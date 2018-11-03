Is this false advertising?

Quit Victoria put out a tweet the other day.

25% reduction in smoking rates? In Australia? How could the National Drug Strategy Household Survey get it so wrong?

Unlike Quit Victoria who report a 25% decline, the National Drug Strategy Household Survey reported:

Smoking rates have been on a long-term downward trend since 1991, but the daily smoking rate did not significantly decline over the most recent 3 year period (was 12.8% in 2013 and 12.2% in 2016).