know how to use the market properly”.
Here’s a quote by Giles Parkinson from the comments section of his RenewEconomy blog:
“They had to buy LGCs on market because the dumb idiots didn’t build any large scale wind or solar. Same in W.A., instead of building their own wind and solar plants and getting the LGCs for free, they bought LGCs off wind and solar plants in the eastern states. It’s hard to reach peak stupid, but they gave it a good shake.”
It just depends what your goal is. Schott stated quite clearly before she ever took up the role (as a blow-in from the US) that her objective was “managed consumption” not increased production. With Morrison (not to mention Shorten) in charge, she is likely to succeed in limiting and controlling our power usage.
What nobody mentions is the logical inconsistency of the IPCC.
The IPCC says that emissions are the greatest threat to humanity and that the electricity generation system is the easiest way to reduce emissions. But they don’t suggest rapid uptake of bulk nuclear power to reduce emissions from the electricity sector to almost zero, they want more wind and solar dribbling in over decades.
In my opinion, this departure from logic is cause enough to disregard the IPCC, regardless of the other problems with their theories.
Wind turbine generators are parasitic ornaments. Only economic through subsidies paid by their fossil-fuel competitors, they extract their energy from the natural processes that transfer heat out of the atmosphere- likely thereby increasing atmospheric temperatures by more than the notional decrease from any CO2 emissions they replace.
Of course the Stupid Party is going to crack down on ‘price gouging’ from power companies rather than abolish the economically illiterate policies that caused massive price rises in the first place:
Want cheaper power bills? The Government says it can save you up to $800 a year
Not surprisingly, there’s no admission of their own guilt in creating this mess at all.
She has no idea. I can attest to that after seeing and listening to her close up at several seminars and workshops.
Correct on the first point. The advice is initially directed by the politicians: take Trundle for example who was responsible for appointing warmist chief scientist Finkel and importing a real Greenie from New York – Audrey Ziebelman who is the CEO of AEMO. And look at the credentials of the top people on the Energy Security Board, AEMC, AEMO etc. They are all lawyers, accountants, financiers or activists.
Here’s a view of Kerry Schott.
Paula Conboy – Education La Trobe University, Agricultural Economics; University of Guelph, MSc Agricultural Economics – of Ontario Hydro fame.
Clare Savage – Education University of Melbourne Bachelor of Commerce, and BA (Political Science and History)
John Pierce – Education UNSW Bachelor of Commerce.
So there you have it – that’s the entire Energy Security Board. Behind them beavering away in many positions are young professionals working outside their professional areas of training. Most appear committed to the BS narrative that the grid is transitioning to .. blah blah blah. For example I know of an academic committed to 100% renewables now working for AEMO on frequency control services and a chemical engineer responsible for “transitioning” the grid.
To summarise, the managing bodies have been stacked with true believers in the global warming faith or whatever the current story is. They all follow the party line spelt out by Ziebleman, Schott and others. Ultimate responsibility rests at the feet of politicians who have led the nation down this path – aka recently departed Trundle, but the system has developed its own inertia and will continue onwards unless stopped.
And as I said on the Why we need 100% fossil fuelled power thread, the only chance I see for a reset will be with a major system failure.
The term “firming”is coined to weasel the RE penetration forward at ever increasing commitment. At low penetration, say less than 10%, there is only notional design criteria to consider, some standards etc.. above this amount, say 10-20%, short term fluctuations (in the order of minutes) become problematic and some form of buffering is helpful. Batteries can do this, but the price goes up. 15-30% and load shifting becomes more important on a daily basis because baseload is being left out to dry. The price is being pushed up but cant cover batteries yet. By now the grid needs beefing up and conditioning with rotary line condensors as per Finkel’s recommendations. Higher penetration requires more redsign and planning. There is talk of a high voltage DC backbone transmission line along the extent of the grid. Technically this is a good solution but there’s a great cost.
The point I’m trying to make is the term “firming” is deceptive in that it sounds like once you have firming, that’s it. Not so. The grid gets more an more complex and the baseload generators are pushed further back to ancillory use. This costs more. So back-up is gas, open circuit, cheap but inefficient and poorly utilized (traditionally OC gas was a short term peaker, but it will now need to carry full load occasionally and for long periods….different machine criteria….its a nightmare and expensive and redundant) . I could go on but you get the picture, i hope. The costs will continue to rise as penetration of RE increases.
Imagine if all of the coal fired power stations decided to do maintenance for a week and let the ruinables handle the load.
How much does it cost too connect rentseekers to the grid? Who pays for it ? Who pays for the safety of the rentseekers power when it surges on and off to prevent damage to the grid? Howmuch bribe money did the rentseekers pay the PS moguls and polliemuppets to get favourable laws in place for the rentseekers scam ? Did the guilty parties declare it on their tax returns ?
All the experts should read this before they write off nuclear power in SA.
https://www.conservatives.org.au/nuclear_mit_whitepaper
I don’t necessarily support the Australian Conservatives or mouthpieces such as Cory Bernardi, but I do recommend reading the linked MIT paper. There’s a lot of truth in it and it is only 20 pages long.
If I had to guess where their advice comes from, I’d reckon it is from chicken entrails.
Speaking of parasites, see where comrade Morrison is sending comrade turnbull to a climate scam conference In Indonesia. Where the Hell is our Trump, we need him desperately.
Rafe we already have near perfect methods of energy storage, they are of course fossil fuels and nuclear fuel. Why would anyone in their right mind want to go back to the days of sailing ships and beasts of burden?
Perhaps “Our ABC” could do their own version of The Block, and show how existing apartment buildings could be adapted to 100% renewables with on-site storage sufficient to guarantee 24/7 power, and then tell us all exactly what the (documented) upfront costs would be and how many thousands (tens of thousands?) per apartment that would translate to in additional strata levies.
Just for fun, let’s set this must-see series in the electorate of Wentworth – maybe that charming old No.96 block on Moncur Street would be the place to do it.
SE,
The nuclear paper is much along the lines of what i think, however, the irrigation idea needs a bit of work.