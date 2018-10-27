Open Forum: October 27, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 27, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to Open Forum: October 27, 2018

  2. zyconoclast
    #2849954, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:08 am

    2
    i waited. give someone a chance at silver.

  4. Hay Stockard
    #2849956, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Come forth. And won a lollipop.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849958, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Podium? New fred, all bright and shiny.

    I claim this thread, in the name of the Scottish squatters, of the late 1850’s, in the Riverina district. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never achieved the recognition they deserve.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2849959, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Heat is on Fox.

    Best shootout in movie history.

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849963, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Gold hit $A1760 per ounce today. Up from $A1640 three weeks ago.

    Goldbugs happy.

  12. zyconoclast
    #2849967, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:17 am

    sorry. It appears to be a malfunction.

    I will quit while I am behind.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849968, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Gold hit $A1760 per ounce today. Up from $A1640 three weeks ago.

    Goldbugs happy.

    I’m pouring a large Scotch, and resisting the temptation of watching the film of the Mickleberg brothers, and the great Perth mint swindle. I didn’t realize that one Donald Hancock owned a gold mine outside Kalgoorlie…

  14. Oh come on
    #2849969, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    OCO my involvement with that establishment was preventing drunken Irish (a tautology I know) Earth Scientists getting beaten up by coons on the way back to camp.

    This seems very far removed from the goings on at the Como.

  15. Mark Bolton
    #2849970, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:19 am

    ZKTA Ora Banda hotel?

  16. Mark Bolton
    #2849971, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    OCO a world away brother.

  17. Crossie
    #2849972, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack? I’m afraid to go and have a look in case they ruined some of my favourote music.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849973, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

    ZKTA Ora Banda hotel?

    The same. Hopped into his car, after a day at the races, turned in the ignition and discovered that some thoughtful soul had wired a bomb into the ignition system.

  19. Oh come on
    #2849974, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Zyco, the fact you’re posting *anything* related to Fifty Shades Of Grey is an embarrassment. Definitionally, the preserve of bored housewives cannot be gentrified. Your enthusiasm is noted.

  20. jupes
    #2849975, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Heat is on Fox.

    Great movie from the time when De Nero made great movies.

    “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

  21. zyconoclast
    #2849976, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

    50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack? I’m afraid to go and have a look in case they ruined some of my favourote music.

    It is by the Tallis Scholars.
    Did not know this as I have not read the book or watched the movie.

    Excellent

  22. Mark Bolton
    #2849977, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:29 am

    ZTKA I fucking love that pub. I pulled up there and on a “wouldn’t be dead for quids” afternoon the sun was shining through my beer. A beautiful young lass pitched up beside me wearing semi vis. Then another one was plucked from heaven , carrying a metal detector joined her. Then another… i was convinced it was my time to go. The Grim Reaper is in fact a dozen beautiful girls wearing hi vis carrying metal detectors.

  23. Mark Bolton
    #2849978, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:34 am

    ZTKA in the present environment it is unwise to express an opinion on those that presume to rule over us. That said i grew up in Tasmania and we needed no keys to the powder magazine.

  24. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849979, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:35 am

    One of WA’s great mysteries is what happened to the Mickleburg gold.

    The stuff left at TV station Channel 7’s gate was not the Mint swindle gold and that has apparently disappeared from the evidence room.

    Avon Lovell wrote a book about the whole thing, The Mickleburg Stitch, and it was censored from very high above in the .gov and eventually banned.

    Of course, this was in the era of WA Inc, when anything goes, and a number of high order people are living overseas in countries without extradition treaties.

  25. Mark Bolton
    #2849980, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Pedro WA is tiger country.

  26. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849981, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Don Hancock owned the battery at Ora Banda and processed a lot gold from small miners and prospectors.

    No better way to hide illegal gold finds than putting it through a commercial battery.

    Not that I am pointing a finger at anyone of course . . . . . . .

  27. RobK
    #2849982, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Mark,
    ZTKA I fucking love that pub. 
    When were you there? I have spent quite a lot of time there in the eighties and early 90s.

  28. Crossie
    #2849983, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Of course, this was in the era of WA Inc, when anything goes, and a number of high order people are living overseas in countries without extradition treaties.

    And let’s not forget that others accompaniment to the easy life abroad, the Swiss bank account. Or is it Cayman Islands bank account these days? I’m sure Malcolm and Lucy would know the ins and outs.

  29. Mark Bolton
    #2849984, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Pedro the HBO movie series Deadwood made me feel right at home.

  30. Mark Bolton
    #2849986, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Rob would have been 2011. When i had my near death experience.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849987, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849963, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Back in the day, when I had the farm, Kalgoorlie was a good spot for some R and R. Good meal, a loud and raucous night out, and restocking the bar before going home.

    In a Kalgoorlie bottleshop “Right, that’s two bottles of single malt, a bottle of gin for the memsahib, and half a dozen good reds.”

    The sanctimonious child behind the counter – in a bottleshop, FFS, looked at me “You’re spending all that money on alcohol? You live your life like that?”

    “Right, put all the bottles back on the shelves, give me back my credit card, and cancel the sale..”

    The manager was there ten seconds later, offering grovelling apologies…

  32. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849988, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Pedro WA is tiger country.

    It certainly was back in those days, Mark.

    Hancock had a run in with bikies at his Ora Banda pub, and shortly after a bikie was shot dead at their campsite. No one was ever charged over that murder.

    Not long after, Hancock and an innocent man were blown up in their car in Lathlain (Perth suburb).

    A bikie was charged, but later acquitted of the double murder.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849989, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Of course, this was in the era of WA Inc, when anything goes, and a number of high order people are living overseas in countries without extradition treaties.

    And two former Western Australian State Premiers finished up in gaol…

  34. Mark Bolton
    #2849990, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Pedro some justice but not nearly enough.

  35. RobK
    #2849991, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Mark, right. I Haven’t been back this century. Ill have to make some time to so, though things will have changed a lot.

  36. Mark Bolton
    #2849992, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

    ZTKA Kalgoorlie is what God was aiming for when he gave men free will.

  37. Oh come on
    #2849993, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

    In a Kalgoorlie bottleshop “Right, that’s two bottles of single malt, a bottle of gin for the memsahib, and half a dozen good reds.”

    The sanctimonious child behind the counter – in a bottleshop, FFS, looked at me “You’re spending all that money on alcohol? You live your life like that?”

    “Right, put all the bottles back on the shelves, give me back my credit card, and cancel the sale..”

    The manager was there ten seconds later, offering grovelling apologies…

    This never actually happened, did it.

  38. Mark Bolton
    #2849994, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:49 am

    RobK make it so brother , life is short and glorious and you are a long time dead.

  39. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2849995, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Geez, Zulu.

    Your grog order was minuscule compare to some I have seen loaded onto trucks headed out to some exploration or remote minesites.

    Bimbo must have been new in town.

  40. Oh come on
    #2849996, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Three bottles of spirits (even expensive ones) and a half-dozen bottles of wine is not an unusual sale.

    That’s a really stupid story, Zulu.

  41. Mark Bolton
    #2849997, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:52 am

    OCO never heard of Robert Service? There are strange things done under the midnight sun…

  42. RobK
    #2849998, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Mark,
    Yes, i dont know the people who own it now. Still occasionally catch up with some of the locals but they are getting thinner on the ground too.

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2849999, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Pedro WA is tiger country.

    It certainly was back in those days, Mark.

    Laurie Connel, Alan Bond, Rothwell’s Merchant Bank and Bell Group. Tiger country, indeed.

  44. Mark Bolton
    #2850000, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:55 am

    RobK when i go back it will be as a grey nomad not an Earth Scientist. Gold is a horrible commodity. Like Meth. It is blood money.

  45. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850001, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

    I have the dubious honour of being refused a business loan by Laurie Connell’s Rothwells Bank. (Praise the Lord, I think it was 17% interest rate).

    “Last Resort Laurie” 🙂

  46. RobK
    #2850002, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Mark yes, i weaned myself off it and bought a farm in ’95. Have never worked harder for less. Its about time to sell the farm. Family has moved to Perth. The boys wont be farmers.😊

  47. Mark Bolton
    #2850003, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:59 am

    ZKTA.. I have off gridded myself so dont know for sure.. but suspect WA is falling head over heals for the latest NPC fad. Swinging like a twig in the breeze.

  48. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850004, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Gold is a horrible commodity. Like Meth. It is blood money.

    You speak untruth, Barbarian!

    The most noble metal.

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2850005, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Geez, Zulu.

    Your grog order was minuscule compare to some I have seen loaded onto trucks headed out to some exploration or remote minesites.

    Bimbo must have been new in town.

    It was for medicinal purposes only – coughs, colds and pimples on the pen#s – and the bottleshop was that at the Gtar and Sarter, you would know the place.

  50. Mark Bolton
    #2850006, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Pedro you must know the meme of two men and one shovel. It wouldnt happen if it was just numbers on a ledger. Men could remain rational. When they get that flash they turn into monsters.

  51. Mark Bolton
    #2850007, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:04 am

    ZTKA Gar and Starters. Fucking ex. Six million likes.

  52. RobK
    #2850008, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:07 am

    The most noble metal.
    Its a lot of fun. I did have a little weekend gold show not far from the pub. Eventually got hold of the state battery. By this time we’d restored the pub, built a carvan park and motel rooms. Then it was school age for the kids so we sold the lot to Don.

  53. Mark Bolton
    #2850009, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Pedro , upon reflection I actually like what people become when infected by the gold mind virus. Only interesting people I ever met. Fuck the urban bugman.

  54. Damienski
    #2850010, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:09 am

    and the bottleshop was that at the Gtar and Sarter, you would know the place.

    I seem to recall that the Star and Garter was owned by Doug Shave – former Member for Melville in Richard Court’s government?

  55. Mark Bolton
    #2850011, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Rob I have a few ideas about finding gold. They are completely bonkers so there fore it shouldn’t be difficult to find those willing to back me financially.

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2850012, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850004, posted on October 27, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Pedro, give us a shout when you are retired, we may murder a few good reds over dinner at the Rose and Crown.

  57. calli
    #2850013, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Top o’ the mornin’ Cats!

    Watching this “bomb” story closely on a variety of US MSM services. Still to be told if any of them are “live”.

    Anything different from the Australian media?

  58. Mark Bolton
    #2850014, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:16 am

    RobK and yes I am not immune to the magic of chemistry. Gold is indeed a noble element. It’s solubility. It’s coexistence with so many sunrises and sunsets. The millions of cubic metres of water that soaked across the peneplains of the western goldfields.

  59. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850015, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I have been around gold miners and dealers for over thirty years now, and retirement is on the horizon.

    Gold has brought immense amounts of wealth to this country. I doubt Australia would be as prosperous as we are if it were not for the fabulous amount of mineral wealth with which we are blessed.

    There is a mystique that goes back through the ages over gold, and Mark, you are right on the money when you say men can turn into monsters over it. “Gold fever” is very real.

    Hundreds, if not thousands of men have been robbed, bashed and murdered over their claims, and in modern times the white collar crooks are just as predatory.

    The mining game and the surrounding support industries have been very kind to me over the years. I have had the privilege of working with real “Salt of the Earth” Aussies in harsh environments, adding to the country’s wealth, and would not swap it for quids.

    Not for everyone, and I guess I will be nostalgic for the life when I pull the pin and sell up.

  60. Mark Bolton
    #2850016, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Best offsider I ever had was a bloke who was barking mad. Told me tales about how in a previous life he murdered South American savages to steal thier gold. Him and his Dog could never be allowed to go in Town. Guy was without flaw. I felt completely safe working with him in the bush.

  61. Mark Bolton
    #2850017, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Pedro, you won the Internet with that reflection. Hats off to you Sir.

  62. RobK
    #2850018, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Mark,
    I may well get back to it after i have sold the farm. A few nibbling but no takers yet.
    My bedtime now. ,’nite all.

  64. calli
    #2850020, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:27 am

    After watching the idiocy on the West Rim, this does not surprise me.

    The worst skylarkers were Chinese tourists and young couples. In the end, you just had to look away.

  65. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850021, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Thank you Mark.

    I am feeling pretty mellow after a day in town on the turps with lovely ladies pouring my beers.

    From the perspective of the far flung WA Goldfields, the rest of the world sometimes looks like shit, and I am happy to far away as possible.

  66. Mark Bolton
    #2850022, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Pedro you make a great case for continuing to be Pedro. Perhaps one day we can learn to hate each other over differing opinions as to how to find GOLD. 😉

  67. Socrates at the Pub
    #2850023, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:38 am

    “Right, that’s two bottles of single malt, a bottle of gin for the memsahib, and half a dozen good reds.”

    Huh? This is a restock?
    I carry more grog in the cupboard under my sink, & I’m just upstairs from truckloads of the stuff.

    Do we need any further evidence that farmers are skint?

  68. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2850024, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

    I have no idea how to find gold , Mark.

    Prospectors are bigger liars than fishermen. 🙂

    Long may it be so.

    The Gummint does not need to know everything.

  69. Mark Bolton
    #2850025, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:47 am

    @ Pedro “Call me Ishmael.”

  70. Socrates at the Pub
    #2850026, posted on October 27, 2018 at 1:49 am

    The sanctimonious child behind the counter – in a bottleshop, FFS, looked at me “You’re spending all that money on alcohol? You live your life like that?”

    I struggle with this.
    Jealousy is the only emotion I’ve ever seen exhibited by bottleshop staff when someone buys a lot of the stuff.

    (NB: Nine bottles – regardless of quality, is not a large sale in a bottleshop – it’d be so unremarkable as to be forgotten by shift’s end.)

  71. calli
    #2850027, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:09 am

    CBS is reporting that the FBI has arrested someone in relation to the mail bombs. South Florida.

    Florida Man strikes again!

  73. Mark Bolton
    #2850029, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Calli the Americans need to be sent to bed with a spanked bottom. Since they gave up on glugging the “glurge” they have become the nastiest dry drunks that ever hovered over a red button.

  74. calli
    #2850030, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:17 am

    This is cute:

    Speaking on CNN on Friday, Mr. Clapper said he was not surprised that a device had been sent to him. He has been a frequent critic of President Trump, a similarity shared with everyone whose names have appeared on the packages discovered so far.

    The other similarity, you twerp, is that you were all highly unlikely to ever open your own mail.

  75. calli
    #2850031, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:20 am

    I don’t do bottom spanking, Mark.

    A clip over the ears, maybe. 😄

  76. Mark Bolton
    #2850032, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:21 am

    The other similarity involves rats and xyz axis.
    G

  77. Mark Bolton
    #2850033, posted on October 27, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Calli ,ever the pragmatic one.

    Yes a spank on the bottom for every American would bear fruit in Boltonworld.
    The practical implementation might be difficult to achieve. Thank you for dragging me back down to Earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.