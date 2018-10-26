Après Donald le déluge

I can see many advantages to the Democrats from the fake bomb business. It changes the subject from how well PDT and the American economy is doing as the US heads into the last week before its mid-term elections. They get to pretend they are victims, which is an important leftist meme. The party of Antifa gets to harangue on the importance of civility in politics. All of the media can go off on another set of rants about Republicans. Best of all, no Democrat was ever in the slightest danger of harm since none of the ones on the target list open their own mail.
And no matter how I look at it, I cannot see this as anything other than a very sophisticated Democrat operation. All these bombs and not an arrest in sight. The kind of deep knowledge one would need to pull off even one of these without detection is quite intense, never mind eight or nine, with the numbers still rising. And if they do pin it on someone eventually, I suspect it will be along the lines of the chap Hilary stitched up for the murders in Benghazi because of some video he had produced. Not only liars to the core, but presenting their lies to some of the most willingly gullible people who have ever lived. Just the kinds of people who will take global warming and Keynesian economics as valid reflections of reality.
In my view, but who knows, we are never going to know who really sent these fake bombs to this almost perfectly concocted target list. And I can only say there must be some really irritated lefties who feel genuinely affronted by not having been included in the A list of targets. Meanwhile, GOP candidate received letter threatening his 7 children.
That one looks a lot more genuine than the rest. And for the record, I am also as cynical about the fall in share markets around the world. How hard would it be for George Soros and his mates to sell off a parcel of shares all by themselves just to depress the market for a week or two even while the Fed starts to raise rates?
Meanwhile, there are all those people who are voting for a living, and they enter the US by the caravan full: Half America Gets More In Welfare Than Pays In Taxes…
Donald Trump has been a respite from this relentless effort to undermine the values and integrity of the West and our way of life. Enjoy it while you can for après Donald le déluge.
PROVIDING BALANCE: There is, of course, the possibility that whomever has been sending these phoney bombs through the mail is actually a Republican. How can this be denied, since we have zero idea of who has done it or why. To provide us with the additional certainty such moments require is what CNN is for: Debunking the despicable ‘false flag’ theory on the mail bombs. Summarising:
Campaign politics tends to be a lowest-common-denominator business. If something works — no matter how loathsome or even untrue — then it gets used. The end always justifies the means — and the end is always and only winning.
And yet, even by that incredibly low bar, what some right-wing pundits have done in the wake of 10 mail pipe bombs being sent to prominent prominent Trump critics, Democratic politicians, party donors and CNN’s New York office is astonishing. In short: They have suggested — with zero evidence — that is all one big hoax designed to help Democrats in the 2018 midterms, a classic “false flag” operation….
This is both hugely cynical and incredibly logistically difficult. The cynical part is self-explanatory. But consider what Limbaugh and his ilk are suggesting — from a purely logistical perspective. Here’s what would have had to happen for the events of Wednesday to be a false flag:
1. Someone or someones who wanted to help Democrats — and the media, I guess, somehow? — would send a series of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country.
2. Then Democrats or the media or, again, someone, would have to have coordinated with the state and local police — not to mention federal authorities — so that law enforcement said that these were functional bombs (even though, again, according to this theory, they weren’t).
Which, um, is not what happened. As any reasonable person — regardless of your political affiliation — can recognize that that sort of broad conspiracy not only stretches the bounds of the possible but snaps them in two.
It is all so obvious, I am amazed such clarity has only occurred within the Democrat media and to no one else.
Good Call.
MSM is still pushing the notion the bombs are real. The left love to play victim, even though they are fascists.
It’s pretty obvious all the “bombs” are fake. What’s the point of a timer on a letter bomb, other than to make it *really* look like a bomb to the average Joe. So their purpose isn’t to maim or kill, just scare, or more likely, sew (even more) dissension.
I wouldn’t put it past the Russians. Low cost, high turmoil and trivial for them to run. Just before an election, and they’ve got form. Anything that keeps the USA divided is good for them.
FIFY
Where’s the sophistication? Get Clock Boy or similar to post a “bomb” (that isn’t) then leave the country before they are delivered.
The Dems would never lie about fake bombs, just like no woman ever makes a fake rape accusation… Honestly after Kavanaugh who would ever believe a word out of a Dems mouth.
Everything was too perfect – they all arrived the same day, even one that supposedly couldn’t be delivered, and the hashtag #MAGAbomber was ready to go as well as the big news pieces – featuring photos of these ‘live devices’ no less. Not sure who blessed it but the fake martyrdom is classic leftism.
Just the kinds of people who will take global warming and Keynesian economics as valid reflections of reality.
Trumpy’s bitching about rate hikes suggests he’s a believer in Keynesian economics.
Remember the burning of Germany’s Reichstag in February 1933 which allowed Hitler to introduce a raft of repressive laws.
In March 1933 Germany went to the polls again, Hitler having previously been sworn in as head of a coalition government on 30 January 1933 and thereby, the Nazis came to fully to power with the support of their allies, the German National People’s Party while Germany’s fake media of the day (yes they existed even then) beat up the story to support “their” party much as the fake media still does today in USA. The Nazis never released their hold on power until 60 million people were dead and half the world was in ruins.
This may yet turn out to be a crazed Rightist, but why would anyone – even a crazed person do this now when it is beginning to look as if the Left is about to take a drubbing at the forthcoming election? It s\does not smell right, And so I fear that America’s Left has learnt their lesson well from history, and that is where a sensible investigator should look for blame. Remember the old Roman adage in law which enjoins investigators to ask “who benefits?”
I reckon Hollywood has a hand in this. Someone who makes these kind of things for a living, to make them look real for the film industry. Very strange that Robert De Niro, who happens to hate Trump, should receive one.
I cannot see many advantages. The Dems were already red-hot in terms of their motivation to vote. The Kavanaugh confirmation was a colossal Dem own-goal that fired up previously lethargic GOP voters. The Dem enthusiasm advantage has been lost.
The critical distinction lies in the impression all this is having on independent voters. I don’t think these bombs – or cosmetic bombs – will shift the needle much against the GOP, unless it is convincingly proven that it was a GOP tactic. The obvious explanation is that it’s the work of some crazy person and I don’t think that will have much impact on the race.
Jupes’ betting market on who is responsible for the #fakebombs:
Democrat supporter: $1.01
Loon: $1.10
Trump supporter: $100