Is this false advertising?

Quit Victoria put out a tweet the other day.
25% reduction in smoking rates? In Australia? How could the National Drug Strategy Household Survey get it so wrong?
Unlike Quit Victoria who report a 25% decline, the National Drug Strategy Household Survey reported:
Smoking rates have been on a long-term downward trend since 1991, but the daily smoking rate did not significantly decline over the most recent 3 year period (was 12.8% in 2013 and 12.2% in 2016).
Dont let facts get in the way of a mid-twenty something year old, worldly and educated, social media officer’s feelings about the matter, Sinc!
Weasel word alert:
In other words 24.99% of the fall was due to excise rises and switching to the black market and 0.01% was due to PPL. Prove me wrong, Victoriastani SJWeenies.
Who are they going to believe, your graph or a mountain of shekels in the coffers. The program comes as a package from zealots.
Facts, evidence, truth?
There will not be any of that, you dangerous irresponsible dinosaurs!
I am less moved by the relatively tiny reduction in smoking than the apparent widespread consumption of industrial-grade hallucinogens by people like “Quit VIctoria”.
Besides which, a lot of folk, smokers and non-smokers, seem to have heeded their catch-cry and, indeed, “quit” Victoria.
Anyhow, time for another Cigarillo.