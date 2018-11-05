Monday Forum: November 5, 2018

  7. .
    #2856982, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Anyone notice that Clive Palmer has eased up on his advertising lately? He was starting to seriously spam the You Tubes.

  9. Woolfe
    #2856988, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Paywallian censorship.

    This was published:

    He’s a businessman, he knows he can make a lot of money (taxpayers) from the renewable scam.

    This rejected

    Alex is a “business” man who makes money from renewables and pays tax in Singapore not Australia.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2856991, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Judge throws out ‘unfair’ all-male jury in child sex trial
    Janet Fife-Yeomans, The Daily Telegraph
    November 5, 2018 5:40am
    Subscriber only

    EXCLUSIVE: The jury in a sex assault case has been discharged­ before even being sworn in because­ all 12 members were men and the judge did not believe they were representative of the community.

    District Court Judge Donna Woodburne said the law gave her the right to intervene if she thought that the trial might appear to be “unfair” because of the make-up of the jury.

    Of more than 1000 jury trials heard every year in the District Court alone, this is believed to be the first time a jury has been dismissed because of gender. Jurors were chosen as usual at random from a panel of both men and women.

    They were to sit on the trial of a 78-year-old man charged with 14 counts of raping and indecently­ assaulting his partner’s granddaughter when she was aged just seven and eight.

    “It appears to the court that the composition of the jury isn’t going to be representative of the community,” Judge Woodburne (pictured), a former Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, said. While women have been able to sit on a jury since 1947, single-sex juries are not prohibited by law. However, the Act does state a judge may “discharge the jury … if in the opinion of the judge (it) has resulted in a jury whose composition is such that the trial might appear to be unfair”.

    Defence barrister Kellie Stares said the situation was the first she had encountered.

    Another jury containing both men and women was sworn in on the same day late last month and convicted the man on 12 of the 14 offences. He was remanded in custody for sentence on December 14.
    New South Wales Bar Association president Arthur Moses SC.

    NSW Bar Association president Arthur Moses SC said the gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation of a juror would not determine if the defendant­ got a fair trial, but said he could not comment on the specifics of this case.

  13. stackja
    #2856996, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Real Mark Latham
    @RealMarkLatham
    Real Mark Latham Retweeted Sky News Australia
    Didn’t Bruce Wolpe say (134 times) that Hillary was President?
    In Wolpe-World how can Trump be doing anything?

    SkyNewsAust
    @bwolpe says @realDonaldTrump is ‘carpet bombing’ the airwaves on the immigration issue.
    ‘He worried publicly about his momentum being taken away by the coverage of the other destabilising forces in the country.’
    MORE: https://bit.ly/2F3C3ps #SpeersonSunday

  14. Winston Smith
    #2856997, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Arky:

    In case you missed some fine hammering and gluing on the
    last page.

    I saw the video, and the footwear that your apprentice is wearing.
    There are several questions that need answering:
    1. The footwear does not appear to be OH&S compatible.
    2. What is the apprentice wage remuneration and does the apprentice get paid leave to attend TAFE education?
    3. Have you been given permission to employ a person under the age of 16 – we are not going to imply the apprentices age or gender – that would be wrong. And bad.
    4. When did your apprentices workplace last have an OH&S Inspection?
    It would be much easier for you to present at your local Police Station to answer these allegations. Bring your Lawyer.

  15. stackja
    #2856998, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2856991, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Would HC have ruled male biased jury?

  16. calli
    #2856999, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Well, that was interesting.

    Very heavy rain and fierce crosswind at New Orleans airport had the pilot abort the landing – gear down, roofs in sight, flaps a-flappin’. Then a mighty rev and up we went again for another go. Nice to be on terra firma.

    Until the hotel desk discovered the agent had booked us in for 2019. Grrrr. Fortunately there was room at the inn. I’m now awaiting the Beloved’s return. He is hunting and gathering a refreshing and steadying beveridge.

    The French Quarter has lost its charm in the rain. Hopefully it will regain it tomorrow.

  17. calli
    #2857002, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Beverage.

    Hard liquor hopefully. 🍸

  18. Derp
    #2857003, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:43 am

    EXCLUSIVE: The jury in a sex assault case has been discharged­ before even being sworn in because­ all 12 members were men and the judge did not believe they were representative of the community.

    I wonder what proportion of them identified as another gender?

  19. stackja
    #2857006, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:47 am

    MELBOURNE CUP BY THE NUMBERS

    THE SEX

    67 stallions; 53 geldings; 21 colts; 13 mares; 3 fillies.

    COLOUR

    68 bay; 39 brown; 34 chestnut; 6 grey; 5 bay/brown; 3 black; 2 brown/black.

  20. Baldrick
    #2857008, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:50 am

    1st Australian Tunnelling Company A.I.F.

    The last to fall-
    By the end of October 1918, the First World War was over for most Australians. Sadly, for those few still fighting, the war’s final days could still prove deadly.

    By late 1918, with the armies moving quickly over open country, there was little underground activity on the Western Front and the 1st Australian Tunnelling Company found themselves being used on general engineering, roadworks, bridging and labouring jobs.

    Zero hour for the attack on Sambre canal was set for 5.45 am on 4 November 1918. The 1st Australian Tunnelling Company’s role was to unload and assemble heavy steel joists during the night and bring them and other material up to the canal. Later, and once the infantry had established a bridgehead, they were to construct a heavy-duty bridge near a lock suitable for tanks to cross. It would all have to be done under enemy fire.

    Three Australians were killed as the battle opened, Sappers Albert Davey, Arthur Johnson and Charles Barrett. The three Australians were buried in a row, together with about 50 other British soldiers.

    The death in battle of three diggers of the tunnelling company so close to the end of the war was tragic. They seem to have been the last Australian fatalities in a ground action on the Western Front. On the same day, further north, three pilots of the Australian Flying Corps were killed in air combat.
    Other Australians died away from the battle front. The last Australian battle deaths on the Western Front may have occurred on 4 November 1918. However there were more deaths in the following days, including about 20 from illness and wounds on the last day of the war.

    Many thousands more would die of war-related causes in the decades to follow.

  21. eam
    #2857010, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Winston at 10.39

    You’re in fine form this morning. 😂

  22. calli
    #2857011, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Has Arky failed to provide a safe workplace again? I understand he has underage workers too and pays them with unicorn stickers and glitter pens.

    Shame.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2857012, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Meatless Monday…

    “The Era Where Jokes Have Come to Die”

    There’s a joke that’s been going around for a while that runs: “How do you know someone is a vegan? Because they f—— tell you!” Certainly veganism seems to be more than just a preference for a vegetarian diet; there is a moral unctuousness to it that seems to go hand in hand with a PETA membership card.

    Which brings me to Megan McArdle’s column in the Washington Post a couple days ago relating how a food magazine editor was fired for making a joke about vegans, “How Many Vegans Does It Take to Screw Up A Meal?” But McArdle goes on to note that this story is about more than just a joke at the expense of vegans; comedy itself is starting to become a suspect category for the left’s cultural commissars

    Moral unctuousness sounds just like the sort of dressing you’d want to put on your kale and broccoli salad if you were a vegan activist.

    DELINGPOLE: No, Vegetarianism Won’t Save the World from ‘Climate Change’

    Vegetarians and vegans have been getting very uppity of late. One reason for this is that some idiot told them they hold the key to saving the world.

    According to the (rampantly vego-loon) Humane Society “your diet could save the planet”.

    According to Yvo de Boer, the former head of the UN climate agency, “the best solution would be for us all to become vegetarian.”

    Maybe de Boor should hold her breath instead, to stop breathing out ebil CO2.

  24. stackja
    #2857013, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Territorians have seven times the national average of gonorrhoea
    LAUREN ROBERTS, NT News
    November 5, 2018 1:30am
    Subscriber only

    TERRITORIANS are getting gonorrhoea at a rate nearly seven times the national average and health experts are urging Territorians to look after their junk because the dangerous sexually transmissible infection is starting to resist standard treatment.

    Australian Health Department figures show there’s been 699.4 notifications of gonorrhoea for every 100,000 people in the NT so far this year — substantially hig

    me time frame.

    Centre for Disease Control sexual health physician Dr Manoji Gunathilake said as the Territory had a smaller population, STIs could spread quickly and it was important to get regularly tested.

    “Generally, the NT has really high rates of STIs,” she said.

    “The good thing is more and more people are getting tested, our testing rates are really good compared to other states.”

    The latest CDC bulletin shows a spike in the number of gonococcal infections in Katherine, East Arnhem, Darwin, Barkley and Alice Springs.

    Dr Gunathilake said she was mostly concerned about an increase in the presentations of drug-resistant gonorrhoea cases, which in simple terms meant the infection was getting harder to treat.

  25. Death Giraffe
    #2857016, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Winston Smith
    #2856997, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    ..
    It isn’t a workplace.
    It’s a magical garden with rainbow unicorns and fwuffy bunny rabbits.

  28. Top Ender
    #2857024, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:09 am

    The jury in a sex assault case has been discharged­ before even being sworn in because­ all 12 members were men and the judge did not believe they were representative of the community.

    You can see where this is going.

    It’s the same illogical thinking that says Parliament must be made up of 52% women because that reflects the community.

    Ok.

    So therefore, given 15% of the population (2017 figures) is aged 65 or over, then 15% of the seats in Parliament should be reserved for such people.

    And so on.

    You’d think a judge would see the failure in logical thinking.

  29. feelthebern
    #2857026, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Legend was on Fox last night.
    A solid movie with Tom Hardy playing both roles.

    I started reading the book it was based on, but I found it hard going.
    I plan to complete it over the Christmas break.
    https://www.amazon.com/Profession-Violence-Rise-Fall-Twins/dp/0006383718

  30. Old School Conservative
    #2857028, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2856991, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 am
    Judge throws out ‘unfair’ all-male jury in child sex trial

    Therefore, other judges will be allowed to throw out juries who do not have L, G, B, T, I, over 60’s, under 30’s, retirees, billionaires, beach bums, aboriginals, New Australians……etc etc.
    The list of different identities is endless and the judge’s decision is discriminatory and illogical.
    And stupid.

  31. C.L.
    #2857030, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:14 am

    A controversial decision from Virgin Australia to give military veterans special boarding and in-flight privileges has received mixed opinions from passengers. The move, backed by prime minister Scott Morrison, would see Australian ex-servicemen honoured in a similar way to those who fly in America. Thousands of Australians have expressed their disapproval and campaigned to boycott the airline completely if the new system is adapted. While some were happy to comply with the US-style concept, others were convinced it was a politically-driven stunt designed purely to boost Mr Morrison’s popularity. If the plan goes ahead it would see veterans offered priority boarding and thanked during the airline’s in-flight announcements.

    Oh God. More apeing of Americans.
    Real ex-servicemen don’t want that sort of attention.

    Bill Burr has ridiculed this concept brilliantly:

  32. Nob
    #2857033, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:16 am

    the judge did not believe they were representative of the community.

    Most juries are made up of moochers who can happily hang around for days.
    Retired, unemployed, public servants etc.

    Any kind of productive businessperson cannot afford to do this and will get a dispensation.
    So no businessman or woman on trial will ever be tried by a jury of their peers.

  33. Confused Old Misfit
    #2857034, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:17 am

    The moderation on this forum is completely out of control. A cut & paste headline from News.com goes into moderation!
    Bolt was never this bad!

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857035, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Territorians have seven times the national average of gonorrhoea

    Top Ender, what are you lot up to, up there?

  35. Confused Old Misfit
    #2857038, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Lets try this!
    FORMER Australian cricket captain roasts Red Bandana Man on live TV.

  36. calli
    #2857039, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Misfit, check the address. It may have a trigger-woid.

  38. Confused Old Misfit
    #2857042, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:21 am

    So, it appears that the names of either the FORMER Australian cricket captain or the Red Bandana Man trigger the mod bot.

  39. calli
    #2857043, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:22 am

    No, that’s okay.

    For now.

  41. wivenhoe
    #2857045, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:22 am

    It isn’t a workplace.
    It’s a magical garden with rainbow unicorns and fwuffy bunny rabbits.

    Is that like that big water filled concrete thing in the back yard is not a pool, it is an ornamental duck pond?

  42. C.L.
    #2857046, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:22 am

    The dismissal of an all-male jury in a child sexual abuse case could only benefit the accused.
    The suggestion that men would favour the accused is disgraceful.

    District Court Judge Donna Woodburne …

    A bird. What a surprise.

  Red Bandana Poseur?
    #2857048, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Red Bandana Poseur?

  44. Boambee John
    #2857049, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Zulu at 1117

    Well, it’s like this. When a man and a woman lust for each other, and each has previously lusted for many others, then there is a fair chance that their mutual lustfulness will soon turn to pustfulness.

    Or as the RMO would tell you, “Flies cause disease. Keep your’s buttoned up.”

  45. Roger
    #2857050, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:26 am

    “That’s dangerous, because that undermines their confidence in the justice system. That’s our concern. It’s an attack effectively upon the rule of law.”

    Absolute tosh.

    The freedom to criticise the administration of law is in fact a principle of the rule of law, which of necessity includes free speech.

    If the criticism is uniformed, it should be easy for the learned judge to offer a rebuttal.

    What is he complaining about, then?

    Free speech! It’s a dangerous thing!!

  46. Boambee John
    #2857051, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:27 am

    COM at 1121

    It is the group of four letters in the middle of the former captain’s name. A cardinal error, so to speak.

  48. Boambee John
    #2857055, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:29 am

    “at the end of”

  49. Top Ender
    #2857056, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:32 am

    PVO thinks it’s wrong…

    Congratulations to Qantas for not following the virtue signalling lead of Virgin Australia by putting in place a populist and selective policy “honouring” military veterans.

    Of course our veterans must be honoured, as they are on Anzac Day and via a host of other means. But boarding flights first with a salute thanking them for their service? What rubbish.

    It’s a classic reactive decision in the wake of the Invictus games in the month of November. And let’s be clear, most veterans would be embarrassed by the Virgin offering. That’s been the dominant reaction so far.

    Why single out veterans? What about emergency personnel: police, firefighters and paramedics? What about nurses, aid workers and social workers, especially in remote Indigenous communities?

    Indeed what about anyone who receives an Order of Australia for that matter? Especially for community service.

    That the armed forces is separated from this pack makes sense if only front line personnel are being honoured, given the extreme harms-way they put themselves in for the nation. But the honour includes all veterans, and excludes so many professions which do so much for this country.

    So a cook in the army gets honoured by a police officer in the line of fire doesn’t?

    While I’ve seen the Virgin plan likened to what happens in the USA, that is false equivalence. Individuals aren’t honoured in the US the way they will be by Virgin here in Australia, partly because airline authorities see such a move as a potential security risk.

    And of course our ex-marketing PM Scott Morrison was right there alongside the Virgin CEO applauding the announcement — populist as ever. Reactive as ever. Not thinking through the inconsistency and selective nature of the announcement.

    A member of my family on my mothers side has fought in every war the US has been involved in dating right back to the war of independence in 1776. I could hardly have more respect for what service men and women do. But the Virgin plan isn’t about that. It’s a cheap marketing ploy to take advantage of these good men and women.

    While the government might be too populist to see the virtue signalling depths of the announcement at least the national carrier saw through it. Bravo.

    Peter van Onselen is a professor of politics at the University of Western Australia and Griffith University.

    Link

  50. Old School Conservative
    #2857059, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:38 am

    A member of my family on my mothers side has fought in every war the US has been involved in dating right back to the war of independence in 1776.

    Wow. That person must be very old.

  51. Snoopy
    #2857060, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Wow. That person must be very old.

    And lucky.

  52. Confused Old Misfit
    #2857061, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

    The virtue signalling van Onselen managing, in the penultimate paragraph, to make the story about him.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857062, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Martin
    28 minutes ago
    Peter, I must have missed the article you wrote that took issue with those pointless, virtue-signalling acknowledgements of the original owners and their ancestors “I pay my respects to the elders” etc etc, which precede just about every meeting these days. I take they hold these at the University of Western Australia?

    Comment on the PVO article Top Ender posted. Well said, Martin.

  54. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857063, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:45 am

    So a cook in the army gets honoured by a police officer in the line of fire doesn’t?

    Army cooks should be honored – the Catering course is the hardest in the Army. No – one has ever passed it.

  55. .
    #2857064, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:46 am

    So a cook in the army gets honoured by a police officer in the line of fire doesn’t?

    It’s as if he wrote the article for CatallaxyFiles.

  56. calli
    #2857066, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:49 am

    A member of my family on my mothers side has fought in every war the US has been involved in dating right back to the war of independence in 1776.

    Related to Lieutenant Dan?

  57. John Constantine
    #2857067, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Privilege.

    Apparently when leftist wymynsys erupt into blind rage over politics, this is an example of the circumstances that male privilege has thrust wymynsys into.

    Remaining calm in the face of a pack of enraged wymynsys displaying fury is displaying male privilege, and pollutes society.

    Displays of male fury is domestic terrorism and must be crushed by the State.

    Got that sorted now, Nazis?.

  58. Snoopy
    #2857069, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:52 am

    A member of my family on my mothers side has fought in every war the US has been involved in dating right back to the war of independence in 1776.

    The odds of that being true are astronomical.

  59. Roger
    #2857070, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:53 am

    It’s a cheap marketing ploy to take advantage of these good men and women.

    Van Onselen discovers virtue signalling.

  60. thefrollickingmole
    #2857072, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Related to Lieutenant Dan?

    Thats my mothers side of the family.

    Most of the blokes knocked off in the wobblies, it killed off the great-great grandfathers nameline.

  61. Top Ender
    #2857073, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Top Ender, what are you lot up to, up there?

    Yup, you’re right Zulu, it’s all of us playing up again.

    The compulsory kerosine baths will continue until morale improves.

  62. John Constantine
    #2857075, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Just think, if just one of the enemies of America had shot a bit straighter just one time, the world could have inherited one leftist scumbag less.

  63. Winston Smith
    #2857077, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    ZK2A:

    Driving anywhere, in the Wheatbelt, even somewhere so well traveled as Great Eastern Highway to Kalgoorlie, I was always struck by the amount of fools who didn’t even take the most basic of precautions – spare fuel and water for the radiator, let alone drinking water even for children in the car…

    It’s a habit with me that I always carry food and water in the vehicle.
    Reason?
    I’ve seen many occasions when outback roads are cut by floodwater, and they have been closed to all traffic. People blame the coppers, but it’s really the road constructors – forgotten their name – Teksomething? – who are responsible. The police put up a sign and there is a huge fine for using a road closed.
    So while the road is trafficable, people get caught for days by the roadside. Often there are families with kids, and it becomes a nightmare.
    I took in a family once, their vehicle had been stuffed when a semi going past had shot a load of water into their air intake and blown the motor. They stayed with me for about a week, I think. Also went around letting people use my shower and laundry facilities.
    The lesson is that roads can be cut anywhere, and there may not be an alternative.

  64. incoherent rambler
    #2857078, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    zk2a – The probelem is that there is not a lot of sheep in in NT.

  65. H B Bear
    #2857082, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Jebus I agree with a Prof van Wrongselen column. This is quite disconcerting. It has thrown out my whole day.

    Much of this veteran’s stuff can be traced by to The Father of Middle Class Welfare who ramped up ANZAC Day. SloMo’s half billion dollar gift to the Australian War Memorial is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

  66. .
    #2857084, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Half a billion? It better be the best damn war memorial in the world.

  67. Boambee John
    #2857085, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    On veterans, listen to the tosh the MSM has been serving up for years on the departure or return of any naval vessel to the Middle East. This latest is just a logical continuation.

    However, my grandmother always hated “Now is the Hour”. Said she had stood on too many wharves between 1914 and 1918, when it was always played as tge troopships pulled away.

  68. zyconoclast
    #2857087, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    The NSW Government’s Community Language Schools Program provides funding to
    community organisations to help establish and run language schools in the local area.
    Classes run for school age children with non-English speaking backgrounds to maintain
    their heritage languages.

    Community-run language schools in across the state will share in more than $5 million in
    funding from the NSW Government.

    “Community language schools are vital for young people to maintain strong links to their
    heritage and cultural identity,”
    “I’m proud to support the tireless and dedicated work of those who support our community
    language schools.”
    Education Minister Rob Stokes said the NSW Government was dedicated to supporting
    education in all its forms.
    “We treasure and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural NSW community. This is one
    way the NSW Government can support that diversity,” Mr Stokes said.

  69. Shy Ted
    #2857088, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Territorians have seven times the national average of gonorrhea.
    A pox on those who want to clap this news.

  70. C.L.
    #2857091, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    By the time Brendan Nelson is done, there will be a monument at the War Memorial to Jacqui Lambie’s lumbago. I’ve been hammering this Shinto ancestor worship for years but the cult keeps getting more and more ridiculous. What they will end up doing is cheapening and commodifying the memory of the fallen. They will debase the coinage. A large part of the problem is the jingoistic codswallop that is ANZAC Day.

  71. zyconoclast
    #2857092, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    A leading psychiatrist faces extraordinary claims he deliberately misdiagnosed parents with mental disorders – decisions which meant their children were taken away from them.

    Dr George Hibbert faces being struck off over his conclusions that hundreds had ‘personality disorders’ after assessing them at his private family centre.

    He was paid hundreds of thousands of pounds by social services for the reports which tore children from their parents – many of them young mothers.

    He is now being investigated over shocking suggestions he distorted the assessments to fit the view of social services.

    In one case, he is alleged to have wrongly diagnosed a ‘caring’ new mother – named only as Miss A – with bipolar disorder because her local authority wanted the baby adopted.

  73. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857095, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    It’s a habit with me that I always carry food and water in the vehicle.

    Ditto – food, water, fuel, and a basic survival kit, including a space blanket and signal mirror.

  75. .
    #2857097, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    C.L.,

    So how do you feel about a 18 – 25-year-old trust fund gal with tribal tatts getting pissed on the Kokoda Trail and at Gallipoli…” the experience was so amazing and humbling…”. ???

  76. Old School Conservative
    #2857098, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Rob Stokes is aiding and abetting the further division of Australian society.

  77. John Constantine
    #2857099, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Their abc giggling gertie running the rural radio midday country hour pounces with glee upon a text message.

    The text describes a real ugly bad tempered old bull they claim to own, also claiming that it is named ‘Peter Dutton’

    Hysterical cackling from giggling wazza, who announces it must be put on his twitter account straight away.

    Just turn on for the storm weather report at 12.30 and get assaulted with this billion dollar genocidal political narrative.

    Comrades.

  79. C.L.
    #2857101, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I despise Kokoda bogan trekkers.

  80. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857102, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I despise Kokoda bogan trekkers.

    As do I, as well as the bogans who stand, wrapped in the Australian flag, at the Dawn Service.

  81. classical_hero
    #2857103, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Shy Ted, you’re terrible.

  83. Boambee John
    #2857105, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2857093, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Armed Black Panthers for Stacy Abrams

    Stacy Abrams is running on policies that include banning “assault weapons”.

    Her supporters might not have read that bit.

  84. Snoopy
    #2857106, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Another candidate for a Darwin Award.

    In his defence it’s not unreasonable to believe it would be harmless.

  86. .
    #2857108, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Whoever heard of rat lungworm before this horrible prank/dare gone wrong?

  87. I am bespoke
    #2857109, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857102, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:48 pm
    I despise Kokoda bogan trekkers.
    As do I, as well as the bogans who stand, wrapped in the Australian flag, at the Dawn Service.

    Wasn’t me I don’t own a flag. Can bogans go as long as they don’t act like bogans?

  88. Snoopy
    #2857112, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Veteran South African paceman Dale Steyn says Australia should not feel embarrassed by their batting flop in Sunday’s ODI clash in Perth.

    “There’s no shame in getting flogged by a much better team”, he said.

  89. Winston Smith
    #2857113, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Zyconoclast:
    I’d like to see this probe widened – what has happened to all the children, and how the local council was involved.
    There appears to be something very odd about adoption in the UK and how it ties in with the Muslim rape epidemic. The Councils appear to be a common thread – so many of the youngsters who have fallen victim to the Muslim rape gangs have been connected with the Childrens Services people.

  91. JohnA
    #2857116, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha #2857104, posted on November 5, 2018, at 12:52 pm

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6352629/Sam-Ballard-dies-eight-years-swallowing-slug.html

    Another candidate for a Darwin Award.

    Horace Rumpole would vote for it in a heartbeat! 🙂

  92. .
    #2857117, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I’m sorry but the idea that heading into the desert with inadequate supplies and emergency comms. is as lethally as dumb as eating a slug, as humans probably did before agriculture (and the French more or less do to this day), is rather strange.

  93. mh
    #2857119, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Pop Star Rihanna Endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida Gubernatorial Race (Breitbart)

    Andrew Gillum is a Democrat backed by George Soros.

    Rhianna is the pop star who fleeced Aussie taxpayers of $90 million with a tweet, thanks to Turdbull and Bitchop.

  94. thefrollickingmole
    #2857120, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I subsribe to a very leftist mob of woke newsletters.

    But this one is so woke it can smell time passing and is wokemortal..

    Sapiosexualism is the new dating trend that won’t go away

    Shot: If you have gone on any internet dating app lately you’ve probably noticed the term “sapiosexual” in people’s profile. Most people use this to mean they are highly attracted/turned on by intelligence.

    Countershot: The argument goes that sapiosexualism is a form of ableism because you are judging people with different mental abilities as being less valid and ignoring the neurodiversity of differently abled people.

    Muddle through: In the end, we are left with a compromise between those who feel sapiosexualism is a natural extension of their sexual identity and those who feel it is pretentious, elitist, and ableist. We can appeal to evolution to both explain why sapiosexualism makes sense to people and why it is myopic in its understanding of what types of intelligence are attractive in romantic partners.

    Nobody should feel guilty for being attracted to people with big brains. But at the same time we shouldn’t limit our understanding of “big brain” to only those good at taking IQ tests. There is so much more to the human mind and what it means to have an expansive, interesting mind.

    So in the end they defend their “discrimination” by saying Johnny glue eater may just be “differently highly intelligented” or something.

  95. Old School Conservative
    #2857121, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    so many of the youngsters who have fallen victim to the Muslim rape gangs have been connected with the Childrens Services people.

    Get with the meme Winston.
    The grooming and rapes were caused by the perps working in a “nighttime economy”.

  97. Hay Stockard
    #2857124, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Whoops. I’m not that fussed about bogans at Kokoda or Gallipoli. What concerns me more are the ones that have stuffed up every 2up game in the City and Eastern Suburbs.
    I tend not to be in any other locality. Particularly on Anzac Day.

  98. Rebel with cause
    #2857125, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I’m happy to show respect to actual veterans that fought in actual wars. Not so much a pencil pusher that visited Afghanistan and then copped out with PTSD to compete at the Invictus games.

  99. Hay Stockard
    #2857127, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    And the loons that thank you for your service. They can jog on. Got wished a happy Anzac Day once. It wasn’t. Had to listen to Malcontent twice. Confirmed he was a goose. At least from then until now he has been far toobusy to get selfies with my modest self.

  100. Tel
    #2857128, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Dr George Hibbert faces being struck off over his conclusions that hundreds had ‘personality disorders’ after assessing them at his private family centre.

    He was paid hundreds of thousands of pounds by social services for the reports which tore children from their parents – many of them young mothers.

    You would have to be mad to think that government doesn’t know what’s good for you.

    http://wbde.org/documents/My_name_is_Qu%27ach_Nhung_HealthQuest_ruined_my_life_here_in_Australia.php

  101. Hay Stockard
    #2857129, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Rebel,
    What about hurting your knee while a Navy recreuit and not completing training thusly suffering PTSD allowing you to compete in the Invictus Games?
    I,was going to get behind them until I did due diligence. Farcical farce.

  102. Rebel with cause
    #2857132, posted on November 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Hay – yes I lost interest too when I found out how low the hurdle for injury and service is. Seriously it is just encouraging able bodied vets to report PTSD when you dangle out carrots like this.

  103. Hay Stockard
    #2857133, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Well it is a bit of a closed shop as far as competitors are concerned. And the events the,selves are rather ordinary.

  104. stackja
    #2857134, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Mark Taylor quits CA board.

  105. candy
    #2857138, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    PvO talks common sense on the Virgin ADF issue. Good for him on this one.

  106. wivenhoe
    #2857139, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Mark Taylor quits CA board.

    So, is that good, or bad. I do not follow the cricket, even though my young cousin played for Australia.

  107. H B Bear
    #2857140, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I must say I am enjoying watching Cricket Australia explode. The Australian cricket team has been the least likable national sporting team for decades, full of overpaid bogans, poncing nancy boys and other assorted wankers. A bunch of flat track bullies, cheering wildly after a meaningless victory against Bangladesh yet routinely being unable to bat out a day when the heat is on and collapsing like a bunch of schoolboys if the ball does anything at all.

    This could be the most enjoyable summer of cricket for years. Shame Today Tonight hasn’t tracked down James Sutherland and given him the shonky washing machine repairman treatment he so richly deserves.

  108. Winston Smith
    #2857143, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Talking about idiocy, I just watched a stack of “Worst Car Drivers in Russia.” Yes, I’m the idiot for spending time watching idiots, but I saw something that is rarely seen these days.
    Hubcaps.
    Does Death Giraffes Model A have hubcaps?

  109. stackja
    #2857144, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    wivenhoe – CA Board wanted win by any means. Only players banned. Now others taking responsibility.

  110. thefrollickingmole
    #2857145, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    “”Off, “sod”, “”Frightbat”, “Rancid”, some reassembly required.

    Brought to you by their ABC.

    Why this Turkish-Australian teacher and poet thinks we need an extra minute’s silence

    What is the opinion of one menopausal moonbat national news? Because it happens to suit the usual ABC agendas?

    Schoolkid to schoolteacher
    The Turkish-Australian teenager was unable to voice her request — in those days her English wasn’t good enough to express what she felt.

    But she imagined that when she grew up, she’d be a teacher, and her students would stand in silence for two minutes.

    Today, she has achieved both aims.
    “I haven’t been able to do it at every school because of protocol and politics, but I have done it — yes!” she says.

    Students at her current school aren’t standing for the extra minute, but at other schools she’s taught, they have — with the support of the principal.

  111. wivenhoe
    #2857146, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Does Death Giraffes Model A have hubcaps?

    Lol, now that is funny.

  113. areff
    #2857149, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    This could be the most enjoyable summer of cricket for years.

    Adding to the fun and in light of Ross Cameron’s sacking, the huge bath Foxtel is going to take as its humungous investment in pay-to-see cricket is spurned by viewers who won’t pay to see it.

  114. Hay Stockard
    #2857150, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    The frolicking,ole,
    I bet your post is more poetic than anything that iconoclastic thing has ever strung together.

  115. H B Bear
    #2857151, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Anyone who thinks one day cricket is a pay-to-view event is a complete mug.

  116. Winston Smith
    #2857152, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Wivenhoe:
    I protest!
    It’s a serious question!
    He can put whaleskin hubcaps on the epitome of US engineering.
    It’d look coool.

  117. Hay Stockard
    #2857153, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Mole I meant. Apologies for fat thumbs and neglecting to proof read.

  118. Snoopy
    #2857154, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Why this Turkish-Australian teacher and poet thinks we need an extra minute’s silence

    If that bint really wanted to honour Ataturk’s boys she would ditch the hijab. But, no. She’s about putting shit on Australia.

  119. Hay Stockard
    #2857155, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    And can youse do a bit less of the “bogans”please.

  121. Snoopy
    #2857157, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I must say I am enjoying watching Cricket Australia explode. The Australian cricket team has been the least likable national sporting team for decades, full of overpaid bogans, poncing nancy boys and other assorted wankers. A bunch of flat track bullies, cheering wildly after a meaningless victory against Bangladesh yet routinely being unable to bat out a day when the heat is on and collapsing like a bunch of schoolboys if the ball does anything at all.

    My thoughts exactly. Steve Waugh has a lot to answer for and he can pink it as much as he likes. His legacy is shit.

  122. Top Ender
    #2857161, posted on November 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his “best mate” following an alleged assault on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday morning.

    Mathew Flame, 20, is accused of killing 26-year-old Liam Anderson — the son of rocker Gary “Angry” Anderson — following what was reportedly a frenzied assault in Queenscliff.

    Police said yesterday Mr Flame — one of Mr Anderson’s best friends — was still attacking Liam when police arrived.

    Liam was unconscious when police arrived, and officers say the attack was so savage the injuries left Liam unrecognisable.

    They said “significant force” and a large number of police officers were needed to arrest Mr Flame.

    Oz

  123. stackja
    #2857166, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    TE – A substance involved?

  124. wivenhoe
    #2857168, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Wivenhoe:
    I protest!
    It’s a serious question!
    He can put whaleskin hubcaps on the epitome of US engineering.
    It’d look coool.

    Would look better with Betty Boop hubcaps printed on hot pink mink skin.

  125. Hay Stockard
    #2857170, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    How is our Women’s Cricket team going?

  126. Atoms for Peace
    #2857172, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Is the extra minute for the Armenians ?

  127. Tom
    #2857173, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Anyone who thinks one day cricket is a pay-to-view event is a complete mug.

    Quite so, Humphrey. Cricket Australia’s new TV rights deal not only sold out cricket fans, it’s also a giant miscalculation:

    Cricket Australia’s $1.2 billion move to Foxtel has, much like the Australian team’s performance against South Africa, debuted with a whimper.

    Sunday’s coverage of the first One Day International (ODI) in Perth between Australia and South Africa on Foxtel’s new Fox Cricket channel attracted an average audience of just 205,000 viewers across the five major cities.

    To put that in perspective, Foxtel scored higher ratings in recent weeks with its coverage of Gold Coast Supercars (212,000 viewers) and an NRL test between Australia and Tonga (231,000 viewers).

    The figures represent an almost fourfold drop when contrasted with last season’s ODI in Perth between Australia and England on Nine – the fifth game in a series England had wrapped up early – which attracted an average audience of 956,000 viewers for the free-to-air network.

    For a further comparison, the last time South Africa toured Australia for an ODI was in November 2014, with the opening game, at the time also played in Perth, attracting just over one million viewers for Nine.

  129. C.L.
    #2857179, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Gay panic?

    Mathew Flame, 20, from Narraweena, is accused of bashing Liam Anderson, 26, to death at Pavilion Park in Queenscliff, north Sydney, early on Sunday morning…

    The ABC understands the men had returned to the northern beaches from a party in the city before they started fighting…

    Mr Flame featured in Mr Anderson’s social media posts, including in September at the Defqon.1 music festival.

    At the time, Mr Anderson described Mr Flame in his captions as being his “homie” and wrote “love ya mate”.

    “You guys are obsessed (with) each other”, another friend replied.

    Mr Anderson wrote back: “Yeah pretty much”.

  130. Death Giraffe
    #2857181, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    of course model As have hubcaps.
    how do you not know that?

  131. Infidel Tiger
    #2857184, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    How is our Women’s Cricket team going?

    Beaten comprehensively by South Africa yesterday.

  132. H B Bear
    #2857185, posted on November 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Tom, add to that a crowd of just over 24,000 at the new stadium in Perth (which still has novelty value in itself) for the first day of “meaningful” cricket of summer and there will be a sense of panic at CA already. Without big FTA numbers you can expect all the sponsorship contracts to come under downward pressure too. Foxtel won’t be picking up that slack.

