Victorian government defies Victoria Police

The Herald Sun again:

LABOR MPs who used taxpayers’ money to part-pay for election campaign staff are refusing to co-operate with the police investigation into the rort.

…

But a Labor figure last night confirmed that MPs and former members — acting on the advice of lawyers hired by the ALP — were refusing to co-operate with police.

“That’s the strategy, not to co-operate, and basically throw the challenge back to the cops,” the figure said.

“The Premier said publicly we would co-operate but that’s not happening.

“A number of MPs have been asked for interviews, and have been advised not to agree.

“The feeling, possibly the hope, is the police won’t call our bluff and arrest them.”