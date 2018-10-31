We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

We stand with this gallant band of nations.

Algeria, Canada, Costa Rica, Ethiopia,

Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, FYR Macedonia,

Malaysia, Montenegro, Norway, Papua New Guinea,

Peru, Samoa, Singapore and Tonga.

What do we have in common?

Only 16 countries have set domestic targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are clearly at least as ambitious as their pledged contributions to the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to an analysis published today (29 October 2018)…

Hang on, how come we are not in the list? I thought we were ticking the box for setting a target as ambitious as the Paris accord.

What is Japan doing there, they have 13 new coal plants under construction and 17 more in the planning pipeline!?

UNRELIABLE POWER UPDATE. Not a great day for sailing, at 6am Wind provided 4% of SE Australian demand, at 8.30 there was some sun and Wind and Other managed 6.6% of demand. At 6 in the evening Sydney time the score is under 3% as the sun fades.