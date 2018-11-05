Q&A Forum: November 5, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
157 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 5, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857370, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2857371, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    24, please Carpe.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857373, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24

  4. stackja
    #2857378, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Panellists: Angela Nagle, Author, Kill all Normies; Nikki Goldstein, Sex educator (sex robots); Chuck Klosterman, Pop culture critic; Betty Grumble, Performer and sex clown; and Toby Walsh, Artificial Intelligence researcher.

    Surely only 0.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857379, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    The Panel

    Angela Nagle – Insane Leftard
    Nikki Goldstein – Complete Loon
    Chuck Klosterman – Left Shill
    Betty Grumble – Howler Monkey & HARPY HARPY
    Toby Walsh – AI Geek

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857380, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    #2857373, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857383, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0
    Rob K 15

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2857384, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    May I have 19 please, Carpe?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857385, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0
    Rob K 15
    Vic in Prossy 19

  12. Bushkid
    #2857389, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Geez, what a panel!

    13 please Carpe.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857392, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0
    Rob K 15
    Vic in Prossy 19
    Bushkid 13

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857393, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Van Fatbag is a late ring-in

    It’s Harpy-fest

  15. RobK
    #2857395, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Some one didnt wash since Halloween

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857396, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Put your brains in neutral troops, this is gonna be painful.

  19. RobK
    #2857399, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I think there are some aliens in the audience.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857402, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0
    Rob K 15
    Vic in Prossy 19
    Bushkid 13
    Cpt Seahawks 28

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857403, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Stackja 0
    Rob K 15
    Vic in Prossy 19
    Bushkid 13
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Hay Stockard 34

  23. RobK
    #2857404, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I think they might all be aliens.

  25. egg_
    #2857408, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Nikki Goldstein – Complete Loon

    Toby Walsh – AI Geek

    Will Walsh patch Goldstein’s bot?

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857409, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Time for fatbag

    God she is an odious creature

  27. John Constantine
    #2857410, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    flicking the channels, there is Rick, impaled on rebar and trapped as the zombies lurch closer, there is a replay of the Aussie cricket team getting flogged by the Saffas, Gorilla Grodd thumping the Flash, Giant Cave Spider documentary.

    And this billion dollar purge of their despised and pollutant anglosphere, by abc lynchmob.

    Beer o’clock.

    Comrades

  28. egg_
    #2857411, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Whale frightbat Van Badass redfaced over sexbots?
    Quelle surprise.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857412, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Van fatbag game – skull a beer everytime she says patriarchy or misogyny.

  30. RobK
    #2857413, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Jones sez only the pe do bots are weird. Goodness .oh, its patriarchy. This is peculiar TV.

  31. egg_
    #2857414, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Was the Skywhale a sexbot, Van?

  32. egg_
    #2857416, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Van Badass would even give a sexbot an instant softon.

  33. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857417, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    There is a morphing of Adam Ant and Boy George on the panel!

  37. egg_
    #2857423, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Frightbats have sex with frightbots?

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857425, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    onto betty grumble – say no to drugs kids

  39. RobK
    #2857426, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Plastic face displays she cannot be taken seriously.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857427, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    betty has hit the meth in the green room

  41. John Constantine
    #2857429, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    There is Rick, loop of intestines caught on the splinters of the boards he had to smash bare handed to crawl out the shack the zombies have invaded.

    Still in a better place than trapped in the Q and A studio.

  42. egg_
    #2857430, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Just a creepy perv

    Would make a sexbot’s skin crawl.

  43. RobK
    #2857431, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    She wonders if sexbots are sustainable.
    What does that even mean?

  44. egg_
    #2857432, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Grigs is on the next level with a skinbot.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857433, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Why are they obsessed with having sex with a blow up doll?

    On the upside they won’t reproduce

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857434, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Grigs is on the next level with a skinbot.

    It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again.

  47. John Constantine
    #2857435, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Male sex robot penises–vibrators teach us wymynsys don’t want the entire robot man with AI personality, just the robot dick.

    They never mention that part.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857436, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    onto van fatbag again

    What a stuttering clusterfuck of a drooling cretin

  49. egg_
    #2857437, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Why are they obsessed with having sex with a blow up doll?

    Trapped on a desert island with Badass and a blow up doll?

  50. John Constantine
    #2857438, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Fuck, van badham doesn’t understand why incels avoid wymynsys.

    Her line of moulded from life sexbots aint gonna sell.

  51. The BigBlueCat
    #2857439, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Another unwatchable Q&A …. Carpe you are right; these people are mentally ill.

    I got as far as Van Badham blaming the patriarchy …

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857440, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I think a more important question is that would someone without a bag of flour at hand bonk van fatbag.

    And skoll 1 beer

  53. RobK
    #2857441, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    These people have no idea.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857442, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Creepy perv – likes talking about porn & drugs

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857444, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    I got as far as Van Badham blaming the patriarchy

    Skoll 1 beer for that.

  56. H B Bear
    #2857445, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Sounds like Snowcone has taken The Snowcone Variety Hour into a full sideshow alley freak show.

    You never go full sideshow alley Snowcone.

  57. Dave in Marybrook
    #2857447, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    “ABC- a billion dollar purge of their despised Anglospere”
    Very well put John Con. If we get only one take-home message from tonight’s freakfest, that’s it.

  58. egg_
    #2857449, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    bonk van fatbag.

    “One of these words does not belong here, la la la…”

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857450, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    So far they have spent 20 minutes talking about having sex with a doll

    And rationalised it.

    It’s official they are mentally ill.

  60. John Constantine
    #2857451, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Move towards the light, Rick.

    Escape the world where Q and A exists/

  61. egg_
    #2857452, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Creepy perv – likes talking about porn & drugs

    How else does he get laid?

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857453, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Why are these people obsessed with talking about having sex with a fucking doll?

  63. egg_
    #2857454, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Sounds like Snowcone has taken The Snowcone Variety Hour into a full sideshow alley freak show.

    Where’s he hiding the dwarf?

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857455, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Van fatbag – are there places she can’t quite reach with a wash cloth?

    I think yes.

  65. egg_
    #2857456, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Where’s he hiding the dwarf?

    Under the desk?

  66. RobK
    #2857457, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I seems the panel doesn’t know what normal people do.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857459, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Van fatbag says she is subject to extrordinary hate, unlike what she does as a foul mouthed evil HARPY HARPY

  68. John Constantine
    #2857460, posted on November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    More hideous undead zombies on Q and A than the walking dead have.

    Congratulations to the abc makeup team.

    Gonna take a lot of scouring off that fake decaying blubber.

  69. Bushkid
    #2857461, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Fashion is a funny thing.

    The large person is wearing fuchsia and green, and has a glittery little carpet python hanging from its neck.

  70. RobK
    #2857463, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    So many things go on van bads mind.

  71. egg_
    #2857464, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Van fatbag – are there places she can’t quite reach with a wash cloth?

    That’s what sexbots are for?

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857466, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Ok clown time – having coke fantasies

  73. RobK
    #2857468, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Transgresive manosphere.?
    Incels?

  74. John Constantine
    #2857469, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Hate Groups and domestic terrorists holding onto hopes that the manosphere can survive the purges and reconstruction of society once the Anglosphere is replaced with the Stalinosphere.

  75. HT
    #2857470, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    This show is a Flagship ABC programme? They get more than $1,000,000,000 p/a and they produce this vacuous, intellectually bankrupt crap?

  76. Bushkid
    #2857471, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Yes, that’s a clown alright.

    Isn’t it interesting how as soon as the ABC wants to talk bout sex, all the “unusual” entities emerge.

  77. egg_
    #2857472, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Van fatbag says she is subject to extrordinary hate

    Karma?

  78. John Constantine
    #2857473, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The bitchin horse has just dropped Rick back in the zombie pit.

    Save the last bullet Rick.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857474, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Onto the Alt-Right and TrumpSatan666

    Wow, never saw that coming sarc/

  80. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857476, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Didn’t alt-right as a term get dropped by the deplorables a year or more ago? Like a lizards tail detached and wiggling running from a predator, the left are chasing the wrong thing.

  81. John Constantine
    #2857477, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Miss piggy eyeing off Kermit the frog.

    Now Trump.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857479, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    van fatbag doesn’t like TrumpSatan666

    How surprising.

  83. egg_
    #2857480, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Does Snowcone have a bag of flour beside Van Fatbag?

  84. Dave in Marybrook
    #2857481, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull must be filthy that this urgent circlejerk has bumped him to the Thursday timeslot, where he’ll compete for ratings with The Bachelorette

  85. RobK
    #2857482, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Alt right. Misogyny. Incel. Self identify.
    No one knows. Its complicated. Fragmented unions.
    Aaargh……i give up.

  86. Bushkid
    #2857483, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I seems the panel doesn’t know what normal people do.

    Sounds like it RobK. These … persons, yeah, that’ll do to be going on with …. have no idea what normal is, or how much fun either.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857484, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    van fatbag – USA losing jobs – Jesus what a lying bloated great yak

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857485, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    betty is a drug addled dribbling loon without a coherent line of thought

  89. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857486, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Flailing. Can’t wait on see these tripper’s reactions on Wednesday when Trunp gains seats.

  90. John Constantine
    #2857487, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Here is the golden bridge for Rick.

    Whole herd of badhams waddling in pursuit.

    Kick the drawbridge Rick, she can’t eat you then.

  92. RobK
    #2857489, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Arrogant violence? As opposed to?

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857490, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    AI geek looks like he has been locked in an insane asylum.

  94. Bushkid
    #2857491, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    A ‘technical error” with the video stream.

    The Lord is merciful after all!

  95. RobK
    #2857492, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Incel ive learned is involuntary celibacy.

  97. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857495, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Involuntary celibacy is the patriarchy? That makes sense naught.

  98. John Constantine
    #2857496, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Now back to the Saffas flogging us.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857497, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Incel ive learned is involuntary celibacy.

    You like mean a barely pubescent teenager

  100. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857498, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Social credit system is not credit rating schmuck.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857500, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    creepy perv is still a creepy perv, is it just me or does anyone else think he is a serial killer in his spare time?

  102. John Constantine
    #2857501, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Can Skynet just hurry up and become self aware Now.

  103. RobK
    #2857502, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Ive heard more engaging dialogue after 2am at teenagers bbq.

  104. RobK
    #2857504, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Now they’re wondering who controls the AI sexbots.

  105. egg_
    #2857505, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Now they’re wondering who controls the AI sexbots.

    Wussians!!!

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857506, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Funny twitter – “that’s it i’m turning Amish”

  107. RobK
    #2857507, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    You like mean a barely pubescent teenager


    Who knows?

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857508, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Unfunny drug clown remains unfunny, it has seriously been on the drugs in the green room

  109. RobK
    #2857509, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Catapillar face is now plugging her wares.

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857514, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    next question to the clown – Kinky sex

    “grief and sex and death are a way of controlling people”

    Yep, she’s insane

  113. egg_
    #2857515, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    The sex clown has a sexbot?

  114. RobK
    #2857516, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    The word intellectual was used.
    I dont know why.

  115. egg_
    #2857517, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    “grief and sex and death are a way of controlling people”

    Does she wrap her vibrator in tinfoil?

  116. Bushkid
    #2857519, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Weirdness is not “edgy”. It’s just plain weird.

  117. egg_
    #2857520, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Methinks the sex clown wants to go down on Nikki.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857521, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Does she wrap her vibrator in tinfoil?

    I’m betting Razorwire

  119. RobK
    #2857522, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    No concept of the sanctity of marriage.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857523, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    AI Geek looks very uncomfortable on this panel

  121. Bushkid
    #2857524, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Does she wrap her vibrator in tinfoil?

    Can we just assume it’s a she? I thought we weren’t supposed to do that anymore.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857525, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    question about keynes, we should be working 15 hours a week due to technology.

    AI Geek – the 1% are getting richer?

    So am i – it’s called working hard you dumb shit.

  123. RobK
    #2857526, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    One of the audience has a hat that looks like a PLA officer. Must be getting sexbot feedback.

  124. John Constantine
    #2857528, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    If there were sexbots back in the good old days, i wouldnt have had to waste those years being a lefty so i could have a crack at nutters like these.

    Beer aint always your friend.

  125. RobK
    #2857530, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Corporations are a product of industrial revolution, construct. Chriiiist. This is bollocks.

  126. egg_
    #2857531, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    How soon till we get a Q&A bot panel bitching about humans?

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857532, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    van fatbag is having a rant

    or as i call it – incoherent dribble

  128. RobK
    #2857533, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    The romans were pretty organized for a while…

  129. egg_
    #2857536, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Lefty rants always end in more $$$ for their favourite gripes.

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857537, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    i’ve got $50 that fatbag and the clown get a bag of potato flower and hook up after the show.

  131. Bushkid
    #2857538, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    How soon till we get a Q&A bot panel bitching about humans?

    Couldn’t’ be any worse than this lot.

  132. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857539, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    How soon till we get a Q&A bot panel bitching about humans?

    NPC chat like this is close. Like AI without the I.

  133. RobK
    #2857540, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Van bad is empowered because she wants to be able to legislate against everything she doesn’t like.

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857543, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    These people have now talked for 55 minutes about having sex with a doll.

    Very disturbing to see the insane talking about it.

  135. egg_
    #2857544, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Van Fatbag and physical “work” don’t seem to fit into the same sentence.

  136. RobK
    #2857545, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    BHP had a wayward robot today.
    Yes, they did punish it.

  137. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857548, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Now onto killer robots – who is responsible, the person or the bot.

    Personally i have to wonder what Tony Abbott’s part in this is.

    h/t – the junkies missus.

  138. egg_
    #2857549, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    i’ve got $50 that fatbag and the clown get a bag of potato flower and hook up after the show.

    Sex clown does the AI geek with a strapon, “hate sex” style?

  139. RobK
    #2857551, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    IT guy has a bit of flem. Im not surprized. 20000 iu of broad spectrum anti botics after the show i think.

  140. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857552, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    A derailed robot can be art.

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857553, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    van fatbag still retains her podium position on the Jenny Craig Ten Most Wanted list.

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857554, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Sex clown does the AI geek with a strapon, “hate sex” style?

    Oh God – MY EYES, THEY BURN

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857558, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    These are very disturbed people

    I think they would find it difficult to interact with regular people in a social situation

  145. Peter Campion
    #2857559, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    The courage of Cats watching this crap is admirable…
    Over on ABC News24 there’s some timeless Zoe Daniel wrongology…

    Their ABC – a pure WOFTAM…

  146. RobK
    #2857561, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    What a relief. It’s over. That was tough going.

  147. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857562, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 3

    Another Jackpot

  148. egg_
    #2857564, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Teh Malbot on Thursday Q&A special.

  149. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857566, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Turdbull qanda on Thursday

    I’ll probably run a book on this one, not sure on what yet?

    AbbottLotto as a one off springs to mind

  150. Cpt Seahawks
    #2857567, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Was all this just to make Turnbull look good?

  151. Bushkid
    #2857568, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Well, it’s nice to know one is actually pretty normal, as in not like that collection of oddities. I really don’t think I could handle being that ….. “unusual”.

    Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.

  152. Carpe Jugulum
    #2857569, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops

    Thanks for your playing and insightful comment

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai

  153. RobK
    #2857570, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe. Dont know if the chaps would be a proper prize for that show. Good that it’s carried for Malz show.

  154. egg_
    #2857577, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    AbbottLotto as a one off springs to mind

    Footage of Abbott666 with voiceover of “the Party who betrayed him (Trumble)”.
    /Irony free zone

  155. egg_
    #2857579, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Even the bots would’ve boycotted that Queers&Arseholes panel.

  156. Mark A
    #2857580, posted on November 5, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Thanks Carpe and others for watching, so we don’t have to.
    Your sacrifice, (self flagellation?) is appreciated.

  157. Entropy
    #2857593, posted on November 5, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    I just popped in to see what the unterruption count was. Three? Three!
    That’s amazing. Tony must have agreed with everything this mob said. Did he looked enthralled?

