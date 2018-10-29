I think Paul Collits is cross

A fantastic diatribe on Tony Abbott and the Liberals by Paul Collits over at Quadrant Online. Paul is riffing off the op-ed Abbott has in the Australian this morning.

Yes, there are all sorts in the Liberal Party: old wets, climate wets, the gay mafia, friends of the ABC, libertarians and free speech warriors, big spenders, small government types, Big Australia types and small immigration champions, and social conservatives. And then there are the seat warmers and ministerial leather lovers.

Magnificent – read the whole thing.

Before some of you get too excited – I don’t agree with Paul on many issues (nor him with me – I see he has defriended me on Facebook) but he has written up his annoyance at the Liberals beautifully.