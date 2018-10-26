TEQSA gets owned

Posted on 3:27 pm, October 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Senator Amanda Stoker tells TEQSA what it should have known already.

TEQSA will investigate!!!!

But don’t hold your breath – TEQSA works on a tick-a-box audit approach. Does University X have policy Y? Yes? NO? Moving right along. I have no doubt that every single university is nominally compliant with the letter of the law. Bans on sarcasm will be justified by the presence of a large number of non-English speaking students who may not understand the role of sarcasm and will receive incorrect information by accepting sarcastic comments as being literally correct. (The counter-argument, of course, is that the government has already mandated a high level of English language proficiency for international students and as such sarcasm should be well known and understood by all students – nonetheless we won’t see that counter-argument being deployed).

9 Responses to TEQSA gets owned

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2849750, posted on October 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Proof reading

    and not will receive

    [Thanks – doesn’t need the “not” at all. Sinc]

  2. wal1957
    #2849758, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    As usual, ‘Sir Humphrey’ will go away, do some fiddling with whatever, then come back with a 100 page report saying that there is nothing to worry about.

    Universities are no longer the places where free speech is a right. It now depends on which side of the ‘debate’ you are on. No debate can be had simply because the protesting idiots won’t allow it.
    AND our politicians are too gutless to call the universities on this.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2849760, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Universities are no longer the places where free speech is a right.

    The whole of Australia is no longer a place where free speech is a right.

  4. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849763, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Being an uncultured rural oaf, I Googled TEQSA.

    Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency. I stand enlightened.

    Who knew such a thing existed?

    Taxpayer funded, naturally.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2849767, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Sinclair, like all leftist things Defunding of taxpayers money will render them impotent ,who ever heard of fauxberiginals ,gay “marriage”,femiazism , globalists ,gangrenes , “renewables “ etc. Before they got their hands on millions of taxpayers money ,without it they perish ,all that is need is someone with the guts to face them down and they will crumble we are paying to have our liberty destroyed .

  6. manalive
    #2849769, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Bans on sarcasm will be justified …

    … as in N Korea:
    “In late August 2016, North Korea banned sarcasm against the government. It was reported that the government gave the warnings in mass meetings across the country. Subsequent media reports suggest that North Korea banned sarcasm altogether” (Wiki).
    It appears that Prof Saunders is not usually lobster-red, maybe he had been on holiday recently.

  7. Bad Samaritan
    #2849782, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Pedro (4.17pm) Since a lot of Cats (99%) are public servants or former public servants (including academics) it’s only natural management would take it for granted that everyone knows what every letter-cluster……even the most obscure….. means. People like me, and maybe you, who probably thought this had something to do with Queensland and South Australia were probably puzzled how Sydney Uni fitted in, but you know what they say….

    If you aren’t on the public purse…vote Trump you morons!

    I hope this helps in some way. Cheers.

  8. egg_
    #2849792, posted on October 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency

    Sarchasm?

  9. egg_
    #2849793, posted on October 26, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Standards of
    Quality for
    Universities
    And
    Tertiary Edumacation?

    Taking the pith, surely?

