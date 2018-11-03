Anon: Set the sexes free

The large dental practice I attend in Portugal is entirely staffed by females. As is the legal practice I used. There is either no law or no enforcement of laws around the hiring of staff based on gender. Imagine all those potential sex discrimination lawyers doing something else, like curing cancer or founding new companies. Imagine all the other resources saved and being put to productive use, rather than ensuring companies can prove they jumped through some regulatory gender hiring hoops.

Are we really doing the women of Australia a favour by denying them the right to create female only practices? Having seen all the smiling happy women in my legal and dental practices, I am not so sure. I know it is anecdotal evidence which plays to my free-market prejudices, but it shows just what an incredible thing a market is. How it adapts to give people what they want. You want safe spaces for women in the workplace, unleash the power of the market. Western society is culturally in a place where women can be successful in women only practices. Get Government out of their way and let a thousand all women businesses bloom.