Wednesday Forum: October 25, 2018

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2848900, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I would like to thank the traditional owners of my land – the ANZ Bank 🏦

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2848907, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    More winning

    Woo Hoo 😁

  calli
    #2848909, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Fresh and new and ever so sparkly.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2848912, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Made it! Thought I’d be late!

  zyconoclast
    #2848915, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Guatemala deploys troops and barbed wire at its border after Trump furiously threatened to withdraw aid to countries that let migrant caravan march to America

    Guatemala has stationed guards and barbed wire barricades at key border crossing with Honduras in an apparent attempt to stop more migrants marching towards US.

    Police officers and what appear to be soldiers in combat fatigues were pictured blocking the road and checking trucks at the Aguas Calientes crossing point, which was used by the first two caravans to enter the country.

    It comes after President Trump vowed to cut aid money to any nation failing to stop the migrants, which for Guatemala amounted to more than $230million in 2017.

  m0nty
    #2848918, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    ISIS flag on mail bomb turns out to be Larry the Cable Guy meme. Wingnuts scrambling for new lies. #magabomber

  Notafan
    #2848920, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Monty striking the wrong note, again.

  Mother Lode
    #2848921, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Ichi ban

    You were rusuban for quite a while there, Carpe-sama.

  H B Bear
    #2848923, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    mUnty says wingnuts. Skoll.

  I am bespoke
    #2848925, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Notafan
    #2848917, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:39 pm
    Stoush o’clock!

    Always the s$t stirrer. 😉

  Senile Old Guy
    #2848926, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    From the link posted on the old thread:

    The posts drew an immediate and angry reaction from the public, and did not go unnoticed by a number of local politicians. “As the local member of @ScotParl I am raising this as a matter of urgency,” tweeted Michael Russell, the member in the area where the photos were taken. “If this is actually happening on #Islay, and laid on by some sort of tour company I would want to see it stopped immediately.”

    …because it is not illegal, not immoral, not wrong but bad optics.

    Mr Russell’s complaints reached Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham, who said the hunting, while not illegal, was “upsetting”.

    …after she had bacon and eggs for breakfast.

    “Responsible and appropriate culling of animals is a necessary part of sustainable land management and the culling of some wild animals, including deer and goats, is not illegal. However, we understand the concerns raised by these images and, in light of them, the Environment Secretary will review the situation and consider whether any clarification of or changes to the law might be required.”

    …in other words, it is necessary to kill animals when their populations get too large, the hunter’s actions were entirely legal and appropriate…but I will pretend to do something to placate the loonies.

    Switlyk responded to the criticism in another Instagram post, in which she said she wanted “all the ignorant people out there sending me death threats to get educated on hunting and conservation”.

    Exactly! And nice to see that she did not back down.

  John Constantine
    #2848927, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Their abc rural country hour has giggling gertie, the guy activist interviewing the ‘farmers against climate change’ professor talking about how food security will be the greatest challenge.

    Big Australia of eighty millions, needing food imports is never challenged as a model.

  dover_beach
    #2848929, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Sorry, too good to leave on the OT:

    Have a look at this amazing MRI showing the movements of a child in utero at 20 weeks. You can now dismember this precious child in Queensland no questions asked.

    CL thinks it may be an aardvark, Calli thinks it may be Bill Shorten, the two not being mutually exclusive. Jackie Trad thinks the license to destroy the child at 20 weeks is worth celebrating by lighting bridges purple.

  Rohan
    #2848930, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Tim Wilson is showing his true colours again. Now he’s a glowbull warmy hysteric.

    Who the [email protected] pre-selects these weathervaned clowns?

  John Constantine
    #2848931, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    WLD, wellard, the asx listed live shipping company running new world best practice speciality boats, has announced this month that the european shipyard that was building their last ship has cancelled the contract and the thirteen million bucks put into work to date is written off.

    Looking forward to a green shorten looting cartel banning live exports for a decade, regardless of how good your boat is, not a good business model.

  Senile Old Guy
    #2848935, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    The Guardian, of course:

    The Guardian view on the migrant convoy: a heroic journey. The six or seven thousand people – men, women, and children – who have set out to walk 3,000 miles through Mexico to reach the US are brave, resourceful and determined to better themselves. They might become the kind of citizens that every country needs and whose support any politician should be proud of.

    They “might” become a lot of things; what they are is illegal immigrants. Countries have borders and laws and not even the UN thinks that you have the right to simply enter a country without following that countries’ rules.

    As a means of stemming the flow of refugees this will be effective only in the long term.

    They are not refugees; they are illegal immigrants.

    Civil societies grow over time. They can’t be prefabricated abroad and helicoptered into place like disaster housing. But increasing aid to help stabilise societies is a policy still worth pursuing, though care must be taken not to undermine poorer countries’ ownership of development policies. In the meantime, these caravans should be treated as the humanitarian emergency they are, and their inhabitants welcomed for their courage and spirit.

    …in other words, blather. Some “courage and spirit” might fix their own countries.

  Mother Lode
    #2848936, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It seems stopping the caravan at the border is a popular thing to do.

    The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the U.S. government should stop all the Hondurans headed this way from entering the country. Thirty-eight percent (38%) disagree and say the government should allow them to enter temporarily until each of their cases can be individually reviewed.

    And

    Most assume that the “caravan” is one of the Democratic Party’s several October surprises…But so far, it doesn’t seem to be turning out well. We know this because some Democrats are now suggesting that the caravan was organized by Karl Rove. Whose superpowers have never abated, apparently.

    One wag has dubbed the caravan the Committee to Re-Elect the President.

  Tailgunner
    #2848937, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    The Lizard of Oz [258]
    What T is doing in the runup to the midterms is absolutely insane and unprecedented — and like everything else about him, its very relentlessness and constancy makes it easy to take it for granted. There has never, ever been a president who would hold multiple huge rallies every week for a midterm election; Obama barely lifted a f’ing finger to help the Dems in any of the midterms when he was president. And these are not just standard 20 minute politician stump speeches — they are massive rallies requiring a one hour performance that is mostly improvised/ad-libbed every single time. And he gives each of one these rallies his all, tries to vary it, introduce new comic or rhetorical elements each time, find angles that will get the crowd involved — going on his feel for the atmosphere and spirit of each occasion. And he’s doing all this as a 72 year old man who also has a full time job being the most relentlessly embattled, slandered, and maligned political leader in human history. I’ve never seen anything like it — none of us has — and we should take a moment or two to really appreciate the miracle of human energy and inspiration staring us in the face day in day out.

    Just a friendly reminder.
    Go Trump, GO!
    H/t Lizard of Oz, rvf

  Tailgunner
    #2848938, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Monty, fire up! It’s nearly Mid-Term Mayhem.
    Prepare the Rakes!

  thefrolickingmole
    #2848939, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Too good for the dead thread.

    lotocoti
    #2848882, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    Lol.

    Be sure to hark back to ye olde thread for the chuckle.

  notafan
    #2848940, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Was delightful DB

    Was thinking just as well the uterus is the whole world for a baby at that stage.

    Monty and others of course, will stroke their beards, look sage and demand a cell court before pontificating on that baby’s humanity

    Actually Monty washes his hands too by claiming he would defer to the women’s decision iirc.

    #muchworsethanawingnut

  cohenite
    #2848941, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Tim Wilson is showing his true colours again. Now he’s a glowbull warmy hysteric.

    I had a few conversations with Wilson before he went into parliament about alarmism. He struck me as a dilettante on the subject. Most pollies of his ilk are all but green/left on a variety of crucial issues. Unless a lot of money flows into the minnow conservative parties in this country I can’t see much light at the end of the tunnel and that will only get worse when the power gets rationed.

  Robber Baron
    #2848944, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Guatemala deploys troops and barbed wire at its border after Trump furiously threatened to withdraw aid to countries that let migrant caravan march to America

    Note to SloMo. Look and learn.

  DrBeauGan
    #2848945, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    dover_beach
    #2848929, posted on October 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm
    Sorry, too good to leave on the OT:

    Have a look at this amazing MRI showing the movements of a child in utero at 20 weeks. You can now dismember this precious child in Queensland no questions asked.

    CL thinks it may be an aardvark, Calli thinks it may be Bill Shorten, the two not being mutually exclusive. Jackie Trad thinks the license to destroy the child at 20 weeks is worth celebrating by lighting bridges purple.

    It’s a beautiful video, Dover, and the more people see it the better. The wickedness and stupidity of an abortion at that stage can only be hammered home by such evidence. Jackie Trad is an imbecile.

    No, I don’t think it’s an aardvark, CL. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a beautiful baby some day. I certainly hope so.

  Speedbox
    #2848946, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Wednesday Forum? OK, why not. Everything else in this world is f*cked up.

  Robber Baron
    #2848948, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    The good people of Queensland must encourage Jackie Trad to abort herself. She has no respect for life. She must lead by example.

  calli
    #2848949, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    It’s still Wednesday here, Speedbox.

  rickw
    #2848950, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Lathe of the week, Sheraton Defiance (made in Heidelberg just near the Fairfield Boathouse), some rocket scientist has managed to tip it over and do a lot of superficial damage. Maybe next Death Giraffe Project?

    https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/lathe/142985378337?hash=item214a97ba21:g:uEcAAOSwypZbzr~Y

  ArthurB
    #2848953, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    The article on the front page of Monday’s West Australian is a strong contender for the Daniel Andrews award for political correctness. Headed ‘CATCH THESE THIEVES’, the article describes a scam involving EFTPOS machines in retail outlets, which is being carried out by groups of young men, some of them as young as 14. The police want the public to help them catch the thieves, and have released two images taken by security cameras. The images are too grainy, and it would be difficult to identify the persons shown. However, both offenders appear to have dark skin – but there is nothing in the article about their ethnicity. They could be indigenous, but I think they are more likely to be black African, most likely Sudanese or Somali.

    So: Plod would love to catch the culprits, but we must not offend any ethnic group in our multicultural paradise.

  rickw
    #2848954, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    The Guardian view on the migrant convoy: a heroic journey. The six or seven thousand people – men, women, and children

    I wonder if the women are faring better in the rape stakes than Mexican women that try to cross into the USA illegally?

  calli
    #2848955, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    From Zippy’s link:

    Lawmakers and media personalities on Wednesday called for an end to aggressive, partisan rhetoric in the wake of the incidents.

    Chortle. It’s an election campaign numpties.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2848956, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Orange man BAD proclaim NPC news.

    Has age of Trump’s violent rhetoric brought ‘the awful’ back to US politics?
    Suspect devices sent to Obama, Clinton and other Trump critics raise hard questions about the president’s rhetoric
    ….
    There have been no major domestic terrorist attacks on Donald Trump’s watch. And yet there was something profoundly unsurprising about Wednesday’s sequence of would-be mass murder.

    First, because the US president has helped shatter norms and put violence in the political bloodstream. Second, because it did not take a supersleuth to join the dots of who was being targeted.
    ….
    Certainly top Democrats did not hesitate to place the blame at his door in the wake of the news of the attempted bombings.

    “Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people,” said a joint statement from Democratic congressional leaders senator Chuck Schumer and congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

    NPC news the in news….

  cuckoo
    #2848957, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Radio National going bananas over the ‘MAGAbomber’ story this morning. Quoting Bill de Blasio as the voice of reason while he dogwhistles that the Deplorables did it. On the plus side, the story has finally forced the ABC to admit there is such a person as George Soros. Apparently he is some kind of ‘philanthropist’. Otherwise nothing is known of him.

  cuckoo
    #2848958, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    The kind of people who would orchestrate the disgusting smear against Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t bat an eyelid at planting fake bombs.

  calli
    #2848959, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Odd how Dems were encouraged to attack Republicans in restaurants, that Republicans were shot at in a baseball bunker…but it’s Trump’s fault.

  dover_beach
    #2848960, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    The only thing that isn’t a lie in that Guardian article is that Trump is President.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2848961, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    calli

    Also interesting how this is a “terror attack” yet the gunman shooting repubs wasnt.

    NPC definitions: Its not terrorism when we do it.

  cuckoo
    #2848962, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    They sent a ‘bomb’ to Joe Biden? Now I KNOW it’s a hoax.

  Zatara
    #2848963, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Joe Biden Also Sent Suspicious Package After Obama, Clintons Targeted With Pipe Bombs

    Biden was feeling left out when he wasn’t relevant enough to get one so he made his own.

  C.L.
    #2848964, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    News Corp decides to destroy another young man just for fun …
    He has done nothing illegal but publishing conversations conducted by telephone should be a crime:

    ‘I want you to bend me over’: Model among several women whose text messages to AFL star Jack Watts, 27, ‘referencing sex, drugs and strippers’ are leaked on social media.

    A high-profile model is among at least three women caught up in a sexting scandal involving an AFL player.

    Messages sent from the phone of Jack Watts, 27, have circulated widely on social media since first being leaked at the weekend.

    It is understood a disgruntled former friend of Watts screenshot the messages and published them on social media.

    Among the women engaged in ongoing messaging with Watts’ phone is a Victorian model, who is represented by a talent agency and regularly models for high-end fashion labels…

    Around 20 text messages referencing drug use, hiring of exotic dancers and sexual relations, have been shared online.

    Neither Watts’ management of Port Adelaide FC has commented on the scandal, but both are aware of the text messages and their content.

    It has not been confirmed that Watts was the sender of the text messages…

    In one of the messages the sender appears to make a reference to taking illicit substances, writing: ‘I just want to do lines off t**s’.

    Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Watts has used illicit substances.

    In other messages, a high-profile model asked if she can ‘send something dirty’.

    Woman: ‘Can’t wait to f*** you later’.

    Watts’ phone: ‘Haha I know that but can you send me something dirty?’

    Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish the woman’s entire explicit response, which begins with her writing: ‘I want you to bend me over’.

    In further text exchanges with a different woman, the football star is referenced by name as they discuss oral sex.

    None of this is anybody’s business.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2848966, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Looking forward to a green shorten looting cartel banning live exports for a decade, regardless of how good your boat is, not a good business model.

    Shorten Cartel has already announced they’ll be phasing out the live trade over the first five years of the reign of terror.

    Australian Labor Party – making it easier to import illegal immigrants, then export live sheep.

  C.L.
    #2848967, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Joe Biden Also Sent Suspicious Package

    LOL. Probably a disgruntled 12 year-old girl he recently molested.

  Zatara
    #2848968, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    It is interesting that none of the suspicious packages, a.k.a. ‘bombs’, in the US have exploded (as compared to being blown up by bomb squads attaching real explosives to them).

    The receivers apparently opened the packages, recognized what they were meant to be, futzed around with them at least enough to stage a bunch of pictures for press release – but no boom. Who does that? Wouldn’t any reasonable person be out the door and maybe call the cops from the parking lot?

    Makes one wonder who knew what about this ‘wave’ of fake bombs.

    Then it turns out that the scary looking ‘timer’ on the bombs… apparently wasn’t.

    “#Anons were able to locate the actual make and model of the clock taped to one of the bombs.
    It doesn’t even have an alarm function.
    In other words, it can’t count down to anything. It’s literally just to make a “scary-looking” bomb prop.”

  Infidel Tiger
    #2848969, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish the woman’s entire explicit response, which begins with her writing: ‘I want you to bend me over’.

    Number 1 draft pick and obviously a good root too.

  DrBeauGan
    #2848970, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    ‘I want you to bend me over’: Model among several women whose text messages to AFL star Jack Watts, 27, ‘referencing sex, drugs and strippers’ are leaked on social media

    Prurient creeps in the media is nothing new. It isn’t going to destroy anyone, most people will laugh or be envious.

  Winston Smith
    #2848971, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Cuckoo:

    The kind of people who would orchestrate the disgusting smear against Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t bat an eyelid at planting fake bombs.

    The kind of people who would orchestrate the disgusting smear against Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t bat an eyelid at planting real bombs.

  C.L.
    #2848972, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    The only thing missing was the orange overalls and the ISIS flag backdrop …
    Megyn Kelly forced to say sorry on camera.

    “I’m Megyn Kelly. And I want to begin with two words — I’m sorry,” the Megyn Kelly Today host said as she fought back tears. “You may have heard that yesterday we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes, and that conversation turned to whether it is ever OK for a person of one race to dress up as another — a black person making their face lighter or a white person making theirs darker… I defended the idea.”
    She added: “I was wrong and I am sorry. One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen, and yesterday I learned. I learned given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise.”

  Speedbox
    #2848975, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    calli
    #2848949, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:08 pm
    It’s still Wednesday here, Speedbox.

    Yeah, fair call.

  Rebel with cause
    #2848976, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Distraction squirrel bombs.

  C.L.
    #2848977, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Woman: ‘Can’t wait to f*** you later’.

    Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish the woman’s entire explicit response, which begins with her writing: ‘I want you to bend me over’.

    In further text exchanges with a different woman, the football star is referenced by name as they discuss oral sex.

    This will really damage his standing in the locker room.

  C.L.
    #2848978, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    The horrifying footage of Megyn Kelly delivering her ISIS hostage apology …
    As Ace notes, the quivering lip is a nice touch.

  Twostix
    #2848979, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Low effort antifa bomb scare.

    What we know is that nearly 100% of hate crimes turn out to be fake.

    This is just the next level of that.

  jupes
    #2848981, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    This will really damage his standing in the locker room.

    Yeah but the puritans at AFL HQ might get upset.

  jupes
    #2848982, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Here we go:

    Thomas said he imagines the issue will be put in the hands of the AFL’s integrity unit.

    The AFL declined to comment.

    The AFL, sorting out the big issues one text at time.

  Twostix
    #2848983, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    The democrats leftwing goon squads will now send pipe bombs to their own poltical leaders to occupy a news cycle.

    Hilarious.

  calli
    #2848984, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Just watching four CNN talking heads berating Trump for being “toxic”.

    Guys, you’re just collateral damage.

  m0nty
    #2848985, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    This will really damage his standing in the locker room.

    His standing in the Melbourne locker room was significantly damaged due to his behaviour, to the point where he got booted out.

  DrBeauGan
    #2848986, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    A bloke sending a chick a text or email along the lines of “You’re drop dead gorgeous and I desperately need to shag your arse off” is just being romantic these days.

    I’ve done much the same myself, being a romantic sort.

  JC
    #2848987, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    That’s not true, stix. Countless whites are killed or assaulted by blacks because of the color of their skin.

  stackja
    #2848988, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Which Dem personality did not receive a device? Not newsworthy enough? Oh, the shame!

  stackja
    #2848990, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    From old Fred:

    Gab
    #2848778, posted on October 25, 2018 at 9:37 am
    Hmmmm. Has the Doomlord put us on a new thread diet?

  Md
    #2848991, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Re the pipe berms Given the timing of the incident and the fact that the sender would know the mail  would be intercepted and the sender knew their private addresses and how carefully chosen the targets are and that it would require significant knowledge and resources I SMELL A LEFTIST RAT

  thefrolickingmole
    #2848992, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.” – Hillary Clinton

    “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome – anymore, anywhere” – Maxine Waters

    “When they go low, we kick them.” – Eric Holder

  Zatara
    #2848993, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    The Opportunity Costs of Socialism

    Just released by Mr Tump’s Council of Economic Advisors. An interesting read.

  Death Giraffe
    #2848994, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Stuck at home woth a sick child.
    Watching Mary Poppins for the nth time.
    Could be one of the worst movies of all time.
    Dick Van Dyke with that awful attempt at a cockney accent.
    Whatever the fuck Julie Andrews was supposed to be, Christ knows, flouncing about looking supercilious.
    Awful. Just awful.

  feelthebern
    #2848995, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Julie Bishop has been awarded the inaugural Eleanor Roosevelt award for Leadership Excellence by the US embassy.
    Pretty sure Eleanor & Bishop had different views when it came to shoes.

  Zatara
    #2848996, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    How supercalifragilisticexpialidocious of you.

  feelthebern
    #2848997, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Arky, what are your views on Frozen ?

  DrBeauGan
    #2848998, posted on October 25, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Death Giraffe
    #2848994, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm
    Stuck at home woth a sick child.
    Watching Mary Poppins for the nth time.
    Could be one of the worst movies of all time.
    Dick Van Dyke with that awful attempt at a cockney accent.
    Whatever the fuck Julie Andrews was supposed to be, Christ knows, flouncing about looking supercilious.
    Awful. Just awful.

    Into each life, a little rain must fall, Death. Our hearts bleed for you.

  calli
    #2848999, posted on October 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Not having a Jolly Holiday then?

    Umdiddleiddleiddle, umdiddle-I.

  .
    #2849000, posted on October 25, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Woman: ‘Can’t wait to f*** you later’.

    Watts’ phone: ‘Haha I know that but can you send me something dirty?’

    Well played sir.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2849001, posted on October 25, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Death Giraffe
    #2848994, posted on October 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm
    Stuck at home woth a sick child.
    Watching Mary Poppins for the nth time.

    Arky should stick to this one.
    He might learn how to really fix an old car..

