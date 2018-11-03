Open Forum: November 3, 2018

67 Responses to Open Forum: November 3, 2018

  3. zyconoclast
    #2855487, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:02 am

    What is the White Privilege Symposium?

    The White Privilege Symposium (WPS) Denver is an evening followed by a full day event designed to examine patterns, cultures, and systems that contribute to identity, power, and privilege. In examining and challenging concepts of privilege and oppression, WPS Denver offers solutions and team building strategies to work towards a more equitable world. The event is open to everyone and invites diverse perspectives to provide a comprehensive look at issues of privilege, including race, gender, sexuality, class, disability, and other intersections of identity.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2855489, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Major Ingredient in Ben and Jerry’s ‘Resist’ Ice Cream Declared Racist

    But perhaps they should rename it “Pecan Racist,” because according to animal welfare activist group PETA, a main ingredient included in the flavor is exactly that — racist. In March 2017, PETA wrote that “dairy milk has long been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy.”

  5. Oh come on
    #2855490, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Ask and ye shall receive!

  6. m0nty
    #2855492, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Hey Sinc, are we going to get a US midterms prediction thread too? Those are always fun.

  7. .
    #2855493, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:05 am

    A note to TE. …

    “I recommend this book

    https://www.amazon.com/Jaws-Death-Sharks-Predator-Prey/dp/1602390215

    Read up on the MV Dona Paz.

    Terrifying stuff.”

  11. Oh come on
    #2855499, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Not as fun as the 2016 Presidential election thread, m0nty. You loved that one so much that your hangover lasted for several months.

  12. m0nty
    #2855500, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Not looking forward to this one, OCO? Who knows, Putin could pull a rabbit out of his hat for you again.

  13. .
    #2855502, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:17 am

    How does Vlad. P. control all 50 states, US territories and D.C.’s voting systems, monty?

  14. DrBeauGan
    #2855504, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I agree but the correlation between getting high scores in IQ tests and being successful in life is pretty weak,

    Tel, have you considered the possibility that very intelligent people don’t have the same objectives as the average person? Maybe they don’t think having large houses, fast cars and impressing the neighbours is worth the effort. Or having status and prestige in large organisations might look rather stupid.

    Maybe they think being happy is more important. And maybe they are. Which would account nicely for the weak correlation.

    Just a thought.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2855505, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I claim this thread in the name of Winston Churchill, the greatest Conservative leader of all time, and declare this thread, a zone free of fascist hyenas.

  16. zyconoclast
    #2855506, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    The end of toxic chemo? Blocking vitamin B-2 may stop cancer

    Starving cancer cells of energy
    Prof. Lisanti and his colleagues used drug-screening to identify the compound, which is called diphenyleneiodonium chloride (DPI).

    As the researchers explain, various cell assays and other cell culture experiments revealed that DPI reduced over 90 percent of the energy produced in the cells’ mitochondria.

    DPI achieved this by blocking vitamin B-2 — also known as riboflavin — which depleted the cells of energy.

    “Our observation is that DPI is selectively attacking the cancer stem cells, by effectively creating a vitamin deficiency […]. In other words, by turning off energy production in cancer stem cells, we are creating a process of hibernation.”

  17. m0nty
    #2855507, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    How does Vlad. P. control all 50 states, US territories and D.C.’s voting systems, monty?

  18. JC
    #2855508, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Does Tony N fall in that category, Ronery? You recall the leftoid, right? You used to try and suck his dick like the site’s one true cocksucker you’ve always been.
    Another one of your pals who got the boot. You sure pick’em. 🙂

  19. Oh come on
    #2855509, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Not looking forward to this one, OCO? Who knows, Putin could pull a rabbit out of his hat for you again.

    LOL all those hours of therapy and you still haven’t accepted reality, m0nts. Wussians Wussians Wussians!

  20. JC
    #2855510, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I’m not sure that holds for all smart people, Doc. Human traits are broadly the same up and down the bell curve. Also, I would argue the most intellectually stimulating jobs would be high up in organizations. Janitor requirements aren’t as mentally stimulating as being the CEO or CFO for instance.

  22. DrBeauGan
    #2855512, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I’m not sure that holds for all smart people, Doc. Human traits are broadly the same up and down the bell curve. Also, I would argue the most intellectually stimulating jobs would be high up in organizations. Janitor requirements aren’t as mentally stimulating as being the CEO or CFO for instance.

    There are a lot of top business people of very mediocre intellect, JC. If a man wants intellectual stimulus, he should try to make sense of quantum mechanics rather than trying to rise in an organisation, which only requires flattering the vanity of fatheads.

  23. DrBeauGan
    #2855513, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Man whose p3nis and t3sticles were bitten off and eaten by bulldog ‘was alone in room with the animal and had peanut butter spread on his crotch’

    I think we can save conclude the man’s IQ was less than that of the bulldog.

  25. zyconoclast
    #2855515, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Radical Muslim should be allowed to leave the country he hates: court

    Justice Des Fagan further urged authorities to assist violent career criminal Mohamed Naaman to realise his dream of leaving the country to live in Lebanon as “it would appear to suit all parties”.

  26. JC
    #2855516, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Doc

    I think you make it sound easy doing well in business. It’s not as easy as you think it is. I’m sure the talent variance in the field of quantum mechanics would be similar to those who succeed or fail in the business world.

  28. Mitch M.
    #2855518, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Maybe they think being happy is more important. And maybe they are. Which would account nicely for the weak correlation.

    Just a thought.

    Exactly what I said on the previous OF. Something many people don’t understand is that high intelligence also comes with the person making decisions not so dictated by cultural imperatives. That’s one reason why they can be “difficult” and eccentric. Not everyone wants to be rich and successful and many don’t think those qualities are so important in life. The higher the intelligence the more likely the person is to be nonconformist in such decisions. Business people don’t always get that, they often seem to think that everyone has the same life goals as themselves.

  29. Oh come on
    #2855519, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I’m fine with the GOP losing the HoR to the Dems. Obviously it would be better for the GOP to hold the house but history suggests it won’t and current polling suggests there’s a decent chance it won’t. If the GOP loses the Senate, I’d be dismayed.

    I’d dearly love it if the GOP retained the HoR just to enjoy the spectacle of the leftist head explosions – that would be epic. But there’s a good chance we’re going to see a Speaker Pelosi redux. That’s OK – the current HoR has sent a bunch of good legislation to the Senate where it’s died for want of 60 votes. A Dem-controlled HoR can send all the wacky shit it likes to the Senate, where it will also die from the threat of being filibustered into nothing. That’s fine. 2020 is looking great if Trump is running against the Dem crazies who stand to take over the HoR committees if the Dems take the house in a few says.

    Just to be clear, here’s what I think and what you can hold me to, m0nts:

    GOP retains majority in both chambers of Congress – hilarious! I’d love this to happen just for the spectacle of the vanquished opposition.

    GOP retains congressional majority and secures 60 Senate seats – highly unlikely but if it did happen, wow. Shit would get real.

    GOP loses control of HoR but retains control of Senate – meh. I mean, not ideal but…meh. Could well be an asset in 2020, assuming the Dems remain crazy. Which they almost certainly will.

    GOP loses control of the HoR and Senate – that’s really bad. (Unlikely but this would be a bad bad very bad scenario.)

    GOP loses control of the HoR and the Senate, and the Dems win a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate – total disaster. God help us all. (Extraordinarily unlikely result, but if it happened…see above.)

  30. mh
    #2855520, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Monty,

    US politics has had a devastating effect on your health.

    You need to sit out the mid-terms.

  31. DrBeauGan
    #2855521, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I think you make it sound easy doing well in business. It’s not as easy as you think it is.

    I don’t think it’s easy, JC.

    Kerry Packer was very bright. So is Donald Trump. Both would have IQs well over 150. Gina is also smart. But they are none of them intellectuals, with an interest in thinking.

    I knew an Israeli multimillionaire who was certainly bright but he reacted to things. Chewing over a problem until he cracked it was beyond him. If he couldn’t see a solution inside half a second, he’d abandon the problem. Or hire someone to think about it.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2855522, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:53 am

    GOP can’t lose the Senate and will gain seats.

    House is a hard way one to call. Dems should win easily but they are lunatics. However, Trump would almost be better off negotiating with Dems than the weirdos in the Freedom Caucus.

  33. JC
    #2855523, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Mitch M

    Let me speculate a little. Men’s sexual desire is strong up and down the IQ ladder. I’ve seen suggestions there is more in the lower ranks of IQ ladder, however even if that’s the case, the desire to have sex with sheilas is what drives us and the human world.

    With that desire comes the need to attract the opposite sex. Power and money are attractive aphrodisiacs for women. Another word for that is status.

    I’m not so sure that only geeks have high intelligence.

  34. mh
    #2855524, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:56 am

    From 37 seconds ago!

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    37s
    Will be going to West Virginia and Indiana today, TWO RALLIES! Don’t tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He’s been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History!

  35. JC
    #2855525, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

    But they are none of them intellectuals, with an interest in thinking.

    They think differently and don’t waste much time pondering. In any event an intellectual of the type you’re obviously thinking about would be terrible at the presidency as they end up being all tied up in decision making.

    I knew an Israeli multimillionaire who was certainly bright but he reacted to things. Chewing over a problem until he cracked it was beyond him. If he couldn’t see a solution inside half a second, he’d abandon the problem. Or hire someone to think about it.

    It why I loved trading, Doc. Short term intense thinking and no over intellectualizing. 🙂 There’s no reason to overthink anything.

  37. Mitch M.
    #2855527, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I’m not so sure that only geeks have high intelligence.

    I didn’t write that. Again, always think about these things statistically.

    I’ve seen suggestions there is more in the lower ranks of IQ ladder, however even if that’s the case, the desire to have sex with sheilas is what drives us and the human world.

    The higher the intelligence the fewer the children. There is also anecdotal evidence that geniuses were not particularly interested in that game. Robert Wright has recently written a book “Why Buddhism is True” and part of his argument is that evolution is not our friend, that it primarily interested in procreation; intelligence and happiness be damned. So I’m inclined to think that the more intelligent a person is the less likely they are to be driven by evolutionary created innate imperatives. In Buddhism the idea of transcendence is partly about being free of those imperatives and cultural conditioning; and also about not taking language as an explanation of the world.

  38. m0nty
    #2855528, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:02 am

    OCO, you are right that Congress is probably not going to pass much legislation no matter what happens in the midterms. The Freedom Caucus has a veto and it will use it for everything, unless the Hastert Rule is dropped for good.

    The Democrats getting control of the committees would be fun though. So much openly conducted GOP corruption to investigate.

  39. JC
    #2855529, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2855522, posted on November 3, 2018 at 12:53 am

    GOP can’t lose the Senate and will gain seats.

    House is a hard way one to call. Dems should win easily but they are lunatics. However, Trump would almost be better off negotiating with Dems than the weirdos in the Freedom Caucus.

    US elections are freaking hard, man. There’s what… 530 odd seats in the Congress and 40 or so are what will determine the result.

    I’ve seen anecdotes written about early polling results and they sound okay for the GOP. But then you read how the GOP has given up on some seats as they believe they are lost.

  40. m0nty
    #2855530, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Amazing US job and wage numbers

    Convenient that the next inflation number drops just after the election. Interest rates going up up up!

  41. Oh come on
    #2855531, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:05 am

    GOP can’t lose the Senate and will gain seats.

    Agree.

    House is a hard way one to call. Dems should win easily but they are lunatics.

    Yes. Talk about putting the ‘wild’ into wildcard.

    However, Trump would almost be better off negotiating with Dems than the weirdos in the Freedom Caucus.

    I don’t think so. There will be no Dem negotiations with Trump. They are running against him. He could offer them the farm – like he did with the Dreamers – and they won’t accept it, as they didn’t with the broad amnesty for Dreamers that was on the table. Trump could offer the most progressive Dems everything they ever wanted, and they’ll turn him down. They’re running against him – his policies are a secondary concern.

  42. mh
    #2855532, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:05 am

    To celebrate Trump’s tweet, a song about West Virginia:

    John Denver – Take Me Home, Country Roads
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1vrEljMfXYo

    And a song about Indiana:

    R Dean Taylor – Indiana Wants Me
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fZL_tZxyBDo

  43. JC
    #2855533, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:07 am

    The Democrats getting control of the committees would be fun though. So much openly conducted GOP corruption to investigate.

    Oh yes, can’t wait. Seriously I can’t wait for the laughs. The possible next chairman of the banking and finance committee.

  44. Oh come on
    #2855534, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:07 am

    The Democrats getting control of the committees would be fun though. So much openly conducted GOP corruption to investigate.

    You’re right. Let the spirit of Ken Starr prevail! That’ll work out well.

  45. Top Ender
    #2855535, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Nice clean Fred you’ve got here.

    Shame if anything should happen to it.

    $50 each in an envelope to the usual address please.

  46. Oh come on
    #2855536, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Hey, m0nts. Remember Muellerween? How’s that working out for you?

  47. Top Ender
    #2855537, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Thanks for the book recommend Dot.

    Must admit my shark understanding is based on scuba diving for 30 years.

    They tend to be nice to divers. Unless they can’t see you in murky water.

    All bull sharks must die. Grey nurses, I luv you.

  49. JC
    #2855539, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

    I can’t find the vid, but it was a beauty. Low IQ Maxine was in the banking and finance committee asking bankers really stupid questions. One dude, became antagonistic towards her because she was asking such dumb questions. She realized what was going on and became angry and he returned fire by almost laughing at her. She got even angrier. It was great.

  50. mh
    #2855540, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    29m
    Wow! The U.S. added 250,000 Jobs in October – and this was despite the hurricanes. Unemployment at 3.7%. Wages UP! These are incredible numbers. Keep it going, Vote Republican!

  51. C.L.
    #2855541, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Violent offender literally throws police girl from her car; her police girl colleague is no help.
    Luckily, two male civilians arrive to save the day.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2855542, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:19 am

    If Trump does win the House that is the biggest electoral victory in memory.

    Where the hell do the Dems and the media go after that? They have tried everything.

  54. Jo Smyth
    #2855544, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:24 am

    There is no doubt the Republicans will win both the House and the Senate? We ARE talking about President Donald Trump who also happens to be the greatest marketing machine.

  55. JC
    #2855545, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Monst

    Maxine Waters.. If the D’rats win the House, I’ll be posting that name every time I see you fat head here.

  56. mh
    #2855546, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:29 am

    CNBC headline:

    Jobs smash estimates with gain of 250,000, wage gains pass 3% for first time since recession

  57. Mark A
    #2855547, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:29 am

    mh
    #2855543, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Great optics with Air Force One in the background

    Maybe great optics but the tweets run almost 100% against him there.

  58. areff
    #2855548, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:30 am

    JC: don’t think this is the clip you mentioned, but Mad Maxine is in full loon mode throughout:

  59. Zatara
    #2855549, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:31 am

    OCTOBER JOBS: +250K…
    MANUFACTURING: +32K…
    HISPANIC UNEMPLOYMENT ALL TIME LOW…
    WAGE GAINS STRONGEST IN DECADE…
    POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL 51%…
    RECORD 156,562,000 EMPLOYED

    That’s not a bad set of headlines going into the weekend before the mid-terms. (h/t Drudge)

  61. mh
    #2855551, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Maybe great optics but the tweets run almost 100% against him there.

    Thanks, Scoop

  62. Oh come on
    #2855552, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:34 am

    To be fair, JC, the overwhelming majority of HoR seats aren’t in contention. It’s the several dozen that are in play that determine the HoR majority.

    Take John Conyers as an example. He was brought down because the geriatric couldn’t resist pawing the help. #metoo and all that. Conyers quit, but he successfully anointed his son to inherit his seat. He wasn’t even subtle about it. And for every Conyers protecting their feudal turf, there’s a Republican congressman cemented to their seat and working to predetermine their legacy. It’s a bipartisan problem.

  63. DrBeauGan
    #2855553, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:37 am

    It why I loved trading, Doc. Short term intense thinking and no over intellectualizing. 🙂 There’s no reason to overthink anything.

    It’s a matter of linguistic acuity. Some people can’t easily distinguish two spots on a piece of paper if they are close together and just see one blob; they have poor visual acuity. A bigger telescope lets you see two stars where a smaller one shows just one. In a similar way, some people cannot distinguish the meaning of two sentences. For some people, aggressiveness and belligerence mean the same thing. They lack conceptual acuity. They can’t make fine distinctions.

    Sometimes fine distinctions can make a considerable difference and sometimes they don’t. You prefer the sort of world where they don’t and I prefer the sort of world where they do. That’s because I enjoy thinking, which develops conceptual acuity. You like winning trades.

    It would be a boring old world if we were all the same.

  64. JC
    #2855554, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:39 am

    A good one, but that’s not it, Areff. I think it was back between 2010/2013.

    I recall the dude saying, in a frustrated tone…

    What are you talking about?

    and it sent her over the edge with anger, because the tone suggested he thought she’s a moron.

  65. Steve trickler
    #2855555, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Some old footage of a bunch of vegans, stealing a chook.



  66. Oh come on
    #2855556, posted on November 3, 2018 at 1:56 am

    That’s because I enjoy thinking, which develops conceptual acuity. You like winning trades.

    Dr Beau, this statement of yours lacks “fine distinctions”. The implied assertion that ‘there are two types of people in the world’ you put forth undermines your estimation of yourself. In this instance, you have shown yourself to be a binary thinker.

  67. DrBeauGan
    #2855557, posted on November 3, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Dr Beau, this statement of yours lacks “fine distinctions”. The implied assertion that ‘there are two types of people in the world’ you put forth undermines your estimation of yourself. In this instance, you have shown yourself to be a binary thinker.

    I didn’t say that and don’t believe it, OCO. I think there are over 7.7 billion different sorts of people in the world. And counting.

