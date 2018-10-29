Windless approaching breakfast time

At 6.30am Wind and Other are delivering 3 to 4% of demand in SE Australia. What are the plans of the various political parties to maintain the coal-fired stations to handle this kind of situation into the indefinite future? That amount of wind power is practically nothing and doubling or tripling the amount is still next to nothing especially as demand picks up during the day.

Takes you back to the days of the sailing ships!

Surprising that the Greens are not promoting sailing ships, they were still operating commercially after WW2. Check out the second half of this post!

Getting back to the “windjammers”, this is a term coined with derogatory intent by steamer crews who coexisted on the waterways for a remarkably long time. Robert Carter gave a talk at the Gallery and he caused some surprise when he started by saying that he fell in love with the big sailing ships when he saw one coming into Sydney Harbour in 1946. One would have assumed that sailing ships (for commercial purposes) would have departed from the scene fairly rapidy after the turn of the last century (if not before) because steamers were well on the move in the 1860s. Carter provided some illuminating asides on the pros and cons of iron, steel and wooden hulls, as a background to the information that 170 wooden sailing ships were built in the US in the first decade of the 20th century. Of course they were useless in wartime but the most sophisticated of the big windjammers remained commercially viable in niche markets up to the mid 1950s.