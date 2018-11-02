Leninist logic says China must be checked, and soon

As Bill Shorten noted in his address to the Lowy Institute on Monday, China is likely to remain Australia’s largest trading partner “for the foreseeable future”. However, that doesn’t mean our interests are necessarily aligned.
Unfortunately I’m not able to read the article but I’m sure our pollies are onto it./sarc
Perhaps i should say: are part of it.
I have now managed to read the article and fully concur with Henry.
I do wonder: do the upper echelons of the UN still prefer the China model as a means of global government. The further we back away from that the happier I’ll be, especially the UNFCCC.
And what are the career political idiots doing about Chunese influence? Quotas for feminazis in all things wgether they are fit for the job or not , islamaofascisrs importstion , exoanding poofter marriage to other weird things , abusing Trump and all “extreme right wingers” who dont follow the soros/u.n.communist global fascism . All the “important “ things that will advance their miserable little careers . Trump is the only one with the guts to oppose china and he has a huge balance of payments club to beat them with and they know it,the last thing the Chinese fascists want are a huge number if unemployed aspirationals . It was a real cunning plan to introduce some capitalism to save them going down like the soviets,but like all cunning plans ihas teeth and can bite fatally ,be interesting to see how the fascists respond to Trumps pressue, because they know he knows , their fellow travellers in the USA are trying to save them to further thebnarxist plan for world domination ,but Trump is stamping all over them and they are in panic mode ,nice to see the “eelights “ being flogged mercilessly by people who tell the truth.
RobK. The UN is a socialist entity; dedicated to imposing a Venezuelan-type situation on the entire world.
Antonio Guterres was elected UN Secretary General on October 2 after the Security Council selected him with 13 for and 2 abstentions. The General Assembly then agreed, by popular acclaim, and that was that.
Before joining the UN, Guterres was President of the Socialist International .
And that is all you need to know about the UN.
I was just thinking that the other day, although Lenin never came into it.
Meanwhile, I note the Democratic Socialist Republic of Victoriastan has just signed on to Belt & Road.
Agreed – especially its influence within our universities and parliament.
I thought The Hunchback of Spring Street was more Belt & No Road?