The lunacy of the push for electric cars

While other places like Britain have woken up and cut subsidies for electric cars there is a rising tide of discussion about promoting them in Australia. As if we need more drain on the system while we are already short of reliable energy. That is the lunacy but the NRMA is gung ho for state investment in the infrastructure required to connect and refuel along the road.

Social justice

A guest with Ross Greenwood talking electric cars raised the social justice issue. Revenue for roads is raised by the levy on petrol but the Tesla drivers evade that impost. So he pointed out that the driver of the $130K Tesla is not contributing to the levy but the driver of the $30K Toyota is. He thinks this is a real issue but I suspect that the demand for electric cars will not rise to the point where we need to worry about it. Not as long as they cost $130K.

Most refuelling will take place in the night and so will increase the minimum that is required from gas and coal on windless nights but I think that will not be a significant contribution for some time. Small consolation!