Wednesday Forum: October 31, 2018

Posted on 10:30 am, October 31, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

195 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 31, 2018

  3. Mark M
    #2853114, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Annastacia Palaszczuk 29 October 2018:

    “Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”

    https://twitter.com/AnnastaciaMP/status/1057110624197521408

    2015: The Queensland Leader of the Opposition Annastacia Palaszczuk has spoken of her desire to triple the number of Queenslanders with solar … (0.17) “I can’t control the weather.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezbhVrb7zMs

    Ya just gotta ‘believe’.

  4. Perfidious Albino
    #2853116, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Wait, top 10?

  5. Mak Siccar
    #2853117, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Good morning one and all.

    The Oz reports that some migrants from Nauru have been moved to Adelaide. If true then the Liberals are as weak as …..

  6. Robber Baron
    #2853118, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:37 am

    VCE English exams on today. Good luck to everyone. Remember….Universities are not the places of ideas and elite learning they once were.

    My advice to you is forget uni and start your own business and be a capitalist. You will learn more from being in business than you ever will from lecturers.

  8. calli
    #2853120, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Lurkation pays.

    Greetings from Route 66.

  11. C.L.
    #2853124, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Annastacia Palaszczuk 29 October 2018:

    “Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”

    Twice-divorced by 40.

  12. C.L.
    #2853126, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Associated Press:
    Taliban: 5 freed from US military prison by President Obama rejoin terrorist group.

    KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Five members of the Afghan Taliban who were freed from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in exchange for captured American army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl have joined the insurgent group’s political office in Qatar, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday.

    Ace notes:

    You built that, you stuttering clusterfuck of a miserable failure.

    Of course, Obama didn’t really fail; he did exactly what he set out to do.

    Undermine, subvert, destroy.

  13. mh
    #2853128, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:45 am

    This time next week we will be watching the mid term results coming in.

    Predictions: Anyone here apart from Monty predicting a blue wave?

    I’m predicting GOP to defy the historical norms and hold both Senate and Congress. Then it’s 🍿 time as the Dems eat each other – not a pretty sight.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2853129, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Flee, flee!

    Barbra Streisand ‘thinking’ about moving to Canada if GOP wins the House

    Barbra Streisand is once again thinking about leaving the United States for political reasons.

    In a Tuesday interview with The New York Times, the 76-year-old star admitted that she’s considering moving to Canada if the Democrats don’t win a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections next week

    “It’s making me fat,” she continued. “I hear what he said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening. We make them with healthy flour, though — almond flour, coconut flour.”

    “He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Someone please tell her that all our recent lefty Prime Ministers have decamped to New York. Maybe they know something that she doesn’t.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2853132, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:47 am

    do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.

    Yes! Yes! I have seen the light!
    Profits be upon me!

    It is a religion.

    A death cult.

  16. Muddy
    #2853133, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Thanks for the link, C.L. There are some funny memes there.

  17. Muddy
    #2853136, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:51 am

    The Twatter link, I mean.

  18. Jo Smyth
    #2853137, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Always suspected Kanye West was a fair weather friend. Just before the midterms he pulls out of politics. He could have waited until next week. Very strange he makes his move now.

  19. Muddy
    #2853138, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:56 am

    do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”

    Do they believe in the state-sanctioned killing of poor people who cannot afford electricity?
    Should we just kill poor white people, or poor black or brown people too?
    Should we televise those executions to recoup the money the state spends on the execution itself?
    Yes, or no.
    These are simple questions.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2853139, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Nauru families ‘secretly moved to Adelaide’

    AAP
    14 minutes ago October 31, 2018
    15 Comments

    Asylum-seeker families on Nauru are secretly being moved to Adelaide as the federal government bows to public pressure to remove children from immigration detention.

    Up to seven families have reportedly been resettled from the island’s immigration detention centre in the past two weeks, according to refugee advocates.

    But the federal government has refused to confirm if a Nauru Airlines flight into Adelaide on Monday was carrying asylum seekers, even though the airline only flies into Adelaide on contract by the Home Affairs Department, The Advertiser reports.

    Defence Minister and senior SA MP Christopher Pyne said he was not aware of the specific details.

    “I don’t know if that’s to Adelaide, I haven’t made those inquiries, I’ve only seen that story myself this morning, but if that’s the case I think most people would welcome that outcome,” he told 5AA radio on Wednesday. However, he added that it was important people smugglers did not think they had a green light to resume their “hideous trade”.

    From the Oz. The first boats will be arriving soon.

  21. Hay Stockard
    #2853140, posted on October 31, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Top twenty. Remember those days? When we bought vynil?

  22. Muddy
    #2853141, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I think most people would welcome that outcome

    And people here are still, STILL, going to vote for these deceitful, puss-filled corpses – hey, there’s liquid in my pocket, it must be raining! – because ‘it could be worse.’

    FONDLE.MY.DONKEY.

  23. H B Bear
    #2853142, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:06 am

    The Father of Middle Class Welfare was the master of resettlement of country shoppers by midnight flights to Australia.

  24. Elle
    #2853144, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Bespoke,
    Elle intrigues me to be honest. I think our paths will cross soon if they haven’t already. I hope she likes old fat cripples. Some ladies have a predililiction that way. At least I have all my hair. It’s in the Dyson.

    Hey Hay, I missed your comment from the last thread.
    Chuckles.

  25. Hay Stockard
    #2853145, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Hmmm. Lying to your base on what is one of the few policies they support? It’s a feature not a bug sez bugman.

  27. JC
    #2853147, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:12 am

    “Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”

    It religious. It’s like a form of Islam.

  28. Snoopy
    #2853148, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:14 am

    What the hell is Rush’s accuser wearing?If I was on the jury I’d vote against just for that clown outfit

    She’s obviously lost a lot of weight recently. It must be the stress.

  29. Death Giraffe
    #2853149, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Did we ever find out who waved their penis in Debbie’s face?

  31. Death Giraffe
    #2853151, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:21 am

    No.
    I gots to know.

  32. dover_beach
    #2853152, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:23 am

    It is a religion.

    Stop slandering religion. BTW, I don’t actually see a problem with such a question. Would anyone be opposed to asking political candidates: Do you believe in free speech? Do you believe in religious freedom? No, then what is the problem re climate change?

  33. m0nty
    #2853153, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Today’s news is full of Roger Stone types trying to smear Mueller. And it is all blowing up in their faces in spectacular fashion. So much for that October surprise, LOL.

  34. Helen
    #2853154, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

    In response to the Oz article that said kids and their families are being snuck off Nauru and relocated in Adelaide, I posted the following

    So all the illegal boat people have to do is bring a kid with them and they will be given residence in Australia. You utter utter weak fools. You will kill more children this way. More children will be placed in danger. More boat breakdowns, more photos of perishing starving children – they do not care what happens to them, they are merely props in a theatre where the outcome is a ticket to the welfare of Australia.

    The only way to stop it now is to deny welfare of any kind to any migrant. All migrants must be self supporting for ten years before applying for citizenship.

    Just like my ancestors had to be.

    I was flying along at 17 likes and rising when they pulled it, and rejected it, after accepting it. I don’t know why.

  35. calli
    #2853155, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.

    Apparently Trump shouldn’t have gone to Pittsburg but he should have gone to Pittsburg.

    He spoke. He shouldn’t have spoken. He’s toxic. We need National Healing. He was alone. But he was with Melania.

    No one wanted him there. The rabbi greeted him.

    Do these idiots ever listen to themselves?

  36. Tom
    #2853156, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The Australian government has instructed all of its employees and sub-contractors not to fly with Lion Air [Indonesia’s biggest domestic airline] until further notice.

    The ban takes effect immediately following Monday’s fatal crash in the Java Sea which claimed 189 lives.

    “Following the fatal crash of a Lion Air plane on 29 October 2018, Australian government officials and contractors have been instructed not to fly on Lion Air or their subsidiary airlines. This decision will be reviewed when the findings of the crash investigation are clear,” the Department Of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a message posted to its website.

    Lion Air Group also operates regional airline Wings Air and full-service Batik Air which flies to Perth from Bali.

    It is the first time the Australian Government has issued such a ban on an airline.

  37. Tel
    #2853157, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:28 am

    … do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no

    Yes I believe the climate does change (a little bit) where “climate” is defined by a 30 year moving average. I’m not freaked out about it.

  38. calli
    #2853158, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:29 am

    In other news, I had delicious pumpkin pie and a shake at the Route 66 Diner today.

    Lots of laminex, chrome and tiles. Cheap as chips and fun. Bucket List.

    More Main Street fun tomorrow at Amarillo.

  39. Big_Nambas
    #2853160, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Predictions: Anyone here apart from Monty predicting a blue wave?

    I predict roughly a draw in the House and the Senate to the Republicans.

    I hope for a win in both for Trump.

  40. EJ.
    #2853161, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Should be more like…
    “Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, are they eligible to sit in Parliament. Yes, or no.”
    There are still weeds that need removing!

  41. dover_beach
    #2853163, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:31 am

    monty, are the walls closing in, closing in, beginning of the end, third quarter,…

  42. C.L.
    #2853164, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:32 am

    I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar:

    Actress ‘panicked’ by panting tongue emoji from Geoffrey Rush

  43. C.L.
    #2853165, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:32 am

    It’s always amusing when American journalists pretend to care about the J-ws.

  44. mh
    #2853166, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Annastacia Palaszczuk 29 October 2018:

    “Every single candidate that stands for election at the next federal election should state very clearly for the Australian public, do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”

    Daughter of Heinrich – yes climate changes. For example, the climate would have changed during the little ice age.
    And – shock horrror – the climate would have changed during the Medieval Warm Period.

  45. RobK
    #2853167, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:33 am

    do they believe in climate change. Yes, or no.”
    Political shenanigans. My comment on a previous thread, outlining the two definitions used by the UN.
    Quote;
    RobK

    #2849755, posted on October 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Tony,
    To complicate things the UNFCCC has a different definition to the IPCC. Link;https://www.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/syr/en/mains1.html

    Definitions of climate change

    Climate change in IPCC usage refers to a change in the state of the climate that can be identified (e.g. using statistical tests) by changes in the mean and/or the variability of its properties, and that persists for an extended period, typically decades or longer. It refers to any change in climate over time, whether due to natural variability or as a result of human activity. This usage differs from that in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), where climate change refers to a change of climate that is attributed directly or indirectly to human activity that alters the composition of the global atmosphere and that is in addition to natural climate variability observed over comparable time periods.

    We use one, lefties use the other as agitprop. It is a real barrier to civil discussion.

  46. Ragu
    #2853168, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:34 am

    JC
    #2852872, posted on October 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm
    Cronkite

    Whatever the intention, the amendment seems pretty clear:

    . All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

    If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
    The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe. If this is correct I can’t see how the right to US citizenship, recognized by the Constitution, can have an age limit., but there you go.

    I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.

  47. Death Giraffe
    #2853169, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Yes I believe the climate does change (a little bit) where “climate” is defined by a 30 year moving average. I’m not freaked out about it.

    ..
    Climate change takes centuries.
    There is no decernable difference in climate from when you were born to now.
    There will be no discernable changes in temperature, sea levels, rainfall etc etc between now and when your great grandchildren die.
    It is the stupidest worry ever concocted ever.

  48. Ragu
    #2853171, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:36 am

    JC
    #2852872, posted on October 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm
    Cronkite

    Whatever the intention, the amendment seems pretty clear:

    . All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

    If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
    The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe. If this is correct I can’t see how the right to US citizenship, recognized by the Constitution, can have an age limit., but there you go.

    I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.

  49. candy
    #2853172, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Geoffrey Rush sounds to have acted a bit of an idiot really with his pretend gropy moves, and maybe a definite sly grope. Acting like a dumb teenager, to be smart or funny in front of his mates.
    He’s 67 so living in a bit of time warp. Maybe because of his age and his standing, the other cast members, the director and so just put up with his dumb nonsense. Not the biggest deal in the world, sounds stupid more than anything.

  51. Peter Castieau
    #2853174, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I had this PS who works at the ATO come into the sales yard on Friday (what a f-wit)

    Anyway he sent me a reply to an email overnight and this is his title at the ATO

    Senior Technical Advisor
    GST Technical Product Leadership
    Indirect Tax
    Australian Taxation Office

    FMD

  52. Helen
    #2853175, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Do any of you using brave have a problem with linking in the comment box?

    I tried to link the Oz story for my refugee comment but it would not paste it.

    Frustrating

  53. C.L.
    #2853176, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Somebody named Alice Walker at ABC Online celebrates the Islamic chador as a symbol of freedom, passion and life.

    It was also Ali’s alter ego; both a costume and a character that the Cambodian-born US-based artist created in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo shootings in Paris, which saw 17 people killed by Islamic extremists over three days in January 2015.

    To Ali, the Red Chador was a symbol of “passion and life” that allowed her to be bolder, and braver. This alter-ego was defiant in the face of Islamophobia, willing onlookers to see her and to acknowledge her humanity.</em

  54. Ragu
    #2853177, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:39 am

    JC
    #2852872, posted on October 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm
    Cronkite

    Whatever the intention, the amendment seems pretty clear:

    . All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

    If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
    The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe. If this is correct I can’t see how the right to US citizenship, recognized by the Constitution, can have an age limit., but there you go.

    I think it’s pretty clear. If you are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.

  55. Hay Stockard
    #2853178, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Death Girraffe,
    That’s what I tell people. Then I point them at the SouthSea Bubble, the Tulip thing, year 2000 virus, New Ice Age and other mass hysterics.
    Perhaps the Barious witch trials would be a better example.

  56. calli
    #2853179, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:40 am

    The Beloved was accosted by a woman at the servo this afternoon re Trump. He was minding his own business putting petrol in the car and enquiring after an ATM.

    What do you think of our President? sez she. Why she thought it important was beyond him, and his sixth sense alerted him to Clear and Present TDS.

    Americans voted him in, they need to accept him and get over it, he answered. Life is too short for a four year whinge.

    Silence.

    Observation – Trump supporters are vewy, vewy quiet. The moment you make the slightest positive comment, they’re out of the woodwork. And there are a lot of them. The Dems – unbelievable loudmouths. Don’t mistake volume for votes.

  57. H B Bear
    #2853180, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Personally I would encourage all politicians to fly with Lion Air, especially Lieboral ministers.

  58. Hay Stockard
    #2853181, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Calli,
    do you know the way to Amarillo ?

  59. jupes
    #2853182, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Asylum-seeker families on Nauru are secretly being moved to Adelaide as the federal government bows to public pressure to remove children from immigration detention.

    SloMo – worse than Turnbull.

    He is so weak and stupid that his first real decision in office is to destroy the one success he has ever had in politics.

  60. m0nty
    #2853183, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:45 am

    monty, are the walls closing in, closing in, beginning of the end, third quarter,…

    End of the second act.

  61. .
    #2853184, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:45 am

    GST Technical Product Leadership

    Thanks, guys. What a great product. Keep on innovating.

  62. jupes
    #2853185, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:46 am

    End of the second act.

    Oh so when is Trump going down? 2024?

  63. Ragu
    #2853186, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:46 am

    From last nights meagre stoush

    JC
    #2852872, posted on October 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm
    Cronkite

    Whatever the intention, the amendment seems pretty clear:

    . All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

    If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
    The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe. If this is correct I can’t see how the right to US citizenship, recognized by the Constitution, can have an age limit., but there you go.

    I think the intention is fairly clear. If your parents are there illegally, then you have no rights to citizenship.

  64. Hay Stockard
    #2853188, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Helen,
    Well said. Would have sent a panting emoji as a like, but in this day and age, you know…

  65. m0nty
    #2853189, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Oh so when is Trump going down?

    I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.

  66. H B Bear
    #2853190, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Senior Technical Advisor
    GST Technical Product Leadership
    Indirect Tax
    Australian Taxation Office

    How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job? Worse than being a dentist.

  67. H B Bear
    #2853192, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Good to see mUnty’s repeated failures aren’t getting him down.

  68. calli
    #2853193, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I do. On account of hugging my pillow each and every night.

  69. Boambee John
    #2853194, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:53 am

    I am shocked that m0nty has again demonstrated that he is a lackey of the fascist left by refusing to believe all women, just because the latest accusation harms the fascist left.

    He was hot to believe the most outlandish tales when they affected Republicans.

    Hypocrite.

  70. RobK
    #2853195, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Calli, say hello to sweet Marie.

  71. calli
    #2853196, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:54 am

    King Lear had a troubled relationship with all his daughters.

    How did she know he wasn’t bringing a new and rather unpleasant slant to the character? It was rehearsals.

    The woman is a twit. But believe her! Because her eyes were shut but she just…knew.

  72. Confused Old Misfit
    #2853197, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Any candidate that does not believe in climate change should be incarcerated in an institution for the care of the intellectually impaired. (NO! They should not be placed as administrators at a university! Although I will concede the institutional similarities)

    Any candidate who believes that human activity has caused, is now causing or will, in the future cause catastrophic climate change and/or that Carbon and/or CO2 controls the mythical global temperature should also be confined to a place where their hallucinations cannot harm the general populace or frighten the horses!

  73. lotocoti
    #2853199, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:55 am

    End of the second act.

    Perhaps it’s the end of the beginning of the end of the beginning of the end.

  74. calli
    #2853201, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Which “panting” emoji? This 😛

  76. thefrolickingmole
    #2853203, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Shy Ted over at the dead thread has some massively valuable life advice complete with pictures.

  77. calli
    #2853204, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I’m trying to trigger the Sensitive Spaminator.

  78. m0nty
    #2853206, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Has there been a real live woman accuse Mueller of anything yet? The only women quoted so far that I can see are those who rejected the GOP cash to lie about him.

  79. Rae
    #2853207, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Geoffrey Rush sounds to have acted a bit of an idiot really with his pretend gropy moves, and maybe a definite sly grope. Acting like a dumb teenager, to be smart or funny in front of his mates.
    He’s 67 so living in a bit of time warp. Maybe because of his age and his standing, the other cast members, the director and so just put up with his dumb nonsense. Not the biggest deal in the world, sounds stupid more than anything.

    Sums it up very well.

  80. Roger
    #2853208, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Senior Technical Advisor
    GST Technical Product Leadership
    Indirect Tax
    Australian Taxation Office

    How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job?

    I imagine the generous salary package with regular rounds of pay rises would help motivate the occupant to get up each day and devise new ways to shove the government’s hand in the long suffering tax payer’s emptying pocket.

  81. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2853209, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    ScoMo strikes a blow for gender-neutral language The Oz

    Behind the paywall, but if this is to be taken at face value, then that adds up to two grave blunders in one day. He is degenerating at an alarming rate.

  82. Boambee John
    #2853210, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    m0nty
    #2853189, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:48 am
    Oh so when is Trump going down?

    I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.

    So we have moved from imminent (Muellerween, ThanksMueller, in 2017) through “any day now” to “I don’t know”.

    Do you think it will be before 2024?

  83. .
    #2853211, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    He’s 67 so living in a bit of time warp. Maybe because of his age and his standing, the other cast members, the director and so just put up with his dumb nonsense. Not the biggest deal in the world, sounds stupid more than anything.

    Let me guess, Candy wrote this nonsense?

    YEP!

  84. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2853212, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Whatever happened to turnbulls magic cure for the Nauru criminals ,shunting them off to Trumpland and taking central americam gangsters in return to join our imported african gangsters and muslim terrorists , ,too bloody quiet here before the globalists thought we were getting it too easy ,all men are equal except for most and the aparatchiki and cronies are more equal than anyone . You can see the Nomenklatura grow richer. And richer.

  85. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2853213, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Calli,
    do you know the way to Amarillo ?

    Somebody had to ask after Calli was found standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona. 🙂

  86. .
    #2853214, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Has there been a real live woman accuse Mueller of anything yet?

    Wow!

    All of those witches hanged, drowned or burnt solely on the accusation of another woman MUST have been guilty.

    In one fell swoop, monty validates the wisest fool in Europe and Thomas Putnam.

  87. harrys on the boat
    #2853215, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    This video clip sums up m0nty’s last 18 months

    Bombshell

  88. Rae
    #2853216, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    What do you think of our President? sez she …
    … Observation – Trump supporters are vewy, vewy quiet. The moment you make the slightest positive comment, they’re out of the woodwork. And there are a lot of them. The Dems – unbelievable loudmouths. Don’t mistake volume for votes.

    It’s an American thing. Definitely not restricted to one or other side of their politics. They hear your foreign (to them) accent and have to know what your views are. Almost invariably, once they engage you they will try to hit you with a “gotcha’.

  89. .
    #2853217, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.

    Why I bet you think Don Lemon is a real live journalist!

    WHACK! BANG! GROAN!

    NOW DROP AND GIVE ME 20, SCUMBAG!

  90. Tom
    #2853218, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Observation – Trump supporters are vewy, vewy quiet. The moment you make the slightest positive comment, they’re out of the woodwork. And there are a lot of them. The Dems – unbelievable loudmouths. Don’t mistake volume for votes.

    I’ve just realised: the Cat has its own Senior Foreign Correspondent (Calli) on the ground in smalltown USA for next Tuesday’s mid-terms. The media wrongology should be epic (comedy classics a la 2016). Five hundred words by 10pm on polling day would be just fine, Calli. Ta.

  91. Roger
    #2853219, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Asylum-seeker families on Nauru are secretly being moved to Adelaide as the federal government bows to public pressure to remove children from immigration detention.

    Another boat required for his parliamentary office:

    “I started these again.”

  92. .
    #2853220, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Death Giraffe
    #2853149, posted on October 31, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Did we ever find out who waved their penis in Debbie’s face?

    It was a cock made out of cash. Senator Feinstein stripped down and jiggled about like the villain of a made for TV movie with reapy conservatives.

  93. incoherent rambler
    #2853221, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    All of those witches hanged, drowned or burnt solely on the accusation of another woman MUST have been guilty.

    Lookimg at our parliaments make me think we didn’t get them all.

  94. thefrolickingmole
    #2853222, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Some researchers are getting shit for Christmas this year….
    RTWT
    https://www.city-journal.org/wind-power-is-not-the-answer

    Four days earlier, to much less fanfare, two Harvard researchers published a paper showing that trying to fuel our energy-intensive society solely with renewables would require cartoonish amounts of land. How cartoonish? Consider: meeting America’s current demand for electricity alone—not including gasoline or jet fuel, or the natural gas required for things like space heating and fertilizer production—would require covering a territory twice the size of California with wind turbines.


    “We found that the average power density—meaning the rate of energy generation divided by the encompassing area of the wind plant—was up to 100 times lower than estimates by some leading energy experts,”
    ….
    but their work demands attention for two other reasons: first, it uses real-world data, not models, to reach its conclusions, and second, it shows that wind energy’s power density is far lower than the Department of Energy, the IPCC, and numerous academics have claimed.

    Why the hardball tactics? Simple: rural residents stand between Big Wind and tens of billions of dollars in subsidies available through the Production Tax Credit. In September, Lisa Linowes, cofounder and executive director of the Industrial Wind Action Group, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that tracks the wind industry, published an article on MasterResource.org. “The US Treasury estimates the PTC will cost taxpayers $40.12 billion in the period from 2018 to 2027,” Linowes wrote, “making it, by far, the most expensive energy subsidy under current tax law.

  95. calli
    #2853223, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Next Tuesday I’m in N’orleans. Looking at gators and ante-bellum plantations.

    I will interview the reptiles for all the good it will do.

  96. Ragu
    #2853224, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.

    Fuck that. If I’m gunna get my balls blown off for a word, that word is Poontang

  97. Dr Faustus
    #2853225, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Asylum-seeker families on Nauru are secretly being moved to Adelaide as the federal government bows to public pressure to remove children from immigration detention.

    Probably less ‘public pressure’ than the certain knowledge that the ALP/Greens are going to storm their Kerryn Phelps into a parliamentary motion that will be supported by Sharkie – and likely a few terrified Liberal waverers.

    The SloMo Government is floundering in its own blood and vomit with exactly the same desperation as the Gillard Last Days.

  98. dover_beach
    #2853226, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Observation – Trump supporters are vewy, vewy quiet. The moment you make the slightest positive comment, they’re out of the woodwork. And there are a lot of them. The Dems – unbelievable loudmouths.

    So true.

  99. Ragu
    #2853227, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.

    F*ck that. If I’m getting my balls blown off for a word. That word is poontang

  100. jupes
    #2853228, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.

    You mean fun like the last two years?

    Excellent.

  101. dover_beach
    #2853229, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    dot, I responded to your reply on the OOT. Please post any reply here.

  102. Baldrick
    #2853230, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    What the hell is Rush’s accuser wearing?If I was on the jury I’d vote against just for that clown outfit

    Notice in all the pics, attached to that piece, the only one’s smiling are the legal eagles. ☺$☺

  103. Ragu
    #2853231, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Full Metal Trump Derangement on CNN.

    Fuck that. If I’m going to get my [email protected] blown off for a word. That word is poontang.

  104. m0nty
    #2853232, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I would be prepared to listen to and believe a credible woman who accused Mueller of committing a Kavanaugh. But all there is to see is a couple of bumbling idiot males who tried to create a Kavanaugh situation with wads of cash and rank incompetence. They failed miserably.

  105. feelthebern
    #2853233, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    monty, you’ve blown your load too soon.
    You need to wait for this new to be in the msm before your smother kicks in.
    Patience, young bull, says the old bull.

  106. thefrolickingmole
    #2853234, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I don’t know, but it’s going to be a fun ride.

    You are going to be so proud of your country. Because we’re gonna turn it around, and we’re gonna start winning again! We’re gonna win so much! We’re going to win at every level. We’re going to win economically. We’re going to win with the economy. We’re gonna win with military. We’re gonna win with healthcare and for our veterans. We’re gonna with every single facet.

    We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, “Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.” And I’ll say, “No, it isn’t!”

    We have to keep winning We have to win more! We’re gonna win more. We’re gonna win so much. I love you, Albany! Get out and vote. You will be so happy. I love you. Thank you. Thank you!

  107. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2853236, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Predictions: Anyone here apart from Monty predicting a blue wave?

    Prediction is hard, especially about elections. There’s a reason for it too.

    Hey pollsters, don’t call us, we’ll call you (29 Oct)

    A reader pointed out this line from a Power Line post: “I find it interesting that the Times/Siena had to call nearly 38,000 people to get 737 respondents.”

    The post was about the latest Senate polls in Arizona, Florida and Indiana.

    But the number that stood out was the number of calls they had to make to reach 737 people.

    I can see why 98% of the people called either didn’t answer or turned down the offer to answer a bunch of personal questions.

    Polls have slightly more credibility than New York Times but then again, so does Joe Isuzu. And this was a Times poll done by Siena. That would be a deal breaker for me.

    They had to ring almost 38,000 people to get just 737 respondents? And typically the balance of raw responders seems to be about 60:40 Democrat, which means pollsters have to make pretzel-like adjustments to the raw data.

    This is utter statistical fantasy. No wonder polls are all over the place.

  108. incoherent rambler
    #2853237, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    meeting America’s current demand for electricity alone—not including gasoline or jet fuel, or the natural gas required for things like space heating and fertilizer production—would require covering a territory twice the size of California with wind turbines.

    We have lotsa National Parks that we could cover with turbines and panels.

    Without any downsides we could cover all of South Australia!

  109. feelthebern
    #2853238, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Reading a trade rag.
    The ATO interrogated 2600 new SMSF applicants last financial year.
    Exactly what right does the ATO have to do that?
    Only was uncovered by Mr Bernardi at senate hearings last week.
    This should be the stuff the Libs should be fighting for.
    That is, of course if they weren’t a pack of statists like the ALP.

  110. Dr Faustus
    #2853239, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    The only women quoted so far that I can see are those who rejected the GOP cash to lie about him.

    It’s still October.
    All over the US, men in MAGA caps and Mar-a-Lago tees are offering kitchen appliances and free cash to every woman who has ever known Bob Mueller to “just make up some weird shit about him – you know how it’s done“.

  111. thefrolickingmole
    #2853240, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Care to comment rakemeister grand flash?
    https://thehornnews.com/kavanaugh-accuser-cashes-out-nearly-1-million-payday/

    Ford is set to cash out nearly $1 million from crowd-funding efforts. In fact, Ford is still actively soliciting donations.

    She is also reportedly shopping around for a lucrative book deal with major publishers, Real Clear Investigations reported Monday.

  112. Tom
    #2853241, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    I will interview the reptiles for all the good it will do.

    Don’t worry, Calli. It will be pointless interviewing the reptiles at New Orleans City Hall to get the story of the mid-terms. (PS: I bet there is plenty of Blexit going on in New Orleans’ downtown bars).

  113. Tailgunner
    #2853242, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    If Mueller gets taken down by #metoo then this will surely be the most epic timeline we’ll ever see!
    Monty BTFO. Again.
    😀 😀

  114. pbw
    #2853243, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Last chance today to see Locke on SBS On Demand movies. It’s an extraordinary movie. I tried to interest Sinc in posting my rave about it, but he wasn’t interested. Maybe it was because my theme came from Camille Paglia: if it had been up to women, we’d still be living in grass huts.

  115. Speedbox
    #2853244, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    If you’re born in the US, you are automatically both a US citizen and of the state where you are born.
    The winnable argument of course is that, this doesn’t mean parents of the child are conferred any rights to live in the US – only the kid has that right, I believe also expires at either 18 or 21, or so I believe.

    Many years ago a friend of mine and his wife (both Australian citizens) were in the US. He had the appropriate Visa and was working legally and his wife gave birth to their daughter whilst there. They all lived there for a further 3-4 years before returning to Australia. In a subsequent conversation I had with him, he mentioned that his daughter was ‘notionally’ a US citizen but she would have to ‘formalise’ her citizenship when she turned 21. Apparently, this was not a particularly difficult process under the circumstances (parents lawfully working in country at the time of her birth).

    Times may have changed but that is the guts of the conversation as I recall it.

  116. dover_beach
    #2853245, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I would be prepared to listen to and believe a credible woman who accused Mueller of committing a Kavanaugh. But all there is to see is a couple of bumbling idiot males who tried to create a Kavanaugh situation with wads of cash and rank incompetence. They failed miserably.

    That happened to Kavanaugh’s accusers and their accomplices. They failed miserably. Blasey Ford and her lawyers didn’t even file a complaint with the local police. It was entirely ginned up for one purpose and as soon as that purpose failed she, poof, disappeared faster than Keyser Söze.

  117. C.L.
    #2853246, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Mueller should certainly step down.

  119. candy
    #2853248, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, “Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.” And I’ll say, “No, it isn’t!”

    Trump is charismatic, so witty. Other world leaders must envy him his style and confidence and humour and the fact that his supporters simply love him, as well as their economy looking good with unemployment record lows. Who would have thought Trump could be this.

  120. John Constantine
    #2853250, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Mandatory code of conduct for interactions between dairy processing factories and dairy farmers.

    Announced by federal ag minister today.

    Have the dairy factories been running their business like the banks were before the royal commission?.

  121. Mother Lode
    #2853251, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    SloMo – worse than Turnbull.

    Slomo was Trumbles anointed successor – him holding off the spill vote until he could arrange it.

    Anyone who thought he would be an improvement can’t have been paying attention.

    Dutton at least would have been more likely to stoush – if not achieving much else.

  122. I am bespoke
    #2853253, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Elle
    #2853010, posted on October 31, 2018 at 7:45 am
    I should add, bespoke, I have never thought of Lizzie as rude or antagonistic.

    Elle I was being sarcastic but not about Tel, his and others constant logical reasoning is both rude and antagonistic.

  123. Ragu
    #2853254, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Many years ago a friend of mine and his wife (both Australian citizens) were in the US. He had the appropriate Visa and was working legally

    As per the constitution, they were subject to the jurisdiction as both parents were there legally.

    In a subsequent conversation I had with him, he mentioned that his daughter was ‘notionally’ a US citizen but she would have to ‘formalise’ her citizenship when she turned 21

    I thought it was 18, but they definitely have an opt-in system.

  124. Senile Old Guy
    #2853255, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Slomo was Trumbles anointed successor – him holding off the spill vote until he could arrange it. Anyone who thought he would be an improvement can’t have been paying attention.

    Yes. That Slomo is now PM shows how devoid of talent the Liberal Party are.

  125. pbw
    #2853256, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Hi Helen,

    Re: Brave

    I just tried with brave, but the format buttons don’t display at the top of the comment box for me. I’m on Mac High Sierra.

  127. C.L.
    #2853258, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Mark Latham told Alan Jones today that if Malcolm Turnbull had worked as hard for Dave Sharma as he is for the Indonesian foreign ministry, the Liberals might have retained Wentworth.

  128. I am bespoke
    #2853259, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    A counter to monty’s earlier talking point. Not that I expect him to respond with anything more then “LOL’s” and “you lot’s”.

    FAKE NEWS ALERT: Correcting the ADL’s False Anti-Semitism Statistic. All reporters would have to do to see that the way the ADL has portrayed its study doesn’t match what the study itself says would to actually read the study, instead of just the press release. But they can’t be bothered to do that. Anti-Semitism, while low overall in the U.S., unites the left and right nutty fringes, from Farrakhan to Richard Spencer. A politically neutral, non-partisan watchdog is needed. The ADL under Abe Foxman, while far from perfect, was at least adequate in that role. Under Greenblatt, it’s become an arm of the Democratic Party.

    David Bernstein

  129. Confused Old Misfit
    #2853260, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Without any downsides we could cover all of South Australia!

    Supercilious eastern despoiler!
    Touch the Fleurieu Peninsula and I’ll unsex you!

  130. Mother Lode
    #2853261, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    How did she know he wasn’t bringing a new and rather unpleasant slant to the character? It was rehearsals.

    The woman is a twit. But believe her! Because her eyes were shut but she just…knew.

    The fact the rest of the cast were laughing pretty strongly suggests it didn’t look like him being a pervert but he was acting some such thing.

    From my understanding there is a lot of horseplay in theatrical rehearsals. They can’t spend weeks getting to know each other so they have a way of overcoming barriers and, in spite of the image, actors in a production are very supportive of each other. They have to be. Each actor needs the whole cast to be doing a good job so they can do a good performance – no reviewer is going to write that A would have been good if B wasn’t such a bitch.

    Mind you, theatre people can be a bit loopy – who knows what is going through that woman’s head.

  131. Top Ender
    #2853262, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Indigenous street signs sat in a shed for five years
    EXCLUSIVE
    MICHAEL OWEN
    SA BUREAU CHIEF

    South Australia’s former Labor government spent more than $270,000 to allocate house block numbers and name roads in remot­e Aboriginal lands, but ­failed to install street signs.

    And a separate street-naming exercise in the remote community of Amata, one of the six main communities on the Anangu Pitjantjatj­ara Yankunytjatjara Lands, has descended into farce with signs erected 10 days ago after five years of delays now remove­d by disgruntled elders unhappy with the names.

    Amata, a community of about 500 people 1400km northwest of Adelaide near the Northern Territor­y border, became the first community on APY Lands to have street signs installed earlier this month. Regional Anangu Services Aboriginal Corporation general manager Mark Jackman said yesterday the Amata street signs had been sitting in a garage for at least five years.

    The previous state government had ordered the signs and had them delivered but “the big problem was that no one would put them in and there was no funding to put them in”. The corporat­ion recently took over the Community Development Program, a remote employment and community development service funded by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, which Mr Jackman saw as “a great opportunity to finally get those street signs in”.

    State and federal governments spend hundreds of million­s of dollars a year on the region, home to about 2200 peopl­e. Mr Jackman said yesterday he had become aware some trad­itional owners were unhappy with names on the street signs, despite them being Anangu names, and had removed them.

    “This was separate to the previou­s government’s program from two years ago; the Amata signs were made a number of years before that,” he said.

    “Now it has just surfaced that some of the older ladies are not entirely happy with the names. We’ll have to go and have a talk with them. They are Amata names, but we’re not really sure what the problem is until we have a meeting with them.”

    At the start of 2016, the previou­s Labor government completed a $272,000 program to allocate house block numbers and name 143 roads across all APY communities, covering about 100,000sq km.

    Copies of maps were distributed and red-dirt streets named using local landmarks and sites and also Aboriginal words for Australian animals. Officials and senior ministers said the project was about “ongoing recognition of Aboriginal communities in mainstream Australia”.

    But Mr Jackman said the projec­t stopped short of actually installing street signs on the APY Lands, despite the high cost of the 12-month project. “There was never any funding for the actual street signs,” he said.

    The state Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure did not comment.

    A spokesman for federal Indig­enous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion said the government supported CDP participants engaging in such projects, “delivered in accordance with community wishes”.

    Oz link

  132. m0nty
    #2853263, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    A counter to monty’s earlier talking point.

    No it’s not, bespoke. The ADL study I linked to is different to that one.

  133. John Constantine
    #2853264, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Their andrews government will shut down the gippsland lakes net fishery when re elected

    Big Australia has made us so rich we don’t have to fish anymore, we will have our rations given to us instead.

  134. dover_beach
    #2853265, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Ford is set to cash out nearly $1 million from crowd-funding efforts. In fact, Ford is still actively soliciting donations.

    She is also reportedly shopping around for a lucrative book deal with major publishers, Real Clear Investigations reported Monday.

    Monetizing a lie but not bothering to pursuing her allegation according to law.

  135. C.L.
    #2853266, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    … theatre people can be a bit loopy – who knows what is going through that woman’s head.

    I do.
    It doesn’t look like I’m the next Naomi Watts.

  136. DrBeauGan
    #2853267, posted on October 31, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It is a religion.

    Stop slandering religion.

    Of course, all religions are good. Well, maybe the Aztec rip your living heart out had a few unpleasant bits, but I’m sure it had a spiritual side. And sacrificing babies to Moloch was a tad icky, but if you could throw your own children into a furnace, it really, really showed the intensity of your faith, didn’t it? And faith is GOOD, we all know that. Then there were the thuggees in India. Who may be coming back, by the way. Then there was the worship of Cybele, who demanded her true believers castrate themselves. And then there’s Islam.

    No, no, we mustn’t slander religion. Obviously, worshipping the state and being a true believer in global warming is a different thing altogether.

  137. m0nty
    #2853270, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Jim Hoft, the dumbest man on the internet, is not fooled by these idiots trying to frame Mueller. But of course many Cats were.

  138. Rae
    #2853271, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Without any downsides we could cover all of South Australia!

    Supercilious eastern despoiler!
    Touch the Fleurieu Peninsula and I’ll unsex you!

    Too late. The Fleurieu already has windfarms.

  140. dover_beach
    #2853273, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    It is a religion.

    Stop slandering religion.

    Of course, all religions are good.

    I didn’t say all religions are good. I called out an intellectually lazy smear at a generalized target.

  141. Des Deskperson
    #2853274, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    “Senior Technical Advisor
    GST Technical Product Leadership
    Indirect Tax
    Australian Taxation Office

    How could you get out of bed knowing that was your day job?”

    Maybe because of the pay?

    A ‘Senior Technical Advisor’ is at least an EL1, so at the moment, his annual base salary is at least $114.616. On 3 February, 2019, it will increase to $115,762!

  142. Dianeh
    #2853275, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Hi. Any Herald Sun subscribers?

    Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?

    I can see the page but now blogs.

  143. Dianeh
    #2853276, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Now should have been no blogs.

  144. Mitch M.
    #2853278, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Last chance today to see Locke on SBS On Demand movies. It’s an extraordinary movie. I tried to interest Sinc in posting my rave about it, but he wasn’t interested. Maybe it was because my theme came from Camille Paglia: if it had been up to women, we’d still be living in grass huts.

    Excellent movie that demonstrates how a good script, great acting and direction make for wonderful entertainment without all the Hollywood claptrap that we see these days.

  145. mh
    #2853279, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Apparently Kanye is angry about the false endorsement of the Blexit clothing line (Black Exit from Dems)

  146. Ragu
    #2853280, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    At the start of 2016, the previou­s Labor government completed a $272,000 program to allocate house block numbers and name 143 roads across all APY communities, covering about 100,000sq km.

    A person in charge and maybe two others to gazette the roads with GPS.

    But Mr Jackman said the projec­t stopped short of actually installing street signs on the APY Lands, despite the high cost of the 12-month project. “There was never any funding for the actual street signs,” he said.

    Ok, fits in with this

    The previous state government had ordered the signs and had them delivered but “the big problem was that no one would put them in and there was no funding to put them in”

    This was separate to the previou­s government’s program from two years ago; the Amata signs were made a number of years before that,” he said.

    “Now it has just surfaced that some of the older ladies are not entirely happy with the names. We’ll have to go and have a talk with them. They are Amata names, but we’re not really sure what the problem is until we have a meeting with them.”

    A cynic might say that they have found a way to ensure that the Gubbermint doesn’t know where anyone lives.

  147. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2853281, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Ford is set to cash out nearly $1 million from crowd-funding efforts. In fact, Ford is still actively soliciting donations.

    She is also reportedly shopping around for a lucrative book deal with major publishers, Real Clear Investigations reported Monday.

    So she’s going to finish the novel she started? The one about an innocent girl whose whole life was ruined at one teenage party at an unknown time and place where she had one drink and met a man whom no-one could recall being there? That party, that imaginative plotline?

  148. Mitch M.
    #2853282, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Interesting documentary on the history of Israel and the creation of the Hebrew Bible. 2 hours

  149. Atoms for Peace
    #2853283, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    I know of a town where the street signs are thin on the ground so as not to give the police an easy run when they are called in to deal with an offence.

  150. Cassie of Sydney
    #2853284, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    “Dianeh
    #2853275, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:11 pm
    Hi. Any Herald Sun subscribers?

    Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?

    I can see the page but now blogs.”

    Don’t bother, his blog has been infiltrated by GetUp and co.

  151. DrBeauGan
    #2853285, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    I didn’t say all religions are good. I called out an intellectually lazy smear at a generalized target.

    If you haven’t noticed that there are common features of the religions I cited and leftism, you haven’t been paying attention. They have even copied the test of faith by disbelieving the plain evidence of your senses schtick. You believe that drinking something that tastes and smells like a sour red plonk is really the blood of Jesus Christ, and they believe that a man is really a woman because he says so. And inclusiveness.

    It’s all about faith.

  152. Speedbox
    #2853286, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I thought it was 18, but they definitely have an opt-in system.

    Quite possibly 18. The conversation I referred to was many years (20) ago. But you are right about the opt-in. She had to apply for her US citizenship to be recognised – it was not automatic.

  153. areff
    #2853287, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Has Andrew Bolt’s blog gone behind the paywall?

    Bolt’s down too. It’s News Corps Nerd Cadre, at it again. The only thing at which they excel is persuading upper managment they know what they’re doing.

  154. incoherent rambler
    #2853288, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Arrgh.

    You Climate Change Infidels! QLD will be HOT this summer. Hotter than evah!
    Forget thermometers, they lie.

  155. I am bespoke
    #2853289, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Monty, you inferring all [email protected] is right-wing was not just wrong but also dishonest since are aware of Farrakhan.
    That was my point.

    Attaching [email protected] attacks with political attacks to boost numbers is just desperate.

  156. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2853290, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I had to drive through Balmain and Rozelle this morning. Erk. So many wispy haired old guys with what I call cardigan faces wearing sandals busy renewing their subscriptions to Get Up. There is a particular type, with miserable expressions signifying their loss of manhood and self-respect, driven to testosterone collapse by a diet deficient in meat and vitamin B12, fed on feminism as a toxic brew affecting the thinking processes and clutching at the straws of the climate apocalypse, because with Get Up as your Men’s Shed, you might as well die.

    That’s what it looks like from a drive by, anyway. I fled down the cross city tunnel and back to what is now home territory, where even though there are Balmain-type loonies here too, a liveable proportion of the heterosexual male population wants something else from life but endless bugman misery.

  157. m0nty
    #2853291, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Monty, you inferring all [email protected] is right-wing was not just wrong but also dishonest since are aware of Farrakhan.
    That was my point.

    I did not say all racists are right wing.

    All American racists who shot up synagogues lately are, though.

  158. .
    #2853292, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    The ATO interrogated 2600 new SMSF applicants last financial year.
    Exactly what right does the ATO have to do that?

    Was it the ATO or the star chamber Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission?

    ATO? Tell them nothing.

    ACIC? Tell no one you were there besides your lawyer (and spouse) because that can constitute an offence.

  159. .
    #2853294, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Yes yes. A “crime” is what the State defines as a crime if we are talking about the law.

    Obviously telling someone the Australian Stasi interrogated you over a tax bill is not a crime in any moral sense.

  160. Atoms for Peace.
    #2853295, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Lizzie. Keeping up appearances with Getup would turn the good citizens of Balmain into a bunch of Richards. Quite sad.

  161. The Beer Whisperer
    #2853296, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I’m predicting GOP to defy the historical norms and hold both Senate and Congress. Then it’s 🍿 time as the Dems eat each other – not a pretty sight.

    I disagree. I think it will be beautiful. And I will be cheering on both sides 😈

  162. Winston Smith
    #2853297, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    mh from the old fred – yes, I know. I’m catching up.

    Doris Wise, the founder of “J*ws Can Shoot,” an offshoot of the former Children of J*wish Holocaust Survivors organization, told Breitbart News on Monday that the best response to Saturday’s synagogue shooting is for J*ws to arm themselves.

    Damn straight.
    When people realise that others can shoot back, they will become a damn sight more civil.

  163. The Beer Whisperer
    #2853298, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Monetizing a lie but not bothering to pursuing her allegation according to law.

    She doesn’t deserve it, but really, neither do the donors.

  164. Rococo Liberal
    #2853299, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    A ‘Senior Technical Advisor’ is at least an EL1, so at the moment, his annual base salary is at least $114.616. On 3 February, 2019, it will increase to $115,762!”
    Isn’t good then, that we in the law or accounting who deal with these people earn 2 or 3 times as much.
    That is why so many people leave the ATO and work for the accounting firms.

  165. The Beer Whisperer
    #2853301, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    I did not say all racists are right wing.

    All American racists who shot up synagogues lately are, though.

    Perfect wrongology is no big deal coming from you, Muttley. The shooter was rabidly anti-Trump 🙄

  166. Black Ball
    #2853302, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    What odds Smiffy and Warner play the first Test?

  167. H B Bear
    #2853303, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Bolt’s down too. It’s News Corps Nerd Cadre, at it again.

    Rupe’s got his best guys from MySpace working on it.

  168. I am bespoke
    #2853304, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    m0nty
    #2853291, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    Monty, you inferring all [email protected] is right-wing was not just wrong but also dishonest since are aware of Farrakhan.
    That was my point.
    I did not say all racists are right wing.

    I did not say you did.

  169. m0nty
    #2853305, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    bespoke, your belief of what I was inferring was incorrect.

  170. Black Ball
    #2853306, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Rupe’s got his best guys from MySpace working on it.
    https://youtu.be/Fdjf4lMmiiI

  171. .
    #2853307, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Good afternoon

    Mr DB

    No. The new QLD abortion laws reflect the continued incoherence of the law with respect to the child in utero. The law even before the current statute treated the child in utero in a manner wholly different from that of the child postpartum. You are not entitled to kill your 5-month-old tot for health or social reasons, but you are allowed to do so to your 5-month-old child in utero for the above. What gives? It’s not the special status of the mother that allows this, but the incoherence of the law relating to the child in utero.

    Like I said before I’m not defending the Queensland law. I disagree that the status of the woman is irrelevant. Remember what I said was if it wasn’t the basis of the law, it was how the law was argued for – the status of women. This is what I fear, having judgments about classes of people as a means to justify laws. It isn’t the new QLD law or even Zoe’s law I’m worried about. It is the trend in terms of legislative drafting, jurisprudence and political discourse. You’re arguing about being right and wrong. I am not; I am worried about a principle we know is right (rule of law) being eroded as I believe a trend is getting stronger.

    Sure, but the relevance of ‘self-awareness’ here is only that the mother might have herself contributed to the death of the child she was carrying, not merely the husband that ran her over. In fact, it might have been entirely her fault. You still haven’t presented anything that presents a complication. If the mother was carrying a tot in her arms when the husband ran her over the principles to be applied are entirely the same ones we would want to be applied in the instance in which she may have been carrying that child in her womb.

    Ipso facto that is a complication. Are you sure you want to literally apply these principles? This feels like a classic battle between the common law and equity. If a woman is run over and it is her fault (very difficult to prove legally as the presumption is that the driver is nearly always at fault) would you seriously prefer that she be charged with manslaughter if she survives and the child doesn’t? I don’t think we should make incompetence a crime. We’d be locking up a lot of doctors. Name your profession. More so, the assumptions in the law try to be rule-based, and authoritarianly-utilitarian. Even if the mother was morally and commonly understood to be at fault, in most cases, the father would still bear the legal liability.

    The vehicle-vehicle accident is different again.
    Different in what relevant sense? You’ve failed up to now to present any substantive difficulty with Zoe’s law.

    My difficulty is in that you wish for each additional life taken to be a separate offence, even in cases of negligence up to the point of reckless indifference. If there was no legislative guidance, a judge ought to rule that each act is an offence up to that point, not each life taken as a separate offence, consistent with the principles of common law on applying harsher sentences where there is no mens rea (take Texan common law [persuasive law for Australia] on the death penalty for vehicular manslaughter – it was deemed invalid). I’m still undecided if there should be a separate crime for a mother and an unborn child in cases of (sometimes criminal) negligence. It seems too harsh and unfair on the tortfeasor.

    It is interesting to think of the dynamics of the incentives created: motorbike riders would be at relatively more risk than families because of such a law, but drivers of cars full of passengers would probably be a little more reckless (on average).

  172. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2853309, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    What odds Smiffy and Warner play the first Test?

    Smiff and Bancroft might get a look in. Been suitably penitent, and visiting sick kiddies in hospital etc, so all will be forgiven, and the sandpaper incident will never be spoken of again.

    Warner is a bogan, so he will be stuck in the Shield side at best until Hell freezes over.

  173. candy
    #2853310, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Let me guess, Candy wrote this nonsense?
    YEP!

    Dot, just because some sexism claims are dishonest, like I think the Christine Ford one is and she was just after attention and money, it does not mean they all are.

    That would be illogical, nonsensical. I am truly surprised you would think like that.

  174. .
    #2853311, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I’m not surprised at all candy that you are running interference for unbridled, unjustly vindictive feminism, the criminality of the US Democrats and the cause of progressive socialists.

    Not after all these years.

  175. feelthebern
    #2853312, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    It was the ATO dot.
    People need to realise that if you get a call from the ATO, you need to tell them to contact your accountant.
    If you don’t have one, and it isn’t a hoax, you need to get one.
    The ATO is only interested in what they call small-fry, but we call the backbone of the economy.

  176. .
    #2853313, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    feelthebern
    #2853312, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    It was the ATO dot.
    People need to realise that if you get a call from the ATO, you need to tell them to contact your accountant.

    Interview…? For a job?

    No? Can I bring my lawyer?

    No?

    Then fuck off!

  177. feelthebern
    #2853314, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Do any Cats know if public service KPI’s are available to the public?
    Or do they have to be FOI’d?

  178. H B Bear
    #2853315, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    What odds Smiffy and Warner play the first Test?

    Nil.

  179. feelthebern
    #2853316, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Dot, it only came out at Senate estimates because Corey Bernardi raised it.
    This should scare the living shit out of Australia.

  180. Bruce in WA
    #2853318, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2853290, posted on October 31, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    I had to drive through Balmain and Rozelle this morning. Erk. So many wispy haired old guys with what I call cardigan faces wearing sandals busy renewing their subscriptions to Get Up. There is a particular type, with miserable expressions signifying their loss of manhood and self-respect, driven to testosterone collapse by a diet deficient in meat and vitamin B12, fed on feminism as a toxic brew affecting the thinking processes and clutching at the straws of the climate apocalypse, because with Get Up as your Men’s Shed, you might as well die.

    ;-D You go, grrrrrl! Luv it!

  181. feelthebern
    #2853319, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    If a public servant is eligible for a bonus due to meeting KPI’s, those KPI’s should be available to the public.

  182. Black Ball
    #2853320, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    One would hope Bear although wouldn’t surprise if Smiff was in

  183. iggie
    #2853321, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Maybe the Queensland Premier should have a look at this.
    ‘We have often noticed that in the tabular statements of those compilers of weather records who write to the Times, useful and welcome as their communications are, every season is sure to be “extraordinary,” almost every month one of the driest or wettest, or windiest, coldest or hottest, ever known. Much observation, which ought to correct a tendency to exaggerate, seems in some minds to have rather a tendency to increase it. And many seem now to regard three dry hot years in succession as betokening some general change of climate, as if it was not perfectly certain, in the wide range of the table of what we call chances, that with our existing conditions of climate such a combination must every now and then recur. ‘

    ‘IMAGINARY CHANGES OF CLIMATE.’ Printed on 10th January, 1871 in The Brisbane Courier.
    Things never change , do they?
    https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/1298497/60952

  184. candy
    #2853322, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I don’t see how the shooter is right wing because he hated Joosh people who mostly identify with the right, as in the opposite of Islamic peoples who identify or are understood to be of the Left.
    Besides, some of Trump’s immediate family are Joosh people.

    The shooter would be considered a radical left person, anti Joosh, anti Trump. A psychopath first whose target of hatred was a right wing group.

  185. I am bespoke
    #2853323, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Iv been getting fake recorded calls from the ATO and reported them.

  186. feelthebern
    #2853324, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Iv been getting fake recorded calls from the ATO and reported them.

    If you have an accountant, you should never be called by the ATO.

  187. Diogenes
    #2853325, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a German court for killing four of her babies, which were found wrapped in towels and carrier bags in her attic flat.

    Göppner confessed via her lawyer during the trial to killing some of her babies, but said she could not remember how many. She said she had given birth to each of them at home, unaccompanied, and had wrapped each of them in a towel. As soon as a baby moved or cried, she suffocated it before placing its corpse in a plastic bag or box and hiding it in the flat.

    If only she had been in Qld

  188. jupes
    #2853326, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    What odds Smiffy and Warner play the first Test?

    Fuck I hope so.

  189. areff
    #2853327, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    I call cardigan faces wearing sandals

    I’m wearing a cardy and sandals this very moment. Lizzie, our relationship is at an end.

  190. C.L.
    #2853328, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Why would you want that pair of crying pansies in the team?

  191. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2853329, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    All American racists who shot up synagogues lately are, though.

    Here you go M0nty.

    A Brief History of Leftist Political Violence in 1 Year

    Too many examples for me to reasonably summarize, you’ll have to RTWT. I’ll quote a couple of the final paragraphs though:

    Democrats and their media allies have sanctioned violence against Republicans. They’ve defended harassment and even assaults as activism. They have embraced and celebrated hate groups. The mob culture they have brought forth is fundamentally changing the rules of American politics.

    The mad toll of death threats and assaults, of shootings and harassment was unleashed by the Left. The hectoring media has made millions from it. Fortunes have poured into the war chests of radical Democrats. They can make it stop. Or they can go on feeding the beast while blaming conservatives.

    Written by a J-wish guy.

  192. Helen
    #2853330, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I just tried with brave, but the format buttons don’t display at the top of the comment box for me. I’m on Mac High Sierra.

    Thanks pbw, I have the format buttons, they all work <a href="http://except link.

    on brave

    The popup opens but wont let me paste the link into it. Ill have another scratch around and see what I can find to fix it. Brave is very thin on hints. And very hard to find answers.

  193. calli
    #2853331, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Are you wearing matching socks, areff?

    😜*

    * channels Geoffrey Rush

  194. C.L.
    #2853332, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Just like they denied wanting gay “marriage” a few years ago …

    Labor denies gender plan

    Bill Shorten has shut down reports a government he leads would erase gender from birth certificates and passports.

  195. jupes
    #2853333, posted on October 31, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Why would you want that pair of crying pansies in the team?

    They are the two best batsmen in Australia and I like winning.

    I’m prepared to forgive them their pathetic sookiness for victory against India and Sri Lanka.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.