Liberty Quote
Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.— Dwight D. Eisenhower
-
Recent Comments
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Rich on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- cohenite on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Jannie on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Helen on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Harlequin Decline on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Helen on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Zatara on Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- Rich on Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
- I think Paul Collits is cross
- Memo to the Liberals
- Listen Scott: Make Tony Deputy Leader of the Libs
- Justinian the Great – Climate Realism: Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst
- Monday Forum: October 29, 2018
- Windless approaching breakfast time
- You will know him by his enemies
- EXTRA. Hayek unwanted in Economics at Chicago. Read all about it!
- $15bn more to guarantee power failure.
- Power monitor plus reminder of SA 2016
- Open Forum: October 27, 2018
- Après Donald le déluge
- Andrew Norton on Ministerial interference with research grants
- TEQSA gets owned
- Identity politics and apartheid
- Real people put living standards above virtue signalling on climate change
- Graphic power tracker
- It’s time liberals put away childish things
- Fake news about fake bombs
- The all-purpose ad for parties of the left
- Stiglitz and Alberici talk science
- Wednesday Forum: October 25, 2018
- More good news !
- Heads up on Reefscare
- Relax, only one day in the year without wind power
- The lunacy of the push for electric cars
- The spectre of windless nights
- Socialism will impoverish you but it won’t solve climate change
- The Opportunity Costs of Socialism
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Mightn’t be too many tonight.
May I have 13 please, Carpe?
20, please Carpe.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer hisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
21 for me please Carpe
Arigatoo gozaimashta. (Nihongo wa hanashimasen)
Domo None
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Hi Carpe
Better have legs 11 tonight
Thanks!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hi Carpe,
34 for me please.
Thanks.
Tonight’s Panel
Harpy Harpy
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
Harpy Harpy
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
Harpy Harpy
Fill in the names at your leisure.
Good evening all , Carpe , Transgender identifying Cats .. Hope all are well .. Who is on the panel tonight before I cast my vote .
Neil Armfield
Nakkiah Lui
Toby Schmitz
Zindzi Okenyo
Miles Gregory
All luvvies all night.
Neil Armfield is the one JC got on the panel
Master Trolling at work.
Thanks Carpe … may I have 5 please
25 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Cpt Seahawks 25
15 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Cpt Seahawks 25
Rob K 15
Carpe, Could I have 25 please?
OK, that one’s gone, how about 23?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Cpt Seahawks 25
Rob K 15
Harlequin Decline 23
Ok Troops – it’s time
Get a clean hanky, put on clean underwear and;
lllleeeetttsssss get rrereaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee.
Strewth !!! I reckon my 5 might be a little high ..
14 please.
PS – Undies on the inside Ok, you are not a superhero.
Or stormy daniels.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Cpt Seahawks 25
Rob K 15
Harlequin Decline 23
Mrs Beardsley 14
Oh My God
This is going to be painful
How long til “lack of funding” is mentioned ?
!st question to the luvvies who spend their life playing make believe and;
What influence does a 450 year old dead white guy have.
Just when you think peak stupid has been reached
The mouthbreathers come out and prove you wrong.
Indulging in a pop-up globe isnt privalige?
Shakespeare is racialised, welcome to the sewer troops.
Yep … 5 is way too high.
Courage, Carpe. It will be over soon…
5 minutes in and its heavy going.
Double scotch imperative.
Lets go to the Shakespeare Insult Generator
She is – Thou tongueless toad-spotted flirt-gill
10 please, Carpe.
For reference purposes
http://www.literarygenius.info/a2-shakespeare-insult-generator.htm
Lots of head nodding.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 13
ZK2A 20
None 21
Westie Woman 11
Hay Stockard 34
TNVB Marcus 5
Cpt Seahawks 25
Rob K 15
Harlequin Decline 23
Mrs Beardsley 14
Elle 10
Why the fuck so they keep cutting across that woman in the audience with a head like a blowfish?
She a favorite in the green room?
Armfield – rank elf-skinned horn-beast
Thou degenerate earth-vexing mammet!
I need to find a firm wall to bang my head on. Climate change Shakespeare.
If it’s more than 1 I’ll be more shocked than King Duncan
Stop saying racialise…
Red dress racialising again- she is a lascivious muddy-mottled puttock
Thankest thou for the Shakespearian shit canner bond .
She’s done aboriginal shakespeare?
Romeo Romeo get me a plagon of lady in da boat Romeo.
Fatso in red is gibbering.
It can be what you want it to be. It fits every one.
Now we are really getting somewhere.
Aboriginal stories similar to Shakespeare – aaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahaha
Thou traitorous reeling-ripe hag-seed
Shakespeare was indigenous …
On to some guy in glasses wearing a bin lid
I’ve seen feuding Aboriginal families that make the Montagues and the Capulets look like Sunday School classes.
Skinny tan girl doesn’t like shakespeare
Thou puny pottle-deep bitch-wolf
The words are flowing from their mouths like a freewheeling spagetti machine into a massive pile of worms on the ground.
We learn nothing.
And now they roll out a high vis quasi comedian
This is embarrasing
The harpy in red is making the luvvies speak common sense
bootless tickle-brained bum-bailey
If quotes can be twisted to any meaning….
Shakespeare’s toxic white masculinity was a key weapon that the patriarchy used, to oppress women in the Middle Ages.
His malign influence is still felt in 2018, but thanks to.tbe ABC we live in progressive times and have a far better understanding of the human condition and its many failures, than ever before.
It is a good thing that the ABC gives us access to leading minds, who can help us understand how awful Shakespeare really was.
I must now attend to my pet unicorn.
OOHHH … the irony !!
When people talk about experiences and feelings, they just make stuff up.
‘When I was at school, we were taught Shakespeare was the great god, the one we shouldn’t touch’. No. No-one ever taught you that at school. No-one ever said or implied that. You did a bit of Shakespeare in VCE and they said he was important and that’s it.
Snocone brings in turdbull getting turfed, armfield joins in as only an inarticulate boob can.
He is a viperous toad-spotted canker-blossom
Now onto the bag dutton 2 minutes
How predictable
we are getting closer to TDS..
Andy capp knows shit.
Bin lid spars with fat & Red about knifing turdbull
They are both viperous toad-spotted canker-blossoms
I dont think ive seen such high density, viscous bollocks.
Lass studied theatre in Bathurst – well that’s a good career move.
You pribbling hedge-born pignut
Surely Trumble is Macbeth?
Dutton would be Brutus
Waiting for the fat bint in red to tell us the great aboriginal playwrights before 1788
Her friends don’t come to see her shows-no shit Sherlock-ever wondered why?
Shylock?
Panel struggles with the suggestion that they are expensive privaliged and marginal, all at once.
Sounds like they are not saying anything anyone cant actualy deconstruct. What is the collective IQ, do you think? Is Jones compare?
Brutus works better.
can not cant
Just into double figures.
Get out of your bubble by entering a pop-up globe bubble.
“theater is like sex “….. well at the Shaft cinema in Melbourne it was ..
Ahh, Carpe, the pain, the pain, the excruciating pain. Not going in there.
A fat abo, no one has ever heard of talks about her “career”.
Who knew having fries with that was a career move.
Bird in red illustrates theatre is like pubs……
Trying comedy again
Failing badly
…except people go to pubs.
Bit harsh on old Shylock there
The dude with the bin lid hat, is it just me or does anyone else want to slap him on the head Benny Hill style.
Cats … it’s unwatchable. As soon as whitesplaining got a mention (1st question) I knew it was going to be way too much crap. Don’t do it.
I reckon they should build a permanent Globe theatre in Alice with free grog. Take it out of the ABC budget. Whole new audience.
Increase audience by giving away tickets. Lots of jaffa rollers in the audience.
OPM makes it work.
Speaking of grog, Kirbys got shut down for two days in Katherine – it has been wonderful, no antisocial behaviour. Peace and quiet.
Fuck me they are obsessed with race.
I’ve had 3 brandies and damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead.
Questioner likes her own voice.
Ikatharra diversity theatre
The beardy weirdy is full of shit.
Simple things can be made complicated.
I am learning this like never before.
A national indigenous theater company, what will they call it?
The Grievance Goon Bag Auditorium.
Fatso in red-‘history is often told by the vicar’-she actually said this?
Mt Isa always used to put on a good show under the bridge nightly, weather permitting.
Can aboriginal people ever understand a play about medieval Scottish kings?
C’mon fat&red, there must be some great indigene playwrights in the last 60,000 fucking years.
Just one you bloated great Yak
Fat&Red thinks as an artist
You are an artist – then paint my house bitch – h/t Gene Simmons
Dont write off interpretive dance Carpe.
Stimpy knows this.