Watching the red tsunami in good company

I received a note a week or so back which had as its core message:
I’m hoping you can recommend an event in Sydney where I can share the enjoyment of watching the red tsunami on November 7 with others who “get it”.
I have tried to think about where one might go and have no idea. I know where I am going in Melbourne, but that’s just me and that is here. So I thought I would put the query up online in case there are election parties being arranged that are open to others of a like mind.
It will all begin happening starting in the morning of Wednesday 7 November, since the election takes place on the sixth in the US and the results start coming in around 10:00 am our time on the seventh.
And no more than in 2016 can I be sure of who will win. The Senate is likely to shift towards the Republicans but the House is the issue. You do want to be with others of a like mind to watch if you can. How anyone can vote Democrat is beyond me, but seems to be the case, and they may even be half the votes (which is not necessarily the same as half the country).
ABC News/Washington Post say that the Democrats are +8% in their last generic Congressional poll.
The Democrats might win the House but I just can’t see them winning something on aggregate like 51% ( D ) to 43% ( R ) with 6% undecided or minor parties, etc.
Interesting to see if the polling matches reality. Trump seriously embarrassed the pollsters last time around.
Turnout is always the deciding factor in mid-terms.
This election, the turnout is so yuuge, it’ll probably be the biggest in history.
In the 1998 mid terms, Bill Clinton’s sexcapades should have given the Republicans a clear edge, yet the Democrats did very well because of the booming economy.
Trump is attracting just as many if not more people to his rallies than in the 2016 general. These mid terms are about him.
People don’t line up for 12 hours or more for a one in 3 chance of getting in to see somebody unless they are very enthusiastic……..by definition.
People don’t drive from Utah to Texas, or fly from ALASKA to North Dakota to see someone unless they are very enthusiastic.
Did you know there is a 6 month wait on Truck orders?
Did you know there are more job openings than people looking for work?
This economy is booming even bigger than Clintons in 1998. History will repeat.
The headlines when the dust settles will be…
Trump gains big in Senate
Trump holds house easily.
Biggest mid term turnout in history (at least for Republicans)
Record vote for Republicans from blacks and hispanics
Bank on it.
‘How anyone can vote Democrat is beyond me’
Same here. I must live in the most complete bubble, as it seems just incomprehensible. It is a salient lesson in politics that one can be so far removed from a large number of people’s perception of things. Also a salient lesson that (what I think is objectively true (bubbleview?)) that such dangerous and destructive ideas and behaviour can be attractive to some 50% of the population.
I would seriously consider getting together with people in the hope that we could pop corks and rejoice at the prospect of at least two more year’s jaw-dropping astonishment and hilarity at the exploding heads of Michael Moore et al. Any suggestions? I’m in Abbotsford.
Seven at 11.30am had some footage of Obama speaking in what looked like a fairly small school hall. And a lot of the people present were the press. Contrast with Trump who has been packing to overflowing the biggest venue in each city he’s gone to. Quite an amazing difference.
I have no idea what the outcome will be, but the Dems are trying every dirty trick there is.
mUnty’s house?
Here is a pic of the crowds waiting to get into the venue at Macon Georgia BUT THE PRESIDENT HASN’T EVEN LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE YET.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1059174162965716992
Trump hasn’t pulled out his big guns for the mid terms (declassification of FISA docs etc) because he doesn’t need to. The mid terms are in the bag.
He’s keeping the big guns for the lead up to 2020.
The Washington establishment and its lapdog media are trying to convince themselves that Trump’s packed-out rallies are no big deal and not a sign of any sort of groundswell.
Just like November 8, 2016, was no big deal because Crooked Hillary couldn’t be beaten and that Trump clown was just a figure of fun.
God, I wish I was in middle America tomorrow. I’m so jealous of Doomlord and Cajun Calli.