Memo to the Liberals

I have had a number of conversations with people over the last few days about the next election. They all have told me that they have had a gutful of the government and their shenanigans and while they don’t like Bill Shorten they think the Liberals in government are worse.
The view is how bad could an ALP government be?
Then I’ve mentioned things like the proposed tax changes and modification of negative gearing and the like.
So here is the thing: none of the people I have spoken to actually believe an ALP government will do any of that stuff. I’ve been told things like “They’ll never do that – it’ll destroy the economy”. Or “They’ll never get it through the Parliament”. Or “Just see the backlash if they try that”. Here in Victoria few people actually believed the ALP when they said they would cancel the East-West link. They did. We paid $1 billion to not build a road.
Ironically the current government whinging about an obstructionist Senate is benefiting the opposition. Many voters have come to believe that we have a situation where no laws can be passed. If only that were true.
In addition to my usual advice: cut spending, cut taxes, cut red tape, cut green tape, I would now add, convince the voters that the ALP means what it says. A tad difficult given that the Liberals seldom mean what they say.
In WA the ALP also wound back the Roe 8 extention so heavy haulage traffic goes through built up areas to get around a swamp. The project had started but was canned by the new government.
We knew you’d come around to liking President Trump.
Big one is boatloads of illegal immigrants again… it will happen. Most here would agree the Liberal party in its present form is grotesque and must be crushed like a bug. Only real discussion is about the best way of achieving this.
There is no point electing the Liberals to keep Labor out, because the Liberals are Labor – just a few years behind in policy. The current government is more left wing than the Gillard government, with the exception of stopping the boats. But just watch this space, they are on the brink of fucking that up as well.
No, we need to destroy the Liberals, suffer Labor for a few years and just hope that a conservative opposition can rise from the ashes.
The Liberals have to ditch the progressive agenda they’ve become infected with.
The problem is that as a progressive party they are competing in the same space as the ALP progressive wing and the Greens. So who is going to vote for the Libs when they could vote for the real thing?
Trump is showing how to do it. Instead of crowding into the centre-left like the Libs have done he has adopted an unabashed classical right wing platform. That has brought prosperity to the country, cheap electricity and low unemployment, especially amongst African-Americans and Hispanics.
Meanwhile rather than move left he has been focussing on splitting off groups from the Left. First the Howard Battler demographic with coal and industry policy, then the African-Americans championed by Kanye, and now the decent centrists with the #walkaway movement.
Australians are fed up with the Left’s illegality and promoting special deals for protected groups. We want cheaper electricity, cheaper gas, real jobs and an end to the PC crap that we are being smothered with.
Unfortunately the current Libs gush SJW crud onto us all like there’s no tomorrow, push green scams, cause horrendous electricity costs and industry closing everywhere, pander to the same minority groups Labor fosters and they aren’t even fiscally responsible. Get a brain Libs.
The Liars will be diabolical. This is still no reason to not vote for the Lieborals who have abandoned any semblance they may have of a political philosophy. The Lieborals must be destroyed – either to begin a process of reform in Opposition or, my preference, a split to form a genuinely right wing party.
Already the ACTU are on the march with CFMMEU puppet Peanut Head threatening to return to pre-Keating pattern bargaining. Indo criminal people smugglers will be getting ready to resume the boat armada – aided and abetted by the Liar Left and cross-benchers.
Australia’s lost decade of policy will be continued and accelerated until the long overdue crunch destroys the AUD, property prices, unemployment or all three.
I’m looking forward to the ALP’s changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax.
Why? Some men just want to watch the world burn.
I shudder to think about the current ALP mob being in government and the horrendous damage they will cause but is the Liberal Party the least worst option? Hopefully there will be truly conservative candidates to vote for in the next federal election but in my electorate this is unlikely. Unfortunately, optional preferential voting is not possible without spoiling the ballet paper. Also, so-called ‘independents’ should be scrutinised very carefully as many of them are really Labor stooges. BTW, in my Vic electorate, there are only two candidates – ALP and Greenfilth. I despair, and will write on my ballot paper ‘None worth voting for’.
I think that Sinc is correct. I was going to do a post on the kind of things that will happen when Shorten is elected. The power debacle may not be the worst of our worries because it is not Bill Shorten who will be running the country but the CFMEU and the Greens.
Bigger issues are in play than tax rates and negative gearing, the progressive left agenda that the ALP has adopted is absolute poison for the kind country that we want to live in and the bipartisan policies that are required to generate sustainable policies.
They have started early because they sense they can get away with murder, backed by the ABC and the MSM. Murder in the form of radical identity politics on every front that is divisive, anti-Semitism, trade union standover tactics, ditching any pretence of protection for traditional Christian beliefs, ramping up the extent of so-called anti discrim and anti hate legislation. And that is before we even start talking about red and green tape.
Put it this way, there is nothing the matter with this country that the Green CFMEU progressive leftism alliance is going to fix.
The minor parties can help but only the Coalition can do it, unlikely as that appears to be. Just beware of the alternative.