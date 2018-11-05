Ross Cameron on China

HT: None
I might be unusual in my approach to ‘racism’ in speech and such, but I couldn’t find anything wrong in what he said. Nothing sack-able anyway.
Unnecessary? Probably.
I found, in my travels, racism from other than whites far more prevalent.
Sky needs to grow a spine, or it could’ve been a convenient excuse they were waiting for to dismiss him?
Certainly tedious to watch or listen to.
Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.
