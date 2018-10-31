Liberty Quote
There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.— Adam Smith
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 31, 2018
Me !!!
Belieb all women!
Annastacia Palaszczuk 29 October 2018:
“Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”
https://twitter.com/AnnastaciaMP/status/1057110624197521408
2015: The Queensland Leader of the Opposition Annastacia Palaszczuk has spoken of her desire to triple the number of Queenslanders with solar … (0.17) “I can’t control the weather.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezbhVrb7zMs
Ya just gotta ‘believe’.
Wait, top 10?
Good morning one and all.
The Oz reports that some migrants from Nauru have been moved to Adelaide. If true then the Liberals are as weak as …..
VCE English exams on today. Good luck to everyone. Remember….Universities are not the places of ideas and elite learning they once were.
My advice to you is forget uni and start your own business and be a capitalist. You will learn more from being in business than you ever will from lecturers.
This is brilliant and hilarious:
https://twitter.com/Fuctupmind/status/1056971162566250496
Via Ace.
Lurkation pays.
Greetings from Route 66.
Squeeee 🙃
Muddy?
Twice-divorced by 40.
Associated Press:
Taliban: 5 freed from US military prison by President Obama rejoin terrorist group.
Ace notes:
This time next week we will be watching the mid term results coming in.
Predictions: Anyone here apart from Monty predicting a blue wave?
I’m predicting GOP to defy the historical norms and hold both Senate and Congress. Then it’s 🍿 time as the Dems eat each other – not a pretty sight.
Flee, flee!
Barbra Streisand ‘thinking’ about moving to Canada if GOP wins the House
Someone please tell her that all our recent lefty Prime Ministers have decamped to New York. Maybe they know something that she doesn’t.
Yes! Yes! I have seen the light!
Profits be upon me!
It is a religion.
A death cult.
Thanks for the link, C.L. There are some funny memes there.
The Twatter link, I mean.
Always suspected Kanye West was a fair weather friend. Just before the midterms he pulls out of politics. He could have waited until next week. Very strange he makes his move now.
do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”
Do they believe in the state-sanctioned killing of poor people who cannot afford electricity?
Should we just kill poor white people, or poor black or brown people too?
Should we televise those executions to recoup the money the state spends on the execution itself?
Yes, or no.
These are simple questions.
From the Oz. The first boats will be arriving soon.
Top twenty. Remember those days? When we bought vynil?
I think most people would welcome that outcome
And people here are still, STILL, going to vote for these deceitful, puss-filled corpses – hey, there’s liquid in my pocket, it must be raining! – because ‘it could be worse.’
FONDLE.MY.DONKEY.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare was the master of resettlement of country shoppers by midnight flights to Australia.
Bespoke,
Elle intrigues me to be honest. I think our paths will cross soon if they haven’t already. I hope she likes old fat cripples. Some ladies have a predililiction that way. At least I have all my hair. It’s in the Dyson.
Hey Hay, I missed your comment from the last thread.
Chuckles.
Hmmm. Lying to your base on what is one of the few policies they support? It’s a feature not a bug sez bugman.
What the hell is Rush’s accuser wearing?If I was on the jury I’d vote against just for that clown outfit
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/geoffrey-rushs-groping-gestures-left-actress-belittled-and-shamed/news-story/e2c070e10e6f28c9fe397b705151f85f
It religious. It’s like a form of Islam.
She’s obviously lost a lot of weight recently. It must be the stress.
Did we ever find out who waved their penis in Debbie’s face?
DG, you need to let it go.
No.
I gots to know.
Stop slandering religion. BTW, I don’t actually see a problem with such a question. Would anyone be opposed to asking political candidates: Do you believe in free speech? Do you believe in religious freedom? No, then what is the problem re climate change?
Today’s news is full of Roger Stone types trying to smear Mueller. And it is all blowing up in their faces in spectacular fashion. So much for that October surprise, LOL.
In response to the Oz article that said kids and their families are being snuck off Nauru and relocated in Adelaide, I posted the following
I was flying along at 17 likes and rising when they pulled it, and rejected it, after accepting it. I don’t know why.
Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.
Apparently Trump shouldn’t have gone to Pittsburg but he should have gone to Pittsburg.
He spoke. He shouldn’t have spoken. He’s toxic. We need National Healing. He was alone. But he was with Melania.
No one wanted him there. The rabbi greeted him.
Do these idiots ever listen to themselves?
Yes I believe the climate does change (a little bit) where “climate” is defined by a 30 year moving average. I’m not freaked out about it.
In other news, I had delicious pumpkin pie and a shake at the Route 66 Diner today.
Lots of laminex, chrome and tiles. Cheap as chips and fun. Bucket List.
More Main Street fun tomorrow at Amarillo.
Predictions: Anyone here apart from Monty predicting a blue wave?
I predict roughly a draw in the House and the Senate to the Republicans.
I hope for a win in both for Trump.
Should be more like…
“Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, are they eligible to sit in Parliament. Yes, or no.”
There are still weeds that need removing!
monty, are the walls closing in, closing in, beginning of the end, third quarter,…
I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar:
It’s always amusing when American journalists pretend to care about the J-ws.
Daughter of Heinrich – yes climate changes. For example, the climate would have changed during the little ice age.
And – shock horrror – the climate would have changed during the Medieval Warm Period.
do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”
Political shenanigans. My comment on a previous thread, outlining the two definitions used by the UN.
Quote;
RobK
#2849755, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Tony,
To complicate things the UNFCCC has a different definition to the IPCC. Link;https://www.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/syr/en/mains1.html
Definitions of climate change
Climate change in IPCC usage refers to a change in the state of the climate that can be identified (e.g. using statistical tests) by changes in the mean and/or the variability of its properties, and that persists for an extended period, typically decades or longer. It refers to any change in climate over time, whether due to natural variability or as a result of human activity. This usage differs from that in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), where climate change refers to a change of climate that is attributed directly or indirectly to human activity that alters the composition of the global atmosphere and that is in addition to natural climate variability observed over comparable time periods.
We use one, lefties use the other as agitprop. It is a real barrier to civil discussion.
I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.
..
Climate change takes centuries.
There is no decernable difference in climate from when you were born to now.
There will be no discernable changes in temperature, sea levels, rainfall etc etc between now and when your great grandchildren die.
It is the stupidest worry ever concocted ever.
I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.
Geoffrey Rush sounds to have acted a bit of an idiot really with his pretend gropy moves, and maybe a definite sly grope. Acting like a dumb teenager, to be smart or funny in front of his mates.
He’s 67 so living in a bit of time warp. Maybe because of his age and his standing, the other cast members, the director and so just put up with his dumb nonsense. Not the biggest deal in the world, sounds stupid more than anything.
Test one two
One twooooo
I had this PS who works at the ATO come into the sales yard on Friday (what a f-wit)
Anyway he sent me a reply to an email overnight and this is his title at the ATO
FMD
Do any of you using brave have a problem with linking in the comment box?
I tried to link the Oz story for my refugee comment but it would not paste it.
Frustrating
Somebody named Alice Walker at ABC Online celebrates the Islamic chador as a symbol of freedom, passion and life.
I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.
Death Girraffe,
That’s what I tell people. Then I point them at the SouthSea Bubble, the Tulip thing, year 2000 virus, New Ice Age and other mass hysterics.
Perhaps the Barious witch trials would be a better example.
The Beloved was accosted by a woman at the servo this afternoon re Trump. He was minding his own business putting petrol in the car and enquiring after an ATM.
What do you think of our President? sez she. Why she thought it important was beyond him, and his sixth sense alerted him to Clear and Present TDS.
Americans voted him in, they need to accept him and get over it, he answered. Life is too short for a four year whinge.
Silence.
Observation – Trump supporters are vewy, vewy quiet. The moment you make the slightest positive comment, they’re out of the woodwork. And there are a lot of them. The Dems – unbelievable loudmouths. Don’t mistake volume for votes.
Personally I would encourage all politicians to fly with Lion Air, especially Lieboral ministers.
Calli,
do you know the way to Amarillo ?
SloMo – worse than Turnbull.
He is so weak and stupid that his first real decision in office is to destroy the one success he has ever had in politics.
End of the second act.
Thanks, guys. What a great product. Keep on innovating.
Oh so when is Trump going down? 2024?
From last nights meagre stoush
I think the intention is fairly clear. If your parents are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.
Helen,
Well said. Would have sent a panting emoji as a like, but in this day and age, you know…
I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.
How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job? Worse than being a dentist.
Good to see mUnty’s repeated failures aren’t getting him down.
I do. On account of hugging my pillow each and every night.
I am shocked that m0nty has again demonstrated that he is a lackey of the fascist left by refusing to believe all women, just because the latest accusation harms the fascist left.
He was hot to believe the most outlandish tales when they affected Republicans.
Hypocrite.
Calli, say hello to sweet Marie.
King Lear had a troubled relationship with all his daughters.
How did she know he wasn’t bringing a new and rather unpleasant slant to the character? It was rehearsals.
The woman is a twit. But believe her! Because her eyes were shut but she just…knew.
Any candidate that does not believe in climate change should be incarcerated in an institution for the care of the intellectually impaired. (NO! They should not be placed as administrators at a university! Although I will concede the institutional similarities)
Any candidate who believes that human activity has caused, is now causing or will, in the future cause catastrophic climate change and/or that Carbon and/or CO2 controls the mythical global temperature should also be confined to a place where their hallucinations cannot harm the general populace or frighten the horses!
Perhaps it’s the end of the beginning of the end of the beginning of the end.
Which “panting” emoji? This 😛
or this 😜?
Shy Ted over at the dead thread has some massively valuable life advice complete with pictures.
I’m trying to trigger the Sensitive Spaminator.
Has there been a real live woman accuse Mueller of anything yet? The only women quoted so far that I can see are those who rejected the GOP cash to lie about him.
Sums it up very well.
Senior Technical Advisor
GST Technical Product Leadership
Indirect Tax
Australian Taxation Office
How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job?
I imagine the generous salary package with regular rounds of pay rises would help motivate the occupant to get up each day and devise new ways to shove the government’s hand in the long suffering tax payer’s emptying pocket.
ScoMo strikes a blow for gender-neutral language The Oz
Behind the paywall, but if this is to be taken at face value, then that adds up to two grave blunders in one day. He is degenerating at an alarming rate.
m0nty
#2853189, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:48 am
Oh so when is Trump going down?
I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.
So we have moved from imminent (Muellerween, ThanksMueller, in 2017) through “any day now” to “I don’t know”.
Do you think it will be before 2024?
Let me guess, Candy wrote this nonsense?
YEP!
Whatever happened to turnbulls magic cure for the Nauru criminals ,shunting them off to Trumpland and taking central americam gangsters in return to join our imported african gangsters and muslim terrorists , ,too bloody quiet here before the globalists thought we were getting it too easy ,all men are equal except for most and the aparatchiki and cronies are more equal than anyone . You can see the Nomenklatura grow richer. And richer.
Somebody had to ask after Calli was found standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona. 🙂
Wow!
All of those witches hanged, drowned or burnt solely on the accusation of another woman MUST have been guilty.
In one fell swoop, monty validates the wisest fool in Europe and Thomas Putnam.
This video clip sums up m0nty’s last 18 months
Bombshell
It’s an American thing. Definitely not restricted to one or other side of their politics. They hear your foreign (to them) accent and have to know what your views are. Almost invariably, once they engage you they will try to hit you with a “gotcha’.
Why I bet you think Don Lemon is a real live journalist!
WHACK! BANG! GROAN!
NOW DROP AND GIVE ME 20, SCUMBAG!
I’ve just realised: the Cat has its own Senior Foreign Correspondent (Calli) on the ground in smalltown USA for next Tuesday’s mid-terms. The media wrongology should be epic (comedy classics a la 2016). Five hundred words by 10pm on polling day would be just fine, Calli. Ta.
Asylum-seeker families on Nauru are secretly being moved to Adelaide as the federal government bows to public pressure to remove children from immigration detention.
Another boat required for his parliamentary office:
“I started these again.”
It was a cock made out of cash. Senator Feinstein stripped down and jiggled about like the villain of a made for TV movie with reapy conservatives.
Lookimg at our parliaments make me think we didn’t get them all.
Some researchers are getting shit for Christmas this year….
RTWT
https://www.city-journal.org/wind-power-is-not-the-answer
Four days earlier, to much less fanfare, two Harvard researchers published a paper showing that trying to fuel our energy-intensive society solely with renewables would require cartoonish amounts of land. How cartoonish? Consider: meeting America’s current demand for electricity alone—not including gasoline or jet fuel, or the natural gas required for things like space heating and fertilizer production—would require covering a territory twice the size of California with wind turbines.
…
“We found that the average power density—meaning the rate of energy generation divided by the encompassing area of the wind plant—was up to 100 times lower than estimates by some leading energy experts,”
….
but their work demands attention for two other reasons: first, it uses real-world data, not models, to reach its conclusions, and second, it shows that wind energy’s power density is far lower than the Department of Energy, the IPCC, and numerous academics have claimed.
…
Why the hardball tactics? Simple: rural residents stand between Big Wind and tens of billions of dollars in subsidies available through the Production Tax Credit. In September, Lisa Linowes, cofounder and executive director of the Industrial Wind Action Group, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that tracks the wind industry, published an article on MasterResource.org. “The US Treasury estimates the PTC will cost taxpayers $40.12 billion in the period from 2018 to 2027,” Linowes wrote, “making it, by far, the most expensive energy subsidy under current tax law.”
…
Next Tuesday I’m in N’orleans. Looking at gators and ante-bellum plantations.
I will interview the reptiles for all the good it will do.
Fuck that. If I’m gunna get my balls blown off for a word, that word is Poontang
Probably less ‘public pressure’ than the certain knowledge that the ALP/Greens are going to storm their Kerryn Phelps into a parliamentary motion that will be supported by Sharkie – and likely a few terrified Liberal waverers.
The SloMo Government is floundering in its own blood and vomit with exactly the same desperation as the Gillard Last Days.
So true.
F*ck that. If I’m getting my balls blown off for a word. That word is poontang
You mean fun like the last two years?
Excellent.
dot, I responded to your reply on the OOT. Please post any reply here.
Notice in all the pics, attached to that piece, the only one’s smiling are the legal eagles. ☺$☺
Fuck that. If I’m going to get my [email protected] blown off for a word. That word is poontang.
I would be prepared to listen to and believe a credible woman who accused Mueller of committing a Kavanaugh. But all there is to see is a couple of bumbling idiot males who tried to create a Kavanaugh situation with wads of cash and rank incompetence. They failed miserably.
monty, you’ve blown your load too soon.
You need to wait for this new to be in the msm before your smother kicks in.
Patience, young bull, says the old bull.
I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.
You are going to be so proud of your country. Because we’re gonna turn it around, and we’re gonna start winning again! We’re gonna win so much! We’re going to win at every level. We’re going to win economically. We’re going to win with the economy. We’re gonna win with military. We’re gonna win with healthcare and for our veterans. We’re gonna with every single facet.
We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, “Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.” And I’ll say, “No, it isn’t!”
We have to keep winning We have to win more! We’re gonna win more. We’re gonna win so much. I love you, Albany! Get out and vote. You will be so happy. I love you. Thank you. Thank you!
…
Prediction is hard, especially about elections. There’s a reason for it too.
Hey pollsters, don’t call us, we’ll call you (29 Oct)
They had to ring almost 38,000 people to get just 737 respondents? And typically the balance of raw responders seems to be about 60:40 Democrat, which means pollsters have to make pretzel-like adjustments to the raw data.
This is utter statistical fantasy. No wonder polls are all over the place.
We have lotsa National Parks that we could cover with turbines and panels.
Without any downsides we could cover all of South Australia!
Reading a trade rag.
The ATO interrogated 2600 new SMSF applicants last financial year.
Exactly what right does the ATO have to do that?
Only was uncovered by Mr Bernardi at senate hearings last week.
This should be the stuff the Libs should be fighting for.
That is, of course if they weren’t a pack of statists like the ALP.
It’s still October.
All over the US, men in MAGA caps and Mar-a-Lago tees are offering kitchen appliances and free cash to every woman who has ever known Bob Mueller to “just make up some weird shit about him – you know how it’s done“.
Care to comment rakemeister grand flash?
https://thehornnews.com/kavanaugh-accuser-cashes-out-nearly-1-million-payday/
Ford is set to cash out nearly $1 million from crowd-funding efforts. In fact, Ford is still actively soliciting donations.
She is also reportedly shopping around for a lucrative book deal with major publishers, Real Clear Investigations reported Monday.
Don’t worry, Calli. It will be pointless interviewing the reptiles at New Orleans City Hall to get the story of the mid-terms. (PS: I bet there is plenty of Blexit going on in New Orleans’ downtown bars).
If Mueller gets taken down by #metoo then this will surely be the most epic timeline we’ll ever see!
Monty BTFO. Again.
😀 😀
Last chance today to see Locke on SBS On Demand movies. It’s an extraordinary movie. I tried to interest Sinc in posting my rave about it, but he wasn’t interested. Maybe it was because my theme came from Camille Paglia: if it had been up to women, we’d still be living in grass huts.
If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe.
Many years ago a friend of mine and his wife (both Australian citizens) were in the US. He had the appropriate Visa and was working legally and his wife gave birth to their daughter whilst there. They all lived there for a further 3-4 years before returning to Australia. In a subsequent conversation I had with him, he mentioned that his daughter was ‘notionally’ a US citizen but she would have to ‘formalise’ her citizenship when she turned 21. Apparently, this was not a particularly difficult process under the circumstances (parents lawfully working in country at the time of her birth).
Times may have changed but that is the guts of the conversation as I recall it.
That happened to Kavanaugh’s accusers and their accomplices. They failed miserably. Blasey Ford and her lawyers didn’t even file a complaint with the local police. It was entirely ginned up for one purpose and as soon as that purpose failed she, poof, disappeared faster than Keyser Söze.
Mueller should certainly step down.
Calli,
This🤪
We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, “Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.” And I’ll say, “No, it isn’t!”
Trump is charismatic, so witty. Other world leaders must envy him his style and confidence and humour and the fact that his supporters simply love him, as well as their economy looking good with unemployment record lows. Who would have thought Trump could be this.
Mandatory code of conduct for interactions between dairy processing factories and dairy farmers.
Announced by federal ag minister today.
Have the dairy factories been running their business like the banks were before the royal commission?.
Slomo was Trumbles anointed successor – him holding off the spill vote until he could arrange it.
Anyone who thought he would be an improvement can’t have been paying attention.
Dutton at least would have been more likely to stoush – if not achieving much else.
Elle I was being sarcastic but not about Tel, his and others constant logical reasoning is both rude and antagonistic.
As per the constitution, they were subject to the jurisdiction as both parents were there legally.
I thought it was 18, but they definitely have an opt-in system.
Yes. That Slomo is now PM shows how devoid of talent the Liberal Party are.
Hi Helen,
Re: Brave
I just tried with brave, but the format buttons don’t display at the top of the comment box for me. I’m on Mac High Sierra.
This is how organised the birth tourism racket it.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/china-us-birth-tourism_n_7187180
Mark Latham told Alan Jones today that if Malcolm Turnbull had worked as hard for Dave Sharma as he is for the Indonesian foreign ministry, the Liberals might have retained Wentworth.
A counter to monty’s earlier talking point. Not that I expect him to respond with anything more then “LOL’s” and “you lot’s”.
FAKE NEWS ALERT: Correcting the ADL’s False Anti-Semitism Statistic. All reporters would have to do to see that the way the ADL has portrayed its study doesn’t match what the study itself says would to actually read the study, instead of just the press release. But they can’t be bothered to do that. Anti-Semitism, while low overall in the U.S., unites the left and right nutty fringes, from Farrakhan to Richard Spencer. A politically neutral, non-partisan watchdog is needed. The ADL under Abe Foxman, while far from perfect, was at least adequate in that role. Under Greenblatt, it’s become an arm of the Democratic Party.
David Bernstein
Supercilious eastern despoiler!
Touch the Fleurieu Peninsula and I’ll unsex you!
The fact the rest of the cast were laughing pretty strongly suggests it didn’t look like him being a pervert but he was acting some such thing.
From my understanding there is a lot of horseplay in theatrical rehearsals. They can’t spend weeks getting to know each other so they have a way of overcoming barriers and, in spite of the image, actors in a production are very supportive of each other. They have to be. Each actor needs the whole cast to be doing a good job so they can do a good performance – no reviewer is going to write that A would have been good if B wasn’t such a bitch.
Mind you, theatre people can be a bit loopy – who knows what is going through that woman’s head.
Indigenous street signs sat in a shed for five years
EXCLUSIVE
MICHAEL OWEN
SA BUREAU CHIEF
South Australia’s former Labor government spent more than $270,000 to allocate house block numbers and name roads in remote Aboriginal lands, but failed to install street signs.
And a separate street-naming exercise in the remote community of Amata, one of the six main communities on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, has descended into farce with signs erected 10 days ago after five years of delays now removed by disgruntled elders unhappy with the names.
Amata, a community of about 500 people 1400km northwest of Adelaide near the Northern Territory border, became the first community on APY Lands to have street signs installed earlier this month. Regional Anangu Services Aboriginal Corporation general manager Mark Jackman said yesterday the Amata street signs had been sitting in a garage for at least five years.
The previous state government had ordered the signs and had them delivered but “the big problem was that no one would put them in and there was no funding to put them in”. The corporation recently took over the Community Development Program, a remote employment and community development service funded by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, which Mr Jackman saw as “a great opportunity to finally get those street signs in”.
State and federal governments spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on the region, home to about 2200 people. Mr Jackman said yesterday he had become aware some traditional owners were unhappy with names on the street signs, despite them being Anangu names, and had removed them.
“This was separate to the previous government’s program from two years ago; the Amata signs were made a number of years before that,” he said.
“Now it has just surfaced that some of the older ladies are not entirely happy with the names. We’ll have to go and have a talk with them. They are Amata names, but we’re not really sure what the problem is until we have a meeting with them.”
At the start of 2016, the previous Labor government completed a $272,000 program to allocate house block numbers and name 143 roads across all APY communities, covering about 100,000sq km.
Copies of maps were distributed and red-dirt streets named using local landmarks and sites and also Aboriginal words for Australian animals. Officials and senior ministers said the project was about “ongoing recognition of Aboriginal communities in mainstream Australia”.
But Mr Jackman said the project stopped short of actually installing street signs on the APY Lands, despite the high cost of the 12-month project. “There was never any funding for the actual street signs,” he said.
The state Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure did not comment.
A spokesman for federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion said the government supported CDP participants engaging in such projects, “delivered in accordance with community wishes”.
Oz link
No it’s not, bespoke. The ADL study I linked to is different to that one.
Their andrews government will shut down the gippsland lakes net fishery when re elected
Big Australia has made us so rich we don’t have to fish anymore, we will have our rations given to us instead.
Monetizing a lie but not bothering to pursuing her allegation according to law.
I do.
It doesn’t look like I’m the next Naomi Watts.
Of course, all religions are good. Well, maybe the Aztec rip your living heart out had a few unpleasant bits, but I’m sure it had a spiritual side. And sacrificing babies to Moloch was a tad icky, but if you could throw your own children into a furnace, it really, really showed the intensity of your faith, didn’t it? And faith is GOOD, we all know that. Then there were the thuggees in India. Who may be coming back, by the way. Then there was the worship of Cybele, who demanded her true believers castrate themselves. And then there’s Islam.
No, no, we mustn’t slander religion. Obviously, worshipping the state and being a true believer in global warming is a different thing altogether.
Jim Hoft, the dumbest man on the internet, is not fooled by these idiots trying to frame Mueller. But of course many Cats were.
Too late. The Fleurieu already has windfarms.
I didn’t say all religions are good. I called out an intellectually lazy smear at a generalized target.
“Senior Technical Advisor
GST Technical Product Leadership
Indirect Tax
Australian Taxation Office
How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job?”
Maybe because of the pay?
A ‘Senior Technical Advisor’ is at least an EL1, so at the moment, his annual base salary is at least $114.616. On 3 February, 2019, it will increase to $115,762!
Hi. Any Herald Sun subscribers?
Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?
I can see the page but now blogs.
Now should have been no blogs.
Excellent movie that demonstrates how a good script, great acting and direction make for wonderful entertainment without all the Hollywood claptrap that we see these days.
Apparently Kanye is angry about the false endorsement of the Blexit clothing line (Black Exit from Dems)
A person in charge and maybe two others to gazette the roads with GPS.
Ok, fits in with this
A cynic might say that they have found a way to ensure that the Gubbermint doesn’t know where anyone lives.
So she’s going to finish the novel she started? The one about an innocent girl whose whole life was ruined at one teenage party at an unknown time and place where she had one drink and met a man whom no-one could recall being there? That party, that imaginative plotline?
Interesting documentary on the history of Israel and the creation of the Hebrew Bible. 2 hours
I know of a town where the street signs are thin on the ground so as not to give the police an easy run when they are called in to deal with an offence.
“Dianeh
#2853275, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:11 pm
Hi. Any Herald Sun subscribers?
Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?
I can see the page but now blogs.”
Don’t bother, his blog has been infiltrated by GetUp and co.
If you haven’t noticed that there are common features of the religions I cited and leftism, you haven’t been paying attention. They have even copied the test of faith by disbelieving the plain evidence of your senses schtick. You believe that drinking something that tastes and smells like a sour red plonk is really the blood of Jesus Christ, and they believe that a man is really a woman because he says so. And inclusiveness.
It’s all about faith.
I thought it was 18, but they definitely have an opt-in system.
Quite possibly 18. The conversation I referred to was many years (20) ago. But you are right about the opt-in. She had to apply for her US citizenship to be recognised – it was not automatic.
Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?
Bolt’s down too. It’s News Corps Nerd Cadre, at it again. The only thing at which they excel is persuading upper managment they know what they’re doing.
Arrgh.
You Climate Change Infidels! QLD will be HOT this summer. Hotter than evah!
Forget thermometers, they lie.
Monty, you inferring all [email protected] is right-wing was not just wrong but also dishonest since are aware of Farrakhan.
That was my point.
Attaching [email protected] attacks with political attacks to boost numbers is just desperate.
I had to drive through Balmain and Rozelle this morning. Erk. So many wispy haired old guys with what I call cardigan faces wearing sandals busy renewing their subscriptions to Get Up. There is a particular type, with miserable expressions signifying their loss of manhood and self-respect, driven to testosterone collapse by a diet deficient in meat and vitamin B12, fed on feminism as a toxic brew affecting the thinking processes and clutching at the straws of the climate apocalypse, because with Get Up as your Men’s Shed, you might as well die.
That’s what it looks like from a drive by, anyway. I fled down the cross city tunnel and back to what is now home territory, where even though there are Balmain-type loonies here too, a liveable proportion of the heterosexual male population wants something else from life but endless bugman misery.
I did not say all racists are right wing.
All American racists who shot up synagogues lately are, though.
Was it the ATO or the star chamber Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission?
ATO? Tell them nothing.
ACIC? Tell no one you were there besides your lawyer (and spouse) because that can constitute an offence.
Yes yes. A “crime” is what the State defines as a crime if we are talking about the law.
Obviously telling someone the Australian Stasi interrogated you over a tax bill is not a crime in any moral sense.
Lizzie. Keeping up appearances with Getup would turn the good citizens of Balmain into a bunch of Richards. Quite sad.
I disagree. I think it will be beautiful. And I will be cheering on both sides 😈
mh from the old fred – yes, I know. I’m catching up.
Damn straight.
When people realise that others can shoot back, they will become a damn sight more civil.
She doesn’t deserve it, but really, neither do the donors.
Perfect wrongology is no big deal coming from you, Muttley. The shooter was rabidly anti-Trump 🙄
What odds Smiffy and Warner play the first Test?
Rupe’s got his best guys from MySpace working on it.
I did not say you did.
bespoke, your belief of what I was inferring was incorrect.
Rupe’s got his best guys from MySpace working on it.
https://youtu.be/Fdjf4lMmiiI
Good afternoon
Mr DB
Like I said before I’m not defending the Queensland law. I disagree that the status of the woman is irrelevant. Remember what I said was if it wasn’t the basis of the law, it was how the law was argued for – the status of women. This is what I fear, having judgments about classes of people as a means to justify laws. It isn’t the new QLD law or even Zoe’s law I’m worried about. It is the trend in terms of legislative drafting, jurisprudence and political discourse. You’re arguing about being right and wrong. I am not; I am worried about a principle we know is right (rule of law) being eroded as I believe a trend is getting stronger.
Ipso facto that is a complication. Are you sure you want to literally apply these principles? This feels like a classic battle between the common law and equity. If a woman is run over and it is her fault (very difficult to prove legally as the presumption is that the driver is nearly always at fault) would you seriously prefer that she be charged with manslaughter if she survives and the child doesn’t? I don’t think we should make incompetence a crime. We’d be locking up a lot of doctors. Name your profession. More so, the assumptions in the law try to be rule-based, and authoritarianly-utilitarian. Even if the mother was morally and commonly understood to be at fault, in most cases, the father would still bear the legal liability.
My difficulty is in that you wish for each additional life taken to be a separate offence, even in cases of negligence up to the point of reckless indifference. If there was no legislative guidance, a judge ought to rule that each act is an offence up to that point, not each life taken as a separate offence, consistent with the principles of common law on applying harsher sentences where there is no mens rea (take Texan common law [persuasive law for Australia] on the death penalty for vehicular manslaughter – it was deemed invalid). I’m still undecided if there should be a separate crime for a mother and an unborn child in cases of (sometimes criminal) negligence. It seems too harsh and unfair on the tortfeasor.
It is interesting to think of the dynamics of the incentives created: motorbike riders would be at relatively more risk than families because of such a law, but drivers of cars full of passengers would probably be a little more reckless (on average).
Smiff and Bancroft might get a look in. Been suitably penitent, and visiting sick kiddies in hospital etc, so all will be forgiven, and the sandpaper incident will never be spoken of again.
Warner is a bogan, so he will be stuck in the Shield side at best until Hell freezes over.
Let me guess, Candy wrote this nonsense?
YEP!
Dot, just because some sexism claims are dishonest, like I think the Christine Ford one is and she was just after attention and money, it does not mean they all are.
That would be illogical, nonsensical. I am truly surprised you would think like that.
I’m not surprised at all candy that you are running interference for unbridled, unjustly vindictive feminism, the criminality of the US Democrats and the cause of progressive socialists.
Not after all these years.
It was the ATO dot.
People need to realise that if you get a call from the ATO, you need to tell them to contact your accountant.
If you don’t have one, and it isn’t a hoax, you need to get one.
The ATO is only interested in what they call small-fry, but we call the backbone of the economy.
Interview…? For a job?
No? Can I bring my lawyer?
No?
Then fuck off!
Do any Cats know if public service KPI’s are available to the public?
Or do they have to be FOI’d?
Nil.
Dot, it only came out at Senate estimates because Corey Bernardi raised it.
This should scare the living shit out of Australia.
;-D You go, grrrrrl! Luv it!
If a public servant is eligible for a bonus due to meeting KPI’s, those KPI’s should be available to the public.
One would hope Bear although wouldn’t surprise if Smiff was in
Maybe the Queensland Premier should have a look at this.
‘We have often noticed that in the tabular statements of those compilers of weather records who write to the Times, useful and welcome as their communications are, every season is sure to be “extraordinary,” almost every month one of the driest or wettest, or windiest, coldest or hottest, ever known. Much observation, which ought to correct a tendency to exaggerate, seems in some minds to have rather a tendency to increase it. And many seem now to regard three dry hot years in succession as betokening some general change of climate, as if it was not perfectly certain, in the wide range of the table of what we call chances, that with our existing conditions of climate such a combination must every now and then recur. ‘
‘IMAGINARY CHANGES OF CLIMATE.’ Printed on 10th January, 1871 in The Brisbane Courier.
Things never change , do they?
https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/1298497/60952
I don’t see how the shooter is right wing because he hated Joosh people who mostly identify with the right, as in the opposite of Islamic peoples who identify or are understood to be of the Left.
Besides, some of Trump’s immediate family are Joosh people.
The shooter would be considered a radical left person, anti Joosh, anti Trump. A psychopath first whose target of hatred was a right wing group.
Iv been getting fake recorded calls from the ATO and reported them.
Iv been getting fake recorded calls from the ATO and reported them.
If you have an accountant, you should never be called by the ATO.
If only she had been in Qld
Fuck I hope so.
I call cardigan faces wearing sandals
I’m wearing a cardy and sandals this very moment. Lizzie, our relationship is at an end.
Why would you want that pair of crying pansies in the team?
Here you go M0nty.
A Brief History of Leftist Political Violence in 1 Year
Too many examples for me to reasonably summarize, you’ll have to RTWT. I’ll quote a couple of the final paragraphs though:
Written by a J-wish guy.
Thanks pbw, I have the format buttons, they all work <a href="http://except link.
The popup opens but wont let me paste the link into it. Ill have another scratch around and see what I can find to fix it. Brave is very thin on hints. And very hard to find answers.
Are you wearing matching socks, areff?
😜*
* channels Geoffrey Rush
Just like they denied wanting gay “marriage” a few years ago …
They are the two best batsmen in Australia and I like winning.
I’m prepared to forgive them their pathetic sookiness for victory against India and Sri Lanka.