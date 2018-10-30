David Bidstrup: Is it getting hotter in Boulia?

With summer just around the corner we should be ready for the usual hype about heat waves and “hottest days on record”. These events will be presented as “proof of climate change” so it is worthwhile putting this into perspective. Some readers might have seen a couple of my musings on temperature records for Adelaide and Sydney some time ago but this time I have found a set of records spanning 120 years for the Queensland outback town of Boulia.
With droughts affecting many areas of the country I wanted to see if there was any noticeable change in temperatures in the outback. Boulia provided the longest record I could find. It’s a bit out of the way sitting almost half way between Birdsville and Mt Isa and the country is pretty unforgiving.
The records are sourced from the Bureau of Meteorology and cover the period from 1888 to present. Like most BoM records there are holes in the data. There are 47,783 days in the data record but 2,609 have no temperature assigned leaving 45,174 actual records or about 90% of the total record. In the past I have noticed most BoM records have holes in them.
In this analysis I am looking only at maximum temperatures for two reasons. First, any use of “averages” is meaningless and of no value and secondly I am looking to see if it is getting hotter absolutely rather than relatively.
The analysis looks at the temperature record in nominally 10 year blocks, the differences being the first period from 1888 to 1900 is 12 years and the last from 2010 to 2017 is 7 years.
Each block is analysed to find the maximum temperature ever recorded and the number of days 40 degrees and above. I chose 40 degrees because Boulia is a hot place. The locals would be putting on jumpers when it got down to 30.
The table below shows the analysis.
The first column gives the time period. The second gives the number of days in the period, (remember the holes in the data mean that there will not be even numbers for each period). This is followed by the number of days in the period when the maximum temperature was 40 degrees C or above and that is expressed as a percentage in the next column.
The highest temperature for the period, T max, follows and the mean of Tmax records, (for reasons I will outline below) and the difference between T max and “the mean”.
The last column gives the date when the corresponding T max occurred, (For some reason I cannot get 12 December 1888 to format like the rest – technology!!!!!).
I have also shown the lowest temperature ever recorded at Boulia, -1.4 degrees C.
When the results are graphed it is clear that there has not been any “warming” in Boulia for around 120 years in fact the absolute T max has been fairly steady if a bit in decline – see the blue trend line on the chart. The days above 40 degrees range from 9% to 18% and “on average” occur 13% of the time so Boulia should expect around 48 days each year above 40 degrees.
On the graph below the absolute T max for each period, (series 1), is shown along with the “mean” of all temperatures for the entire record, (series 2, remember this looks only at maximum temperatures). The variation between T max readings and “the mean” vary up to 16.5 degrees.
When you look at the range of temperatures that the good folk of Boulia have lived within over the 122 years of records it is 49.7 degrees C, from the lowest recorded minimum of -1.4 to the highest maximum of 48.3.
I also used a technique I learned from Dr Darko Butina where the temperatures are analysed to see whether the data fits a bell curve. This is done by calculating the “distance” in standard deviations that each record sits from the mean, and then seeing whether 98% fit within +/- 2 standard deviations. In this case 0.12% lies outside +2 standard deviations and 1.8% outside -2 standard deviations leaving 98.08% within the +/- 2 range. Anyone interested should look at the articles on his site for the details.
I suspect that analysing records for other places in the region like Longreach, Mt Isa, Winton, Bedourie and Birdsville would yield the same results. The problem is finding a record of sufficient time duration. Boulia had 122 years so it was a good one.
My conclusion is that nothing has changed over 122 years. Boulia is always hot but it is not getting “hotter”. The “hottest day on record” was February 7 1915, over 100 years ago.
Boulia, reminds. E of a guy who said,” west Queensland is the asshole of Australia and Boulia is many miles up it “ . Been to Outback Qld ,no desire to revisit .
AGW scamsters still get most attention.
It’s amazing they haven’t adjusted down the past and artificially adjusted upwards the recent data to “impove” the data set. They had a good go at removing 5% of the data set though.
Having said that, they forecast 36 in Brisbane last Friday and it only got to 31 which is normal temps.
Reasons why alarmists will ignore this:
* you are not a climate scientist (assuming your analysis is accurate, who cares, it is what it is, who’s in denial here?)
* you are only looking at one place, the issue is global (that’s why we don’t focus on the north pole… oh wait)
* doesn’t prove anything ( same as their “evidence” offers no “proof”, only “indications”)
* you are looking at max temps when GW should affect min temps more (then why the claims that hot days are because of GW?)
An intersting analysis, albeit of one place but with a long record. Do we know if the temperature has been measured in the same spot and that the local environment (ground conditions, proximity of buildings etc) at that spot hasn’t changed significantly over all those years? If there has been little change, then, in my view, the results and interpretation are greatly enhanced in significance.
All records are from one station.
David ,religions are noted for never taking any notice of the truth ,it’s the story that counts ,I mean arguing about how many angels fit on head of a pin is a classic . Same as going to paddle a canoe to the North Pole stating all the ice had melted because of AGW and giving up hundreds of miles away because of too much ice. Or taking believers to the Antarctic because AGW was melting all the ice and having to be rescued by air because your icebreaker is ice bound , then still preaching lies . Another is the 72 virgin caper for fools ,noticing that the preachers of this Never practice what they preach they are in no hurry to get to paradise. These items prove the preachers of these extreme beliefs never really believe in them . In the Middle Ages the popes librarian stated the rings of Saturn were the foreskin of Christ ? Now there’s one the AGW gang won’t ever top Cream of the lies that one ,wonder if anyone really believed that?
Have you been able to compensate for the Min Min lights? Might explain the missing records.
I’m with Kneel.
Data just has to be wrong. Boulia is Toooo far inland to be influenced by the warmer oceans (sorry I forgot they are not warming).
IPCC warming data does not consider inland Australia – nor it should – backward place anyway!
Cold atmospheric down draughts are know to exist over Boulia – influencing the strong increase in temperatures experienced around the rest of the world. This will be proved when we find these draughts and until proved they WILL remain as serious explanations .
More reasons please.
From my limited understanding of AGW it is not Tmax that should show warming, rather it is Tmin.
So for this past drought ridden winter in NSW Tmin was below average – in some cases very much below average.
In fact in all of Australia, only Tassie showed any warming and us Taswegians all appreciated that.
AGW it is not Tmax that should show warming, rather it is Tmin
Given that the IPCC argument is supposed to be about energy balance of sorts, surely the only meaningful way is to find the area under the temperature curve over time. Plotting short term min or max or average, what ever, is never going to say if earth is gaining or losing energy in the form of sensible heat. Its a waste of time and none of the data is of the sort to draw to a meaningful conclusion.
How on earth can people live in such heat? We are constantly told that heat kills.
David,
You may be interested in these two maps. The first is the BoM mean anomaly for Australia in Sep 2018.
Note the below average areas in a large area around central/southern Australia.
http://www.bom.gov.au/web03/ncc/www/awap/temperature/meananom/month/colour/history/nat/2018090120180930.gif
Now here is the GISS NASA map for mean anomaly for Aust for the same period.
Note the below average area has now been replaced by above average mean.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/maps/
This is how they can ‘prove’ temps are rising. Just adjust the temps.
(You can adjust the GISS map to the 1961-1990 base temp to bring it in line with the BoM).
Same result.