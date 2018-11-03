Anon: Set the sexes free

The large dental practice I attend in Portugal is entirely staffed by females. As is the legal practice I used. There is either no law or no enforcement of laws around the hiring of staff based on gender. Imagine all those potential sex discrimination lawyers doing something else, like curing cancer or founding new companies. Imagine all the other resources saved and being put to productive use, rather than ensuring companies can prove they jumped through some regulatory gender hiring hoops.
Are we really doing the women of Australia a favour by denying them the right to create female only practices? Having seen all the smiling happy women in my legal and dental practices, I am not so sure. I know it is anecdotal evidence which plays to my free-market prejudices, but it shows just what an incredible thing a market is. How it adapts to give people what they want. You want safe spaces for women in the workplace, unleash the power of the market. Western society is culturally in a place where women can be successful in women only practices. Get Government out of their way and let a thousand all women businesses bloom.
How is this in anyway surprising indeed so unsurprising is not even worth the blog post. at my local dentist shop, the dentist turned out to be a Canadian man in his 50s. First time have seen a man working in a dentist’s practice since the 1980s
Dentistry is a profession which females are naturally better endowed to perform, particularly little Asian females. They are able to comfortably and accurately work within the small space of your mouth. The same routines performed by the average Anglo Saxon male would break your jaw. Similar dynamics are at play in the field of proctology.
Not sure Albo would like equality of the sexes when he goes out.
At the dental practice where I go I have only had females doctors (dentists).
On my last visit she was preparing my tooth for root canal treatment when she broke the metal file inside the root canal. Oops. She told me she wouldn’t charge me for the visit, (thanks so much), and I had to go visit a specialist who advised me it would cost $3,000 to remove the file and complete the treatment.
The wee female Asian dentist I foolishly used had to get a man in to do the extraction as she was too weak.