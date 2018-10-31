Happy Satoshi Day

Today 10 years ago the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto published his Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System whitepaper.

To find out what it all means – read The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics.

 

One Response to Happy Satoshi Day

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2853317, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Destroyer of worlds…

    Bitcoin To Destroy The Planet (30 Oct)

    And advancing the inevitable victory of the proletariat!

    Venezuela Officially Launches Sale Of Controversial Petro Coin For Fiat, Crypto (30 Oct)

    Satochi must be onto something.

