Whatever you do, do not become a Trojan horse

Janet Albrechtsen describes a meeting at the University of Sydney about a series of academics ganging up on Western Civilisation. Of course depressing, but this did make me smile. It is a quote from someone opposed to the introduction of this course in Western Civ:

“We have a moral obligation not to allow ourselves to become Trojan horses for political agendas of any kind, least of all supremacist ones,” she said. The Ramsay proposal is “part of the worldwide rise of aggressive racial and cultural supremacism”.

Just what kind of horse is a Trojan horse, and what exactly are we being warned not to become? If you don’t study Western Civ, you will never know! Laughably ironic in their ignorance, but a tragedy to find into whose hands the university system has fallen.