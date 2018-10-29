Memo to the Liberals

I have had a number of conversations with people over the last few days about the next election. They all have told me that they have had a gutful of the government and their shenanigans and while they don’t like Bill Shorten they think the Liberals in government are worse.

The view is how bad could an ALP government be?

Then I’ve mentioned things like the proposed tax changes and modification of negative gearing and the like.

So here is the thing: none of the people I have spoken to actually believe an ALP government will do any of that stuff. I’ve been told things like “They’ll never do that – it’ll destroy the economy”. Or “They’ll never get it through the Parliament”. Or “Just see the backlash if they try that”. Here in Victoria few people actually believed the ALP when they said they would cancel the East-West link. They did. We paid $1 billion to not build a road.

Ironically the current government whinging about an obstructionist Senate is benefiting the opposition. Many voters have come to believe that we have a situation where no laws can be passed. If only that were true.

In addition to my usual advice: cut spending, cut taxes, cut red tape, cut green tape, I would now add, convince the voters that the ALP means what it says. A tad difficult given that the Liberals seldom mean what they say.