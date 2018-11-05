Liberty Quote
The supply of government exceeds the demand.— Lewis H. Lapham II
-
Monday Forum: November 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Am I first?
No, I am.
Ok, I concede. Well done.
2nd!!
Early start today.
Hello
Top 10 and out of bed.
Anyone notice that Clive Palmer has eased up on his advertising lately? He was starting to seriously spam the You Tubes.
Made it!
Paywallian censorship.
This was published:
This rejected
Top ten.
First XV
Arky:
I saw the video, and the footwear that your apprentice is wearing.
There are several questions that need answering:
1. The footwear does not appear to be OH&S compatible.
2. What is the apprentice wage remuneration and does the apprentice get paid leave to attend TAFE education?
3. Have you been given permission to employ a person under the age of 16 – we are not going to imply the apprentices age or gender – that would be wrong. And bad.
4. When did your apprentices workplace last have an OH&S Inspection?
It would be much easier for you to present at your local Police Station to answer these allegations. Bring your Lawyer.
Would HC have ruled male biased jury?
Well, that was interesting.
Very heavy rain and fierce crosswind at New Orleans airport had the pilot abort the landing – gear down, roofs in sight, flaps a-flappin’. Then a mighty rev and up we went again for another go. Nice to be on terra firma.
Until the hotel desk discovered the agent had booked us in for 2019. Grrrr. Fortunately there was room at the inn. I’m now awaiting the Beloved’s return. He is hunting and gathering a refreshing and steadying beveridge.
The French Quarter has lost its charm in the rain. Hopefully it will regain it tomorrow.
Beverage.
Hard liquor hopefully. 🍸
I wonder what proportion of them identified as another gender?
The last to fall-
By the end of October 1918, the First World War was over for most Australians. Sadly, for those few still fighting, the war’s final days could still prove deadly.
Winston at 10.39
You’re in fine form this morning. 😂
Has Arky failed to provide a safe workplace again? I understand he has underage workers too and pays them with unicorn stickers and glitter pens.
Shame.
Meatless Monday…
“The Era Where Jokes Have Come to Die”
Moral unctuousness sounds just like the sort of dressing you’d want to put on your kale and broccoli salad if you were a vegan activist.
DELINGPOLE: No, Vegetarianism Won’t Save the World from ‘Climate Change’
Maybe de Boor should hold her breath instead, to stop breathing out ebil CO2.
..
It isn’t a workplace.
It’s a magical garden with rainbow unicorns and fwuffy bunny rabbits.
https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/1058980716887699456
Shut Up Michael Moore
The jury in a sex assault case has been discharged before even being sworn in because all 12 members were men and the judge did not believe they were representative of the community.
You can see where this is going.
It’s the same illogical thinking that says Parliament must be made up of 52% women because that reflects the community.
Ok.
So therefore, given 15% of the population (2017 figures) is aged 65 or over, then 15% of the seats in Parliament should be reserved for such people.
And so on.
You’d think a judge would see the failure in logical thinking.
Legend was on Fox last night.
A solid movie with Tom Hardy playing both roles.
I started reading the book it was based on, but I found it hard going.
I plan to complete it over the Christmas break.
https://www.amazon.com/Profession-Violence-Rise-Fall-Twins/dp/0006383718
Therefore, other judges will be allowed to throw out juries who do not have L, G, B, T, I, over 60’s, under 30’s, retirees, billionaires, beach bums, aboriginals, New Australians……etc etc.
The list of different identities is endless and the judge’s decision is discriminatory and illogical.
And stupid.
Oh God. More apeing of Americans.
Real ex-servicemen don’t want that sort of attention.
Bill Burr has ridiculed this concept brilliantly:
Most juries are made up of moochers who can happily hang around for days.
Retired, unemployed, public servants etc.
Any kind of productive businessperson cannot afford to do this and will get a dispensation.
So no businessman or woman on trial will ever be tried by a jury of their peers.
The moderation on this forum is completely out of control. A cut & paste headline from News.com goes into moderation!
Bolt was never this bad!
Top Ender, what are you lot up to, up there?
Lets try this!
FORMER Australian cricket captain roasts Red Bandana Man on live TV.
Misfit, check the address. It may have a trigger-woid.
Bandanaman
So, it appears that the names of either the FORMER Australian cricket captain or the Red Bandana Man trigger the mod bot.
No, that’s okay.
For now.
Good Moaning
It isn’t a workplace.
It’s a magical garden with rainbow unicorns and fwuffy bunny rabbits.
Is that like that big water filled concrete thing in the back yard is not a pool, it is an ornamental duck pond?
The dismissal of an all-male jury in a child sexual abuse case could only benefit the accused.
The suggestion that men would favour the accused is disgraceful.
A bird. What a surprise.
Red Bandana Poseur?
Zulu at 1117
Well, it’s like this. When a man and a woman lust for each other, and each has previously lusted for many others, then there is a fair chance that their mutual lustfulness will soon turn to pustfulness.
Or as the RMO would tell you, “Flies cause disease. Keep your’s buttoned up.”
“That’s dangerous, because that undermines their confidence in the justice system. That’s our concern. It’s an attack effectively upon the rule of law.”
Absolute tosh.
The freedom to criticise the administration of law is in fact a principle of the rule of law, which of necessity includes free speech.
If the criticism is uniformed, it should be easy for the learned judge to offer a rebuttal.
What is he complaining about, then?
Free speech! It’s a dangerous thing!!
COM at 1121
It is the group of four letters in the middle of the former captain’s name. A cardinal error, so to speak.
Ian Cha P.E.L.L.
“at the end of”
PVO thinks it’s wrong…
Congratulations to Qantas for not following the virtue signalling lead of Virgin Australia by putting in place a populist and selective policy “honouring” military veterans.
Of course our veterans must be honoured, as they are on Anzac Day and via a host of other means. But boarding flights first with a salute thanking them for their service? What rubbish.
It’s a classic reactive decision in the wake of the Invictus games in the month of November. And let’s be clear, most veterans would be embarrassed by the Virgin offering. That’s been the dominant reaction so far.
Why single out veterans? What about emergency personnel: police, firefighters and paramedics? What about nurses, aid workers and social workers, especially in remote Indigenous communities?
Indeed what about anyone who receives an Order of Australia for that matter? Especially for community service.
That the armed forces is separated from this pack makes sense if only front line personnel are being honoured, given the extreme harms-way they put themselves in for the nation. But the honour includes all veterans, and excludes so many professions which do so much for this country.
So a cook in the army gets honoured by a police officer in the line of fire doesn’t?
While I’ve seen the Virgin plan likened to what happens in the USA, that is false equivalence. Individuals aren’t honoured in the US the way they will be by Virgin here in Australia, partly because airline authorities see such a move as a potential security risk.
And of course our ex-marketing PM Scott Morrison was right there alongside the Virgin CEO applauding the announcement — populist as ever. Reactive as ever. Not thinking through the inconsistency and selective nature of the announcement.
A member of my family on my mothers side has fought in every war the US has been involved in dating right back to the war of independence in 1776. I could hardly have more respect for what service men and women do. But the Virgin plan isn’t about that. It’s a cheap marketing ploy to take advantage of these good men and women.
While the government might be too populist to see the virtue signalling depths of the announcement at least the national carrier saw through it. Bravo.
Peter van Onselen is a professor of politics at the University of Western Australia and Griffith University.
Link
Wow. That person must be very old.
And lucky.
The virtue signalling van Onselen managing, in the penultimate paragraph, to make the story about him.
Comment on the PVO article Top Ender posted. Well said, Martin.
Army cooks should be honored – the Catering course is the hardest in the Army. No – one has ever passed it.
It’s as if he wrote the article for CatallaxyFiles.
Related to Lieutenant Dan?
Privilege.
Apparently when leftist wymynsys erupt into blind rage over politics, this is an example of the circumstances that male privilege has thrust wymynsys into.
Remaining calm in the face of a pack of enraged wymynsys displaying fury is displaying male privilege, and pollutes society.
Displays of male fury is domestic terrorism and must be crushed by the State.
Got that sorted now, Nazis?.
The odds of that being true are astronomical.
It’s a cheap marketing ploy to take advantage of these good men and women.
Van Onselen discovers virtue signalling.
Related to Lieutenant Dan?
Thats my mothers side of the family.
Most of the blokes knocked off in the wobblies, it killed off the great-great grandfathers nameline.
Top Ender, what are you lot up to, up there?
Yup, you’re right Zulu, it’s all of us playing up again.
The compulsory kerosine baths will continue until morale improves.
Just think, if just one of the enemies of America had shot a bit straighter just one time, the world could have inherited one leftist scumbag less.
ZK2A:
It’s a habit with me that I always carry food and water in the vehicle.
Reason?
I’ve seen many occasions when outback roads are cut by floodwater, and they have been closed to all traffic. People blame the coppers, but it’s really the road constructors – forgotten their name – Teksomething? – who are responsible. The police put up a sign and there is a huge fine for using a road closed.
So while the road is trafficable, people get caught for days by the roadside. Often there are families with kids, and it becomes a nightmare.
I took in a family once, their vehicle had been stuffed when a semi going past had shot a load of water into their air intake and blown the motor. They stayed with me for about a week, I think. Also went around letting people use my shower and laundry facilities.
The lesson is that roads can be cut anywhere, and there may not be an alternative.
zk2a – The probelem is that there is not a lot of sheep in in NT.
Jebus I agree with a Prof van Wrongselen column. This is quite disconcerting. It has thrown out my whole day.
Much of this veteran’s stuff can be traced by to The Father of Middle Class Welfare who ramped up ANZAC Day. SloMo’s half billion dollar gift to the Australian War Memorial is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Half a billion? It better be the best damn war memorial in the world.
On veterans, listen to the tosh the MSM has been serving up for years on the departure or return of any naval vessel to the Middle East. This latest is just a logical continuation.
However, my grandmother always hated “Now is the Hour”. Said she had stood on too many wharves between 1914 and 1918, when it was always played as tge troopships pulled away.
The NSW Government’s Community Language Schools Program provides funding to
community organisations to help establish and run language schools in the local area.
Classes run for school age children with non-English speaking backgrounds to maintain
their heritage languages.
Community-run language schools in across the state will share in more than $5 million in
funding from the NSW Government.
“Community language schools are vital for young people to maintain strong links to their
heritage and cultural identity,”
“I’m proud to support the tireless and dedicated work of those who support our community
language schools.”
Education Minister Rob Stokes said the NSW Government was dedicated to supporting
education in all its forms.
“We treasure and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural NSW community. This is one
way the NSW Government can support that diversity,” Mr Stokes said.
Territorians have seven times the national average of gonorrhea.
A pox on those who want to clap this news.
By the time Brendan Nelson is done, there will be a monument at the War Memorial to Jacqui Lambie’s lumbago. I’ve been hammering this Shinto ancestor worship for years but the cult keeps getting more and more ridiculous. What they will end up doing is cheapening and commodifying the memory of the fallen. They will debase the coinage. A large part of the problem is the jingoistic codswallop that is ANZAC Day.
A leading psychiatrist faces extraordinary claims he deliberately misdiagnosed parents with mental disorders – decisions which meant their children were taken away from them.
Dr George Hibbert faces being struck off over his conclusions that hundreds had ‘personality disorders’ after assessing them at his private family centre.
He was paid hundreds of thousands of pounds by social services for the reports which tore children from their parents – many of them young mothers.
He is now being investigated over shocking suggestions he distorted the assessments to fit the view of social services.
In one case, he is alleged to have wrongly diagnosed a ‘caring’ new mother – named only as Miss A – with bipolar disorder because her local authority wanted the baby adopted.
Armed Black Panthers for Stacy Abrams
Ditto – food, water, fuel, and a basic survival kit, including a space blanket and signal mirror.
Police should treat female offenders differently because they are usually much less dangerous than male suspects and their crimes are linked to poverty or mental health problems, a report recommends.
C.L.,
So how do you feel about a 18 – 25-year-old trust fund gal with tribal tatts getting pissed on the Kokoda Trail and at Gallipoli…” the experience was so amazing and humbling…”. ???
Rob Stokes is aiding and abetting the further division of Australian society.
Their abc giggling gertie running the rural radio midday country hour pounces with glee upon a text message.
The text describes a real ugly bad tempered old bull they claim to own, also claiming that it is named ‘Peter Dutton’
Hysterical cackling from giggling wazza, who announces it must be put on his twitter account straight away.
Just turn on for the storm weather report at 12.30 and get assaulted with this billion dollar genocidal political narrative.
Comrades.
ABC White House Reporter Claims Alec Baldwin Said He Hoped She ‘Choked to Death’
Not our ABC, unfortunately.
I despise Kokoda bogan trekkers.
As do I, as well as the bogans who stand, wrapped in the Australian flag, at the Dawn Service.
Shy Ted, you’re terrible.
Another candidate for a Darwin Award.
zyconoclast
#2857093, posted on November 5, 2018 at 12:27 pm
Armed Black Panthers for Stacy Abrams
Stacy Abrams is running on policies that include banning “assault weapons”.
Her supporters might not have read that bit.
In his defence it’s not unreasonable to believe it would be harmless.
Stormy Daniels calls them Thunder and Lightning.
Zoe Daniels giving instructions for hers.
Whoever heard of rat lungworm before this horrible prank/dare gone wrong?
Wasn’t me I don’t own a flag. Can bogans go as long as they don’t act like bogans?
“There’s no shame in getting flogged by a much better team”, he said.
Zyconoclast:
I’d like to see this probe widened – what has happened to all the children, and how the local council was involved.
There appears to be something very odd about adoption in the UK and how it ties in with the Muslim rape epidemic. The Councils appear to be a common thread – so many of the youngsters who have fallen victim to the Muslim rape gangs have been connected with the Childrens Services people.
Zyconoclast:
Beware the idiocy.
Sometimes it can backfire.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha #2857104, posted on November 5, 2018, at 12:52 pm
Horace Rumpole would vote for it in a heartbeat! 🙂
I’m sorry but the idea that heading into the desert with inadequate supplies and emergency comms. is as lethally as dumb as eating a slug, as humans probably did before agriculture (and the French more or less do to this day), is rather strange.
Pop Star Rihanna Endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida Gubernatorial Race (Breitbart)
Andrew Gillum is a Democrat backed by George Soros.
Rhianna is the pop star who fleeced Aussie taxpayers of $90 million with a tweet, thanks to Turdbull and Bitchop.
I subsribe to a very leftist mob of woke newsletters.
But this one is so woke it can smell time passing and is wokemortal..
Sapiosexualism is the new dating trend that won’t go away
Shot: If you have gone on any internet dating app lately you’ve probably noticed the term “sapiosexual” in people’s profile. Most people use this to mean they are highly attracted/turned on by intelligence.
Countershot: The argument goes that sapiosexualism is a form of ableism because you are judging people with different mental abilities as being less valid and ignoring the neurodiversity of differently abled people.
Muddle through: In the end, we are left with a compromise between those who feel sapiosexualism is a natural extension of their sexual identity and those who feel it is pretentious, elitist, and ableist. We can appeal to evolution to both explain why sapiosexualism makes sense to people and why it is myopic in its understanding of what types of intelligence are attractive in romantic partners.
Nobody should feel guilty for being attracted to people with big brains. But at the same time we shouldn’t limit our understanding of “big brain” to only those good at taking IQ tests. There is so much more to the human mind and what it means to have an expansive, interesting mind.
So in the end they defend their “discrimination” by saying Johnny glue eater may just be “differently highly intelligented” or something.
Get with the meme Winston.
The grooming and rapes were caused by the perps working in a “nighttime economy”.
Imd
Whoops. I’m not that fussed about bogans at Kokoda or Gallipoli. What concerns me more are the ones that have stuffed up every 2up game in the City and Eastern Suburbs.
I tend not to be in any other locality. Particularly on Anzac Day.
I’m happy to show respect to actual veterans that fought in actual wars. Not so much a pencil pusher that visited Afghanistan and then copped out with PTSD to compete at the Invictus games.
And the loons that thank you for your service. They can jog on. Got wished a happy Anzac Day once. It wasn’t. Had to listen to Malcontent twice. Confirmed he was a goose. At least from then until now he has been far toobusy to get selfies with my modest self.
You would have to be mad to think that government doesn’t know what’s good for you.
http://wbde.org/documents/My_name_is_Qu%27ach_Nhung_HealthQuest_ruined_my_life_here_in_Australia.php
Rebel,
What about hurting your knee while a Navy recreuit and not completing training thusly suffering PTSD allowing you to compete in the Invictus Games?
I,was going to get behind them until I did due diligence. Farcical farce.
Hay – yes I lost interest too when I found out how low the hurdle for injury and service is. Seriously it is just encouraging able bodied vets to report PTSD when you dangle out carrots like this.
Well it is a bit of a closed shop as far as competitors are concerned. And the events the,selves are rather ordinary.
Mark Taylor quits CA board.
PvO talks common sense on the Virgin ADF issue. Good for him on this one.
Mark Taylor quits CA board.
So, is that good, or bad. I do not follow the cricket, even though my young cousin played for Australia.
I must say I am enjoying watching Cricket Australia explode. The Australian cricket team has been the least likable national sporting team for decades, full of overpaid bogans, poncing nancy boys and other assorted wankers. A bunch of flat track bullies, cheering wildly after a meaningless victory against Bangladesh yet routinely being unable to bat out a day when the heat is on and collapsing like a bunch of schoolboys if the ball does anything at all.
This could be the most enjoyable summer of cricket for years. Shame Today Tonight hasn’t tracked down James Sutherland and given him the shonky washing machine repairman treatment he so richly deserves.
Talking about idiocy, I just watched a stack of “Worst Car Drivers in Russia.” Yes, I’m the idiot for spending time watching idiots, but I saw something that is rarely seen these days.
Hubcaps.
Does Death Giraffes Model A have hubcaps?
wivenhoe – CA Board wanted win by any means. Only players banned. Now others taking responsibility.
“”Off, “sod”, “”Frightbat”, “Rancid”, some reassembly required.
Brought to you by their ABC.
Why this Turkish-Australian teacher and poet thinks we need an extra minute’s silence
What is the opinion of one menopausal moonbat national news? Because it happens to suit the usual ABC agendas?
Schoolkid to schoolteacher
The Turkish-Australian teenager was unable to voice her request — in those days her English wasn’t good enough to express what she felt.
But she imagined that when she grew up, she’d be a teacher, and her students would stand in silence for two minutes.
Today, she has achieved both aims.
“I haven’t been able to do it at every school because of protocol and politics, but I have done it — yes!” she says.
Students at her current school aren’t standing for the extra minute, but at other schools she’s taught, they have — with the support of the principal.
Does Death Giraffes Model A have hubcaps?
Lol, now that is funny.
Thanks, stackja.
This could be the most enjoyable summer of cricket for years.
Adding to the fun and in light of Ross Cameron’s sacking, the huge bath Foxtel is going to take as its humungous investment in pay-to-see cricket is spurned by viewers who won’t pay to see it.
The frolicking,ole,
I bet your post is more poetic than anything that iconoclastic thing has ever strung together.
Anyone who thinks one day cricket is a pay-to-view event is a complete mug.
Wivenhoe:
I protest!
It’s a serious question!
He can put whaleskin hubcaps on the epitome of US engineering.
It’d look coool.
Mole I meant. Apologies for fat thumbs and neglecting to proof read.
If that bint really wanted to honour Ataturk’s boys she would ditch the hijab. But, no. She’s about putting shit on Australia.
And can youse do a bit less of the “bogans”please.
HBB – 1970 Ashes?
My thoughts exactly. Steve Waugh has a lot to answer for and he can pink it as much as he likes. His legacy is shit.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his “best mate” following an alleged assault on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday morning.
Mathew Flame, 20, is accused of killing 26-year-old Liam Anderson — the son of rocker Gary “Angry” Anderson — following what was reportedly a frenzied assault in Queenscliff.
Police said yesterday Mr Flame — one of Mr Anderson’s best friends — was still attacking Liam when police arrived.
Liam was unconscious when police arrived, and officers say the attack was so savage the injuries left Liam unrecognisable.
They said “significant force” and a large number of police officers were needed to arrest Mr Flame.
Oz
TE – A substance involved?
Wivenhoe:
I protest!
It’s a serious question!
He can put whaleskin hubcaps on the epitome of US engineering.
It’d look coool.
Would look better with Betty Boop hubcaps printed on hot pink mink skin.
How is our Women’s Cricket team going?
Is the extra minute for the Armenians ?
Quite so, Humphrey. Cricket Australia’s new TV rights deal not only sold out cricket fans, it’s also a giant miscalculation:
Aust v Tonga. LOL
Gay panic?
of course model As have hubcaps.
how do you not know that?
Beaten comprehensively by South Africa yesterday.
Tom, add to that a crowd of just over 24,000 at the new stadium in Perth (which still has novelty value in itself) for the first day of “meaningful” cricket of summer and there will be a sense of panic at CA already. Without big FTA numbers you can expect all the sponsorship contracts to come under downward pressure too. Foxtel won’t be picking up that slack.