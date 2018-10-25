The lunacy of the push for electric cars

While other places like Britain have woken up and cut subsidies for electric cars there is a rising tide of discussion about promoting them in Australia. As if we need more drain on the system while we are already short of reliable energy. That is the lunacy but the NRMA is gung ho for state investment in the infrastructure required to connect and refuel along the road.
A guest with Ross Greenwood talking electric cars raised the social justice issue. Revenue for roads is raised by the levy on petrol but the Tesla drivers evade that impost. So he pointed out that the driver of the $130K Tesla is not contributing to the levy but the driver of the $30K Toyota is. He thinks this is a real issue but I suspect that the demand for electric cars will not rise to the point where we need to worry about it. Not as long as they cost $130K.
Most refuelling will take place in the night and so will increase the minimum that is required from gas and coal on windless nights but I think that will not be a significant contribution for some time. Small consolation!
That’s not the only issue, supporters of electric cars want charging stations placed along our highways so that they can be recharged every couple of hundred kilometers while petrol cars can travel 3x-4x the distance without refuelling. I can travel from Melbourne to Sydney without refuelling.
The charging station required at fuel stops aren’t just an additional plug added to the existing lines, they need something quite different and costly. Who is going to pay for these charging stations? Taxpayers via subsidies. And how will the running costs be recouped? By taxpayers through higher petrol charges.
I don’t think you can make this case as simply as this.
Don’t get me wrong, AGW is abject lunacy and there is nothing wrong with coal, gas and oil. However, a dramatic increase in the purchase of electric cars (based on, presumably, a dramatic fall in their prices) could only happen *if* batteries became vastly cheaper. And if batteries become vastly cheaper then all the solar and wind capacity which, currently, is nigh on worthless, would suddenly become valuable.
None of that is to excuse the horrific policies of governments on both sides when it comes to destroying scarce resources in the name of countering a non-existent threat, but significantly reduced battery prices *would* at least allow us to be spared the worst of their effects.
Norway has the biggest per capita ownership of electric cars in the world, currently about 9% of passenger cars, I believe.
They also have relatively cheap electricity, thanks to over 900 hydro electric dams.
And plenty of state funding, thanks to royalties and taxes on their massive oil production.
60% of electric car owners also own ICE vehicles.
In my experience they use the EV round town and the ICE for out of town journeys.
I’ve also seen my Hummers and high end sports cars in Norway than anywhere in Europe.
I don’t see how any of these conditions apply in Australia, which wages permit war on oil and gas drilling, hasn’t built a dam since the Vietnam War and is destroying power stations.
Electric vehicles will be easier for the State to control.
Registration interlocks, like breathalyser interlocks. Tap and go to pay rego and fines or the car she no start.
Speed limiters, fatigue monitoring, even area denial.
Once placed in a welfare vote plantation in a refugee dispersal area, you can’t drive a car out of it.
Tap and go licence to start car, so the State knows who is driving where. Behind on your taxes? your tap and go licence to use the roads doesn’t work.
Congestion in the better parts of the big city?. If you can’t afford fifty bucks to use that road at that time, you have to go around.
Like Stalin reserved road lanes for Party vehicles.
Their lucy turnbull could have a list of things their turnbullites can make the proles do, once they control their cars.
Comrades.
We have already had the ability to build the cheapest batteries in the world, they are called dams. The next cheapest is nuclear power and then coal.
All of these involve the release of stored energy. Even a piece of wood has stored energy, which a depleted battery does not and cannot be recharged without the used of aforesaid stored energy.
Norway also has 80% off the population of Victoria in 160% of the area.
So that’s as good as it gets for electric cars, people.
bemused. you’re not getting any arguments from me.
What we have done is lunacy. We pursued electricity generation from sources that were 100% useless without adequate storage technology *before* the storage technology was available.
All I am saying is that *if* storage technology does in fact catch up, then the situation won’t be as disastrous as it otherwise would have been.
Call me stupidly optimistic but we all have to cling to some kind of hope don’t we?
Its all good. Tesla will soon start offering the long promised $35k consumer car , with $600km range and 10 minute recharge and free recharging at home no matter what your real world living situation. Renewables will power it all and if there are any wrinkles the solution is imminent/being trialled/just around the corner.
Thats all we have from Fantasyland kiddies, tommorrows story will be from Adventureland, were Minister D’Amrosio saves Victoria’s energy grid and continues that “downward pressure on prices buy announcing a costly, low powered, 30MW battery that for some reason hasnt been needed in the previous 50 years.
Range anxiety will prevent the take up of electric cars.Take the Jaguar I Pace.It has a real world range of 300km-barely enough to go from Sydney to Newcastle and back.Of course you may have no problems with your trip if you plan carefully,but despite that you can still be in a situation where you run out of power and the only way to get home is via a tow truck.
Bemused, it’s worse than that for the electricity grid. Firstly the NRMA has a project to spend $10 million of members money to build fast charging stations across NSW. I think they will be made available free to the user or it may be per NRMA member but someone has to pay for the power.
For the electricity grid the load from the charging station would a nightmare to manage. The promise is that an EV can be fully charged in half an hour from the charging stations. The long range Tesla 3 (for the skiers if they want to take the risk) has a battery size of 100 kWh so if it is to be fully charged in half an hour a 200 kW input would be required for that charger alone. Ok so there would be some charge in the battery and 150kW per charger would probably be ok. On this basis, for a small 6 charger station, the electrical load would be 900 kW – say 1 MW to allow for losses! That’s huge uncontrollable load that would switch in an out at all hours depending on consumer behaviour at the particular often remote location on the grid! In terms of managing an electricity grid it is madness.
When it comes to network capacity for this sort of load, the complaint often levied about the current grid by activists is that it is gold plated, built to over capacity to just serve a peak demand for a very short time. That comment is laughable in the context of proposed EV charging stations, the network required to supply them as well as the generation needed to supply it all!