Brian Owler is a first rate neurosurgeon and is the Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery at the Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children. In that role he has saved the lives of many children. It is a critical role and there are few neurosurgeons trained to perform such surgery.
Now Owler is the Labor candidate for Bennelong.
What a waste, what an opportunity cost. Owler has a much higher calling than being a member of Parliament. There will be children that need his skills and Owler has a comparative advantage as a neurosurgeon, not a politician. All he will do is destroy his fine reputation, something which Andrew Leigh has also suffered by abandoning his calling for grubby politics.
A very highly intelligent man, it would be very interesting to hear his outlook on why he has decided to go into politics and what it is that attracts him to Labours political agenda.
A bit of a natural segue from operating on children’s brains to massaging childish brains in the Labor party.
*OK, needs a bit of work…
Owler is an abortion fanatic, a meddling nazi and a psychopath.
In a righteous world he would be in jail.
Infidel Tiger
#2853669, posted on October 31, 2018 at 8:58 pm
