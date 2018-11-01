Love plastic!

Looks like a lot of fun!

KEYNOTE LECTURE BY JEFFREY MEIKLE

RETHINKING EARLY PLASTICS: THE RHETORIC OF BAKELITE AS A NEW MATERIAL.

Jeffrey L. Meikle is the Stiles Professor in American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. His book American Plastic: A Cultural History (1995) was awarded the Dexter Prize by the Society for the History of Technology. Most of his research and writing examines the larger cultural significance of insignificant material and visual artifacts that have often gone unexamined. His current research project marks a departure: an investigation of so-called “neo-Beats”: writers, artists, photographers, filmmakers, and musicians whose works have been inspired by or have appropriated themes and methods from the original Beat writers of the 1950s and 1960s.