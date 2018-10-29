A fantastic diatribe on Tony Abbott and the Liberals by Paul Collits over at Quadrant Online. Paul is riffing off the op-ed Abbott has in the Australian this morning.
Yes, there are all sorts in the Liberal Party: old wets, climate wets, the gay mafia, friends of the ABC, libertarians and free speech warriors, big spenders, small government types, Big Australia types and small immigration champions, and social conservatives. And then there are the seat warmers and ministerial leather lovers.
Magnificent – read the whole thing.
Before some of you get too excited – I don’t agree with Paul on many issues (nor him with me – I see he has defriended me on Facebook) but he has written up his annoyance at the Liberals beautifully.
John Howard destroyed the Liberal Party.
What we’ve witnessed since is merely its death dance.
ALP/MSM created expectations. LNP was convinced to meet some of them.
JH was not responsible for people voting in RGR.
You have to hand it to Mr Collits. He does have a magnificent turn of phrase.
Mr Shorten is “a flip-flopper, an opportunist, a politically correct creature whose murine instincts long ago made loyalty and truth alien concepts”.
I wish I could express that sentiment as well as Mr Collits did. Prime Minister (in waiting) Murine.
Paul Collits, everything he said in that article, I agree with.
And yes, I’m cross too.
I pray that an overwhelming number of conservative voters are just as cross.
I see he has defriended me on Facebook
Thats the uni equivalent of the black spot in the hand or horses head in the bed??
Not a bad article though, there is precious little worth salvaging from the “announce our immediate surrender then negotiate the best treaty we can with the leftist Zerg” party.
I think Paul Collits is cross
I think he is being far too kind. (probably for legal reasons)
Just a question, has there ever been a competent Australian government? From my perspective of running a small business the Howard years were good compared with what went before, and particularly the recession we had to have.
How come there are more comments on the cat about the Quadrant article than there are at Quadrant?
JH was not responsible for people voting in RGR.
Arguable, but he did turn the Liberal party into the broad church Collits identifies in the quoted para..
Great piece, however imho I’ve come to consider Tony Abbott (who I once thought would be a great PM) as an apparent conviction politician with little or no conviction.
When he was Leader of Opposition I thought “wow”. When he became PM I thought “wow” from a diametrically opposed position.
What is he afraid of?
How come there are more comments on the cat about the Quadrant article than there are at Quadrant?
You must be a subscriber to leave a comment.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare (and Hyacinth Bucket) failure to provide an orderly hand-over to Costello, particularly when it became clear he was past his due date and getting carved up by Liar hollow man KRuddy, gave the Liars a rails run into government.
He wasn’t the first to cling to power until turfed out by voters and he won’t be the last but this was a true sliding doors moment for Australia. Costello was the Lieboral’s best parliamentary performer by a long way and was perfectly capable of destroying KRuddy in less than 12 months.
Good article. Any chance the SloMo or his mates will read it? Any chance that some of it may sink in?
Yeah, I know. (sigh)
Death Giraffe
#2851661, posted on October 29, 2018 at 3:49 pm
How come there are more comments on the cat about the Quadrant article than there are at Quadrant?
You have to be a subscriber to post comments at Q on Line.
When he was Leader of Opposition I thought “wow”. When he became PM I thought “wow” from a diametrically opposed position.
While he was opposition leader the wets/black handers were happy to let him rip, do the hard yards. Once they were on the Treasury benches it fairly quickly became a campaign to replace him and promote not just Mal but themselves. Many in the media assisted because they hated Tony for winning against their pet project.
Costello was the Lieboral’s best parliamentary performer by a long way and was perfectly capable of destroying KRuddy in less than 12 months
Factcheck: True.
Costello was also very good at taking apart reporters firing what they thought were searing gotchas, only to find themselves schooled and made to look stupid.
HBB – Costello quit and only TA was left to really fight. Why did Costello quit? I don’t know.
Wow – he’s almost as cross about the LINOs as me.
So, why aren’t most Liberal voters cross enough to vote AusCons in the senate?
Re: Costello. As I understand it, he felt didn’t have enough support from Lib pollies to replace Howard. In the light of what has happened since, that makes sense.
It’s stupid beyond reason to think you can be such a ‘broad church’ that you stand for everything which means nothing, or vice versa. The Libs are the Uniting Church of politics.
You have to be a subscriber to post comments at Q on Line.
It’s cheap and if Quadrant doesn’t have subscribers, it folds.
It’s a buck-and-small-change per week ($59 annually) for 12 months.
https://quadrant.org.au/subscribe/
I assume Costello thought that when the party didn’t support him against Howard, was wasn’t inclined to do the hard yards in Opposition (2 terms at least).
Of course he didn’t realise that RGR would be a complete shambles of a Goat Rodeo, and that he probably would have won against TLS.
A perfect statement in support of the proposition to dismiss both houses of parliament forthwith.Give us a responsible (and responsive) caretaker administration untill a new election can be held with genuine candidates and policies with Australias best interests and outcomes at the forefront can occur.
Costello is on record as saying he didn’t hang around because he knew he would be white anted by Lord Waffleworth who had already torn down Nelson by that stage. Spot on judgement unlike The Father of Middle Class Welfare and Artie.
When KRudd won government he was riding a wave of popularity virtually unseen in Canberra and looked like the Liars were set for 2 or 3 terms at least. KRudd’s monumental narcissism and incompetence saw him out within the first term.
Thank you, Kochie. Thank you, Joe.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare had lost the numbers before the 2007 election but refused to stand aside. Costello indicated he was not prepared to challenge as it would be too destabilising ahead of the election. Your observations about not wanting to do the hard yards in Opposition are likely correct.
He’s not so much cross as he is just totally confused, as is typical for today’s conservatives.
It’s really not clear what he’s saying in his article, but listing more of the same random issues and random positions with random non-political suggestions.
Bottom line is, Liberals have no political ideas or ideology and spend their time in office implementing the lefts agenda. The few ideas they do have, like marriage and immigration regulation, is even MORE left wing than that of Labor.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the issues with Abbott and his ilk, is none of the random things mentioned in the article, but the fact that like most conservatives today, he is a politically illiterate, leftist.
Sloppy Joe reminds me of the dopey retriever in Lawson’s The Loaded Dog. A waste of space from go to whoa. David Koch-head just doing his job.
It is unreasonable to expect a strong conservative movement when many of the institutions that underpin conservatism are so profoundly weakened and consistently undermined. The family, the church, our local sporting clubs and societies, the free market, the rule of law, the moral framework of our society…
I could go on, but simply to say that the decline of the Liberal party reflects and the further encourages the broader decline of our society.
I think for many these feel like the twilight hours of Australia.