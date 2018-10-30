No wonder Tony lost his job

No wonder Tony Abbott lost his job. No one can any longer follow straightforward common sense.
There will always be some Liberals who want the party to go further on climate change or be more compassionate on boatpeople. There will always be others to question turning the economy upside down when it won’t make any difference to emissions, and to caution against anything that might embolden the people-smugglers. It’s not a question of decency versus hardness of heart but of what really is the most humane thing to do. The leader’s job is to get the balance right.
There are people who actually believe that global warming is the greatest moral challenge of our time, and other who think it’s not. There are people who actually believe that open borders are morally just, and others who do not. And both sides are found in the Liberal Party.
I am with Tony on both of these. I am disgusted by the deceitfulness of the global warmists, and cannot believe the shallow arguments associated with bringing in boatloads of migrants. You can think of this as ideological if you like, but it just seems obvious, with plenty of evidence of a downside to both – see the fall – kinda – of Mrs Merkel and the turmoil in German society that has come from her pursuit of both green energy and open borders.
All of this, to me, are conclusions from an overwhelming pile of evidence. Same goes for free markets capitalism.
Tony Abbott is our Donald Trump. But he was a Prime Minister not a President isolated from a need for cabinet solidarity. He was brought low by one of the most deceitful and duplicitous politicians in Australian history – fully supported by our ABC. But if you think things are bad now, wait till after Labor takes over.
Surely you jest!
Trump takes his opportunities.
Abbott didn’t.
Abbott is a dud. A craven cuck who will take envoy jobs for some extra spending money and the adulation of none.
He either needs to go full anti-green everything, anti-immigration or go home.
Honest question – what should he have done differently? And take into account the team he had to work with.
Comparing Abbott to Trump is silly. Abbott has not level of commitment to an objective that Trump has. Because Trump has a single objective and after eight years (or four) he will have to set it aside and pursue other avenues.
Abbott’s only commitment is to maintaining his position in parliament. Yes, he’s basically a “good man”. And that is his weakness. Unlike Trump he is not really capable either of running an organization or being a complete and utter bastard when required.
Every derogatory thing you can cite about Trump is a quality necessary for him to achieve what I think he is trying to achieve. None of those qualities are particular to him as opposed to other politicians. Trump knows better how to use them than many others.
Bwahahaaa. Are you here all week? How’s the veal?
It was under Tony’s rule that the Liberal Government dragged in the opinion polls. Turnbull was installed in the hope of improving the votes, or at least stopping the rot. Both of them undermined others in their careers. Neither of them were saints. I think the anti-socialists deserved better! How do we inspire people to support the cause of less government? Anyone?
Mother Lode
#2852495, posted on October 30, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Abbott didn’t.
Honest question – what should he have done differently? And take into account the team he had to work with.
If he had the ‘B alls’ and been serious about his convictions, he could’ve come out publicly and state: I want to do this and that, but the craven cowards in my party won’t let me do it.
Believe me, shaming the recalcitrant members like that would work, the first priority of any polly is to be reelected, without that they are nothing, no matter what noble ideas they may have.