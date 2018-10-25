Heads up on Reefscare

The Rite-On! team up north have been consulting with Peter Ridd to generate a new Reefscare campaign to add their voices to the call for sanity on environmental issues and the power crisis.
What will happen, to Australia, Australian jobs, our food supply, agricultural industries and our ability to be self-sufficient, if we do as the IPCC report demands and remove our ability to export or use coal for energy production, or farm to grow our own sources of protein? The staple of the great Aussie BBQ- the succulent steak, and the foundation of the café culture – the hot steaming latte, will become a distant memory …and all for what? Saving the reef.
We have been there before with posts from the IPA collection Climate Change: The Facts.
The thing is, the reef is not in endangered.
The UN IPCC and its latest report must be called out for what it is – an immediate danger to the economic prosperity of our country and to our national lifestyle.
The intrusion of globalist organisations into our sovereignty continues to grow. It started with the UK-European environmentalist movements – whose Australian offshoots still take direct orders from Europe (witness the global ‘campaign’ against plastics).
The UN IPCC is but the latest attempt of these European elites to try and control the actions of sovereign nations beyond their borders. And no-one should be surprised that environmentalism is the cause being used.
UNESCO in 2017 gave the GBR a clean bill of health:
Eggsactly. Stop playing into their lying hands, when you legitimise their lies you give them more power. The ad should be “There is no danger to the reef despite all the claims but thanks to these lies we are all in danger of losing X,Y and Z. The only thing in danger is to your wallet as it is emptied to fill the pockets of spivs peddling doom and Government maaaaaaates.”
The Little Reef that Could is Australia’s starving polar bear stuck on a melting ice floe.
The ONLY way sensible people will make progress on this disaster-in-the-making, is for someone to do a Harold Scruby – create a club/society/whatever with a great sounding name, and issue press releases to the media at every chance. They will ignore you at first, but eventually they will come to you as an obvious “expert”.
Now, what name would be good?
Scruby used “Pedestrian Council”, so we need something equally official-sounding… hmmm…
I dunno…
“Citizens for Sustainability”?
“Energy Pricing Monitor”?
I like this idea. A lot. I tried doing it as a privateer for a while – every alarmist media release I could get I went through and corrected and then submitted to local journos as a counter-point. One of the local frightbat TV News crews went so far as to block my emails! Right up until they wanted a chat about Baanyard’s progeny, of course.
The MSM is the enemy of sane, rational dialogue.
Power to the People.