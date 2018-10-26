TEQSA gets owned

Senator Amanda Stoker tells TEQSA what it should have known already.
TEQSA will investigate!!!!
But don’t hold your breath – TEQSA works on a tick-a-box audit approach. Does University X have policy Y? Yes? NO? Moving right along. I have no doubt that every single university is nominally compliant with the letter of the law. Bans on sarcasm will be justified by the presence of a large number of non-English speaking students who may not understand the role of sarcasm and will receive incorrect information by accepting sarcastic comments as being literally correct. (The counter-argument, of course, is that the government has already mandated a high level of English language proficiency for international students and as such sarcasm should be well known and understood by all students – nonetheless we won’t see that counter-argument being deployed).
As usual, ‘Sir Humphrey’ will go away, do some fiddling with whatever, then come back with a 100 page report saying that there is nothing to worry about.
Universities are no longer the places where free speech is a right. It now depends on which side of the ‘debate’ you are on. No debate can be had simply because the protesting idiots won’t allow it.
AND our politicians are too gutless to call the universities on this.
The whole of Australia is no longer a place where free speech is a right.
Being an uncultured rural oaf, I Googled TEQSA.
Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency. I stand enlightened.
Who knew such a thing existed?
Taxpayer funded, naturally.
Sinclair, like all leftist things Defunding of taxpayers money will render them impotent ,who ever heard of fauxberiginals ,gay “marriage”,femiazism , globalists ,gangrenes , “renewables “ etc. Before they got their hands on millions of taxpayers money ,without it they perish ,all that is need is someone with the guts to face them down and they will crumble we are paying to have our liberty destroyed .
… as in N Korea:
“In late August 2016, North Korea banned sarcasm against the government. It was reported that the government gave the warnings in mass meetings across the country. Subsequent media reports suggest that North Korea banned sarcasm altogether” (Wiki).
It appears that Prof Saunders is not usually lobster-red, maybe he had been on holiday recently.
