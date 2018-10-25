Heads up on Reefscare

The Rite-On! team up north have been consulting with Peter Ridd to generate a new Reefscare campaign to add their voices to the call for sanity on environmental issues and the power crisis.

What will happen, to Australia, Australian jobs, our food supply, agricultural industries and our ability to be self-sufficient, if we do as the IPCC report demands and remove our ability to export or use coal for energy production, or farm to grow our own sources of protein? The staple of the great Aussie BBQ- the succulent steak, and the foundation of the café culture – the hot steaming latte, will become a distant memory …and all for what? Saving the reef.

For information and circulation and any other support you can think of.

We have been there before with posts from the IPA collection Climate Change: The Facts.