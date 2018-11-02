The Irish reindustrialisation of South Australia

They say if the Irish had been offered the choice of oil or potatoes they would have chosen potatoes. The South Australians could have put a few tens of millions into an old coal-fired power station to maintain reliable energy for some years to come. They chose wind farms instead, and a big battery for publicity for Elon Musk.
They lost some industries but now the good news is they are reindstrialising with cheap renewable energy!
The first project in a US$1 billion nationwide renewable energy program has been launched near Whyalla, in South Australia, as part of a push to bring down Australia’s electricity prices.
Key points:
• Sanjeev Gupta’s SIMEC ZEN Energy has launched a $1 billion, one-gigawatt dispatchable renewable energy program
• It will comprise of many renewable energy projects, including co-generation at the Whyalla steel plant
•The first project, Cultana Solar Farm, could power almost 100,000 homes
The 280-megawatt Cultana Solar Farm will begin construction in early 2019, employing 350 workers during construction and providing greater energy security to the Whyalla Liberty OneSteel steelworks.
Billionaire Sanjeev Gupta said the investment by his company, SIMEC ZEN Energy, formed part of his firm belief there was a great future for energy-intensive industries through a transition to more renewable energy.
Buried in the hype is a warming from Mr Gupta that coal still has a role to play and the move to renewables “will have to be handled carefully.” You can say that again.
I always get a laugh out of statements like “Cultana Solar Farm could power almost 100,000 homes … providing greater energy security to the Whyalla Liberty OneSteel steelworks.” I always want to add “… when the sun is shining. When it’s not, back up, load shedding, and storage arrangements yet to be costed, announced or built will be called on.”
Somehow or other, that necessary addition never makes the press release, and our esteemed journalists never seem to ask about it.
Having been lied to on these matters by the green left for a quarter century, I am getting mighty tired of such puffery.
How is he building a dispatchable 1 GW solar set up?
There’s this odd even that happens each day: the Sun goes down.
If he plans an Ivanpah style solar thermal rig he must know Ivanpah has been a disaster.
And that doesn’t even count all the fried birds.
I expect that means that they will be mostly offering other people’s baseload power, which they buy at a regulated price, and make a reasonable profit out of cross-subsidies.
” They chose wind farms instead, and a big battery for publicity for Elon Musk.”
The batteries should have been cardboard cutouts not real ones.
First they would have been at least as useful in the energy chain. Second they would have been much, much cheaper. Third, they look just as good when propped up behind ex Labor Premier Weatherill for a campaign brochure photograph (which after all is what they were really for) and finally they could at least have been burned to produce warmth when the wind stopped blowing to generate electricity to charge them.
Of course if the Greens really believe that these forms of energy are cheaper than other forms as they constantly assert, they should welcome deregulation of the market and elimination of subsidies and rules that prop investment in them up.
(Footnote: Isn’t it predictable that wasteful expenditure on ideologically derived boondoggles like this are ALWAYS referred to as an investment. Hint for lefties, investments produce a RETURN.)
How much taxpayer loot, ongoing subsidies, and smoke and mirrors will be going into this great scam…?