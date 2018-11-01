The media and the President

It’s not so much that they have been wrong in the past but that their ignorant ill-will is never ending. They will get him if they can. In the meantime, there are the mid-term elections next Tuesday in the US – which will be our Wednesday morning. He will be president no matter what happens the day after, but even the House going Democrat will make things much more difficult even if the Senate shifts towards the Republicans which is likely. Alas, in the House, the polls show a strong likelihood that the Dems will win, but it is still a toss up. 435 separate constituencies with everything under the sun a potential issue. On another note, this was PDT in Pittsburgh visiting a hospital after the mass murder of Jews in a synagogue.

Trump & Melania walking briskly through a Pittsburgh hospital to meet with Synagogue shooting survivors. Exhausted doctors & nurses cheer when they see a glimpse of the president. What Trump and the First Lady do next is just wonderful. Watch:https://t.co/T1bUEIBUNS pic.twitter.com/qQA16YPZA4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2018

I am not sure he ever plays politics although he is very good at what he does. He is the most genuine person I have ever seen reach high office in my life.

AND LET ME ADD THIS: From MH in the comments:

And while I am at a 50-50 in thinking about what will happen in the election for the House, I am definitely not tired of winning. If the Republicans take the House again, I could live with that!