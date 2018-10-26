I have long thought that identity politics and apartheid is the same thing – just that identity politics seems to be more respectable. Racist right wingers are appalling while racist left wingers are promoting human rights. It’s all so easy to understand, so we should all get with the program.

Here is Theodore Dalrymple making the obvious point:

From an outsider’s point of view, the two most extraordinary things about the controversy over the interpretation of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test are that it should have been performed in the first place and that anyone should have been interested in the result, including the subject of the test herself. By comparison with this, apartheid South Africa’s racial classification was rational, as was that of pre-revolutionary Saint-Domingue, the slave colony from which Haiti was later formed, with its 64 degrees of whiteness (or, of course, of blackness). … So, having spent years denying that there is any objective reality to racial classifications, liberals start sifting people into racial categories with an obsessiveness that puts South African policemen under the old regime to shame. Race, among other classifications, becomes a lens through which the whole of social life is examined. In short, there is no racist as fanatical as an anti-racist.

While we are making comparisons to apartheid South Africa, those individuals who are proposing an indigenous third chamber in the federal parliament should examine the South African experience with a tricameral parliament. Separate representation is inherently racist and the Liberal government have been wise to reject that notion out of hand.