Victorian government defies Victoria Police

The Herald Sun again:
LABOR MPs who used taxpayers’ money to part-pay for election campaign staff are refusing to co-operate with the police investigation into the rort.
…
But a Labor figure last night confirmed that MPs and former members — acting on the advice of lawyers hired by the ALP — were refusing to co-operate with police.
“That’s the strategy, not to co-operate, and basically throw the challenge back to the cops,” the figure said.
“The Premier said publicly we would co-operate but that’s not happening.
“A number of MPs have been asked for interviews, and have been advised not to agree.
“The feeling, possibly the hope, is the police won’t call our bluff and arrest them.”
Now I’m happy to accept that Victoria Police’s social licence is looking somewhat threadbare given their penchant to focus on revenue raising and social engineering over law enforcement. Yet one must maintain appearances. Surely the entire handcuff budget hasn’t been spent on speed cameras?
Re-read that last sentence:
The feeling, possibly the hope, is the police won’t call our bluff and arrest them.
Simply astonishing.
Victorian voters want it this way, apparently.
If Morrison had a spine, he would refer it to the AFP. Something, anything. VicPol are an arm of the ALP. It needs to go federal.
Career prospects for those attacking the Vengeance Cartel before the election aren’t as good as those that Progress social engineering.
Wouldn’t want your career to be stamped ‘unsound’ because you put yourself on the wrong side of history.
We all know it isn’t corruption when they do it.
No doubt “Our ABC” will be all over this 24/7.
Yet another example of how progressives and their politicians feel that they are above and beyond the reach of the laws that are obeyed by the rest of us.
If Morrison had a spine,
There’s your problem – or one of them
A good test of the Victorian Police.
Do they enforce the law or do they enable lawlessness?
Absent law, and justice supplied without fear or favour, a prosperous civilization is not possible.
Agree with Confused Old Misfit – the “progressives” make the laws for the rest of us, but are not obliged to comply. Hypocrisy is a word that comes to mind to those who claim they want equalitarianism but act like oligarchs.
If the government has no respect for the law or the police, how can it expect the public to have any?
Of course these same pollies would expect the police to enforce fines, etc. on members of the public!
But tell us again how Trump666 is a dictator, breaking down the separation of powers, above the law, suspending the constitution etc?
These ALP pollies are as game as Ned Kelly!
Vicpol is obviously too busy toting up their bill for “protection” services rendered. That’s the bill they intend sending to the unions involved in the demonstration that disrupted Melbourne for hours yesterday.
So a convict state in a convict nation run by a bunch of criminal thugs hiding behind the “Union” label are acting like a bunch of crooks.
Well colour me Gillard.
Why any surprise? That’s the advice any competent lawyer would give. Don’t talk to the police.
Based on past behaviour (think ALP leaders) vicpol won’t arrest anybody.
The interviews (if any) will go like –
“Oyve dunn nuffin’ rong!”
“Thank you for co-operation, you can go now”
The police force that forgets to breath test politicians involved in car accidents.
If Matthew Guy had a spine he would be campaigning for a royal commission into policing in Victoria. Consider:
Red shirts
Fines Victoria mess
Investigating a well known cardinal before a single complaint had been lodged.
rank and file cops scared to move against youths of african appearance for fear of their careers
Speed cameras and a fine-led state economy
Police charging promoters of unfavoured speakers’ for protecting their audiences from ferals
From the article in today’s Oz. No source, though, of who is supposed to have issued the instruction not to arrest.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/victoria-labor-mps-caught-in-red-shirt-rort-scheme-refuse-police-interview/news-story/905c8dd7948460db9188d05d748abb71
Looks like the entire Vic ALP now identifies as East African.
Move along, nothing to see here.
Also Vicpol leaving the union corruption taskforce despite multiple criminal referrals by the TURC.
We need a special ALP Gang Squad. But the Vics are happy wallowing in this dystopia. This is but a bleak view of what awaits us if the Cartel get in Federally.
Well no.
They haven’t defied the police.
They are under no obligation to speak with them.
“Absent law, and justice supplied without fear or favour, a prosperous civilization is not possible.”
The pollie-muppets don’t care about YOUR prosperity, only their own – as ever.
Were I involved from the VicPol side, I would simply arrest them – very publicly, preferably while they were busy at a press conference saying how disappointed they were etc etc. Take them back to the station in hand-cuffs in the back of the divvy van, just like the drunken yobbos get.
Of course, they (pollies) still wouldn’t get what they deserve ( a good water-boarding, maybe some bamboo under the fingernails), but it would be amusing to watch the cockroaches scatter under the light as the rock is lifted…
I’m the race to the bottom to be the most politicised Police Farce in the country I challenge VicPol as leading the field by two lengths.
Call not challenge. iPad and thick thumbs.
Didn’t most of those, referred for prosecution by the Royal Commission, finish up in the Senate?
Australia’s most politicised police force meets Australia’s most Leftist State. Anyone’s guess where it ends up. I’m surprised it hasn’t been buried already.
Luckily for The Hunchback of Spring Street this will have no impact on the Victoriastani election.
Could this be the issue that will lose the election for the Vic ALP? I can only hope so ….
If the wallopers ask for an interview, you are under no obligation to agree.
Much as I despise corrupt politicians and back room pundits, they don’t have to prove their innocence.
The Hun story is a beat up.
Having said that, 10/1 odds no Vic polly will ever be convicted of anything related to theft of taxpayers funds for private use.
Refusing to cooperate with the authorities is your right and is what you should do if you aren’t an idiot.
The Essendon FC will never be allowed to forget their cooperation. Labor knows all too well what happens to those eager to fall on a sword.
What records do VicPol require to start an in-depth investigation? Can those records be requested?
Who is this, Matthew Guy, gay you speak of?
Is he the one that wants to pay for all our kids school books?
The 5th amendment is a beautiful thing. If only our Constitution had even a fleetingly similar level of commitment to individual liberties as the US’ does.
https://youtu.be/d-7o9xYp7eE
Laws are for little people, don’t you know that?
Has the solicitor general ,who is a real lawyer unlike the attorney general who is a polliemuppet,probably a jumped up clerk of courts ,the SG advised them of their position legally? Has he consulted vicpol p/lC with a view to faprehending these criminals ? Had the dikead union mafia prefennce elected government been made aware of the ramcations of this action ? Has the lawyervwg=hoadvised this course of action been Calle before the lawyers union council to explain the reasons for this advice ? If there is an opposition are they going too use or is victoria like SAvthis lawlessness as a weapon to beat the mafiosi with ?
Victoria might end up like SA and have no government since the commos were beaten ,at least as far as the media were concerned ,seem if its not a communist government it is non existent .hope victoria goes the same way and disappears from the media .
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2848120, posted on October 24, 2018 at 12:50 pm
A fair number of them, Zulu, yes.
One of them even has a regular “panel” spot on a well-known television show! How about that, you can go from being on the receiving end of negative findings from a RC, and end up in the Senate and on the Teev. Another one who didn’t come out of the RC smelling of roses even ended up heading a national mental health body – after causing so much anguish among the sane of us in the community. Amazing transformations!
Confused Old Misfit
#2847974, posted on October 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
Yet another example of how progressives and their politicians feel that they are above and beyond the reach of the laws that are obeyed by the rest of us.
They have self selected themselves as a new aristocracy, but with no redeeming sense of noblesse oblige.
And once the ‘Brief of Evidence’ is collected and compiled by the A.L.P. Police Farce (if ever), it will be handed over to the Victoriastani Director of Public Prosecutions’ Duty Solicitor for his expert advice, just like the similar advice sought on the very serious first-hand accusations over Bonking Billy’s dealings with the drunken 16 year-old girl down at Geelong, and also the Juliar Gillard matter and also the Bruce Wilson matter and also the Parliamentary living-away-from-home-allowances claimed by the A.L.P. Speaker and Deputy-Speaker, and also the A.L.P. Minister using Parliamentary limousines and chauffeurs as his own personal dog-minding service.
His name, I seem to recall, is John Cain Jnr.
Now why does that name sound familiar?
Laws for Me and Laws for Thee.
These corrupt scum would demand that any ordinary person behaving this way be locked up.
Why all the surprise and anger over a bunch of Labor MPs refusing to cooperate with the Police? The Labor Party has always held the police in contempt along with the laws of the land. They think they can get away with practically any dirty deed and the sad truth is that have done so in the past and no doubt will continue to do so in the future. What is completely incomprehensible is that so many voters support these thugs and criminals when they stand for election.
FFS tell the liberal Leader HE will make sure Labor pollies are bought to justice.
Seems relevant:
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1998119
The Right to Remain Silent: A New Answer to an Old Question
Abstract
When a witness is summoned to testify before a grand jury or at a judicial or legislative proceeding, the lawyer for the witness frequently concludes that it may be in the client’s best interest to assert the Fifth Amendment “right to remain silent,” at least with respect to certain topics. The lawyer will often give the witness a card to read aloud when asserting that privilege. But precisely what words should the lawyer advise the client to read when invoking the Fifth Amendment privilege?
For more than 100 years, lawyers have shown surprisingly little imagination or ingenuity, advising their clients to state in almost exactly these words: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer on the grounds that it may tend to incriminate me.”
This article explains why that unfortunate language is never in the best interests of the witness, and why it naturally tends to sound to most listeners as if the witness is somehow admitting that he cannot tell the truth without confessing that he is guilty of some crime. The article also points out that this archaic invocation is not required by either the language or the theory of the Fifth Amendment, nor by the most recent controlling Supreme Court precedents. The article concludes with a suggestion for an entirely new formulation for invoking the privilege, one which gives greater protection to the rights of the witness and also more faithfully captures what the Supreme Court of the United States has written about the nature of this precious constitutional privilege.
Lecture is here:
What is great about that lecture is that it touches upon over-criminalisation.
The problem ain’t with the ALP holding onto its default position. The problem is the Libs not having any.