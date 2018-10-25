More good news !

The Michael Oakeshott notebooks are available in paperback. Sorry for the late call!

You didn’t want to know? Well it wasn’t me who put the Michael Oakeshott Association on the Blogroll. Everybody should pick an item at random every so often and explore.

On the topic of notebooks, some of Karl Popper’s lectures are on line.

I want to begin by telling you what I think is the real aim of a university education. I will try to be brief about this, though I must warn you from the beginning that many people think very differently from the way I do. I believe that someone is well educated only if he realizes in great detail how little he knows.

For people with a serious interest in both Oakeshott and Popper. A letter from Oakeshott to Popper and the reply. A paper commenting on the correspondence.