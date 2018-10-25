Stiglitz and Alberici talk science

Sensibly steering clear of economics Alberici played safe and just asked the questions to enable the real or at least prize-winning economist to display his expertise in climate science.

JOSEPH STIGLITZ: If more and more of Australia are not liveable because of climate change, you’re not going to be better off. You know, the future of the world, let alone the future of Australia really is at stake when we are talking about climate change.

He might have said something about his fellow prize-winning economist colleague who found that all the horrors of climate change would add up to quite modest damage that would be dwarfed by normal economic growth. Some Cat will have the figures at fingertips.

Australian experience indicates that the damage from climate chance is nothing compared with the cost of mitigation policies. Not that I am aware of any negative consequences of warming and the extra CO2 is very helpful because we are well below the optimum level for plant growth. But then we don’t expect economists or Emma Alberici to know anything about that.