Brian Owler is a first rate neurosurgeon and is the Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery at the Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children. In that role he has saved the lives of many children. It is a critical role and there are few neurosurgeons trained to perform such surgery.

Now Owler is the Labor candidate for Bennelong.

What a waste, what an opportunity cost. Owler has a much higher calling than being a member of Parliament. There will be children that need his skills and Owler has a comparative advantage as a neurosurgeon, not a politician. All he will do is destroy his fine reputation, something which Andrew Leigh has also suffered by abandoning his calling for grubby politics.