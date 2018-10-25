Liberty Quote
Tariffs are economic self-harm.— Scott Ryan
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 25, 2018
Good afternoon
Winner
I would like to thank the traditional owners of my land – the ANZ Bank 🏦
Ichi ban
V(ish)!
More winning
Woo Hoo 😁
se7en
Fresh and new and ever so sparkly.
9
Made it! Thought I’d be late!
X
About bloody time!
Guatemala deploys troops and barbed wire at its border after Trump furiously threatened to withdraw aid to countries that let migrant caravan march to America
Guatemala has stationed guards and barbed wire barricades at key border crossing with Honduras in an apparent attempt to stop more migrants marching towards US.
Police officers and what appear to be soldiers in combat fatigues were pictured blocking the road and checking trucks at the Aguas Calientes crossing point, which was used by the first two caravans to enter the country.
It comes after President Trump vowed to cut aid money to any nation failing to stop the migrants, which for Guatemala amounted to more than $230million in 2017.
The Danish People’s Party wants Denmark out of an agreement it believes undermines the nation’s “social and cultural cohesion.” Denmark’s Immigration Minister, however, defended the agreement, while stressing that the government isn’t in favor of importing more Africans.
Stoush o’clock!
ISIS flag on mail bomb turns out to be Larry the Cable Guy meme. Wingnuts scrambling for new lies. #magabomber
Monty striking the wrong note, again.
You were rusuban for quite a while there, Carpe-sama.
mUnty says wingnuts. Skoll.
Always the s$t stirrer. 😉
From the link posted on the old thread:
…because it is not illegal, not immoral, not wrong but bad optics.
…after she had bacon and eggs for breakfast.
…in other words, it is necessary to kill animals when their populations get too large, the hunter’s actions were entirely legal and appropriate…but I will pretend to do something to placate the loonies.
Exactly! And nice to see that she did not back down.
Their abc rural country hour has giggling gertie, the guy activist interviewing the ‘farmers against climate change’ professor talking about how food security will be the greatest challenge.
Big Australia of eighty millions, needing food imports is never challenged as a model.
Sorry, too good to leave on the OT:
CL thinks it may be an aardvark, Calli thinks it may be Bill Shorten, the two not being mutually exclusive. Jackie Trad thinks the license to destroy the child at 20 weeks is worth celebrating by lighting bridges purple.
Tim Wilson is showing his true colours again. Now he’s a glowbull warmy hysteric.
Who the [email protected] pre-selects these weathervaned clowns?
WLD, wellard, the asx listed live shipping company running new world best practice speciality boats, has announced this month that the european shipyard that was building their last ship has cancelled the contract and the thirteen million bucks put into work to date is written off.
Looking forward to a green shorten looting cartel banning live exports for a decade, regardless of how good your boat is, not a good business model.
The Japanese sure knew how to make beautiful machinetools:
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HAMATU-LATHE-MADE-IN-JAPAN/183502140183?hash=item2ab9947317:g:LAMAAOSwVXRbx-F9
The Guardian, of course:
They “might” become a lot of things; what they are is illegal immigrants. Countries have borders and laws and not even the UN thinks that you have the right to simply enter a country without following that countries’ rules.
They are not refugees; they are illegal immigrants.
…in other words, blather. Some “courage and spirit” might fix their own countries.
It seems stopping the caravan at the border is a popular thing to do.
And
The Lizard of Oz [258]
What T is doing in the runup to the midterms is absolutely insane and unprecedented — and like everything else about him, its very relentlessness and constancy makes it easy to take it for granted. There has never, ever been a president who would hold multiple huge rallies every week for a midterm election; Obama barely lifted a f’ing finger to help the Dems in any of the midterms when he was president. And these are not just standard 20 minute politician stump speeches — they are massive rallies requiring a one hour performance that is mostly improvised/ad-libbed every single time. And he gives each of one these rallies his all, tries to vary it, introduce new comic or rhetorical elements each time, find angles that will get the crowd involved — going on his feel for the atmosphere and spirit of each occasion. And he’s doing all this as a 72 year old man who also has a full time job being the most relentlessly embattled, slandered, and maligned political leader in human history. I’ve never seen anything like it — none of us has — and we should take a moment or two to really appreciate the miracle of human energy and inspiration staring us in the face day in day out.
Just a friendly reminder.
Go Trump, GO!
H/t Lizard of Oz, rvf
Monty, fire up! It’s nearly Mid-Term Mayhem.
Prepare the Rakes!
Too good for the dead thread.
lotocoti
#2848882, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:06 pm
Lol.
Be sure to hark back to ye olde thread for the chuckle.
Was delightful DB
Was thinking just as well the uterus is the whole world for a baby at that stage.
Monty and others of course, will stroke their beards, look sage and demand a cell court before pontificating on that baby’s humanity
Actually Monty washes his hands too by claiming he would defer to the women’s decision iirc.
#muchworsethanawingnut
I had a few conversations with Wilson before he went into parliament about alarmism. He struck me as a dilettante on the subject. Most pollies of his ilk are all but green/left on a variety of crucial issues. Unless a lot of money flows into the minnow conservative parties in this country I can’t see much light at the end of the tunnel and that will only get worse when the power gets rationed.
Guatemala deploys troops and barbed wire at its border after Trump furiously threatened to withdraw aid to countries that let migrant caravan march to America
Note to SloMo. Look and learn.
It’s a beautiful video, Dover, and the more people see it the better. The wickedness and stupidity of an abortion at that stage can only be hammered home by such evidence. Jackie Trad is an imbecile.
No, I don’t think it’s an aardvark, CL. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a beautiful baby some day. I certainly hope so.
Wednesday Forum? OK, why not. Everything else in this world is f*cked up.
The good people of Queensland must encourage Jackie Trad to abort herself. She has no respect for life. She must lead by example.
It’s still Wednesday here, Speedbox.
Lathe of the week, Sheraton Defiance (made in Heidelberg just near the Fairfield Boathouse), some rocket scientist has managed to tip it over and do a lot of superficial damage. Maybe next Death Giraffe Project?
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/lathe/142985378337?hash=item214a97ba21:g:uEcAAOSwypZbzr~Y
Joe Biden Also Sent Suspicious Package After Obama, Clintons Targeted With Pipe Bombs
The article on the front page of Monday’s West Australian is a strong contender for the Daniel Andrews award for political correctness. Headed ‘CATCH THESE THIEVES’, the article describes a scam involving EFTPOS machines in retail outlets, which is being carried out by groups of young men, some of them as young as 14. The police want the public to help them catch the thieves, and have released two images taken by security cameras. The images are too grainy, and it would be difficult to identify the persons shown. However, both offenders appear to have dark skin – but there is nothing in the article about their ethnicity. They could be indigenous, but I think they are more likely to be black African, most likely Sudanese or Somali.
So: Plod would love to catch the culprits, but we must not offend any ethnic group in our multicultural paradise.
The Guardian view on the migrant convoy: a heroic journey. The six or seven thousand people – men, women, and children
I wonder if the women are faring better in the rape stakes than Mexican women that try to cross into the USA illegally?
From Zippy’s link:
Chortle. It’s an election campaign numpties.
Orange man BAD proclaim NPC news.
Has age of Trump’s violent rhetoric brought ‘the awful’ back to US politics?
Suspect devices sent to Obama, Clinton and other Trump critics raise hard questions about the president’s rhetoric
….
There have been no major domestic terrorist attacks on Donald Trump’s watch. And yet there was something profoundly unsurprising about Wednesday’s sequence of would-be mass murder.
First, because the US president has helped shatter norms and put violence in the political bloodstream. Second, because it did not take a supersleuth to join the dots of who was being targeted.
….
Certainly top Democrats did not hesitate to place the blame at his door in the wake of the news of the attempted bombings.
“Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people,” said a joint statement from Democratic congressional leaders senator Chuck Schumer and congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.
NPC news the in news….
Radio National going bananas over the ‘MAGAbomber’ story this morning. Quoting Bill de Blasio as the voice of reason while he dogwhistles that the Deplorables did it. On the plus side, the story has finally forced the ABC to admit there is such a person as George Soros. Apparently he is some kind of ‘philanthropist’. Otherwise nothing is known of him.
The kind of people who would orchestrate the disgusting smear against Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t bat an eyelid at planting fake bombs.
Odd how Dems were encouraged to attack Republicans in restaurants, that Republicans were shot at in a baseball bunker…but it’s Trump’s fault.
The only thing that isn’t a lie in that Guardian article is that Trump is President.
calli
Also interesting how this is a “terror attack” yet the gunman shooting repubs wasnt.
NPC definitions: Its not terrorism when we do it.
They sent a ‘bomb’ to Joe Biden? Now I KNOW it’s a hoax.
Biden was feeling left out when he wasn’t relevant enough to get one so he made his own.
News Corp decides to destroy another young man just for fun …
He has done nothing illegal but publishing conversations conducted by telephone should be a crime:
‘I want you to bend me over’: Model among several women whose text messages to AFL star Jack Watts, 27, ‘referencing sex, drugs and strippers’ are leaked on social media.
None of this is anybody’s business.
Shorten Cartel has already announced they’ll be phasing out the live trade over the first five years of the reign of terror.
Australian Labor Party – making it easier to import illegal immigrants, then export live sheep.
LOL. Probably a disgruntled 12 year-old girl he recently molested.
It is interesting that none of the suspicious packages, a.k.a. ‘bombs’, in the US have exploded (as compared to being blown up by bomb squads attaching real explosives to them).
The receivers apparently opened the packages, recognized what they were meant to be, futzed around with them at least enough to stage a bunch of pictures for press release – but no boom. Who does that? Wouldn’t any reasonable person be out the door and maybe call the cops from the parking lot?
Makes one wonder who knew what about this ‘wave’ of fake bombs.
Then it turns out that the scary looking ‘timer’ on the bombs… apparently wasn’t.
Number 1 draft pick and obviously a good root too.
Prurient creeps in the media is nothing new. It isn’t going to destroy anyone, most people will laugh or be envious.
Cuckoo:
The kind of people who would orchestrate the disgusting smear against Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t bat an eyelid at planting real bombs.
The only thing missing was the orange overalls and the ISIS flag backdrop …
Megyn Kelly forced to say sorry on camera.
calli
#2848949, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:08 pm
It’s still Wednesday here, Speedbox.
Yeah, fair call.
Distraction squirrel bombs.
This will really damage his standing in the locker room.
The horrifying footage of Megyn Kelly delivering her ISIS hostage apology …
As Ace notes, the quivering lip is a nice touch.
Low effort antifa bomb scare.
What we know is that nearly 100% of hate crimes turn out to be fake.
This is just the next level of that.
Yeah but the puritans at AFL HQ might get upset.
Here we go:
The AFL, sorting out the big issues one text at time.
The democrats leftwing goon squads will now send pipe bombs to their own poltical leaders to occupy a news cycle.
Hilarious.
Just watching four CNN talking heads berating Trump for being “toxic”.
Guys, you’re just collateral damage.
His standing in the Melbourne locker room was significantly damaged due to his behaviour, to the point where he got booted out.
A bloke sending a chick a text or email along the lines of “You’re drop dead gorgeous and I desperately need to shag your arse off” is just being romantic these days.
I’ve done much the same myself, being a romantic sort.
That’s not true, stix. Countless whites are killed or assaulted by blacks because of the color of their skin.
Which Dem personality did not receive a device? Not newsworthy enough? Oh, the shame!
From old Fred:
Re the pipe berms Given the timing of the incident and the fact that the sender would know the mail would be intercepted and the sender knew their private addresses and how carefully chosen the targets are and that it would require significant knowledge and resources I SMELL A LEFTIST RAT
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.” – Hillary Clinton
“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome – anymore, anywhere” – Maxine Waters
“When they go low, we kick them.” – Eric Holder
The Opportunity Costs of Socialism
Just released by Mr Tump’s Council of Economic Advisors. An interesting read.
Stuck at home woth a sick child.
Watching Mary Poppins for the nth time.
Could be one of the worst movies of all time.
Dick Van Dyke with that awful attempt at a cockney accent.
Whatever the fuck Julie Andrews was supposed to be, Christ knows, flouncing about looking supercilious.
Awful. Just awful.
Julie Bishop has been awarded the inaugural Eleanor Roosevelt award for Leadership Excellence by the US embassy.
Pretty sure Eleanor & Bishop had different views when it came to shoes.
How supercalifragilisticexpialidocious of you.
Arky, what are your views on Frozen ?
Into each life, a little rain must fall, Death. Our hearts bleed for you.
Not having a Jolly Holiday then?
Umdiddleiddleiddle, umdiddle-I.
Well played sir.
Death Giraffe
#2848994, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm
Stuck at home woth a sick child.
Watching Mary Poppins for the nth time.
Arky should stick to this one.
He might learn how to really fix an old car..