The media and the President

It’s not so much that they have been wrong in the past but that their ignorant ill-will is never ending. They will get him if they can. In the meantime, there are the mid-term elections next Tuesday in the US – which will be our Wednesday morning. He will be president no matter what happens the day after, but even the House going Democrat will make things much more difficult even if the Senate shifts towards the Republicans which is likely. Alas, in the House, the polls show a strong likelihood that the Dems will win, but it is still a toss up. 435 separate constituencies with everything under the sun a potential issue. On another note, this was PDT in Pittsburgh visiting a hospital after the mass murder of Jews in a synagogue.
Trump & Melania walking briskly through a Pittsburgh hospital to meet with Synagogue shooting survivors.
Exhausted doctors & nurses cheer when they see a glimpse of the president.
What Trump and the First Lady do next is just wonderful.
Watch:https://t.co/T1bUEIBUNS pic.twitter.com/qQA16YPZA4
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2018
I am not sure he ever plays politics although he is very good at what he does. He is the most genuine person I have ever seen reach high office in my life.
AND LET ME ADD THIS: From MH in the comments:
And while I am at a 50-50 in thinking about what will happen in the election for the House, I am definitely not tired of winning. If the Republicans take the House again, I could live with that!
Republicans will retain the house and gain up to 7 seats in the Senate.
The crazy Demonrats will cry and howl at the Moon.
Take it to the bank.
It just takes minutes to be gracious and meet people at their own level ………………………..
The Dems are going to absolutely lose their shit when the Republicans retain the house and increase their majority. Popcorn anyone?
I got in another case of shadenfreud
Gods, I am living on it lately
HZHousewife:
Remember Rudd visiting the bloke in hospital? Checks out the camera then feigns sympathy.
Scumbag.
Its only the end of the beginning.
A similar video could be made of the Australian Broadcasting Cockheads saying exactly the same thing.
Alas? Of course the polls are showing that. Just write ‘In the House, the polls show a strong likelihood that the Dems will win’.
Steve Kates still doesn’t understand that Trump is a winning machine:
lol, the Rudd videography would make an amusing montage, there might be some worthwhile Shorten footage in the archives too – pie shop? etc
The media’s coverage of Trump is the same as yours, Steve.
It’s completely uncritical, unthinking and biased.
The real reason that you and other Trump supporters take this angle is that you have no other angle to take.
It’s not like you know anything about politics or have any ideas on the subject.
Just ban immigrants before they take your jerb and everything will be solved, right? Also media! Booo! Politics! Immigants!
I see the Soros Open Society has arrived!
Oh! I’ve gone into the Spaminator! First time ever. Think I’ll run a victory lap while I wait.
If you are making reference to the caravan coming up to the US southern border, they are already banned, so banning them a second time would be kind of redundant and pointless.
Trump is attempting to enforce the existing law… presuming you believe in the concept of law. Forgive me I can’t remember if you ever made that clear or not. If laws are not going to be enforced, then how do you expect property rights to operate? If they are going to be enforced then who should be doing that? If some laws get enforced while others do not, then who gets to choose?
The stable genius who took up politics as a hobby.
Alas, in the House, the polls show a strong likelihood that the Dems will win
That is the big question. Are the polls still metropolitan biased, as they were in November 2016?
Pollsters in America are there to manufacture opinion, not measure it.
With the upcoming mid-term election on 6th November, the Republicans (red) will WIN so many States that it will be almost impossible to find any blue Democrat States on the map. I’m betting House and Senate go Republican. President Trump IS a genius, he has proved it over and over. Have a look at Pamela Geller’s list of his 289 Accomplishments In Just 20 Months published two days ago.
The real America!