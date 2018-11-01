Presidents and Parliaments

I don’t wish to dwell on this in particular, but let me start here:
Trump slammed outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tweeting that Ryan “should be focusing on holding the Majority” instead of weighing in on the president’s push to end the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship.
Trump tweeted that Ryan shouldn’t offer “his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!”
Trump has said he can end the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil with an executive order. And he has argued that the right isn’t covered by the 14th Amendment, even though the text of the constitutional amendment says that “all persons born or naturalized” in the U.S. are citizens.
Ryan, who is retiring, said Tuesday that Trump couldn’t “end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”
As a matter of fact, Trump can probably do exactly that (see here and here).
My real point though is to focus on the difference between the American presidential system and our Parliamentary system. In a presidential system, presidents are elected in their own right and once elected become an independent locus of power, with the constitutional authority to make decisions and enforce the law. In a parliamentary system, the head of government is the leader of the majority party in the House of Representatives (or the House of Commons in the UK and Canada) and is hemmed in by the necessity for cabinet solidarity.
Therefore, if the US had a parliamentary system, Paul Ryan, as the “Speaker of the House” would have been Prime Minister (and Nancy Pelosi before that). A Donald Trump would have had zero chance to have had any influence whatsoever on American policy – unless he owned Facebook, Google or Twitter.
The differences are immense when it comes to understanding just how much of a free hand a Prime Minister in Australia has. Neither Tony nor Malcolm had a free hand in making policy decisions stick. Nor can Scott Morrison. It is the party room that matters with some PMs achieving a freer hand than others. So when I say that Tony Abbott was our Donald Trump, I only mean that both were trying to achieve the same kinds of ends, all the while recognising there are different sets of constraints imposed by the institutional structures of our two very different political systems.
The plain reality is that there are massive constraints in every system that make it difficult to achieve particular ends. Global warming hysteria, to take one example, is mainstream and we might consider ourselves lucky that we are only going to blow another $15 billion on climate change. Of course, had Hillary been elected President instead of PDT, even that would have been small change. There is a deep state everywhere.
Ironic that Paul Ryan, who was originally seen as a looney rightie Tea Partier, is now a wet, whereas Lindsay Graham who was a wet is now a Trump supporter on immigration.
Lindsey Graham to Introduce Bill Ending Birthright Citizenship ‘Magnet’ for Illegal Immigration
At least Abbott could have tried, though.
Caved in to internal pressure of his Wet counterparts, and didn’t make an issue of it to take ‘to the people’.
Apply the blowtorch to Chrissy Pyne with public outcry, shed light on the cockroaches… at least try to do something, rather than capitulate.
‘There is a deep state everywhere…”
So true. Think about that the next time you pass your local shops and notice those harmless looking brochures stacked in the local coffee-shop window losing their gloss. They’ll have been written by some well-meaning local councillor trying to tell you something or other they’d like you to know about how great they are, that they’re working hard proving their worth, and, typically, that they really do know how to virtue signal. Then there’s your state member, state upper house hanger-onner, federal member, and federal pig-swill, er, senator, adding their own noise to the messy cacophony echoing across the most overgoverned nation on the planet. They’re literally all desperate to meddle in some way or be seen to be doing something to satisfy the modern necessity to feed their social media assumptions. In fact, they’re most likely competing to show you what new crap they’re planning to add to statutes, and there will be the Liberals, all shiny and PC, there like the rest of them making a great big fucking mess…
Have a look at the size of the crowd at Trump rally Florida
President Trump MAGA Rally Fort Myers, Florida – 7:00pm EST Livestream…
Steve. You raised several points urnbull and his socialist would be republicans could nt say if they wanted an elected by the voters president or appoinred by the deep state puppet president. Had they chosen the voter elected one which of course they wouldnt ,but if they had lets say zpauline Hansen was elected by the voters as president ,just imagine the shitfight rudd or giliard would have put up trying to get their wastefull spending through ,be worth seeing ,and the ranga bitch couldnt even scream “mizzojinee” , it would also have been interesting the huge long words the head case rudd would have screamed out .
While the Australian parliament is controlled by Senate cross-benchers elected with a tiny proportion of the vote (virtually guaranteed by compulsory preferential proportional voting) Australia isn’t going anywhere.
I think this post hits the nail on the head. All too many people seem to think that Abbott just backed off, I truly suspect that he didn’t, but he didn’t have the power to force Cabinet to go his way. What point would it have served to go ‘to the people’? The media would have had a field day carrying on about how Abbott had lost the support of Cabinet. Turnbull would have been in the chair a lot faster.
It would be very educational for some of the pundits on this forum attacking Abbott at every turn to spend some time in a mock parliament (with the same Cabinet experience) and see how far they would get with their resolve. How many here in their organisation have attempted to fight something that is clearly a bad idea and failed because they received no support from arse lickers and cowards?
Our job is to tell truth to the people, not to capture power by telling lies, half lies or by swindling people.
Trump promise people something that he can not deliver, he is not God.
demagogue or rabble-rouser is a leader in a democracy who gains popularity by exploiting prejudice and ignorance among the common people.
is he better than Hillary, regarding what?
what was bill achivement or obama, what about bushes all same fiat money,debt and wars.
#2854180, posted on November 1, 2018 at 1:30 pm
That sums it up pretty well.
#2854191, posted on November 1, 2018 at 1:53 pm
Yep – Hillary would have been a lot better. USA would have become the biggest organised crime syndicate in the world.
“USA would have become the biggest organised crime syndicate in the world.”
why do you think they are not already?
Bemused. Its easier to be a critic than a participant , it would be my vision of hell to be associated with the maggots who run this country , arrogant , selfseeking Corrupt Selfish and totally stupid . Unawareness of reality seems to be a prerquisite qualification for politicians . Abolishing career politics and political gangs (parties ) ,compulsory voting ,oreferences and rule by referenda a would be a start to draining the swamp . Fixing the public service by making g annual performance based contracts for them ,all judges included abolishing federL departments which duplicate state departments. Health,education etc, Privatising as much admin as possible and reduction of salary and conditions to private levels would also contribute to a healthier more solvent Australia . The beginnings of draining the swamp lie there .
The Birthright issue will end up with the SCOTUS, where Trump’s executive order will be upheld. The 14th amendment granted citizenship rights to slaves released after the Civil War, as was intended – they had no allegiance to a foreign power. The argument that lawful immigrants with children born in the US are caught up in this somehow might be just a distraction, since lawful immigrants are citizens of the US by virtue of their lawful immigration and declared allegiance to the USA viz-a-vis:
It appears there is a large Birthright Tourism going on, where Chinese couples are paying Chinese tour operators $20,000 to travel to the US, have their child, and return home – the theory being their children assume the rights of a US citizen and when of age bring their parents into the US on family reunion grounds. The question to be resolved is whether or not those children ought to have full US citizenship rights (or any US citizenship rights at all) when their parents have an allegiance to a foreign power, and the children have only a fleeting association with the US.
Interesting times – I’d be betting that Trump has his way on this one.
… turning off the italics…..
At this point Democrats would have referred to their doctrine of ‘Living document’, meaning “Ignore what the words say, we think it should mean this…”
In a presidential system, presidents are elected in their own right and once elected become an independent locus of power, with the constitutional authority to make decisions and enforce the law.
Is that right? The President (Cabinet) executes the law and Congress legislates it. In our system the PM (Cabinet) executes the law and Parliament legislates it.
OUr PM can do some things without Parliament. And the US President can do some things without Congress