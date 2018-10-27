Liberty Quote
The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.— Marcus Aurelius


Open Forum: October 27, 2018
1
2
i waited. give someone a chance at silver.
B a l l s.
Come forth. And won a lollipop.
Fore
Podium? New fred, all bright and shiny.
I claim this thread, in the name of the Scottish squatters, of the late 1850’s, in the Riverina district. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never achieved the recognition they deserve.
Heat is on Fox.
Best shootout in movie history.
Gold hit $A1760 per ounce today. Up from $A1640 three weeks ago.
Goldbugs happy.
sorry. It appears to be a malfunction.
I will quit while I am behind.
I’m pouring a large Scotch, and resisting the temptation of watching the film of the Mickleberg brothers, and the great Perth mint swindle. I didn’t realize that one Donald Hancock owned a gold mine outside Kalgoorlie…
This seems very far removed from the goings on at the Como.
ZKTA Ora Banda hotel?
OCO a world away brother.
50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack? I’m afraid to go and have a look in case they ruined some of my favourote music.
The same. Hopped into his car, after a day at the races, turned in the ignition and discovered that some thoughtful soul had wired a bomb into the ignition system.
Zyco, the fact you’re posting *anything* related to Fifty Shades Of Grey is an embarrassment. Definitionally, the preserve of bored housewives cannot be gentrified. Your enthusiasm is noted.
Great movie from the time when De Nero made great movies.
50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack? I’m afraid to go and have a look in case they ruined some of my favourote music.
It is by the Tallis Scholars.
Did not know this as I have not read the book or watched the movie.
Excellent
ZTKA I fucking love that pub. I pulled up there and on a “wouldn’t be dead for quids” afternoon the sun was shining through my beer. A beautiful young lass pitched up beside me wearing semi vis. Then another one was plucked from heaven , carrying a metal detector joined her. Then another… i was convinced it was my time to go. The Grim Reaper is in fact a dozen beautiful girls wearing hi vis carrying metal detectors.
ZTKA in the present environment it is unwise to express an opinion on those that presume to rule over us. That said i grew up in Tasmania and we needed no keys to the powder magazine.
One of WA’s great mysteries is what happened to the Mickleburg gold.
The stuff left at TV station Channel 7’s gate was not the Mint swindle gold and that has apparently disappeared from the evidence room.
Avon Lovell wrote a book about the whole thing, The Mickleburg Stitch, and it was censored from very high above in the .gov and eventually banned.
Of course, this was in the era of WA Inc, when anything goes, and a number of high order people are living overseas in countries without extradition treaties.
Pedro WA is tiger country.
Don Hancock owned the battery at Ora Banda and processed a lot gold from small miners and prospectors.
No better way to hide illegal gold finds than putting it through a commercial battery.
Not that I am pointing a finger at anyone of course . . . . . . .
Mark,
ZTKA I fucking love that pub.
When were you there? I have spent quite a lot of time there in the eighties and early 90s.
And let’s not forget that others accompaniment to the easy life abroad, the Swiss bank account. Or is it Cayman Islands bank account these days? I’m sure Malcolm and Lucy would know the ins and outs.
Pedro the HBO movie series Deadwood made me feel right at home.
Rob would have been 2011. When i had my near death experience.
Back in the day, when I had the farm, Kalgoorlie was a good spot for some R and R. Good meal, a loud and raucous night out, and restocking the bar before going home.
In a Kalgoorlie bottleshop “Right, that’s two bottles of single malt, a bottle of gin for the memsahib, and half a dozen good reds.”
The sanctimonious child behind the counter – in a bottleshop, FFS, looked at me “You’re spending all that money on alcohol? You live your life like that?”
“Right, put all the bottles back on the shelves, give me back my credit card, and cancel the sale..”
The manager was there ten seconds later, offering grovelling apologies…
It certainly was back in those days, Mark.
Hancock had a run in with bikies at his Ora Banda pub, and shortly after a bikie was shot dead at their campsite. No one was ever charged over that murder.
Not long after, Hancock and an innocent man were blown up in their car in Lathlain (Perth suburb).
A bikie was charged, but later acquitted of the double murder.
And two former Western Australian State Premiers finished up in gaol…
Pedro some justice but not nearly enough.
Mark, right. I Haven’t been back this century. Ill have to make some time to so, though things will have changed a lot.
ZTKA Kalgoorlie is what God was aiming for when he gave men free will.
This never actually happened, did it.
RobK make it so brother , life is short and glorious and you are a long time dead.
Geez, Zulu.
Your grog order was minuscule compare to some I have seen loaded onto trucks headed out to some exploration or remote minesites.
Bimbo must have been new in town.
Three bottles of spirits (even expensive ones) and a half-dozen bottles of wine is not an unusual sale.
That’s a really stupid story, Zulu.
OCO never heard of Robert Service? There are strange things done under the midnight sun…
Mark,
Yes, i dont know the people who own it now. Still occasionally catch up with some of the locals but they are getting thinner on the ground too.
Laurie Connel, Alan Bond, Rothwell’s Merchant Bank and Bell Group. Tiger country, indeed.
RobK when i go back it will be as a grey nomad not an Earth Scientist. Gold is a horrible commodity. Like Meth. It is blood money.
I have the dubious honour of being refused a business loan by Laurie Connell’s Rothwells Bank. (Praise the Lord, I think it was 17% interest rate).
“Last Resort Laurie” 🙂
Mark yes, i weaned myself off it and bought a farm in ’95. Have never worked harder for less. Its about time to sell the farm. Family has moved to Perth. The boys wont be farmers.😊
ZKTA.. I have off gridded myself so dont know for sure.. but suspect WA is falling head over heals for the latest NPC fad. Swinging like a twig in the breeze.
You speak untruth, Barbarian!
The most noble metal.
It was for medicinal purposes only – coughs, colds and pimples on the pen#s – and the bottleshop was that at the Gtar and Sarter, you would know the place.
Pedro you must know the meme of two men and one shovel. It wouldnt happen if it was just numbers on a ledger. Men could remain rational. When they get that flash they turn into monsters.
ZTKA Gar and Starters. Fucking ex. Six million likes.
The most noble metal.
Its a lot of fun. I did have a little weekend gold show not far from the pub. Eventually got hold of the state battery. By this time we’d restored the pub, built a carvan park and motel rooms. Then it was school age for the kids so we sold the lot to Don.
Pedro , upon reflection I actually like what people become when infected by the gold mind virus. Only interesting people I ever met. Fuck the urban bugman.
and the bottleshop was that at the Gtar and Sarter, you would know the place.
I seem to recall that the Star and Garter was owned by Doug Shave – former Member for Melville in Richard Court’s government?
Rob I have a few ideas about finding gold. They are completely bonkers so there fore it shouldn’t be difficult to find those willing to back me financially.
Pedro, give us a shout when you are retired, we may murder a few good reds over dinner at the Rose and Crown.
Top o’ the mornin’ Cats!
Watching this “bomb” story closely on a variety of US MSM services. Still to be told if any of them are “live”.
Anything different from the Australian media?
RobK and yes I am not immune to the magic of chemistry. Gold is indeed a noble element. It’s solubility. It’s coexistence with so many sunrises and sunsets. The millions of cubic metres of water that soaked across the peneplains of the western goldfields.
I have been around gold miners and dealers for over thirty years now, and retirement is on the horizon.
Gold has brought immense amounts of wealth to this country. I doubt Australia would be as prosperous as we are if it were not for the fabulous amount of mineral wealth with which we are blessed.
There is a mystique that goes back through the ages over gold, and Mark, you are right on the money when you say men can turn into monsters over it. “Gold fever” is very real.
Hundreds, if not thousands of men have been robbed, bashed and murdered over their claims, and in modern times the white collar crooks are just as predatory.
The mining game and the surrounding support industries have been very kind to me over the years. I have had the privilege of working with real “Salt of the Earth” Aussies in harsh environments, adding to the country’s wealth, and would not swap it for quids.
Not for everyone, and I guess I will be nostalgic for the life when I pull the pin and sell up.
Best offsider I ever had was a bloke who was barking mad. Told me tales about how in a previous life he murdered South American savages to steal thier gold. Him and his Dog could never be allowed to go in Town. Guy was without flaw. I felt completely safe working with him in the bush.
Pedro, you won the Internet with that reflection. Hats off to you Sir.
Mark,
I may well get back to it after i have sold the farm. A few nibbling but no takers yet.
My bedtime now. ,’nite all.
Likewise RobK ..
After watching the idiocy on the West Rim, this does not surprise me.
The worst skylarkers were Chinese tourists and young couples. In the end, you just had to look away.
Thank you Mark.
I am feeling pretty mellow after a day in town on the turps with lovely ladies pouring my beers.
From the perspective of the far flung WA Goldfields, the rest of the world sometimes looks like shit, and I am happy to far away as possible.
Pedro you make a great case for continuing to be Pedro. Perhaps one day we can learn to hate each other over differing opinions as to how to find GOLD. 😉
Huh? This is a restock?
I carry more grog in the cupboard under my sink, & I’m just upstairs from truckloads of the stuff.
Do we need any further evidence that farmers are skint?
I have no idea how to find gold , Mark.
Prospectors are bigger liars than fishermen. 🙂
Long may it be so.
The Gummint does not need to know everything.
@ Pedro “Call me Ishmael.”
I struggle with this.
Jealousy is the only emotion I’ve ever seen exhibited by bottleshop staff when someone buys a lot of the stuff.
(NB: Nine bottles – regardless of quality, is not a large sale in a bottleshop – it’d be so unremarkable as to be forgotten by shift’s end.)
CBS is reporting that the FBI has arrested someone in relation to the mail bombs. South Florida.
Florida Man strikes again!
Link
Calli the Americans need to be sent to bed with a spanked bottom. Since they gave up on glugging the “glurge” they have become the nastiest dry drunks that ever hovered over a red button.
This is cute:
The other similarity, you twerp, is that you were all highly unlikely to ever open your own mail.
I don’t do bottom spanking, Mark.
A clip over the ears, maybe. 😄
The other similarity involves rats and xyz axis.
G
Calli ,ever the pragmatic one.
Yes a spank on the bottom for every American would bear fruit in Boltonworld.
The practical implementation might be difficult to achieve. Thank you for dragging me back down to Earth.