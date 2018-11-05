Chinese reaction to the Ross Cameron episode

My wife is Chinese and at breakfast this morning we disagreed about the threat of China. No idea how it came up anyway I said China is a threat because they are so big, they are a totalitarian dictatorship, they steal things and when a lecturer at the Uni of Newcastle referred to Taiwan as a separate country some Chinese students complained and he was told not to say that.

She said they don’t invade people and the administration at the Uni of Newcastle should have said to the students if you don’t like what a lecturer in Australia says about Taiwan you can go and study in some other country.

And so to the desk and the replay of Ross Cameron on China. I thought Rowan Dean made my points rather well and Ross Cameron made a lot of sense about China, especially the lifting people out of poverty story and the westernisation of culture on display at Disneyland in Shanghai. I knew he was sacked and I wanted to know precisely what he did wrong. If I hadn’t been warned by the publicity I might have missed it.

I called my wife to watch, actually I called her early in the piece so she could hear Ross making her case and she watched right through without comment.

So I said “There you go. He was sacked!”

“Why was he sacked?”

“Because of what he said.”

“What did he say that was wrong?”

So I went back and found the offence and she said.

“He couldn’t be sacked for that, there must be some other reason>”

Why would she be offended? Like most of the other Chinese in Australia and indeed in the world she has black hair, eyes of a different and somewhat distinctive shape and yellow/brown skin. That is just a matter of fact that you can see by looking.