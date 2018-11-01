Love plastic!

Looks like a lot of fun!
KEYNOTE LECTURE BY JEFFREY MEIKLE
RETHINKING EARLY PLASTICS: THE RHETORIC OF BAKELITE AS A NEW MATERIAL.
Jeffrey L. Meikle is the Stiles Professor in American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. His book American Plastic: A Cultural History (1995) was awarded the Dexter Prize by the Society for the History of Technology. Most of his research and writing examines the larger cultural significance of insignificant material and visual artifacts that have often gone unexamined. His current research project marks a departure: an investigation of so-called “neo-Beats”: writers, artists, photographers, filmmakers, and musicians whose works have been inspired by or have appropriated themes and methods from the original Beat writers of the 1950s and 1960s.
I remember. A Bakelite radio. A Bakelite teapot.
Praise be upon the long-chain polymers.
Bakelite products generally had 5% brown asbestos fibre.
My first house had all bakelite light switches and power points,many broken and dangerous ,first thing I did was to replace the lot with new white plastic ones . When I was a kid many radios were bakelite it was a wonder substance of the q930s I think . Todays plastics are great, so versatile you can even cook cakes in the oven with silicone containers old people would call silicone plastic.
The plastic revolution may not be up there with steel but it has impacted our lives almost as pervasively. The wonder substance of the 30s indeed.
Rafe they had power points and light switches before bakelite they were ceramics with brass covers. Might still be a few about modernised of course. But doubt there would be too many bakelites too fragile and brittle with age , still they served their purpose .