Justinian the Great: A Seal in a Liberal Circus

No wonder Tony Abbott lost his job. He just doesn’t get it.

There will always be some Liberals who want the party to go further on climate change or be more compassionate on boatpeople. There will always be others to question turning the economy upside down when it won’t make any difference to emissions, and to caution against anything that might embolden the people-smugglers. It’s not a question of decency versus hardness of heart but of what really is the most ­humane thing to do. The leader’s job is to get the balance right.

It is not a question of balance. It’s a question of ideology.

You are either in the party of Menzies or you are not. The issues he raises entail zero sum policy / political choices.

There is no balance between doing more on climate change and lower electricity bills (no matter how many rent seekers lie to the contrary).

You are either for low cost energy or you are for emissions reductions. Experience shows can’t have it both ways (despite the utopian drivel we are constantly fed in the media).

You can have open borders and deaths at sea or sovereign borders by sending back boats and refusing refugees entry.

There can be no balance between sovereign borders and open borders, between false compassion and strong deterrence. It’s one or the other.

That Tony Abbott believes intrinsic political differences can be managed simply by a leader “striking a balance” within the party room is unbelievably naive and dumb.

This amounts in essence to a disunited / fractured government held together only by half pregnant policies right across the economic and social spectrum!

That is not leadership. Leadership is more than simply being a a seal in a circus balancing a ball on its nose.

It is not the leader’s job to reconcile the irreconcilable. It the leader’s job to get the big policy calls right and manage the politics.

Placating your enemies whether within or outside the political tent is simply a recipe for government paralysis and political suicide.

You would have thought Abbott might have learned a thing or two from being dumped by the Left wing of his own party. It would seem not.

Sadly (but predictably) Morrison believes he to can hang on being another seal in a Liberal circus.

Soon the ball will drop. The only question is when will the penny?