-
-
Q&A Forum: November 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
24, please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
The Panel
Angela Nagle – Insane Leftard
Nikki Goldstein – Complete Loon
Chuck Klosterman – Left Shill
Betty Grumble – Howler Monkey & HARPY HARPY
Toby Walsh – AI Geek
#2857373, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
15 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
Rob K 15
May I have 19 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
Rob K 15
Vic in Prossy 19
Live stream – https://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda/join-the-discussion.htm
or
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
Geez, what a panel!
13 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
Rob K 15
Vic in Prossy 19
Bushkid 13
Van Fatbag is a late ring-in
It’s Harpy-fest
Some one didnt wash since Halloween
Put your brains in neutral troops, this is gonna be painful.
28 please Carpe.
1st question about sex robots
FMD
I think there are some aliens in the audience.
34 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
Rob K 15
Vic in Prossy 19
Bushkid 13
Cpt Seahawks 28
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Stackja 0
Rob K 15
Vic in Prossy 19
Bushkid 13
Cpt Seahawks 28
Hay Stockard 34
I think they might all be aliens.
These people are mentally ill
Will Walsh patch Goldstein’s bot?
Time for fatbag
God she is an odious creature
flicking the channels, there is Rick, impaled on rebar and trapped as the zombies lurch closer, there is a replay of the Aussie cricket team getting flogged by the Saffas, Gorilla Grodd thumping the Flash, Giant Cave Spider documentary.
And this billion dollar purge of their despised and pollutant anglosphere, by abc lynchmob.
Beer o’clock.
Comrades
Whale frightbat Van Badass redfaced over sexbots?
Quelle surprise.
Van fatbag game – skull a beer everytime she says patriarchy or misogyny.
Jones sez only the pe do bots are weird. Goodness .oh, its patriarchy. This is peculiar TV.
Was the Skywhale a sexbot, Van?
Van Badass would even give a sexbot an instant softon.
There is a morphing of Adam Ant and Boy George on the panel!
So many wasted words.
oops not the AI Geek
Just a creepy perv
Frightbats have sex with frightbots?
onto betty grumble – say no to drugs kids
Plastic face displays she cannot be taken seriously.
betty has hit the meth in the green room
There is Rick, loop of intestines caught on the splinters of the boards he had to smash bare handed to crawl out the shack the zombies have invaded.
Still in a better place than trapped in the Q and A studio.
Would make a sexbot’s skin crawl.
She wonders if sexbots are sustainable.
What does that even mean?
Grigs is on the next level with a skinbot.
Why are they obsessed with having sex with a blow up doll?
On the upside they won’t reproduce
It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again.
Male sex robot penises–vibrators teach us wymynsys don’t want the entire robot man with AI personality, just the robot dick.
They never mention that part.
onto van fatbag again
What a stuttering clusterfuck of a drooling cretin
Trapped on a desert island with Badass and a blow up doll?
Fuck, van badham doesn’t understand why incels avoid wymynsys.
Her line of moulded from life sexbots aint gonna sell.
Another unwatchable Q&A …. Carpe you are right; these people are mentally ill.
I got as far as Van Badham blaming the patriarchy …
I think a more important question is that would someone without a bag of flour at hand bonk van fatbag.
And skoll 1 beer
These people have no idea.
Creepy perv – likes talking about porn & drugs
Skoll 1 beer for that.
Sounds like Snowcone has taken The Snowcone Variety Hour into a full sideshow alley freak show.
You never go full sideshow alley Snowcone.
“ABC- a billion dollar purge of their despised Anglospere”
Very well put John Con. If we get only one take-home message from tonight’s freakfest, that’s it.
“One of these words does not belong here, la la la…”
So far they have spent 20 minutes talking about having sex with a doll
And rationalised it.
It’s official they are mentally ill.
Move towards the light, Rick.
Escape the world where Q and A exists/
How else does he get laid?
Why are these people obsessed with talking about having sex with a fucking doll?
Where’s he hiding the dwarf?
Van fatbag – are there places she can’t quite reach with a wash cloth?
I think yes.
Under the desk?
I seems the panel doesn’t know what normal people do.
Van fatbag says she is subject to extrordinary hate, unlike what she does as a foul mouthed evil HARPY HARPY
More hideous undead zombies on Q and A than the walking dead have.
Congratulations to the abc makeup team.
Gonna take a lot of scouring off that fake decaying blubber.
Fashion is a funny thing.
The large person is wearing fuchsia and green, and has a glittery little carpet python hanging from its neck.
So many things go on van bads mind.
That’s what sexbots are for?
Ok clown time – having coke fantasies
Transgresive manosphere.?
Incels?
Hate Groups and domestic terrorists holding onto hopes that the manosphere can survive the purges and reconstruction of society once the Anglosphere is replaced with the Stalinosphere.
This show is a Flagship ABC programme? They get more than $1,000,000,000 p/a and they produce this vacuous, intellectually bankrupt crap?
Yes, that’s a clown alright.
Isn’t it interesting how as soon as the ABC wants to talk bout sex, all the “unusual” entities emerge.
Karma?
The bitchin horse has just dropped Rick back in the zombie pit.
Save the last bullet Rick.
Onto the Alt-Right and TrumpSatan666
Wow, never saw that coming sarc/
Didn’t alt-right as a term get dropped by the deplorables a year or more ago? Like a lizards tail detached and wiggling running from a predator, the left are chasing the wrong thing.
Miss piggy eyeing off Kermit the frog.
Now Trump.
van fatbag doesn’t like TrumpSatan666
How surprising.
Does Snowcone have a bag of flour beside Van Fatbag?
Malcolm Turnbull must be filthy that this urgent circlejerk has bumped him to the Thursday timeslot, where he’ll compete for ratings with The Bachelorette
Alt right. Misogyny. Incel. Self identify.
No one knows. Its complicated. Fragmented unions.
Aaargh……i give up.
I seems the panel doesn’t know what normal people do.
Sounds like it RobK. These … persons, yeah, that’ll do to be going on with …. have no idea what normal is, or how much fun either.
van fatbag – USA losing jobs – Jesus what a lying bloated great yak
betty is a drug addled dribbling loon without a coherent line of thought
Flailing. Can’t wait on see these tripper’s reactions on Wednesday when Trunp gains seats.
Here is the golden bridge for Rick.
Whole herd of badhams waddling in pursuit.
Kick the drawbridge Rick, she can’t eat you then.
What the fuck is an ‘incel’?
Arrogant violence? As opposed to?
AI geek looks like he has been locked in an insane asylum.
A ‘technical error” with the video stream.
The Lord is merciful after all!
Incel ive learned is involuntary celibacy.
Do it Rick.
Involuntary celibacy is the patriarchy? That makes sense naught.
Now back to the Saffas flogging us.
You like mean a barely pubescent teenager
Social credit system is not credit rating schmuck.
creepy perv is still a creepy perv, is it just me or does anyone else think he is a serial killer in his spare time?
Can Skynet just hurry up and become self aware Now.
Ive heard more engaging dialogue after 2am at teenagers bbq.
Now they’re wondering who controls the AI sexbots.
Wussians!!!
Funny twitter – “that’s it i’m turning Amish”
You like mean a barely pubescent teenager
Who knows?
Unfunny drug clown remains unfunny, it has seriously been on the drugs in the green room
Catapillar face is now plugging her wares.
clown is insane
That is All
So many hip dudes.
next question to the clown – Kinky sex
“grief and sex and death are a way of controlling people”
Yep, she’s insane
The sex clown has a sexbot?
The word intellectual was used.
I dont know why.
Does she wrap her vibrator in tinfoil?
Weirdness is not “edgy”. It’s just plain weird.
Methinks the sex clown wants to go down on Nikki.
I’m betting Razorwire
No concept of the sanctity of marriage.
AI Geek looks very uncomfortable on this panel
Does she wrap her vibrator in tinfoil?
Can we just assume it’s a she? I thought we weren’t supposed to do that anymore.
question about keynes, we should be working 15 hours a week due to technology.
AI Geek – the 1% are getting richer?
So am i – it’s called working hard you dumb shit.
One of the audience has a hat that looks like a PLA officer. Must be getting sexbot feedback.
If there were sexbots back in the good old days, i wouldnt have had to waste those years being a lefty so i could have a crack at nutters like these.
Beer aint always your friend.
Corporations are a product of industrial revolution, construct. Chriiiist. This is bollocks.
How soon till we get a Q&A bot panel bitching about humans?
van fatbag is having a rant
or as i call it – incoherent dribble
The romans were pretty organized for a while…
Lefty rants always end in more $$$ for their favourite gripes.
i’ve got $50 that fatbag and the clown get a bag of potato flower and hook up after the show.
How soon till we get a Q&A bot panel bitching about humans?
Couldn’t’ be any worse than this lot.
NPC chat like this is close. Like AI without the I.
Van bad is empowered because she wants to be able to legislate against everything she doesn’t like.
These people have now talked for 55 minutes about having sex with a doll.
Very disturbing to see the insane talking about it.
Van Fatbag and physical “work” don’t seem to fit into the same sentence.
BHP had a wayward robot today.
Yes, they did punish it.
Now onto killer robots – who is responsible, the person or the bot.
Personally i have to wonder what Tony Abbott’s part in this is.
h/t – the junkies missus.
Sex clown does the AI geek with a strapon, “hate sex” style?
IT guy has a bit of flem. Im not surprized. 20000 iu of broad spectrum anti botics after the show i think.
A derailed robot can be art.
van fatbag still retains her podium position on the Jenny Craig Ten Most Wanted list.
Oh God – MY EYES, THEY BURN
Goodness me. Just weird.
These are very disturbed people
I think they would find it difficult to interact with regular people in a social situation
The courage of Cats watching this crap is admirable…
Over on ABC News24 there’s some timeless Zoe Daniel wrongology…
Their ABC – a pure WOFTAM…
What a relief. It’s over. That was tough going.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 3
Another Jackpot
Teh Malbot on Thursday Q&A special.
Turdbull qanda on Thursday
I’ll probably run a book on this one, not sure on what yet?
AbbottLotto as a one off springs to mind
Was all this just to make Turnbull look good?
Well, it’s nice to know one is actually pretty normal, as in not like that collection of oddities. I really don’t think I could handle being that ….. “unusual”.
Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.
Ok Troops
Thanks for your playing and insightful comment
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe. Dont know if the chaps would be a proper prize for that show. Good that it’s carried for Malz show.
Footage of Abbott666 with voiceover of “the Party who betrayed him (Trumble)”.
/Irony free zone
Even the bots would’ve boycotted that Queers&Arseholes panel.
Thanks Carpe and others for watching, so we don’t have to.
Your sacrifice, (self flagellation?) is appreciated.
I just popped in to see what the unterruption count was. Three? Three!
That’s amazing. Tony must have agreed with everything this mob said. Did he looked enthralled?