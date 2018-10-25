The spectre of windless nights

There is a spectre haunting the power grid in SE Australia. The spectre of the windless night when no amount of Wind and Solar capacity makes a scrap of difference. At 4% of demand from W&S we were close to that point this morning.
A man from Alinta Energy was on the wireless last night, he acknowledged the AEMO position that we have a one in ten chance of grid failure come summer. He noted that this is an intolerable situation but it will be relieved by more capacity coming on line. More capacity of unreliable energy that is not there when the sun and wind go out.
On the same program on 2GB in the early evening with Ross Greenwood there was talk about electric cars. That might clear the air but it will also increase the demand for electricity. Given the critical state of reliable supply any increase in demand is potentially disastrous. Just imagine if we fired up another Aluminium smelter:)
Tony from Oz has almost certainly got statistics on the incidence or prevalence of windless nights. Thanks to a heads up reminder from one of our Cats. I will post more about his work later. Those numbers call for more publicity.
I think this answers your question, Rafe: https://bravenewclimate.com/2015/11/08/the-capacity-factor-of-wind/#more-6726
It does, but who is going to publicise it?
One factor which the climate clowns and government don’t realise is that we need reliable baseline power to keep all the electronic system operational. Mobile phones are totally dependent on computers and databases. CCTV cameras need electricity 24/365. The banking system is now totally electronic.
Go down the sustainable route and reliability of the electronic system will disappear. No bank transfers, no EFT, no surveillance, no traffic lights, etc etc etc.
And if we have the misfortune of colliding with a solar coronal mass ejection, like the Carrington event of 1859, then even the energy grid might collapse.
The climate changers really have not thought things through, because of one fact. They don’t think because they cant.
On publicity, the climate issue has simply bored the punters, if they even noticed it.
It makes no connection with their daily concerns.
The cost of power literally hits us where we live.
Similarly the risk of grid failure can be explained without resorting to rocket science.
Of course it can be spun by the usual suspects (as occurred re SA) but at least the punters can see that it matters to them in a very immediate and powerful way.
The power outages will be ” cruel to be kind ” instructional moment.
Thanks Tezza, that is the information required but not the analysis that matters. He could say more about this.
He is not drawing the dire implications from these observations. The issue of maintaining baseload is invisible in the analysis.
How far does the 10% of capacity get towards the 16 or 18GW of minimum baseload required, not to mention the 18 to 28GW required during the day?