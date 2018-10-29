Listen Scott: Make Tony Deputy Leader of the Libs

I was going to put this up when I saw the front page story in The Oz on the weekend: Tony Abbott calls for Liberal voter unity. I didn’t then, but today there was this which pushed me a little closer: Newspoll: Scott Morrison takes significant personal hit in wake of Wentworth by-election. But then there was this, picked up at QoL:
Scott: you have to show you really care about the Liberal base, and even more, that you really care about this country. And this is how you do it. You make Tony Abbott the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party so that we can see that the views of us over here are taken into account. Even better, you will be able to bring the party together. Better still, you will be able to fashion a policy platform that will get you over the line, you know: lower real cost of energy, an improving economy and stopping the boats.
Why this is not obvious to you is beyond reason.
And just this now up at The Oz: Nauru a ‘very pleasant island’: Abbott urges PM to hold firm on asylum seekers. Sounds like a winning policy to me.
I think it’s all wishful thinking that the Liberals can reform from their Leftist march. There simply aren’t enough of the old guard remaining to burst the bubble that the majority live in.
There’s almost a collective insanity within the Liberal Party where they think they can keep doing the same thing, hoping for a different outcome. It’s like a bunch of zombies moving about aimlessly.
Sorry Steve, you are wrong on this. The Libs have changed irreversibly since Howard got tge boot.
Remember how “strong” Abbott appeared after the 2013 election? Remember how he rolled over for a tummy tickle from the left within 6 months of that election?
The only answer for the Libs that feel left out is to take over the branches, for pre-selection votes for candidate and turf out the present LINO incumberts.
NEM, right now, middle of a weekday.
Wind + Other 7%
Gas 49%
Coal 44%
Tripling wind and solar might add another 10% actual, displacing some coal. Hydro (part of “Other”) will probably stay right where it is and gas seems set for continued expansion.
That’s no big deal, so why the $15B?
I’m hoping that Morrison would do the exact opposite – ask Abbott to not recontest his seat. In fact Turnbull should have done that in 2016.
The Linerals are toast. Bunch of bed wetting incompetents. And I’ll never forgive the State ones for what they have done to Anzac Parade.
Why is this Sinc?
I’m guessing that you think Scottie has potential?
The principal free zone that is the Liberal party will be butchered. Get used to the idea.
Im inclined to think either the liberals should acknowledge Abbott’s loyalty for trying to reform from within and bring him back in cabinet(but not as leader-that didn’t work) , or the nuclear option for the lot of the tainted heavy weights. (Not wishing to sit on the fence, but both Kates and Sinc have a point.)
Being some half-baked version of labor is futile.
What have they got to lose?
hoping that Morrison would do the exact opposite – ask Abbott to not recontest his seat. In fact Turnbull should have done that in 2016.
Or better still, that Howard hadn’t persuaded Turnbull to stay in politics.
Because having former PMs hanging around is a distraction.
They are supposed to represent their electorate. They should do their term. Teach them humility. If they leave early they alone should bear the cost of the by election.
Just my two bobs worth.
“Sinclair Davidson
#2851511, posted on October 29, 2018 at 1:07 pm
Why is this Sinc?
Because having former PMs hanging around is a distraction.”
Really, so how does that explain the unpleasant distraction that is the venal ex-member for Wentworth? He’s no longer PM, he’s no longer in Parliament and yet he is proving to be a very big and nasty distraction for Morrison and the Liberals…and you know what, because it is part of his continuing grand plan to malign and destroy the Liberal party, this venal ex-member for Wentworth intends to keep on hanging around. He’s having fun, probably the most fun he’s ever had in his life…..he isn’t going anywhere.