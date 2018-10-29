Liberty Quote
If taxes made the world get cooler the place would be an ice-box.— Barnaby Joyce
Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
Really!
Top 3?
Me. Again.
No way. I could have been a contender.
Hi
I’m Still Here
A little Rae of sunshine.
Good morning, P.
For a moment there… well done Farmer Gez. Anyway, the government of South Australia is now a bank offering cheap loans for batteries that will take 40,000 homes off grid on top of massive subsidies for said batteries. The batteries of course will be recharged by solar panels, also subsidised. As per normal government banking practice the savings from buying a battery will be recouped in 13 years. And the battery has to be made in SA. Unfortunately the batteries are only going to last 10 years. Which, I think we’ll all agree, is a win-win. Just not for taxpayers.
Damn – Danny Ric – 8th retirement of the year – at least he got Pole yesterday
top 10
11
Good to see you so chirpy lately Rae. Thinking of you with prayers.
Good moaning
Bill’ are bigger.
XVth!
Nauru a ‘very pleasant island’: Abbott urges PM to hold firm on asylum seekers
Tony Abbott has urged Scott Morrison to hold the line on asylum seekers and says Nauru is a “very, very pleasant island.”
The former prime minister’s comments comes as a poll in yesterday’s Sunday Telegraph showed almost 80 per cent of voters want children and their families transferred off the Pacific island’s detention centre.
“The people on Nauru and Manus now are nearly all would-be economic migrants. And if we give them what they want, we get more of them. That is to say the boats will start up again,” he told 2GB’s Ray Hadley today.
“Of course, kids off Nauru is a good slogan but it’s a dreadful guide for policy because if we can’t have kids on Nauru, just bring some kids with you and you automatically get to Australia.”
Mr Abbott also said children on Nauru are “very well looked after.”
““Health services on Nauru for boat people are more extensive than the services a lot of regional towns get in Australia,” he said.
Nauru is no hellhole by any means. I’ve been there. If you like living the tropics, it’s a very, very pleasant island.”
Mr Abbott, who wrote in The Australian today calling for unity in the Liberal Party, also told 2GB that the Liberal Party was a “stronger, better team” under Scott Morrison’s leadership.
“Whether you’re a Turnbull supporter or an Abbott supporter, we all need to back the team,” he said.
“No government is absolutely perfect … but the Morrison Government is an infinitely better bet than the Shorten Labor Party which will be the most left-wing government in our history if we get it.
“The right protested in Longman, they left protested in Wentworth but now we all need to get it out of our system and pull together … we are already a stronger, better team than we were a few months ago.”
From the dead thread.
Has The Guardian ever published a similar piece on Obama’s close relationship with convicted terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn?
Ayers ghosted The Kenyan’s stamp on the western canon of great literary works. I’d also like The Grauniad to investigate how many times in eight years Ayers might have been ushered ,via the back door, into the White House to reminisce over a reefer or three about the good old days.
Very kind of you, P. Many thanks.
Just cruising into top 20
Flip flop Morrison already on the nose with the public.
One of the shortest political honeymoons in history!
A lot of people pay good money to holiday on tropical islands what the hell are the potential invaders and their backers worried about. No work, get everything provided and lay around on the beach or go fishing every day.
What to make of this?
Either more than half of West Australians are wowsers or you can’t trust Cancer Council WA.
My money’s on the latter.
Fuck. Me. Dead.
Less conviction than Turnbull.
Too stunningly idiotic to leave on the old fred…
The weird world of Thomas the Tank Engine interpretation….
What to make of this?
Livelighter:
Big Government funds Big NFP to do something Big Government should arguably be capable of doing itself.
OR
Big NFP could stump up some $$ and run their own campaigns.
But no. The real intention as in so many cases is to get Big NFP ( or Big Green for enviro issues ) to agitate and lobby the government that funds it to bring in policies that Big Government wants but lacks any democratic mandate to initiate themselves.
Now they can seek to cheerfully tax and regulate consumer behaviour the New Puritans of the Protected Classes frown upon, and claim ‘The Science says…’ and ‘Public Opinion is calling for….’
Public Opinion:
Notes on data:
Without seeing the survey data, the trick is of course to focus the ‘sampling’ in a place like Freo and then jiggle the data to extrapolate for the rest of The Deplorables.
Rinse. Repeat.
Eventually find yourself with Big Government taking direct control of personal consumption;
ask how it happened ?;
be pointed to ‘surveys’.
Ballot boxes and electoral mandates have not delivered the world sought by the Protected Classes and must be rendered effectively pointless.
University of Kansas still haven’t found their stolen colon so now they’re offering a reward for its return. Anyone seen a large inflatable colon recently? If you have you could be in for $1,000!
It brought a tear to my eye. There is no deeper love than sock love.
Top Ender
Awesome isnt it.
Yet something in the spam machine kept being set off, its that laden with “isms” I couldnt quote some of the best bits.
Its a deadly serious article which is so “woke” it never sleeps.
Annals of Too Stupid to be Let Loose:
Looks like a real Trudeau voter – so doubtless they will move heaven and earth to get him back.
This will give you sow idea of the quality of ACT politick and politicians
https://www.canberratimes.com.au/national/act/canberra-s-hurtful-place-names-may-disappear-after-review-20181028-p50cih.html
Cats may remember how Bec Cody was enraged back in early 2017 when she discover the the toilet in a South Coast had tiles depicting Indigenous people. She also considers herself a ‘legend’ because when Federal Election polling day in 1993 fell on the same day as her wedding, she had her self photographed voting in her wedding dress, an obvious, clumsy and narcissistic piece of self promotion. She is reportedly a CFMMEU stooge, she rides around on a Harley and she is no longer married to her 1993 spouse. Her contribution to policy development appears to be zilch
Never the less, she now want an audit of the names of suburbs and streets in Canberra because she has letters that had ‘expressed pain that Canberra still named places after people who had acted in ways that were criminal, reprehensible and abhorrent’.
Oddly, for such a shameless, albeit cac-handed, self-promoter, she declined to identify candidates for name changes, ‘saying she didn’t want particular places to become the focus of a community discussion and audit'[??]
To my mind, any audit of objectionable place names ought to start with the of Caldwell, named after the ‘two wongs don’t make white’ Labor racist.
There is no deeper love than sock love.
Is that when you tuck one sock inside the other so the pair dont separate in the drawer?
Just got back from my South Rim heli flight. Many thanks to the well-travelled Cats who recommended it.
First time in one…a Bell 7 seater, young lady pilot. Not scared one little bit, youse would have been proud of me. Utterly breathtaking scenery and worth every penny.
I want the pilot’s job.
Yep Myrddin Seren polling like that should really be being done by The Ponds Institute (who have been very quiet lately, perhaps because the Lieborals are self-destructing and don’t need any help). Cancer Council currently flogging this bogus survey on ALPBC radio Perth who love a good Nanny state banning and throwing up another one of their soft ball interviews,
Shuffles in quietly, hoping none notices the late arrival.
Lefties, “the children must suffer so our pieties arent interrupted”
These shitheads would rather kids be abused, neglected or damaged by long term state care than adopted to loving families.
They are evil bastards.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/oct/27/fears-of-another-stolen-generation-after-new-south-wales-move-on-foster-care
The New South Wales government has quietly tabled a piece of legislation that, if passed, will have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children taken into state care every year.
The government says the bill, which was tabled on Tuesday night, will ensure a permanent home for every child within two years, so they are not bounced around the out-of-home-care system for years on end. But critics say NSW is “walking open-eyed towards another stolen generation”.
The bill’s appearance came as a surprise to organisations in the sector, which said they were “stunned” at the lack of transparency and public dialogue on a policy that goes to the “heart and soul of our society”.
….
It has refused to rule out adoption as a last resort for Aboriginal children, which has alarmed the Aboriginal Child, Family and Community Care State Secretariat (AbSec), the peak body for Aboriginal child and family services in NSW.
Aboriginal children are only 5% of under 18s in NSW but they make up 37% of all young people in care.
“Most people don’t have an intimate knowledge of the child protection system and I understand that the idea of adoption and a ‘forever family’ sounds really nice,” the AbSec chief executive, Tim Ireland, told Guardian Australia earlier this year.
“The reality is, Aboriginal children already have a forever family – their extended family, kinship network and community back home.
…
The NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge said “having now read the government’s proposed law in detail, I am deeply troubled.”
“For families struggling with chronic poverty, homelessness and the often associated mental health and addiction problems, two years will rarely be enough time to get their lives in order,” Shoebridge said.
“Waiting times for public housing in this state are over six years, and it can take more than 12 months to even get admitted to a drug rehabilitation program.”
He said the Greens were drafting amendments to “unambiguously protect Aboriginal children and families from this damaging plan”.
“Just five years after prime minister [Julia] Gillard apologised on behalf of the Australian people for people affected by forced adoption, NSW is set to make forcibly adopting kids official policy,” he said, “It’s like we’ve learned nothing from history.”
Morning all. (Late to the party.)
Baby born with syphilis in South Australia for first time in 18 years
‘Extremely serious problem’
The outbreak, which is believed to have started in an Aboriginal community in northern Queensland in 2011, has spread across four jurisdictions to include the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia.
Health Department figures show that to September 30, 1,184 cases had been diagnosed in affected areas in Queensland, 877 in the Northern Territory, 196 in Western Australia and 44 in South Australia.
There have been up to 15 congenital syphilis cases diagnosed in neonates or infants that are attributed to the outbreak.
Of these, up to seven babies have died.
Got a note from your Mum ?
Don’t know if anyone else has seen this, but he is clearly not easily panicked.
I see you zyc. Stand up and be counted.
*warning -it’s been a long day, I’m still high from soaring over the canyon like a very noisy eagle, and I’m enjoying a delightful, crisp Arizona chardy (they make excellent wine here). I could get a little rowdy. 😊
Thanks Myrddin, just as I suspected.
Australian Catholic bishop calls for women’s ordination & rejects the biblical image of the church as Bride of Christ (readers of C S Lewis’s essay ‘Priestesses in the Church’ will not be surprised), while labelling traditional Catholic men ‘reptilian’.
RTWT
Traditional Anglicans are only too familiar with these Judases in episcopal vestments. Be aware, Catholic friends, that these men are not promoted despite their heterodoxy but precisely because of it.
The smoke of Satan is within the temple walls.
Stimps, if you’re lurking. Our guide for the day was a 60-something hippie, and so laid back he barely moved. There were four guests is his SUV. We enjoyed the drive through the woodlands to the music of…Enigma.
The left without double standards would have none at all.
BoM now forecasting 41 degrees for Mildura this Thursday.
One degree hotter than Alice Springs.
So polls show flipflop Scottie is on the nose with the electorate.
Who would of guessed?
Prof van Wrongselen pens another ode to Maocolm in Teh Australian.
Undying love meets unending wrongology.
Not long elevated
I think Archbishop Fisher missed that ceremony
something about him…
Don’t need to be told twice
Though no fault of my own I was watching SBS? last night.
Cancer Council had an ad with muslim surgeon (naturally) berating us about consumption of sugary drinks because fat causes cancer.
Didn’t Denmark have a fat tax and drop it because it just didn’t have the desired effect.
Professional finger waggers.
Brain bleach on special aisle 3…
In a self-serving gesture of very public compassion, subzero-IQ British comic Russell Brand offered her a comment of public support on YouTube, which had O’Connor desperately pleading for him to stick his hee-hee in her ha-ha:
Could also do with a jolly good rogering, frankly. The last man who touched my body took out my reproductive system two years ago. So if you really wanna be part of my healing journey, c’mon, horse it into me, boss.
…
Tailgunner, time to take one for the team lad.
The only “fat tax” that works is socialism.
BoM now forecasting 41 degrees for Mildura this Thursday. One degree hotter than Alice Springs.
Had lunch in Mildura while driving through one day in January 1998. It was 45C, iirc.
According to BOM records the hottest temp ever in Mildura was 46.9 on 3/1/1990, but Jennifer Marohasy’s research indicates that January 1906 was probably the hottest summer ever there, with 1879, 1896 & 1908 not far behind.
“Notafan
#2851494, posted on October 29, 2018 at 12:52 pm
Though no fault of my own I was watching SBS? last night.
Cancer Council had an ad with muslim surgeon (naturally) berating us about consumption of sugary drinks because fat causes cancer.
Didn’t Denmark have a fat tax and drop it because it just didn’t have the desired effect.
Professional finger waggers.”
Pretty sure that the Muslim surgeon in question is the brother of that well known irritating weed on The Project.
Whilst we are on the topic of removing hurtful place names in Canberra, we should also consider removing the patriarchal racist numerical system that adorns the houses in our capital.
Tony Abbott has urged Scott Morrison to hold the line on asylum seekers and says Nauru is a “very, very pleasant island.”
Fact Check True!
Also, very pleasant locals.
They should pack it all up and ship them to Manus.
Cancer Council had an ad with muslim surgeon (naturally) berating us about consumption of sugary drinks because fat causes cancer.
Aren’t muslims the fatest bastards in Australia? Maybe deporting muslims is a good approach to tackling fat related cancer?
The smoke of Satan is within the temple walls.
Yep.
Only thing worse than being lectured to by a Muslim is being frisked by one at the airport.
First time in one…a Bell 7 seater, young lady pilot. Not scared one little bit, youse would have been proud of me. Utterly breathtaking scenery and worth every penny.
I want the pilot’s job.
I think door gunners job is better!
Not long elevated
I think Archbishop Fisher missed that ceremony
?
Fisher is his metropolitan bishop, with oversight over him.
Only thing worse than being lectured to by a Muslim is being frisked by one at the airport.
Virtually guaranteed at Sydney International.
I’m in! Where do I apply?
Good oh. Every Aboriginal child taken into care will be delivered to the AbSec office within 48 hours. Thanks.
Pollak: We J*ws Have the Second Amendment; We Should Use It
Article at Breitbart. Can’t link of course.