Is this false advertising?

Posted on 5:29 pm, November 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Quit Victoria put out a tweet the other day.

25% reduction in smoking rates? In Australia? How could the National Drug Strategy Household Survey get it so wrong?

Unlike Quit Victoria who report a 25% decline, the National Drug Strategy Household Survey reported:

Smoking rates have been on a long-term downward trend since 1991, but the daily smoking rate did not significantly decline over the most recent 3 year period (was 12.8% in 2013 and 12.2% in 2016).

 

  1. tgs
    #2855931, posted on November 3, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Dont let facts get in the way of a mid-twenty something year old, worldly and educated, social media officer’s feelings about the matter, Sinc!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2855934, posted on November 3, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Weasel word alert:

    contributed to

    In other words 24.99% of the fall was due to excise rises and switching to the black market and 0.01% was due to PPL. Prove me wrong, Victoriastani SJWeenies.

  3. RobK
    #2855937, posted on November 3, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Who are they going to believe, your graph or a mountain of shekels in the coffers. The program comes as a package from zealots.

  4. Percy Popinjay
    #2855942, posted on November 3, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Facts, evidence, truth?

    There will not be any of that, you dangerous irresponsible dinosaurs!

  5. Bruce
    #2855948, posted on November 3, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    I am less moved by the relatively tiny reduction in smoking than the apparent widespread consumption of industrial-grade hallucinogens by people like “Quit VIctoria”.

    Besides which, a lot of folk, smokers and non-smokers, seem to have heeded their catch-cry and, indeed, “quit” Victoria.

  6. .
    #2855951, posted on November 3, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Anyhow, time for another Cigarillo.

