TEQSA gets owned

Senator Amanda Stoker tells TEQSA what it should have known already.

TEQSA will investigate!!!!

But don’t hold your breath – TEQSA works on a tick-a-box audit approach. Does University X have policy Y? Yes? NO? Moving right along. I have no doubt that every single university is nominally compliant with the letter of the law. Bans on sarcasm will be justified by the presence of a large number of non-English speaking students who may not understand the role of sarcasm and will receive incorrect information by accepting sarcastic comments as being literally correct. (The counter-argument, of course, is that the government has already mandated a high level of English language proficiency for international students and as such sarcasm should be well known and understood by all students – nonetheless we won’t see that counter-argument being deployed).