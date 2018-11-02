Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh shooter, was rabidly anti-Trump

My wife lunched with her two oldest friends where the Pittsburgh shooting came up, and both said that the killer had been pro-Trump. Now I do understand how hard it is for some people to take on board that bad things are done by people who are also anti-Trump, but such is life. But what astonished me was that while the information about Robert Bowers’ deep hatred for Trump was available on the day of the shooting, but only if you looked elsewhere beyond the MSM, finding such stories only a few days later has become almost impossible. I have rounded up a few just for the record, but you should try it yourself. And then try it again a month from now.
I will start with this simply because of its unlikely source. This is from Aljazeera which had this right at the end under the sub-head, “No Trump supporter”:
Bowers also posted anti-Trump rhetoric, calling him a “globalist” and not a “nationalist”, which Trump recently claimed to be. Bowers used an anti-Semitic slur to say that as long as there Jewish people in the US, the country would never be great.
This is from The Washington Times: Synagogue shooting suspect registered as unaffiliated voter, ripped Trump on social media. From the story:
Among his recent posts, Bowers posted a photo of a fiery oven like those used in Nazi concentration camps used to cremate Jews, writing the caption “Make Ovens 1488F Again.” But in other posts he also featured memes containing false conspiracy theories suggesting the Holocaust – in which an estimated 6 million Jews perished – was a hoax.
Another post derided Trump for being “a globalist, not a nationalist” and added that “there is no #MAGA” as long as there is a Jewish “infestation,” using a slur for Jews.
This is from Redstate: WATCH: Despite Claims Of ‘Right-Winger,’ The Synagogue Shooter Was Anti-Trump.
As covered earlier by RedState’s T.LaDuke, the shooter in the horrific attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers.
On a roll with implications of last week’s attempted mail bombings, surely, if possible, the Left will attempt to connect the suspected murderer of least 11 to some sort of pro-Trump ideology.
However, film director Robby Starbuck reportedly screencaptured Twitter and Gab posts from Bowers’s social media accounts before they were deleted, and they reveal quite the opposite.
Not only is Bowers rabidly anti-Jewish; he’s anti-Trump.
This is from the UK’s Sun: ‘I DIDN’T VOTE TRUMP’ Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect slammed Donald Trump and posted a series of anti-Semitic rants.
THE suspect who has been charged with murdering 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh slammed Donald Trump in a series of social media rants.
Robert Bowers, 46, said he would “never touch a MAGA hat” and never voted for the US President.
He added on Gab, an alternative for Twitter that is popular with white supremacists: “For the record, I did not vote for him nor have I owned, wore or even touch a maga [Make America Great Again] hat.”
This is from The Daily Mail: REVEALED: Synagogue shooter is a gun-obsessed anti-Semite who believes Trump is a puppet for Jewish interests.
- Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue
- Information about suspect and his social media posts emerged after shooting
- Bower shared anti-Semitic and anti-Trump posts and revealed his love of guns
- 11 people were killed and six people, including four police officers, were injured
And this you may know with certainty. Had the killer been pro-Trump, it would never have disappeared from the media which would have been blaring it non-stop since the moment the shooting had ceased. And I should also add that it should make no difference one way or the other which party he happened to support at the national level in the United States. He represents the essence of evil. Politicising such murderous insanity is unfortunately itself part of the political insanity of our times.
The mainstream media is the enemy of the American people and wants to do harm to the stability of the United State of America. Aided and abetted by the Democratic party and the Hollywood elites. They have lost all sense of proportion and are verging on insanity. Trump must prevail.
Is it posdibke for Trump to sue these maggots for their lies ? Love to see him take them to court and take every cent they have . There is nothing more pitifull than an opinionated smart ass with absolutely no money . The Dr Fred Credo destroy socialism by defunding ,take the OPM away and whst have you got ? Not a great deal !
Harken Catallaxy: Shirts for sale! Shirts for sale! All colors – brown, brown, brown, brown and brown.
The stories of the Congressional Republicans attacked by a Bernie Bro and the Las Vegas country and western shooter have also virtually disappeared.
It is always easy to tell when the facts of a violent incident don’t match the narrative, the story soon disappears.
Barken Mad
Some facts might help your case, slanders don’t.
Harken,
I dont think you’ll get any takers here. Wrong site. Lost again.
I knew he was anti trump when they failed to produce any arguably pro trump images from his social media within one hour of him being identified.
The media tells you more by what it doesn’t say than what it says.
Strange place to advertise used GetUp work clothing.
G’day Testes. Long time no see … fortunately.
Hark Boambee! A call for facts, from this site?! Tee hee. But I am falling into Temptation:
* name an authoritarian leader with a yen for killing who Trump has not expressed fondness for? Putin, Kimmie, Duterte, that Brazilian dude: the Trumpster thinks they are all as keen as mustard and he can have a great relationship with them. Was busy making excuses for Saudi off shore dismembering too, until someone whispered in his ear that it was true.
* to those who have eyes, the Trump fear mongering about illegal immigrants, during the campaign and now, as collectively being evil raping murderers (oh, and with added “disease ridden” – at least on his propaganda arm Fox News) is obviously reminiscent of Nazi propaganda for you-know-who.
* the “enemy of the people” line was also big with totalitarians from Stalin to Mao. Did ye miss that?
* saying “Trump must prevail” when it’s coming from the side of politics that is actually armed to the teeth and full of fantasy about how the American dream was being killed! KILLED! by Obama loving liberals who want to destroy and crush all that is good and decent in the world: given all the authoritarian vibe of the President – yeah, here in Heaven it sounds very, very Brownshirt.
Harken go to getup. Thats s where the brownshirts are ,brown shirts are a socialist fascist garment .
Yep, Barken Mad is a fascist left troll.
Is m0nty expanding his repertoire into sock puppets now?
Hark Fred! So, Nazis being socialists means Right wingers who sound and act exactly like Nazis never have to say their sorry? Fits in with the Love Story that is Kates and Trump.
Harken,
As you would know from the heavens, you cant begin dialogue with someone by spitting in their face. Trumps dialogue with NKorea has made the possibility of an end to war closer than inthe last half century. Philippines drug war has had no answer and again spitting in the leaders face isnt going to help matters.
Reference to one-liners isnt a comparison of policy but motivational public speaking. You will find similar reference from almost any orator, think JFK’s “ask not what you country can do for you……”
The Mexican caravan issue is a law and order question which has been intractable to date and has made crime and corruption difficult to contain. This includes illegal labour (by illegal employers) and various contraband. These are problems that need addressing because they have been left to fester. Its a big cleanup job. Yes, things could go wrong but probably won’t.
I think he clings to the adage:
If life gives you lemons, throw them at people you don’t like then stamp your feet crying because you have run out of lemons.
Reason will not work, will never work, with people who are incapable of reason. Those type of people need to be played; ridiculed, undermined, revealed for what they are. They need to be broken. There are legal ways and means of doing this. Simply pointing the finger and yelping ‘hypocrite’ may make one feel good inside, but will achieve absolutely nothing in terms of change. Change needs to be forced.
In an open thread a few days ago, I suggested that President Trump could revisit the Iraq War II days of the ‘Most Wanted’ cards, but this time label them ‘The Least Wanted.’ Have some fun with it. “Oh, but that’s so immature,” I hear you say, “we can’t sink to their level.” So is Antifa mature? Was the Kavanaugh Hunt mature?
Sure, such a stunt will not achieve much by itself, but our enemies don’t just light and launch one paper bag of faecal matter at a time either: they layer their attacks.
How is ‘It’s not so bad, they’ll trip themselves up soon,” working for us? Has that strategy worked at any time during the last three decades?
While I often learn about the world here, sadly Catallaxy is just as much of an echo chamber as the so-called mainstream media. We need that echo chamber to develop into a plotting, scheming battle-room with records of (metaphorical) kill-counts and graphic career-death photos on the walls.
In a cognitive sense, we need berserkers.
I do love a good triggering Farken Harken.
In a cognitive sense, we need berserkers.
Harken is not that level operator.
Yep, Barken Mad is a fascist left troll.
Is m0nty expanding his repertoire into sock puppets now?
I reckon, sounds fat and nazi confused, probably can’t walk past a krispy kreme.
In a cognitive sense, we need berserkers.
Harken is not that level operator.
That’s my mistake for not being clear about my intentions. I meant my rant in a general sense. Harken is not an unflushable I would waste my time even sniffing from a distance. In Harken’s case, we need a plumber. Or stronger water pressure.
UK news mostly acknowledged that he was anti Trump. But then went on to blame Trump anyway.
No, no, doesn’t sound very Brownshirt-ian at all. Not one little bit.
Barken Mad,
No, straight out of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.
Now that the socialistscof various breed have become the establishment, conservatives and libertarians are the new radicals. And the play book is already available!