The all-purpose ad for parties of the left

Posted on 3:38 pm, October 25, 2018 by Steve Kates

For all those who like to feel good about themselves while doing incalculable harm to others, here is the mantra so perfectly stated you have to wonder why it’s not a real ad.

This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to The all-purpose ad for parties of the left

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2849075, posted on October 25, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    bring on the soy boys

  4. Shy Ted
    #2849098, posted on October 25, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Tee hee, she says Dimocrats. Excellent spoof.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2849123, posted on October 25, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Very clever ,should be all over the USA,mockery and contempt , the very clever rich decromats would

    hate being ridiculed by the truth ,every word she said was True and the communist left absolutely hate the Truth ,so much soo they never tell it . Question , have you heard Trump tell lies ? I can’t think of any ,have you heard decromats tell blatant lies? Yes , you know they are lying when they open their mouths. Have you heard a decromat tell the Truth ? Can’t remember one doing that.
    You could substitute the media for the decromats and the facts would be the same .

  7. NB
    #2849151, posted on October 25, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Freedom vs free stuff!
    Love it!

  8. mh
    #2849161, posted on October 25, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Today’s rally finished a few hours ago.

    LIVE: President Trump in Mosinee, WI

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=46Gg7o3Dodw

  9. I am bespoke
    #2849173, posted on October 25, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    That’s the kind of ad AC should make.

  10. wozzup
    #2849191, posted on October 25, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Don’t show this to Bill Shorten. He will adopt it as the Australian Labor Party campaign ad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.