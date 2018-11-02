The Irish reindustrialisation of South Australia

They say if the Irish had been offered the choice of oil or potatoes they would have chosen potatoes. The South Australians could have put a few tens of millions into an old coal-fired power station to maintain reliable energy for some years to come. They chose wind farms instead, and a big battery for publicity for Elon Musk.

They lost some industries but now the good news is they are reindstrialising with cheap renewable energy!

The first project in a US$1 billion nationwide renewable energy program has been launched near Whyalla, in South Australia, as part of a push to bring down Australia’s electricity prices. Key points:

• Sanjeev Gupta’s SIMEC ZEN Energy has launched a $1 billion, one-gigawatt dispatchable renewable energy program

• It will comprise of many renewable energy projects, including co-generation at the Whyalla steel plant

•The first project, Cultana Solar Farm, could power almost 100,000 homes The 280-megawatt Cultana Solar Farm will begin construction in early 2019, employing 350 workers during construction and providing greater energy security to the Whyalla Liberty OneSteel steelworks. Billionaire Sanjeev Gupta said the investment by his company, SIMEC ZEN Energy, formed part of his firm belief there was a great future for energy-intensive industries through a transition to more renewable energy.

Buried in the hype is a warming from Mr Gupta that coal still has a role to play and the move to renewables “will have to be handled carefully.” You can say that again.