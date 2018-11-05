Still not back, but need to comment on the “Cameron Affair”

As previously advised, Spartacus has hung up the keyboard and taken a seat. But sometimes it is important to stand up. And today is one of those days.

There have already been 2 posts and numerous comments on Catallaxy about the termination of Ross Cameron’s contact with SkyNews. Herewith Spartacus’ view. But first, please allow Spartacus his standard throat clearing.

Spartacus knows Ross Cameron. Not for that long but still Spartacus would consider Ross a friend. We have broken bread together. We have dined with our families together. Spartacus has even been a guest on Ross’ SkyNews shows. We don’t agree on everything, notably Donald Trump, Julian Assange and Russia. But we don’t have to agree on everything to have a conversation. It is the discussion, debate and dialogue that leads to the discovery of truth and knowledge (please note dear University Vice Chancellors and Human Rights Commissioners).

However, some additional context on what happened last week. Unlike the majority of his critics, Ross does not make his living off the public payroll. He has a day and he has a night job. Ross’ general economic welfare is not tied to the toil of the tax payer.

Ross also has a young family. So while trying to spend time with his family, build a business during the day and seeking to inform and entertain people at night, he made a mistake. A mistake. Nobody died or suffered physical injury. Crimes against humanity were not committed. Offence was not given. Offence was taken, not by Chinese or Asian people but by a bunch of fragile, puerile, infantile whiners.

Rising early and working through the day and then having to perform for 4 nights a week from 11pm to 12am necessitates several hours of preparation prior and probably not getting home until after 1am, not to mention getting to sleep …. only to start again early the next day.

Now working long hours is probably a concept foreign to former Human Right’s Commissioners, ABC journalists and certain members of the University industrial complex, but it can take a toll. And it must be remembered that last week was week 2 of the new 4 night late night format of the Outsiders.

Perhaps he was tired. Could it be. And he made a mistake.

But here is the rub. It is almost certain that Ross was terminated from Sky because of pressure exerted by Sky’s advertisers on Sky management, who were in turn pressured by activists. See comment from Andrew Bolt this morning:

The activists, Sleeping Giant, are of the Left and determined to destroy Sky by attacking its advertisers.

This is how the media marketplace is meant to work. No. This has nothing to do with freedom of speech. It is a private business making a decision on how to use its private assets based on the feedback of the people who pay it. However, how do people who disapprove of the opinions and content on ABC exert their view?

As a person with a Bachelors and Masters degree in Economics, Spartacus was grossly offended by Emma Alberici’s economic illiteracy. Who are the ABC’s advertisers that Spartacus can pressure for offending his intelligence?

As a citizen with some manners, Spartacus was grossly offended by Tom Ballard’s offensive language on Tonightly. Who are the ABC’s advertisers that Spartacus can pressure for Ballard’s conduct not consistent with community expectations?

How do the people who actually pay for the ABC get to influence the ABC? If anyone dare exert any pressure on the ABC like is want to do to SkyNews, there are screams and squeals. And they wonder why American’s voted for Donald Trump.

But for the most cowardly display all, look no further than the general media community. For a bunch of people who make a living, a generally comfortable living, from words and opinions, where are they? Where are these cowards? Where are the Peter Van Onselen’s, the Laura Tingles, the Barrie Cassidy’s? They don’t need to agree with him, but they need to defend Ross’ ability to speak.

Cowards. The lot of them.

Just remember, first they came for the SkyNews after dark commentators.