Relax, only one day in the year without wind power

Interesting information about the supply of wind power over a 12 month period. Good news everyone! as Professor Farnsworth would say.

The fleet was never totally becalmed, but the lowest recorded day in the year saw output of just 2.7%.

So there was only one day in the year when windpower was effectively zip and we had to live on old fashioned coal and gas. What if one of the old boilers went down? Ask the South Australians.

Not to mention the 29 days when the wind delivered less than 10% of capacity. How much capacity required to meet the 18GW minimum baseload?