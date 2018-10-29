Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 29, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

108 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 29, 2018

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #2851850, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Mightn’t be too many tonight.
    May I have 13 please, Carpe?

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2851852, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    20, please Carpe.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851853, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer hisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851854, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20

  5. None
    #2851856, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    21 for me please Carpe
    Arigatoo gozaimashta. (Nihongo wa hanashimasen)

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851860, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21

  8. Westie Woman
    #2851862, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Better have legs 11 tonight

    Thanks!

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851864, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11

  10. Hay Stockard
    #2851866, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Hi Carpe,
    34 for me please.
    Thanks.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851867, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Tonight’s Panel

    Harpy Harpy
    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
    Harpy Harpy
    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
    Harpy Harpy

    Fill in the names at your leisure.

  12. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851869, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Good evening all , Carpe , Transgender identifying Cats .. Hope all are well .. Who is on the panel tonight before I cast my vote .

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851872, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Neil Armfield
    Nakkiah Lui
    Toby Schmitz
    Zindzi Okenyo
    Miles Gregory

    All luvvies all night.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851874, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Neil Armfield is the one JC got on the panel

    Master Trolling at work.

  15. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851875, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Thanks Carpe … may I have 5 please

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851879, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851880, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5
    Cpt Seahawks 25

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851883, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5
    Cpt Seahawks 25
    Rob K 15

  21. Harlequin Decline
    #2851889, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe, Could I have 25 please?

  22. Harlequin Decline
    #2851890, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    OK, that one’s gone, how about 23?

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851891, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5
    Cpt Seahawks 25
    Rob K 15
    Harlequin Decline 23

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851892, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time

    Get a clean hanky, put on clean underwear and;

    lllleeeetttsssss get rrereaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee.

  25. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851893, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Strewth !!! I reckon my 5 might be a little high ..

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851895, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    PS – Undies on the inside Ok, you are not a superhero.

    Or stormy daniels.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851896, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5
    Cpt Seahawks 25
    Rob K 15
    Harlequin Decline 23
    Mrs Beardsley 14

  30. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851898, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    How long til “lack of funding” is mentioned ?

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851900, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    !st question to the luvvies who spend their life playing make believe and;

    What influence does a 450 year old dead white guy have.

    Just when you think peak stupid has been reached

    The mouthbreathers come out and prove you wrong.

  32. RobK
    #2851901, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Indulging in a pop-up globe isnt privalige?

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851902, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Shakespeare is racialised, welcome to the sewer troops.

  34. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851903, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Yep … 5 is way too high.

  35. None
    #2851904, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Courage, Carpe. It will be over soon…

  36. RobK
    #2851905, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    5 minutes in and its heavy going.
    Double scotch imperative.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851906, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Lets go to the Shakespeare Insult Generator

    She is – Thou tongueless toad-spotted flirt-gill

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851910, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 13
    ZK2A 20
    None 21
    Westie Woman 11
    Hay Stockard 34
    TNVB Marcus 5
    Cpt Seahawks 25
    Rob K 15
    Harlequin Decline 23
    Mrs Beardsley 14
    Elle 10

  42. Harlequin Decline
    #2851911, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Why the fuck so they keep cutting across that woman in the audience with a head like a blowfish?

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851913, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Why the fuck so they keep cutting across that woman in the audience with a head like a blowfish?

    She a favorite in the green room?

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851914, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Armfield – rank elf-skinned horn-beast

  45. Cpt Seahawks
    #2851915, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Thou degenerate earth-vexing mammet!

  46. RobK
    #2851916, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I need to find a firm wall to bang my head on. Climate change Shakespeare.

  47. Rich
    #2851917, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    If it’s more than 1 I’ll be more shocked than King Duncan

    Stop saying racialise…

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851918, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Red dress racialising again- she is a lascivious muddy-mottled puttock

  49. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851920, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Thankest thou for the Shakespearian shit canner bond .

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851921, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    She’s done aboriginal shakespeare?

    Romeo Romeo get me a plagon of lady in da boat Romeo.

  51. Harlequin Decline
    #2851922, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Fatso in red is gibbering.

  52. RobK
    #2851923, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    It can be what you want it to be. It fits every one.
    Now we are really getting somewhere.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851924, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Aboriginal stories similar to Shakespeare – aaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahaha

    Thou traitorous reeling-ripe hag-seed

  54. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851925, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Shakespeare was indigenous …

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851926, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    On to some guy in glasses wearing a bin lid

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2851927, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    She’s done aboriginal shakespeare?

    I’ve seen feuding Aboriginal families that make the Montagues and the Capulets look like Sunday School classes.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851928, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Skinny tan girl doesn’t like shakespeare

    Thou puny pottle-deep bitch-wolf

  58. RobK
    #2851929, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    The words are flowing from their mouths like a freewheeling spagetti machine into a massive pile of worms on the ground.
    We learn nothing.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851930, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    And now they roll out a high vis quasi comedian

    This is embarrasing

  60. Rich
    #2851931, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Shakespeare was indigenous …

    The harpy in red is making the luvvies speak common sense

  62. RobK
    #2851934, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    If quotes can be twisted to any meaning….

  63. Ted
    #2851935, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Shakespeare’s toxic white masculinity was a key weapon that the patriarchy used, to oppress women in the Middle Ages.

    His malign influence is still felt in 2018, but thanks to.tbe ABC we live in progressive times and have a far better understanding of the human condition and its many failures, than ever before.

    It is a good thing that the ABC gives us access to leading minds, who can help us understand how awful Shakespeare really was.

    I must now attend to my pet unicorn.

  64. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851936, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    OOHHH … the irony !!

  65. James in Footscray
    #2851937, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    When people talk about experiences and feelings, they just make stuff up.

    ‘When I was at school, we were taught Shakespeare was the great god, the one we shouldn’t touch’. No. No-one ever taught you that at school. No-one ever said or implied that. You did a bit of Shakespeare in VCE and they said he was important and that’s it.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851938, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Snocone brings in turdbull getting turfed, armfield joins in as only an inarticulate boob can.

    He is a viperous toad-spotted canker-blossom

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851939, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Now onto the bag dutton 2 minutes

    How predictable

  68. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851940, posted on October 29, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    we are getting closer to TDS..

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851943, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Bin lid spars with fat & Red about knifing turdbull

    They are both viperous toad-spotted canker-blossoms

  71. RobK
    #2851945, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I dont think ive seen such high density, viscous bollocks.

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851946, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Lass studied theatre in Bathurst – well that’s a good career move.

    You pribbling hedge-born pignut

  73. Rich
    #2851947, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Surely Trumble is Macbeth?

    Dutton would be Brutus

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851948, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Waiting for the fat bint in red to tell us the great aboriginal playwrights before 1788

  75. Harlequin Decline
    #2851949, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Her friends don’t come to see her shows-no shit Sherlock-ever wondered why?

  77. RobK
    #2851951, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Panel struggles with the suggestion that they are expensive privaliged and marginal, all at once.

  78. Helen
    #2851952, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Sounds like they are not saying anything anyone cant actualy deconstruct. What is the collective IQ, do you think? Is Jones compare?

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851953, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Surely Trumble is Macbeth?

    Brutus works better.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851955, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    What is the collective IQ, do you think?

    Just into double figures.

  82. RobK
    #2851956, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Get out of your bubble by entering a pop-up globe bubble.

  83. The not very bright Marcus
    #2851957, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    “theater is like sex “….. well at the Shaft cinema in Melbourne it was ..

  84. Helen
    #2851958, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Ahh, Carpe, the pain, the pain, the excruciating pain. Not going in there.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851959, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    A fat abo, no one has ever heard of talks about her “career”.

    Who knew having fries with that was a career move.

  86. RobK
    #2851960, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Bird in red illustrates theatre is like pubs……

  88. RobK
    #2851962, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    …except people go to pubs.

  89. Rich
    #2851963, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Shylock?

    Bit harsh on old Shylock there

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851964, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    The dude with the bin lid hat, is it just me or does anyone else want to slap him on the head Benny Hill style.

  91. The BigBlueCat
    #2851967, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Cats … it’s unwatchable. As soon as whitesplaining got a mention (1st question) I knew it was going to be way too much crap. Don’t do it.

  92. Harlequin Decline
    #2851969, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I reckon they should build a permanent Globe theatre in Alice with free grog. Take it out of the ABC budget. Whole new audience.

  93. RobK
    #2851971, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Increase audience by giving away tickets. Lots of jaffa rollers in the audience.

  95. Helen
    #2851973, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Speaking of grog, Kirbys got shut down for two days in Katherine – it has been wonderful, no antisocial behaviour. Peace and quiet.

  96. Harlequin Decline
    #2851975, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Fuck me they are obsessed with race.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851976, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    The BigBlueCat
    #2851967, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Cats … it’s unwatchable. As soon as whitesplaining got a mention (1st question) I knew it was going to be way too much crap. Don’t do it.

    I’ve had 3 brandies and damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead.

  98. RobK
    #2851978, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Questioner likes her own voice.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851980, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    I reckon they should build a permanent Globe theatre in Alice with free grog.

    Ikatharra diversity theatre

  100. Harlequin Decline
    #2851982, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    The beardy weirdy is full of shit.

  101. RobK
    #2851983, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Simple things can be made complicated.
    I am learning this like never before.

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851985, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    A national indigenous theater company, what will they call it?
    The Grievance Goon Bag Auditorium.

  103. Harlequin Decline
    #2851986, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Fatso in red-‘history is often told by the vicar’-she actually said this?

  104. RobK
    #2851988, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Mt Isa always used to put on a good show under the bridge nightly, weather permitting.

  105. Rich
    #2851989, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Can aboriginal people ever understand a play about medieval Scottish kings?

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851990, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    C’mon fat&red, there must be some great indigene playwrights in the last 60,000 fucking years.

    Just one you bloated great Yak

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2851991, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Fat&Red thinks as an artist

    You are an artist – then paint my house bitch – h/t Gene Simmons

  108. RobK
    #2851992, posted on October 29, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Dont write off interpretive dance Carpe.
    Stimpy knows this.

