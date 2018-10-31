We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
We stand with this gallant band of nations.
Algeria, Canada, Costa Rica, Ethiopia,
Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, FYR Macedonia,
Malaysia, Montenegro, Norway, Papua New Guinea,
Peru, Samoa, Singapore and Tonga.
Only 16 countries have set domestic targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are clearly at least as ambitious as their pledged contributions to the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to an analysis published today (29 October 2018)…
Hang on, how come we are not in the list? I thought we were ticking the box for setting a target as ambitious as the Paris accord.
What is Japan doing there, they have 13 new coal plants under construction and 17 more in the planning pipeline!?
UNRELIABLE POWER UPDATE. Not a great day for sailing, at 6am Wind provided 4% of SE Australian demand, at 8.30 there was some sun and Wind and Other managed 6.6% of demand. At 6 in the evening Sydney time the score is under 3% as the sun fades.
The intent is to shame us into doing more. We are simply not doing as much as we could and should.
On the other hand, maybe Australia’s contribution doesn’t matter.
Take heart, and heed Shakespeare’s Henry V: “We are in God’s hand, brother, not in theirs.”
My sentiments about St Crispin’s Day is more influenced by recollection of my Dad’s father, who served on a US auxilliary ship at the Battle of Leyte Gulf off the Philippines on the day in 1944.
Contemplating a minor propaganda sortie in the ideological climate war seems a trifling distraction. Besides, the final battle of the ideological war is not likely to see that bunch as our allies.