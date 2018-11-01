Fake news about drowning Pacific islands

On it goes! We have paid out good money for nothing in the Pacific. Not a climate refugee in sight but plenty of hands out for cash. A bit like the Paris Accord:)

And in New York, testimony from Jay Lehr of the Heartland Institute.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its coastal sea level tide gauge data which continue to show no evidence of accelerating sea level rise. These measurements include tide gauge data at coastal locations along the West Coast, East Coast, Gulf Coast, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as seven Pacific Island groups and six Atlantic Island groups, comprising more than 200 measurement stations. The longest NOAA tide gauge record on coastal sea level rise measurements is right here in New York at the Battery, with its 160-year record which is shown below with a steady rate of sea level rise of 11 inches per century. A slightly slower rate of sea level rise occurs at nearby Kings

Point, New York, whose 80-year record also appears below.