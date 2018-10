Tom Switzer of the Centre for Independent Studies has a pungent column in the Fin Review on the Ramsey Centre and the University of Sydney. Read and weep!

It is ironic that some at my alma mater, the University of Sydney, are arguing that the subject of Western civilisation itself is inherently “racist”. A proposal by the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation to start a course of such study in collaboration with the university, we are told, must be stopped.